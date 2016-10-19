Cafe Zupas doesn’t sacrifice its freshness for quickness

Cafe Zupas offers a change from national chains that have become so predictable, you can recite their menus in your sleep.

Step inside the eatery at 7521 W. Lake Mead Blvd., and you’ll find the molded plastic seating of fast-food chains has been dismissed. This place leans more Scandinavian in its appeal, with the eating area featuring tables of blonde wood with black chairs, a painted concrete floor and pops of color, all set off by cool background music.

Cafe Zupas prides itself on fresh ingredients. It’s a good place for a fast bite, but one that negates the guilt from most quick-stop offerings. No french fries here. It also bakes its ciabatta bread daily, makes soups on site and creates desserts in its kitchen.

Zupas sandwiches include: the Cuban grilled pork made with braised pork shoulder; pesto chicken with Muenster cheese, sprouts and tomato; grilled cheese accented with its houses-made pesto spread; turkey bacon avocado; turkey spinach artichoke; crab avocado melt; honey bacon club; honey cilantro carnitas made with braised pork shoulder; BBQ pulled pork with a sweet barbecue sauce; Italian club; vegetarian; and the California turkey made with avocado, cucumber and mixed greens.

Buy a sandwich for under $6 or pair it with a salad or soup for a few bucks more.

Like the sandwich offerings, Zupas looks to its chefs for salads out of the ordinary: California Protein Cobb (choose ranch or herb vinaigrette dressing); Garden Chicken Chop; Glazed Chicken (or pork) Chipotle made with fire-roasted corn and black beans; BBQ Chicken; Kale & Quinoa; Strawberry Harvest Chicken with Gala apples and dried cranberries; Asian Citrus Chicken; Maui Tropical Chicken with caramelized pineapple, mangoes and toasted coconut; Mangoberry; and one called Nuts About Berries with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.

And check out the salad dressings — bet you’ve never heard of Mango Yogurt dressing or Three Cheese Artichoke style before.

Soups are another option and range from New England clam chowder to chicken enchilada, lobster bisque and roasted veggie with quinoa.

Quinoa bowls include the Mexicali braised pork, the Thai coconut tofu, and the Salinas Valley chicken using cage-free meat.

And every order comes with a treat: a fresh, juicy strawberry dipped in Belgian chocolate.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 702-763-6550 or visit cafezupas.com.