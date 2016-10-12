Dining events and news for Oct. 13-19, 2016

Breast Cancer Awareness: Through October, the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino is offering food and drink specials with a portion of each sale benefiting the American Cancer Society. Visit affinitygaming.com.

Digital food pantry: Lutheran Social Services of Nevada is offering families the ability to access food with the launch of DigiMart, an online food pantry system. Clients can log into the food database on desktop kiosks at LSSN or on home computers to shop for food. Clients of the DigiMart system will be assigned points that will be used like money to “purchase” food. A key component of DigiMart is that LSSN will “price” food that has higher nutritional value for fewer points than items that are less nutritious. Points will be replenished every 30 days.

Tacos Tequila & Tatas: Proceeds from select menu items will go toward supporting breast cancer research from 11 a.m. Oct. 14 to 1 a.m. Oct. 15 at Casa Del Matador at Downtown Summerlin, 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, No. 190. Visit matadorrestaurants.com/summerlin.

Smokin’ at Seasons Market: The live smoker event featuring St. Louis-style ribs is planned from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Seasons Market in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Fall Festival events are planned through Nov. 27, including a Village BeerFest Oct. 15 and a Sommelier & Food Pairing event Oct. 22. Visit mlvbf.com or lakelasvegas.com.

Beer and Cider Harvest Festival: The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

MonteLago Village Beerfest: The second annual event is set to kick off the three-week Fall Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Lake Las Vegas, 15 Costa di Lago. Over 100 craft beers from 30 breweries are set to be featured. Restaurants are to be open with various vendors and live music planned from 2 to 10 p.m. Advance tickets are $45 for VIP and $35 for general admission, and same-day tickets are $60 for VIP and $45 for general admission. Participants will receive a wristband and complimentary 7-ounce souvenir sampling glass. VIP ticket holders can begin sampling at 2 p.m. with general admission starting at 3:30 p.m.Visit mlvbf.com.

Cork and Soul: Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., is set to host the food and wine event from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15. Proceeds support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Tickets are $50. Visit jdrf.org/lv/events/cork-and-soul.

Sunday Suppers: The Fresh52 farmers market is set to host the farm-to-table-style vegan meals from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 at Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd. The cost for each dinner ranges from $50 for general admission to $70 for additional options. Visit sundaysuppers.splashthat.com.

Hearty Soups & Stews: The class, offered by Les Kincaid through UNLV Continuing Education, is planned from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25 at Ferguson Enterprises, 4175 S. Grand Canyon Drive. The cost is $115. Register online at continuingeducation.unlv.edu or call 702-895-3394.

Fundraising for a cure: Brio Tuscan Grille at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., is to donate $1 from every pink cocktail purchased from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 to Susan G. Komen of Southern Nevada. A non-alcoholic option is also available.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: The 17th annual event by Nathan Adelson Hospice is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. It serves as a fundraiser for the hospice’s Pediatric Program and Families in Need Program. Attendees can try wines and cuisine, music and a silent auction and must be 21 or older. VIP tickets are $150 per person, which includes the VIP Reserve Experience pre-reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $75 per person. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark CountyGovernment Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 forVIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada CraftBrewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Spook-tacular tequila dinner: The four-course meal is set to start at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Catina Laredo at Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 110. Tickets are $49.99 per person. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 702-202-4511.

Hallo-WINE Walk: The walk is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Restaurants will host a variety of tasting stations for cocktail and wine enthusiasts. General admission is $39, and VIP admission is $49 plus tax and fees (includes a selection of light appetizers, cheese, crackers and veggies). Guests will receive a wine glass and tasting note book to have on hand during the journey, which will include a map of the property and locations of participating restaurants and lounges. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Taste the Rock: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., is planning a new Taste the Rock menu featuring small plates signature dishes from a variety of restaurants and lounges at the resort. Taste the Rock specials are available from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday inside each restaurant’s bar area. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Football viewing events

— Monday Night Pigskin Parties: The South Point Showroom will host weekly viewing parties throughout football season with cash prizes, food and drink specials and a featured drink of the month, Crown Royal Honey, with shots available for $4. Doors for the viewing parties will open at 4:30 p.m. Call 702-796-7111.

— Football viewing: Every Sunday and Monday, Sunset Station invites those 21 or older to the property’s free football viewing party, to be held inside Club Madrid. The parties are hosted by sports book experts Chuck Esposito, director of race and sports book operations for Sunset Station, and Brian Blessing, host of Sports Book radio, am 1400 KSHP. Call 702-547-7777.

Party in The Park: Live music, outdoor celebrations and $5 shots are set to be available from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Breakfast for teachers: Rise & Shine: A Steak and Eggs Place, 9827 W. Flamingo Road and 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway, are offering Clark County School District teachers 10 percent off their breakfast bills from through Oct. 31. Educators must bring a valid CCSD identification card. Visit bestbreakfastvegas.com.

Mondays Dark!: The cocktail offered at DW Bistro, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 112, is a blend of Karma Silver Tequila, puree sweet hibiscus, fresh lemon and lime juice, DW Pomegranate Iced Tea, and DW Lemonade, garnished with a candied hibiscus flower. Sales of the drink support The Space, which is set to be the fundraiser’s new home in 2017 at 3460 Cavaretta Court. Visit MondaysDark.com or thespacelv.com.

Chocolate tasting: Ethel M Chocolates are set to be tasted on the High Roller at The Linq, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Guests will learn about the origins of chocolate and how the pieces were created, all while focusing their attention on the aroma, taste and texture. The 30-minute (one rotation) event includes a chocolatier ambassador showcasing five types of pieces and the story behind them. A complimentary glass of wine is to be offered. Guests may book in advance or upgrade their current general admission ticket for an additional $15 per person. Standard admission pricing is $52 per person. A private cabin can be purchased for $1,500. Each chocolate tasting cabin can accommodate up to 15 guests. Call 702-322-0593 or visit HighRollerLV.com.

Chef series: The weekly event is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Whole Foods Market at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests can view cooking demonstrations from the resort’s executive chefs and learn how to prepare (and taste) the chefs’ classic dishes and beverage concoctions.

Titanic Dinners: The events, in honor of late chef Bernard Tordjman, are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. Tordjman’s protege, chef Enrique Delgado, is dedicating the events in honor of those who served aboard the RMS Titanic. Live jazz music is planned. The restaurant also plans wine pairing dinners from 4 to 9 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month for $55 per person, including food and wine specials. RSVP for either event by calling 702-558-3366. The restaurant’s hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Late-night events: Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, is planning a series of late-night events Thursdays. Call 702-364-5300.

Shake Shack partnership: Shake Shack at New York-New York resort announced its charitable partnership with the Children’s Heart Foundation in Southern Nevada. Both Las Vegas Shake Shack locations are teaming up with local bakery The Cupcakery for two specialty concretes. Five percent of sales from the New York-New York’s location-specific frozen custard concrete All Shook Up are to benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation. At the Downtown Summerlin Shake Shack, guests can purchase the Red Velvet Rocks with 5 percent of sales benefiting Communities In Schools of Nevada. Visit chfn.org and CISNevada.org.

Vino With a View: The Ascaya development is planning the event with wine tastings and refreshments from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 1 Ascaya Blvd. Call 702-978-5800.

Pokemon Go tuna tacos: Every Wednesday, Glutton, 616 E. Carson Ave., No. 110, is offering Pokemon Go players poke-style ahi tuna tacos for $3 each and two-for-one beers. Visit GluttonLV.com.

The Made Experience: Triple George Grill and the Mob Museum invite guests to travel back to a time when neighborhood speakeasys were a regular occurrence and classic mobsters ruled the town. The Made Experience is priced at $89 per person (two-guest minimum) and consists of a three-course prix fixe menu at Triple George Grill and a ticket to the Mob Museum. Visit tinyurl.com/madeexperience.