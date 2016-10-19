Dining events and news for Oct. 20-26, 2016

Farm to Table: The next Farm to Table Dinner for fall is planned at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. Tickets are $54 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $25, tax and gratuity not included. RSVP by calling 702-685-4015.

Spooktacular celebrations: Celebrations are planned starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Remedy’s, Elixir and Distill locations: 3265 St. Rose Parkway, 530 Conestoga Way, 2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd. and 4830 W. Pyle Ave. Attendees must be 21 or older. Food and drink specials and live music are planned. Visit remedystavern.com, elixirlounge.net or distillbar.com.

Making a Difference: Beer Park at Paris, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and Fizz at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, are planning to donate dollars from flights to give back to Miracle Flights through October. Visit miracleflights.org.

Job fair: PT’s Entertainment Group is planning a job fair to staff its new PT’s Gold on Lake Mead Boulevard near U.S. Highway 95. The fair is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Golden Entertainment Employment Center, 6595 S. Jones Blvd. The new location is scheduled to open in December.

Wine Dinners: The Braida Winery Dinner at Lupo by Wolfgang Puck is planned for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $95 per person. Call 702-740-5522.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: The 17th annual event by Nathan Adelson Hospice is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. It serves as a fundraiser for the hospice’s Pediatric Program and Families in Need Program. Attendees can try wines and cuisine, music and a silent auction and must be 21 or older. VIP tickets are $150 per person, which includes the VIP Reserve Experience pre-reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $75 per person. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival:Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada CraftBrewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Turn Up the Pink: The bottomless champagne brunch to benefit breast cancer research is planned from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $75 each. Call 702-650-8590 or visit ticketweb.com.

Hearty Soups & Stews: The class, offered by Les Kincaid through UNLV Continuing Education, is planned from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Ferguson Enterprises, 4175 S. Grand Canyon Drive. The cost is $115. Register online at continuingeducation.unlv.edu or call 702-895-3394.

Sommelier Smackdown: Two Las Vegas sommeliers are set to compete with wine pairings and three courses by executive chef Spencer Rudow at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin, 10955 Oval Park Drive. Tickets are $50 per person. Call 702-202-6300 or visit tinyurl.com/sommeliersmackdown.

Spook-tacular tequila dinner: The four-course meal is set to start at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Cantina Laredo at Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 110. Tickets are $49.99 per person. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 702-202-4511.

Hallo-WINE Walk: The walk is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Restaurants will host a variety of tasting stations for cocktail and wine enthusiasts. General admission is $39, and VIP admission is $49 plus tax and fees (includes a selection of light appetizers, cheese, crackers and veggies). Guests will receive a wine glass and tasting note book to have on hand during the journey, which will include a map of the property and locations of participating restaurants and lounges. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Breast Cancer Awareness: Through October, the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, 4100 Paradise Road, is offering food and drink specials with a portion of each sale benefiting the American Cancer Society. Visit affinitygaming.com.

Sunday Suppers: The Fresh52 farmers market is set to host farm-to-table-style vegan meals from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 at Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd. The cost for each dinner ranges from $50 for general admission to $70 for additional options. Visit sundaysuppers.splashthat.com.

Seasons Market Fall Festival: Fall Festival events are planned through Nov. 27 at the Seasons Market in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit mlvbf.com or lakelasvegas.com.

Afternoon Tea: The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Ri Ra Irish Pub at Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $22 per person and includes a pot of tea for two, six finger sandwiches, homemade fruit scones with cream and Irish preserves and miniature desserts. Visit rirapub.com.

Taste the Rock: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., is planning a new Taste the Rock menu featuring small plates signature dishes from a variety of restaurants and lounges at the resort. Taste the Rock specials are available from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday inside each restaurant’s bar area. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Football viewing events

— Monday Night Pigskin Parties: The South Point Showroom will host weekly viewing parties throughout football season with cash prizes, food and drink specials and a featured drink of the month, Crown Royal Honey, with shots available for $4. Doors for the viewing parties will open at 4:30 p.m. Call 702-796-7111.

— Football viewing: Every Sunday and Monday, Sunset Station invites those 21 or older to the property’s free football viewing party, to be held inside Club Madrid. The parties are hosted by sports book experts Chuck Esposito, director of race and sports book operations for Sunset Station, and Brian Blessing, host of Sports Book radio, am 1400 KSHP. Call 702-547-7777.

Party in The Park: Live music, outdoor celebrations and $5 shots are set to be available from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Breakfast for teachers: Rise & Shine: A Steak and Eggs Place, 9827 W. Flamingo Road and 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway, are offering Clark County School District teachers 10 percent off their breakfast bills from through Oct. 31. Educators must bring a valid CCSD identification card. Visit bestbreakfastvegas.com.

Mondays Dark!: The cocktail offered at DW Bistro, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 112, is a blend of Karma Silver Tequila, puree sweet hibiscus, fresh lemon and lime juice, DW Pomegranate Iced Tea, and DW Lemonade, garnished with a candied hibiscus flower. Sales of the drink support The Space, which is set to be the fundraiser’s new home in 2017 at 3460 Cavaretta Court. Visit MondaysDark.com or thespacelv.com.

Chocolate tasting: Ethel M Chocolates are set to be tasted on the High Roller at The Linq, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Guests will learn about the origins of chocolate and how the pieces were created, all while focusing their attention on the aroma, taste and texture. The 30-minute (one rotation) event includes a chocolatier ambassador showcasing five types of pieces and the story behind them. A complimentary glass of wine is to be offered. Guests may book in advance or upgrade their current general admission ticket for an additional $15 per person. Standard admission pricing is $52 per person. A private cabin can be purchased for $1,500. Each chocolate tasting cabin can accommodate up to 15 guests. Call 702-322-0593 or visit HighRollerLV.com.

Chef series: The weekly event is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Whole Foods Market at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests can view cooking demonstrations from the resort’s executive chefs and learn how to prepare (and taste) the chefs’ classic dishes and beverage concoctions.

Titanic Dinners: The events, in honor of late chef Bernard Tordjman, are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. Tordjman’s protege, chef Enrique Delgado, is dedicating the events in honor of those who served aboard the RMS Titanic. Live jazz music is planned. The restaurant also plans wine pairing dinners from 4 to 9 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month for $55 per person, including food and wine specials. RSVP for either event by calling 702-558-3366. The restaurant’s hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Late-night events: Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, is planning a series of late-night events Thursdays. Call 702-364-5300.

Wine Pairing Dinners: The events honoring chef Bernard Tordjman are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. every first Wednesday at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. They are $55 per person and include food and wine specials. RSVP by calling 702-702-558-3366.

Shake Shack partnership: Shake Shack at New York-New York resort announced its charitable partnership with the Children’s Heart Foundation in Southern Nevada. Both Las Vegas Shake Shack locations are teaming up with local bakery The Cupcakery for two specialty concretes. Five percent of sales from the New York-New York’s location-specific frozen custard concrete All Shook Up are to benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation. At the Downtown Summerlin Shake Shack, guests can purchase the Red Velvet Rocks with 5 percent of sales benefiting Communities In Schools of Nevada. Visit chfn.org and CISNevada.org.

Vino With a View: The Ascaya development is planning the event with wine tastings and refreshments from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 1 Ascaya Blvd. Call 702-978-5800.

Pokemon Go tuna tacos: Every Wednesday, Glutton, 616 E. Carson Ave., No. 110, is offering Pokemon Go players poke-style ahi tuna tacos for $3 each and two-for-one beers. Visit GluttonLV.com.

The Made Experience: Triple George Grill and the Mob Museum invite guests to travel back to a time when neighborhood speakeasys were a regular occurrence and classic mobsters ruled the town. The Made Experience is priced at $89 per person (two-guest minimum) and consists of a three-course prix fixe menu at Triple George Grill and a ticket to the Mob Museum. Visit tinyurl.com/madeexperience.