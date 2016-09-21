Dining events and news for Sept. 22-28, 2016

Wine dinners: Icons of Italian Wine is planned at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at T-Bones Chophouse in Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Winemakers are to be on hand. Tickets are $125 per person. Visit redrock.sclv.com. A Wine Dinner is planned at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $125 per person. Visit greenvalleyranch.sclv.com.

Fill the Plate: Individuals, businesses and organizations can bring nonperishable food items to Three Square’s south warehouse, 4190 N. Pecos Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, drop off the food on the large plate graphic, snap a photo for social media using #FillThePlate and help spread the word throughout Hunger Action Month. Those needing to schedule food donation drop-off times can call Bessy Le-Oh at 702-715-2833.

Taste & Learn: Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, is planning its event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Guests can taste four wines, each accompanied by an Italian small plate. This month’s four-course meal features wines from Tuscany’s Il Poggione winery. Space is limited. Tickets are $65 per person. RSVP by calling 702-364-5300.

Cocktails & Canvas for a Cause: Triple George Grill and Wine & Canvas are partnering to host the fundraiser benefiting Susan G. Komen Nevada from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St. The event kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Tickets are $40 and include painting supplies and instruction, plus one glass of pink champagne. Drinks and appetizers are to be available at an additional cost, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the nonprofit organization. A silent auction is also planned.Visit bit.ly/winecanvas.

Edible fall school gardens: As part of its Healthy School, Healthy Life mission, Create A Change Now is set to making an edible fall garden at six new school gardens this month. More than 650 students will be in attendance between all six schools. The schools are: 9th Bridge School, 310 S. Ninth St.; J.M. Ullom Elementary School, 4869 E. Sun Valley Drive; Hayes Elementary School, 9620 W. Twain Ave.; Antonello Elementary School, 1101 W. Tropical Parkway; Matt Kelly Elementary School, 1900 J St.; Harmon Elementary School, 5351 S. Hillsboro. Visit createachangenow.org.

Taste the Rock: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., is planning a new Taste the Rock menu featuring small plates signature dishes from a variety of restaurants and lounges at the resort. Taste the Rock specials are available from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday inside each restaurant’s bar area. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Partnerships to fight childhood hunger: For the fourth year, Tommy Bahama is partnering with No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in America. Guests visiting any Tommy Bahama Restaurant or full-priced U.S. retail location (as well as online) through September will be given the opportunity to make a $5 donation to No Kid Hungry in exchange for a $20 promotional award card, redeemable Oct. 1-31 at any Tommy Bahama Restaurant, full-priced retail location or tommybahama.com. Additionally, The Habit Burger Grill, 365 Hughes Center Drive, is offering a free Charburger with Cheese certificate, good through the end of September, to guests who donate $2 to the campaign. Visit habitburger.com.

Bourbon Brunch and Oktoberfest Picnic menus: To honor National Bourbon Heritage Month and Oktoberfest tradition, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday during September and Oct. 1-2, bourbon-enhanced menu items and cocktails are to be available at Morels French Steakhouse & Bistro, at The Grand Canal Shoppes, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit morelslv.com.

Double Helix’s 5 For 5: Through Sept. 30, Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge at Town Square Las Vegas, 6599 Las Vegas Blvd. South, No. 150B, is celebrating five years with 5 For 5, a limited time menu featuring five items available at $5 each. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Three Square food bank. Call 702-473-5415.

Football viewing events

— Monday Night Pigskin Parties: The South Point Showroom will host weekly viewing parties throughout football season with cash prizes, food and drink specials and a featured drink of the month, Crown Royal Honey, with shots available for $4. Doors for the viewing parties will open at 4:30 p.m. Call 702-796-7111.

— Football viewing: Every Sunday and Monday, Sunset Station invites those 21 or older to the property’s free football viewing party, to be held inside Club Madrid. The parties are hosted by sports book experts Chuck Esposito, director of race and sports book operations for Sunset Station, and Brian Blessing, host of Sports Book radio, am 1400 KSHP. Call 702-547-7777.

Oktoberfest at The Park: A beer festival is planned Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 at Beerhaus, 3784 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Beginning at 4 p.m. each day, the fest will kick off with a celebrity keg tapping, followed by live music from local band The Dummkopfs. Guests can select commemorative half- or full-liter steins. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Party in The Park: Live music, outdoor celebrations and $5 shots are set to be available from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit theparkvegas.com.

No Kid Hungry: The Habit Restaurants Inc. is partnering again with No Kid Hungry with the goal of raising funds to provide meals to food-insecure children nationwide. At participating restaurants, The Habit will be collecting donations for No Kid Hungry and offering guests who donate $2 or more to the campaign a free Charburger with Cheese certificate, good on a return visit through September. Visit habitburger.com.

Breakfast for teachers: Rise & Shine: A Steak and Eggs Place, 9827 W. Flamingo Road and 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway, are offering Clark County School District teachers 10 percent off their breakfast bills from through Oct. 31. Educators must bring a valid CCSD identification card. Visit bestbreakfastvegas.com.

Mondays Dark!: The cocktail offered at DW Bistro, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 112, is a blend of Karma Silver Tequila, puree sweet hibiscus, fresh lemon and lime juice, DW Pomegranate Iced Tea, and DW Lemonade, garnished with a candied hibiscus flower. Sales of the drink support The Space, which is set to be the fundraiser’s new home in 2017 at 3460 Cavaretta Court. Visit MondaysDark.com or thespacelv.com.

Chocolate tasting: Ethel M Chocolates are set to be tasted on the High Roller at The Linq, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Guests will learn about the origins of chocolate and how the pieces were created, all while focusing their attention on the aroma, taste and texture. The 30-minute (one rotation) event includes a chocolatier ambassador showcasing five types of pieces and the story behind them. A complimentary glass of wine is to be offered. Guests may book in advance or upgrade their current general admission ticket for an additional $15 per person. Standard admission pricing is $52 per person. A private cabin can be purchased for $1,500. Each chocolate tasting cabin can accommodate up to 15 guests. Call 702-322-0593 or visit HighRollerLV.com.

Chef series: The weekly event is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Whole Foods Market at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests can view cooking demonstrations from the resort’s executive chefs and learn how to prepare (and taste) the chefs’ classic dishes and beverage concoctions. The next event is planned for Sept. 6.

Titanic Dinners: The events, in honor of late chef Bernard Tordjman, are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. Tordjman’s protege, chef Enrique Delgado, is dedicating the events in honor of those who served aboard the RMS Titanic. Live jazz music is planned. The restaurant also plans wine pairing dinners from 4 to 9 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month for $55 per person, including food and wine specials. RSVP for either event by calling 702-558-3366. The restaurant’s hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Late-night events: Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, is planning a series of late-night events Thursdays. Ferraro’s will host Jazz Workshop, a traditional jazz band, in its lounge from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. In May, Ferraro’s launched Mezzanotte Grill from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., which is planned on the restaurant’s patio and is to feature unlimited beer and pizza and house-made Italian sausages and Hofmann hotdogs. The cost is $25 per person. Call 702-364-5300.

Wine Pairing Dinners: The events honoring chef Bernard Tordjman are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. every first Wednesday at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. They are $55 per person and include food and wine specials. RSVP by calling 702-702-558-3366.

Shake Shack partnership: Shake Shack at New York-New York resort announced its charitable partnership with the Children’s Heart Foundation in Southern Nevada. Both Las Vegas Shake Shack locations are teaming up with local bakery The Cupcakery for two specialty concretes. Five percent of sales from the New York-New York’s location-specific frozen custard concrete All Shook Up are to benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation. At the Downtown Summerlin Shake Shack, guests can purchase the Red Velvet Rocks with 5 percent of sales benefiting Communities In Schools of Nevada. Visit chfn.org and CISNevada.org.

Vino With a View: The Ascaya development is planning the event with wine tastings and refreshments from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 1 Ascaya Blvd. Call 702-978-5800.

Pokemon Go tuna tacos: Every Wednesday, Glutton, 616 E. Carson Ave., No. 110, is offering Pokemon Go players poke-style ahi tuna tacos for $3 each and two-for-one beers. Visit GluttonLV.com.

The Made Experience: Triple George Grill and the Mob Museum invite guests to travel back to a time when neighborhood speakeasys were a regular occurrence and classic mobsters ruled the town. The Made Experience is priced at $89 per person (two-guest minimum) and consists of a three-course prix fixe menu at Triple George Grill and a ticket to the Mob Museum. Visit tinyurl.com/madeexperience.