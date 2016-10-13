Doggie District marks 10 years of providing care for Las Vegas pups

Air-conditioned room? Check. TV? Check. Pool? Check.

Patrons at this pet daycare also get access to a playground, treats and never-ending scratches.

This isn’t a five-star hotel, it’s Doggie District, a pet resort and spa aimed at giving a five-star treatment to dogs — or “kids,” as the employees call them — and sending pet parents away with peace of mind.

“Years ago, when we were looking for a place to board our dogs, we couldn’t find one that met our standards,” said Austin Lewis, owner of the business. “I was specifically looking for one that had an outdoor yard for group play, but this wasn’t a popular concept back then. So, we decided to take matters into our own hands, and we opened our first location in 2006.”

Doggie District offers dog boarding, day care, training and grooming in four locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including Summerlin, Henderson and Centennial Hills. It also has expanded into Arizona, where Lewis opened four locations.

In honor of Doggie District’s 10th anniversary, the business is celebrating with plenty of “pawties” and Halloween events. To keep customers happy, extra playtime and special healthy treats are also planned.

Throughout the year, people can also celebrate their dog’s birthday with customized activities, goodie bags, treats and a birthday cake from Bogart’s Bone Appetit, 7240 W. Azure Drive.

Doggie District offers several activities for dogs, depending on their energy level and whether they are comfortable in a multiple-dog environment.

“The great thing about this place is that we can customize our services based on the dog’s own unique needs,” Lewis said. “A lot of the time, when parents come through the door, our kids are excited to be here.”

“We even have a couple of dogs that are hesitant to leave here at the end of the day,” added Patrick Reinke, general manager of Doggie District Summerlin, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 110.

In terms of safety, Reinke said that all staff members have pet care technician-level training and know how to manage a group environment by recognizing signs of aggression.

New dogs are slowly eased into a group of calmer dogs to see how they react, and staff members will place them accordingly. Dogs must pass a temperament evaluation before going into group play.

Parents are welcome to tour any facility with their dog to see if it’s a good fit for them.

The business also works closely with pet rescues, such as the Golden Retriever Rescue Southern Nevada, and will foster dogs in need.

“Dogs are a part of the family, and they become members of our extended family here,” Lewis said.

Call 702-386-3647 or visit doggiedistrict.com.

