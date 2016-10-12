East Valley-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 13-19, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Entertainment, bounce houses, an awards ceremony at 9:15 a.m. and the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, at 9:30 a.m. also are planned. Call 702-735-8434 or visit nvccf.org.

2. One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

3. Beer and Cider Harvest Festival: The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Self-guided North Gallery tours: The new tour option is available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $10 as an add-on to the Neon Boneyard tour or $19 as a stand-alone tour. Visitors may tour the North Gallery for as long as they like, take photographs and learn about the signs on display. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

The Zombie Escape: The attraction is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31 at the Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visitors can battle an infestation of the undead. Tickets start at $20. Visit thelinq.com.

Oktoberfest luncheon: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The lunch is set to include bratwurst, sauerkraut, red cabbage and German chocolate cake for dessert. The cost is $5. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6454.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 and 19-21 and 26-28, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 and $16 for students or seniors. Visit artsquaretheatrelv.com or call 702-818-3422.

Jethro Tull: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $95. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Brazen Conversations: The community outreach event titled “Isolation & Poverty Facing Las Vegas Seniors” is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Skin City Body Painting, 1800 S. Industrial Road. The open conversation is set to feature problems facing seniors in the valley, including poverty, housing challenges, malnutrition, mental instability and exclusion. The event is free, but space is limited. RSVP by emailing Be-BOLD@brazenarchitecture.com.

Harlem Quartet with Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $49 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Scintas: The group’s limited-engagement performance schedule was extended through November. This month’s performances are set at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99. Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

Willie Barcena’s “The Truth Hurts” Comedy Tour: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Tickets start at $35. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Foghat: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $20.71 to $107.91. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Sublime with opening act Rome: The concert is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

Randy Anderson: The free performance is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Clark County Commodore Computer Club meeting: The event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at A Gamer’s Paradise, 1550 E. Tropicana Ave. The event is set to include product demonstrations and door prizes. The public is welcome to attend. Free newsletter disks in Commodore 64 format and a Windows format DVD are available to attendees. Email Forrest Nettles at flnettles@hotmail.com.

Junior Interpreter Tour: The event for families with children is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $5. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

Las Vegas Pagan Pride Day: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. It is free, but the organizers are accepting donations for the Shade Tree shelter and the Nevada SPCA. Email info@lvpaganpride.org or call Ed Chase at 702-539-5996.

SampleDance!: The performance is scheduled at 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Judy Bayley Theatre at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $25 for general seating and $75 for VIP priority seating, which includes access to presale tickets for future SampleDance performances, a special meet-and-greet private rehearsal and drink tickets for the performances. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

Monster Energy Cup: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road. Tickets to the Supercross event are $52 to $255. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

Megan Hilty with Seth Rudetsky: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $49 to $89. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

Straight No Chaser — I’ll Have Another … 20th Anniversary World Tour: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $43.50 to $75. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Walk Off Hits: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 18 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Jack Jones: Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Latin Dance Party With Claudine Castro: The free performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

“Canterville Ghost”: The screening of the 1944 film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The film stars Charles Laughton and is based on an Oscar Wilde story. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

“Our Chest of Dreams”: The preview screening of the documentary that focuses on the stories of students at Life Long Dreams, a visual and performing arts program specializing in working with disabled individuals, is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. Call 702-799-1010, ext. 5450, or visit vegaspbs.org.

“Family-Friendly Las Vegas in the ‘90s”: The event, part of the Times of the Signs Panel Discussion, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $5. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter meeting: The luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Panevino, 246 Via Antonio Ave. All flight attendants, online and retired, from American Airlines, American Eagle, TWA and US Airlines are welcome. RSVP with Carol Buchanan at 702-269-3042.

Medicare Advantage Seminar: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Southwest Medical Associates Lifestyle Center-East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. RSVP to 855-861-8279 (option 1).

B.Y.O.P (Bring Your Own Poetry) Writer’s Workshop: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Night Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, those 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Arts classes: Registration is available through Oct. 26 for the six-week session of classes set from Oct. 26 through Dec. 10 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Classes offered include African Dance for Children, Recording & Engineering and ballet. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

Fremont FrightFest: The Fremont Street Experience is set to transform itself into the Halloween street party, Fremont FrightFest, through Oct. 31 on Fremont and Main streets through Las Vegas Boulevard South. Festivities are set to include Halloween-themed entertainment and Viva Vision shows, a costume contest, a pub crawl and more. Visit vegasexperience.com.

“Sweet Favor and Fiend”: The exhibition of work by artist Tim Cantor is scheduled to be on display from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Oct. 31 at AFA Gallery in the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit afanyc.com or call 702-785-0061.

“Native American Visions”: The exhibit exploring artwork by Native American artists highlighting their heritage is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Patriminio”: The exhibit by artist Justin Favela is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 15 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Entertain”: The exhibit by artist Cat Chiu Phillips is set to be on display 24/7 through Jan. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Windows on First, 495 S. Main St. The work is viewable through the windows on the First Street side of the building. The artwork is created entirely from discarded VHS tapes, cassette tapes, 35 mm photo negatives and slides, many of which have references to Las Vegas. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Les Folies Bergère: Entertaining Las Vegas, One Rhinestone at a Time”: The exhibition by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Las Vegas News Bureau in partnership with the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas is set to be on display during regular business hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, and the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas at Springs Preserve, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., through Jan. 5. Visit tinyurl.com/lvnbfolies.

WORTH A DRIVE

Charity Zombie Walk: The sixth annual event is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in Old Towne Boulder City. Boulder Dam Brewing Co. is sponsoring the event that is set to have Zombie Squad members participating, live bands, auctions, a zombie costume contest and more. Makeup artists are set to be available at 5 p.m. to assist people for a donation. The all-ages event is $5 per participant. Proceeds benefit Heaven Can Wait Animal Society. Email Todd Cook at BoulderDamBrewing@hotmail.com.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

“Henderson Speaks”: The Henderson Historical Society plans to host the free event titled “Politics: Nothing New Under the Sun (or the Review-Journal)” at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus, 700 College Drive. The lecture panel will feature Michael Green, associate professor of history at UNLV; Geoff Schumacher, director of content for the Mob Museum; and John L. Smith, author, KNPR commentator and former Review-Journal columnist. The panel’s moderator will be Mark Hall-Patton, an author and museum administrator for Clark County Museums. Visit HendersonHistoricalSociety.org.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 14-30, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14-31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience . Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

Family, Fur & Fun Festival: Pet adoptions, hands-on pet-themed activities for kids, raffles and more are planned at the fundraising festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Exploration Peak Park, 9600 S. Buffalo Drive. A Halloween costume contest is set for 1:30 p.m. The cost to compete is $3. For a $5 donation, pups can have pictures in a photo booth. Admission is free. Well-trained pets on leashes are welcome. No retractable leashes are allowed. Visit familyfurandfun.com.

Family Day: A fundraiser for Family Promise is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes live entertainment, family-friendly games and food. Admission is free. Call 702-368-7979.

Bonanza High School Alumni Social Dinner and Silent Auction: The event is planned for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Bonanza High School Athletic Office, 6665 Del Rey Ave. Tickets are $35 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/bonanzaalumni.

Get Outdoors Nevada Day: Outdoor family fun is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Lorenzi Park, 3333. W. Washington Ave. There also will be live BMX riding, music, food trucks and a raffle. Visit getoutdoorsnevadaday.org.

Cork & Soul: Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd., plans to host the food and wine event from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Sample a variety of food and wine throughout the property with a VIP experience in the piazza catered by Echo & Rig. Participating restaurants include Brio Tuscan Grille, Cantina Laredo, Kabuki, Waffle Bar, Canter’s Deli and PKWY Tavern. Entertainment also is planned and is set to feature Kelly Clinton, Clint Holmes, Chris Phillips and The Shoutouts with Christy Molasky . Tickets are $50. Visit jdrf.org/lv/events/cork-and-soul.

Beerfest: A three-week Fall Festival is set to kick off with a beer festival at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, 15 Costa di Lago. More than 30 breweries are set to participate. Advance tickets cost $45 for VIP and $35 for general admission. Same-day tickets cost $60 and $45, respectively. Visit mlvbf.com.

ArtWalk: The Boca Park Fashion Village is scheduled to host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. Expect 40 artisan booths with crafts, sculpture, glass works and more for sale. Admission is free. Visit vegasartwalk.com.

K-9 Trials: The Metropolitan Police Department is set to host area K-9 teams in a competition scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleansarena.com.

The Bird Club: The Las Vegas Avicultural Society is planning to host a Bird Mart and Craft Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is expected to feature bird food, bird toys, veterinary care, bird clothes, arts and crafts, bird-related fashion, jewelry and other items. Admission costs $7. Call 702-776-7540.

Young Artists’ Concerto Competition: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans its annual Cox Communications Young Artists’ Concerto Competition from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre Recital Hall at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. One winner and one runner-up will be selected. Cox Communications is set to award the winner $2,000 in prize money and $1,000 to the runner-up. Visit lvphil.org.

Brandeis University meeting: The Las Vegas chapter plans its general meeting for 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kraft-Sussman conference room, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104. Carrie Kaufman, host/producer for KNPR’s “State of Nevada,” will speak on “Is There Such a Thing as Neutral Journalism?” The cost is $10 at the door. Contact Evelyn Brunner at evelyn.brunner@cox.net.

PLAN AHEAD

Halloween Spooktacular: The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. It is free and for those 12 or younger and is set to include a bounce house, cupcake walks, games, face painting, a haunted house and more. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-0566.

Business 101 — How to Start a Small Business: The event is co-sponsored by SCORE and is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Jazzin’ Jeanne Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers Swanky Supper Club Soiree: The performance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit iacvegas.com or call 702-457-3866.

Acoustic Alchemy: The event featuring guitarists Greg Carmichael and Miles Gilderdale is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Wonderground: The monthly magic and variety event is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Olive Mediterranean, 3850 Sunset Road. There are performances at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. and admission is $10 for the night. Visit vegaswonderground.com or call 702-451-8805.

Naomi Emmerson: The concert, part of the Downtown Cultural Series, is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3515.

The Poets’ Corner: The event for ages 17 or older is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event is a monthly forum for established poets and open-mic participants. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

Eddie Money: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $162.41. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Charli XCX: The singer is scheduled to headline the official Las Vegas PRIDE after-party concert at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $18.34 to $32.11. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

S.T.O.M.P. (Standing Together Opposing Misuse of Power): The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. It is designed to bring awareness to and help stop domestic violence by allowing participants to share personal experiences, engage the expertise of professionals in the community, and encourage men, women and teens to be advocates for themselves and those they care about via interactive workshops. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

Las Vegas Guitar Quartet in concert: The event is scheduled at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Reva Rice: The performance is scheduled at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $26 to $36. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Buster Simpson art talk: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Simpson, one of the country’s most prolific public artists, is set to speak about his career and public art in general. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Artisan Craft Festival: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. It is free and is set to include over 60 artists and crafters, face painting games, prizes and more. Visit artisancraftfestival.com.

“The Uninvited”: The screening of the 1944 Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey star film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Josh O’Conner: The performance is set from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Mundo, 1017 S. First St. O’Conner is set to perform from 7 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday. Visit mundolasvegas.com or call 702-685-0328.

Military Job Fair: The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. Attendees are encouraged to wear business professional attire and bring multiple copies of their resumes. Visit vegaspbs.org or call 702-799-1010.

Halloween Hoopla: The event for those 12 or younger is scheduled at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Bob Price Walking Trail, 2050 Bonnie Lane. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7600.

Pumpkin Carving and Decorating: The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. Participants are invited to bring a pumpkin to carve or decorate and leave the mess at the center. The event is open to children of all ages, but children younger than 12 must be supervised by an adult. The cost is $3. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-0566.

Spooks Galore Halloween Luncheon and Party: The event for those 50 or older is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The event is set to include a costume contest, lunch, games and candy. The cost is $5 with annual city of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6454.

“Senior-Ween” Halloween: The event for those 50 or older is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J. St. It is set to include a costume contest, games and music. The cost is $5. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6125.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

“Hotel Transylvania 2”: The free screening of the film, part of the Movie in the Park series, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Whitney Park at Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7576.

Har Mar Superstar: The performance with opening acts Sweet Spirit and iRie is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Haunt the Wetlands: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visitors are invited to explore the Haunted Maze and Spooky Walk with discovery stations about creatures of the night. Costumes are welcome, but adults are requested to not wear full face masks. Attendees are requested to bring a donation of either a nonperishable food item, clothing for a child aged 3 to 12 years, or an unwrapped gift for a child aged 3 to 12 years. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Container Park Halloweekend: The events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., for all ages until 9 p.m. and 21 or older after. They include Pumpkin Decorating on The Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct 28. Pumpkins are set to be available to the first 100 participants with a $5 donation to a selected charity. A Halloween Pajama Party with Scary Bedtime Stories is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and live bands are set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. A costume contest is scheduled at 6 p.m. and a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 9 p.m. Oct. 31. A Candy Walk at stations throughout Container Park is scheduled at 5 p.m., a costume contest at 6 p.m. and a screening of Hocus Pocus at 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Loverboy: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $140.61. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

The Original Wailers: The performance by the reggae group is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Tickets are $20 to $35. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. The free event is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating, a pet costume contest and more. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

Chanh Boupha Pumpkin Carving: The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Guests are set to have a chance to win one of two professionally carved 80-pound pumpkins done in full view by Boupha. Boupha is set to carve the pumpkins from noon to 2 p.m. Free hot dogs and soda are set to be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free face painting is set from noon to 3 p.m. Visit walkerfurniture.com or call 702-903-2968.

Town Scary Halloween: The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants. Several activities are scheduled including a variety of holiday-themed children’s games. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Nevada Test Site Trip: The event for ages 55 or older is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 2, leaving from Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane. The tour of the Nevada Test Site includes coach transportation provided to and from the community center. Participants wishing to attend the trip are required to answer the following questions at the time of registration and agree to bring along a valid ID on the day of the trip: full name including middle initial, address, date of birth, place of birth, and citizenship. Participants must be a U.S. citizen, and green cards are not accepted. The group will see areas where testing took place, learn about the historical value of the area and see the crater. Participants are asked to pack a picnic lunch and bring along water. The cost is $3, and registration is underway. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7617.

Noelia Lorenzo: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at at the Railhead at Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $20 to $40. Visit boulderstation.sclv.com or call 702-432-7777.

America: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Mule Deer Foundation annual banquet/fundraiser: The Las Vegas chapter’s event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors-related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Sunset Park’d: The free event featuring more than 30 food trucks, live music and activities for adults and children is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetparkd.com or call 702-455-8200.

Kurt Travis: The performance with opening acts Amarionette and Lemix J. Buckley is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

Joe McMahon and Divided Heaven: The performance with opening act Brendan of Mercy Music is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Fishbone: The performance with opening acts Luck Factor Zero and The Quitters is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $15. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Ras Kronik and the Reggae Warriors: The performance with opening acts Lico Dos Santos Afro Samba Fusion Band and Ajibade is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Helen Stewart Centennial Event: The event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the election of Helen J. Stewart to the Clark County School Board is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the University United Methodist Church, 4412 S Maryland Parkway. The event taking place prior to a meeting of the League of Women Voter of Las Vegas Valley is set to include a breakfast and an appearance by Helen J. Stewart interpreter Linda Miller. The ceremony is free but the cost is $15 for those who wish to stay for breakfast. Visit lwvlasvegasvalley.org.

Viva Ska Vegas Kickoff: The performance with The Skeletones, Chencha Berrinches, Friends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Viva Ska Vegas: The performance with Reel Big Fish, The Toasters, Suburban Legends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $25. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada locals, residents, seniors 65+, 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid I.D. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

New Year’s Eve with Vince Neil: The event is scheduled at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Eastside Events Center inside Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $29.95 to $49.95. Visit eastsidecannery.com or call 702-856-5300‎.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Concerts: The events are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and May 4 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets for the concerts are $195, and tickets to the cocktail party are $50. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

ONGOING

Meet-and-greets with “Pawn Stars”: The events are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet-and-greets featuring security guard Antwaun are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays and ones featuring historian Mark Hall-Patton are scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, but Gold & Silver Pawn is accepting donations for a variety of charities throughout the summer on Thursdays. Visit gspawn.com or call 702-385-7912.

Party in the Park: The weekly event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the outdoor dining and shopping area between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. Entertainment includes the Tony Marques Band and violinists Jennifer Lynn and Monica Olivas of electric string quartet group Phat Strad. Several of the venues are set to offer $5 beer, wine and shot specials. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Darby O’Gill and the Little People: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursdays until further notice at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Bereavement Support Group: The event is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tobacco Cessation Program: The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Art Lynch Acting Classes: The classes are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Corner Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Computer Class: The event for older adults is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100d. Call 702-797-2353.

Wii Bowling: The event for older adults is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tropicana pool: This season, admission is free before 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to the pool at the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Fridays through Sundays and holidays, the cost is $10 all day for locals.

Social CirKish: Acrobatic performance and social skill development classes for youths 13 to 19 are planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Email Shannon Pates Xhola at smp4984@gmail.com.

“Failure Is An Option!”: The original comedy show featuring anti-success guru Tom Rubin is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. nightly (dark Tuesday and Wednesday) in the Sin City Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $49.95 for general admission and $59.95 for VIP front rows. Visit failureisanoption.vegas.

Rhythm of Life drum classes: Percussionist and musical facilitator L.A. is scheduled to instruct classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the City of the World gallery, 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. The cost is $35 per class. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-409-7549.

Free open rehearsals of “Mystere”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Mystere” from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Guests are also set to receive an offer of two tickets to the show for $99. Call 702-894-7722.

Look inside “Ka”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Ka,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show in free Ka Theatre Spectacular open houses scheduled for 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses will highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the $165 million production. Call 702-891-7940.

Down and Derby: The 21-or-older event is scheduled at 10 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission and skate rental are free. Visit goldspike.com or call 702-476-1082.

African drum class: Master teacher “Papa” Diarra Zumana is scheduled to instruct this class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Baobab Stage at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The cost is $20. Visit baobabstage.com or call 702-202-8010.

“Matt and Mattingly’s Bucket Show”: Performances are scheduled at 11:30 p.m Wednesdays at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St., Suite 145. The two-man improv show with musical accompaniment is free, but audience members are encouraged to pay what they want into a bucket at the end of the performance. Visit mattandmattingly.com.