East Valley-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 20-26, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Lobster Fair: The 46th annual fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway. Fresh, live and steamed Maine lobsters can be pre-ordered or purchased the day of while supplies last. Admission is free. Attendees take their lobsters home. Live entertainment, used books and baked food for sale, a fashion show and other food options, including chowder and Mexican food, are to be available. A silent auction and raffle also are planned. Visit lobsterfair.com 702-735-7655.

2. “Little Shop of Horrors”:The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

3.Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. The cost in advance is $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Battle of the Bras: The fashion show supporting the American Cancer Society is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Planet Hollywood, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Models are to show off fashions and decorated bras are to be on display for public auction. All proceeds support the society.

Fremont Fright Fest: The event is scheduled nightly through Oct. 31 at Fremont Street Experience, Fremont from Main through Las Vegas Boulevard South. The event is set to include free nightly music and performances on all three Fremont Street stages, including Frank & The Steins. Plans also include 999 Dead, a zombie apocalypse shooting gallery open 11 a.m. to after midnight. Each shooter is set to receive a prize, and the cost for the shooting gallery is $8. Visit vegasexperience.com.

The Zombie Escape: The attraction is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31 at the Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visitors can battle an infestation of the undead. Tickets start at $20. Visit thelinq.com.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21 and 26-28 and 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 and $16 for students or seniors. Visit artsquaretheatrelv.com or call 702-818-3422.

Halloween Spooktacular: The free event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. It is for those 12 or younger and is set to include a bounce house, cupcake walks, games, face painting, a haunted house and more. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-0566.

Business 101 — How to Start a Small Business: The event is co-sponsored by SCORE and is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Jazzin’ Jeanne Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers Swanky Supper Club Soiree: The performance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit iacvegas.com or call 702-457-3866.

Acoustic Alchemy: The event featuring guitarists Greg Carmichael and Miles Gilderdale is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Wonderground: The monthly magic and variety event is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Olive Mediterranean, 3850 Sunset Road. There are performances at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. and admission is $10 for the night. Visit vegaswonderground.com or call 702-451-8805.

National Mammography Day at Bodies…The Exhibition: In honor of National Mammography Day, visitors wearing pink are set to be offered a free audio tour with the purchase of admission to the exhibition from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit luxor.com or call 702-262-4400.

Naomi Emmerson: The concert, part of the Downtown Cultural Series, is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3515.

Square Dancing on the Strip: The Las Vegas Business Academy’s fifth annual fundraiser is scheduled at 5:30 Oct. 21 at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Arena Drive. It is set to start with cocktails and continue with dinner at 6:30 p.m. featuring local cuisine from Las Vegas chefs. Restaurants participating in this year’s fundraiser are set to include Bouchon, Briggs Oyster Co., Capital Grille, Hakkasan, Herringbone, Kona Grill, Milos, Old Homestead, Rao’s, Scarpetta, Stripsteak, Tacos & Tequila, T-Bones, Veranda and more. The academy is set to honor Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of government relations and corporate responsibility for Caesars Entertainment Corp., with the Griffin Award. Attendees are also set to receive a ticket to that evening’s Keith Urban show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $500, and the event is set to raise scholarship funds for UNLV students pursuing a law degree or master’s degree in hospitality, engineering or business . Visit lvbanv.org, email information@lvbanv.org or call 702-998-2138.

L.U.V. Life: The series is scheduled to kick off with LUV Your Voice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. It is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Upcoming topics include LUV Your Mind on Nov. 4, LUV Your Soul on Nov. 18 and LUV Your Mind on Dec. 2. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

The Poets’ Corner: The event for those 17 or older is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event is a monthly forum for established poets and open-mic participants. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

Eddie Money: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $162.41. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival/Parade: The Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 21 beginning at West Charleston Boulevard and heading north on Fourth Street to Ogden Avenue. The festival is planned from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, with activities and vendors for all ages. Festival tickets are $10 per day or $15 for a two-day pass for adults 18 or older and $5 per day for youths 8 to 17. Visit lasvegaspride.org or call 866-930-3336.

Charli XCX: The performer is scheduled to headline the official Las Vegas Pride after-party concert at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $18.34 to $32.11. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

S.T.O.M.P. (Standing Together Opposing Misuse of Power): The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. It is designed to bring awareness to and help stop domestic violence by allowing participants to share personal experiences, engage the expertise of professionals in the community, and encourage men, women and teens to be advocates for themselves and those they care about via interactive workshops. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

Peter Lik Experience: The events at the fine art photography galleries are scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at LIK Venetian, 3355 las Vegas Blvd. South and from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct 22 at LIK Mandalay, 3950, Las Vegas Blvd South. The events are set to include free cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and a raffle to win a grand prize, which is to include a three-night stay in a suite at a Las Vegas hotel, a Grand Canyon helicopter tour, a personally dedicated gift and more . Second and third prizes are also set to be awarded, including Peter Liks’s book “Equation of Time,” which retails for $2,950. Visit experience.lik.com.

Las Vegas Guitar Quartet in concert: The event is scheduled at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

“Dark Matters – The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The opening reception for the exhibition is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at Bash Fine Art Gallery, 1009 S. Main st. Visit bashfineart.com or call 702-998-2808.

Reva Rice: The performance is scheduled at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $26 to $36. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Artisan Craft Festival: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. It is set to include over 60 artists and crafters, face painting games, prizes and more. Visit artisancraftfestival.com.

Frankie Moreno: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $42. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Latin Dance Party With Claudine Castro: The free performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

“The Uninvited”: The screening of the 1944 Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey star film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Josh O’Conner: The performance is set from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Mingo, 1017 S. First St. O’Conner is set to perform from 7 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday. Visit eatmixmingo.com or call 702-685-0328.

Military Job Fair: The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. Attendees are encouraged to wear business professional attire and bring multiple copies of their resumes. Visit vegaspbs.org or call 702-799-1010.

Halloween Hoopla: The event for those 12 or younger is scheduled at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Bob Price Walking Trail, 2050 Bonnie Lane. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7600.

Pumpkin carving and decorating: The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. Participants are invited to bring a pumpkin to carve or decorate and leave the mess at the center . The event is open to children of all ages, but children younger than 12 must be supervised by an adult. The cost is $3. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-0566.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: The event is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $19 to $75. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Everlita David and Relly Coloma: “Songs, Music and Memories” is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 30 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Arts classes: Registration is available through Oct. 26 for the six-week session of classes set from Oct. 26 through Dec. 10 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Classes offered include African Dance for Children, Recording & Engineering and ballet. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“Sweet Favor and Fiend”: The exhibition of work by artist Tim Cantor is scheduled to be on display from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Oct. 31 at AFA Gallery in the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit afanyc.com or call 702-785-0061.

“Native American Visions”: The exhibit exploring artwork by Native American artists highlighting their heritage is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Patriminio”: The exhibit by artist Justin Favela is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 15 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Entertain”: The exhibit by artist Cat Chiu Phillips is set to be on display 24/7 through Jan. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Windows on First, 495 S. Main St. The work is viewable through the windows on the First Street side of the building. The artwork is created entirely from discarded VHS tapes, cassette tapes, 35 mm photo negatives and slides, many of which have references to Las Vegas. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Les Folies Bergère: Entertaining Las Vegas, One Rhinestone at a Time”: The exhibition by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Las Vegas News Bureau in partnership with the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas is set to be on display during regular business hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, and the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas at Springs Preserve, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., through Jan. 5. Visit tinyurl.com/lvnbfolies.

WORTH A DRIVE

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Guests are invited to sample wine and food from area restaurants while enjoying music and a live auction at the Nathan Adelson Hospice fundraiser scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Tickets start at $75. VIP tickets, which include early access to a wine and cheese reception, are $150. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

HallOVino: The adults-only evening sponsored by the Opportunity Village Legacy Society and Sundvick Legacy Center is planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Expect wine samplings and hors d’oeurves along with Magical Forest attractions. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 at the event. Visit hallOVino.org or email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Walter Hoving Home gala: The home plans its 10th anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It supports program ministry and helps bring public awareness to drug addiction. Planned entertainment includes gospel recording artist Annie Meadows, and Dave Courvoisier of Channel 8 News is set to emcee. Expect also a dinner and raffle prizes. Tickets are $100. Visit tinyurl.com/h8nkrln, call 702-386-1965 or email mraftery@walterhovinghome.com.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21 through Dec. 9, inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. An opening reception is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

Balloon Festival: The event, put on by Southern Hills Hospital, 9300 W. Sunset Road, runs Oct. 21-23 and includes balloon glow shows, amusement park rides, carnival games, arts and crafts, face painting, health fairs and more. Admission is free. Balloon rides start at $250 per person and proceeds will support scholarships for Las Vegas students. Visit southernhillshospital.com.

“The Cemetery Club”: The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Offseason Series plans to present the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. Tickets are $5 at the door, or call Taylor at 702-579-7529.

“Neighborhood 3 — Requisition of Doom:” The production is planned at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 27 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30 in the BackStage Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The play is a dark comedy about the realities of online horror video games, directed by Mindy Woodhead. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

Dinosaur Ball: The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s 25th annual event is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Hosted by local comedian Paul Scally, the gala is set to include live entertainment by musician and impressionist Doug Starks and an 18-piece orchestra and Dave Courvoisier, reminiscing on the history and local impact of the accredited downtown museum. Tickets start at $250 with table sponsorship opportunities available. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale is planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the community recreation hall in Blue Diamond, 26 Village Blvd., roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pot roast and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

Lights On Afterschool: The free national event is being celebrated by the city of Las Vegas, the Clark County School District and the Nevada Afterschool Network from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road. It is set to feature a resource fair for families, games and activities, music and performances, and refreshments. Volunteers are needed to help paint a mural as a service project for Make a Difference Day. There will be free hot dogs, chips and water, while supplies last, provided by Three Square. Visit nvafterschool.org.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Haunted Bridge Concert:The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Zombie Run: The first annual Zombie Run to benefit Easter Seals Nevada is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Runners and walkers will join the walking dead during a zombie-infested timed 5K that will later lead into the Fun Run. Afterwards, survivors can celebrate at the city of Las Vegas’ Fall Festival, featuring activities, vendors and more. Makeup artists from Ulta will be on site to transform willing participants into zombies. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Registration is $40. Advance online registration is encouraged at events.eastersealsnevada.org.

Teddy Bear Run: UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation plans to host its sixth annual Teddy Bear Run from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. A 5K run and 1-mile walk are planned for registered participants. All proceeds will assist families in need obtain medical grants to fund medical treatments, services or equipment. Visit uhccf.org or active.com.

Exploring Southern Nevada: The lunch and lecture series is planned from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Corn Creek Visitor Center, Desert National Wildlife Refuge, 16001 Corn Creek Road, about a half-hour northwest of Las Vegas. Families are invited to bring a lunch and listen to a presentation about exploring the mountain ranges of Southern Nevada. Visit fws.gov/refuge/desert.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social club meeting: The club, geared toward singles who are interested in local, national and international travel, plans to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. A guest speaker will discuss repositioning cruises. Call 702-239-3899.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 20-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Haunted Harvest: The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 28-30 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include trick-or-treat stations, Midway of Madness carnival games, a petting zoo and crafts. A new event, the Big Top Circus Party, includes circus training to battle the “flaming” hoops and a chance to wander through mystery mirrors. Plans also include Spellbinding Spooktacular, music and dance show twice nightly, Mad Science of Las Vegas, food from Divine Cafe, funnel cakes and glow-in-the-dark cotton candy. Admission is $8, and children 2 or younger are admitted free. Springs Preserve members receive 50 percent off. Visit springspreserve.org or call 702-822-7700.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

All Shook Up in Vegas: The annual Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser is set to benefit Positively Kids Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. The theme is Harum Scarum, and tickets are $70 for the weekend. Live bands, karaoke, raffles, vendors, food and more are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Ri Chard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

PLAN AHEAD

Spooks Galore Halloween Luncheon and Party: The event for those 50 or older is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The event is set to include a costume contest, lunch, games and candy. The cost is $5 with annual city of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6454.

“Senior-Ween” Halloween: The event for those 50 or older is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J. St. It is set to include a costume contest, games and music. The cost is $5. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6125.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

“Hotel Transylvania 2”: The free screening of the film, part of the Movie in the Park series, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Whitney Park at Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7576.

Halloween celebration: The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct 27 and 28 at the Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include include Halloween-themed decor, live music with family-friendly disc jockey Miguel, face painters, zombie stilt-walkers and a zombie LED drumline set to perform at the top of every hour. The TRIQ or Treat experience is set to return this year, providing a safe environment for kids as the Linq Promenade tenants hand out candy. The celebration is scheduled to continue without the kid fare from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 with events, including a costume contest with $10,000 in prizes for participants 21 or older. Visit thelinq.caesars.com.

Har Mar Superstar: The performance with opening acts Sweet Spirit and iRie is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Today for Tomorrow: The Communities in Schools Nevada event is set from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Belmont Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Cocktails and culinary offerings from Cosmopolitan chefs and mixologists are planned, and 1920’s-themed attire is encouraged. Individual tickets are $350, lounge seating for 10 is $3,500 and VIP lounge seating for 10 is $5,000. Reservations must be made by Oct. 28 by calling 702-770-7611 or visiting cisnevada.org.

Haunt the Wetlands: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visitors are invited to explore the Haunted Maze and Spooky Walk with discovery stations about creatures of the night. Costumes are welcome, but adults are requested to not wear full face masks. Attendees are requested to bring a donation of either a non-perishable food item, clothing for a child aged 3 to 12 years, or an unwrapped gift for a child aged 3 to 12 years. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Container Park Halloweekend: The events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., for all ages until 9 p.m. and those 21 or older after. They include pumpkin decorating on The Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct 28. Pumpkins are set to be available to the first 100 participants with a $5 donation to a selected charity. A Halloween Pajama Party with Scary Bedtime Stories is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and live bands are set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. A costume contest is scheduled at 6 p.m., and a screening of “Beetlejuice” is scheduled at 9 p.m. Oct. 31. A Candy Walk at stations throughout Container Park is scheduled at 5 p.m., a costume contest is scheduled at 6 p.m., and a screening of Hocus Pocus is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Loverboy: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $140.61. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

The Original Wailers: The performance by the reggae group is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Tickets are $20 to $35. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. The free event is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating, a pet costume contest and more. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

Johnny Mathis: The 60th Anniversary Concert Tour is scheduled to make a stop at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Matt Morgan: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Orgone: The free performance is scheduled at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Chanh Boupha Pumpkin Carving: The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Guests are set to have a chance to win one of two professionally carved 80-pound pumpkins done in full view by Boupha. Boupha is set to carve the pumpkins from noon to 2 p.m. Free hot dogs and soda are set to be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free face painting is set from noon to 3 p.m. Visit walkerfurniture.com or call 702-903-2968.

Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven: The free performance is scheduled at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Town Scary Halloween: The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants. Several activities are scheduled including a variety of holiday-themed children’s games. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Nevada Test Site Trip: The event for ages 55 or older is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 2, leaving from Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane. The tour of the Nevada Test Site includes coach transportation provided to and from the community center. Participants wishing to attend the trip are required to answer the following questions at the time of registration and agree to bring along a valid ID on the day of the trip: full name including middle initial, address, date of birth, place of birth, and citizenship. Participants must be a U.S. citizen, and green cards are not accepted. The group will see areas where testing took place, learn about the historical value of the area and see the crater. Participants are asked to pack a picnic lunch and bring along water. The cost is $3, and registration is underway. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7617.

Noelia Lorenzo: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Railhead at Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $20 to $40. Visit boulderstation.sclv.com or call 702-432-7777.

America: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

Fashion for Autism: The Grant A Gift Autism Foundation’s seventh annual event is planned at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The theme is “Bringing a Solution Into Focus,” and it is set to feature fashions by DVF (Diane von Furstenberg) and silent and live auctions. Cocktail attire is required. Individual tickets are $300. Call 702-564-2453 or visit GrantAGiftAutismFoundation.org.

The Classics Concert: The event featuring works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $109. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Sunset Park’d: The free event featuring more than 30 food trucks, live music and activities for adults and children is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetparkd.com or call 702-455-8200.

Kurt Travis: The performance with opening acts Amarionette and Lemix J. Buckley is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

Joe McMahon and Divided Heaven: The performance with opening act Brendan of Mercy Music is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Fishbone: The performance with opening acts Luck Factor Zero and The Quitters is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $15. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Ras Kronik and the Reggae Warriors: The performance with opening acts Lico Dos Santos Afro Samba Fusion Band and Ajibade is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Helen Stewart Centennial Event: The event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the election of Helen J. Stewart to the Clark County School Board is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the University United Methodist Church, 4412 S Maryland Parkway. The event is taking place prior to a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Las Vegas Valley and is set to include a breakfast and an appearance by Helen J. Stewart interpreter Linda Miller. The ceremony is free, but the cost is $15 for those who wish to stay for breakfast. Visit lwvlasvegasvalley.org.

Viva Ska Vegas Kickoff: The performance with The Skeletones, Chencha Berrinches, Friends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Viva Ska Vegas: The performance with Reel Big Fish, The Toasters, Suburban Legends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $25. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada locals, residents, seniors 65+, 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid I.D. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Speed Dating for Small Business: the event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. Fees are $100 fee for for profit business vendors, $50 fee for Chamber of Commerce vendors, and free for attendees. Visit tinyurl.com/sdfb2016 or contact Akita McCullochcall 702-799-1010 ext. 5369, or amcculloch@vegaspbs.org.

New Year’s Eve with Vince Neil: The event is scheduled at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Eastside Events Center inside Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $29.95 to $49.95. Visit eastsidecannery.com or call 702-856-5300‎.

The Scintas: Performances are set at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99.Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Concerts: The events are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and May 4 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets for the concerts are $195, and tickets to the cocktail party are $50. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

ONGOING

Self-guided North Gallery tours are available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $10 as an add-on to the Neon Boneyard tour or $19 as a stand-alone tour. Visitors may tour the North Gallery for as long as they like, take photographs and learn about the signs on display. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Meet-and-greets with “Pawn Stars”: The events are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet-and-greets featuring security guard Antwaun are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays and ones featuring historian Mark Hall-Patton are scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, but Gold & Silver Pawn is accepting donations for a variety of charities throughout the summer on Thursdays. Visit gspawn.com or call 702-385-7912.

Party in the Park: The weekly event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the outdoor dining and shopping area between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. Entertainment includes the Tony Marques Band and violinists Jennifer Lynn and Monica Olivas of electric string quartet group Phat Strad. Several of the venues are set to offer $5 beer, wine and shot specials. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Darby O’Gill and the Little People: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursdays until further notice at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Bereavement Support Group: The event is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tobacco Cessation Program: The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Art Lynch Acting Classes: The classes are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Corner Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Computer Class: The event for older adults is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100d. Call 702-797-2353.

Wii Bowling: The event for older adults is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tropicana pool: This season, admission is free before 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to the pool at the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Fridays through Sundays and holidays, the cost is $10 all day for locals.

Social CirKish: Acrobatic performance and social skill development classes for youths 13 to 19 are planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Email Shannon Pates Xhola at smp4984@gmail.com.

“Failure Is An Option!”: The original comedy show featuring anti-success guru Tom Rubin is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. nightly (dark Tuesday and Wednesday) in the Sin City Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $49.95 for general admission and $59.95 for VIP front rows. Visit failureisanoption.vegas.

Rhythm of Life drum classes: Percussionist and musical facilitator L.A. is scheduled to instruct classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the City of the World gallery, 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. The cost is $35 per class. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-409-7549.

Look inside “Ka”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Ka,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show in free Ka Theatre Spectacular open houses scheduled for 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses will highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the $165 million production. Call 702-891-7940.

Down and Derby: The 21-or-older event is scheduled at 10 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission and skate rental are free. Visit goldspike.com or call 702-476-1082.

African drum class: Master teacher “Papa” Diarra Zumana is scheduled to instruct this class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Baobab Stage at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The cost is $20. Visit baobabstage.com or call 702-202-8010.

“Matt and Mattingly’s Bucket Show”: Performances are scheduled at 11:30 p.m Wednesdays at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St., Suite 145. The two-man improv show with musical accompaniment is free, but audience members are encouraged to pay what they want into a bucket at the end of the performance. Visit mattandmattingly.com.