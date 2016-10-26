East Valley-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. “Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing”: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

2. Life in Death Festival:Clark County’s 16th annual event is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Celebrating Day of the Dead, the event is to include patron Elizadeath, sugar skull workshops and other crafts, ofrendas (altars) and an ofrenda contest, works of art and performances, and food and drinks. Admission is free. The Day of the Dead art exhibit is set to run through Nov. 10 at the center. Call 702-455-7340 or visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

3. Sin City Halloween: The free event is scheduled Oct. 28 and 29 at El Cortez, 600 Fremont St. It is set to feature vampire showgirls, a hearse car show and Halloween-related question-and-answer sessions with the Nevada Paranormal Task Force, William Powell from the Sci Fi Center and cast and crew from classic horror films. A red carpet event is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 with photo opportunities and the family of Lon Chaney Jr., who played the title role in 1941’s “The Wolf Man.” The Final Ride Hearse car show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Abbey Road Crossing on Fremont Street. Sixth and Seventh streets will be shut down to display 12 to 15 show and movie cars, including one from the recent “Ghostbusters” movie. Question-and-answer events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Cortez Fiesta Room. The Sin City Halloween Parade is scheduled at 7 p.m., traveling on Fremont Street from Maryland Parkway to Seventh Street. Visit sincityhalloween.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Desert Springs Hospital Job Fair: The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, 2075 E. Flamingo Road. The hospital is seeking physical and occupational therapists and experienced nurses. Interested applicants must fill out an online application prior to the job fair and also bring copies of their resume. On-the-spot interviews will be held for qualified candidates. Visit tinyurl.com/dshjobfair.

Spooks Galore Halloween Luncheon and Party: The event for those 50 or older is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The event is set to include a costume contest, lunch, games and candy. The cost is $5 with annual city of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6454.

“Senior-Ween” Halloween: The event for those 50 or older is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J. St. It is set to include a costume contest, games and music. The cost is $5. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6125.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

“Hotel Transylvania 2”: The free screening of the film, part of the Movie in the Park series, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Whitney Park at Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7576.

Halloween celebration: The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct 27 and 28 at The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is set to include include Halloween-themed decor, live music with family-friendly DJ Miguel, face painters, zombie stilt-walkers and a zombie LED drumline set to perform at the top of every hour. The TRIQ or Treat experience is set to return this year, providing a safe environment for kids as The Linq Promenade tenants hand out candy. The celebration is scheduled to continue without the kid fare from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 with events, including a costume contest with $10,000 in prizes for participants 21 or older. Visit thelinq.caesars.com.

Roy Zimmerman: The performance, including opening act The Unwieldies, is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Visit uuclv.org or call 702-437-2404.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and 2 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 and $16 for students or seniors. Visit artsquaretheatrelv.com or call 702-818-3422.

Har Mar Superstar: The performance with opening acts Sweet Spirit and iRie is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Rooftop Halloween party: The 21-or-older party is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Citrus Pool at the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St. A costume contest, prizes and shots are planned. Visit downtowngrand.com.

Haunt the Wetlands: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visitors are invited to explore the Haunted Maze and Spooky Walk with discovery stations about creatures of the night. Costumes are welcome, but adults are requested to not wear full face masks. Attendees are requested to bring a donation of either a non-perishable food item, clothing for a child aged 3 to 12 years, or an unwrapped gift for a child aged 3 to 12 years. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Container Park Halloweekend: Events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., for all ages until 9 p.m. and for those 21 or older after. They include Pumpkin Decorating on The Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct 28. Pumpkins are set to be available to the first 100 participants with a $5 donation to a selected charity. A Halloween Pajama Party with Scary Bedtime Stories is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and live bands are set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. On Oct. 31, a Candy Walk at stations throughout the park is scheduled at 5 p.m., a costume contest at 6 p.m., a screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. and a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 9 p.m. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Lainie Kazan: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $65. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Original Wailers: The performance by the reggae group is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Tickets are $20 to $35. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Loverboy: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $140.61. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Trick Pony: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $5 to $10. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Safari Jeff The Great Green Adventure: The interactive reptile show is set to be featured Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-19 at the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. Safari Jeff general admission ticket packages are $25 per person, which includes the museum admission, and $10.50 per person for museum members. Additionally, a Safari Jeff autographed poster is included with admission. Visit discoverykidslv.org or call 702-382-5437.

Nevadaween: The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. The family-friendly event is set to feature a haunted house, pumpkin painting, a craft fair, children’s games, a costume contest, a soup cook-off, raffle prizes and more. Admission is $1 for ages 13 or older. Visit friendsofthefort.org or call 702-486-3511.

Welcome Walk: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Participants are invited to join a nature guide for an introductory tour of the Nature Preserve. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. It is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

Nature Tales: The all-ages, nature-themed storytime and craft activity is scheduled at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Johnny Mathis: The singer’s 60th Anniversary Concert Tour is scheduled to make a stop at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Matt Morgan: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Top Golf Las Vegas, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com/us/las-vegas or call 702-933-8458.

Orgone: The free performance is scheduled at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Top Golf Las Vegas, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com/us/las-vegas or call 702-933-8458.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The opening reception for the exhibit is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

Chanh Boupha Pumpkin Carving: The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Guests are set to have a chance to win one of two professionally carved 80-pound pumpkins done in full view by Chanh Boupha. Boupha is set to carve the pumpkins from noon to 2 p.m. Free hot dogs and soda are set to be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free face painting is set from noon to 3 p.m. Visit walkerfurniture.com or call 702-903-2968.

Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven: The free performance is scheduled at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Top Golf Las Vegas, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com/us/las-vegas or call 702-933-8458.

Town Scary Halloween: The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants. Several activities are scheduled including a variety of holiday-themed children’s games. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

“Gabriel Over the White House”: The screening of the 1933 film starring Walter Huston is part of the “Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen” series and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Downtown Community Forum: The event is scheduled from 5 to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Detroit Ballroom in The D Las Vegas, 301 Fremont St. The forum is set to focus on strengthening the role of downtown Las Vegas in the region’s economic growth and quality of life and is set to begin with a no-host cocktail reception followed by a panel presentation and discussion at 5:45 p.m. To register, contact rsvp@ffwpr.com.

Frankie Moreno: The concert is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $42. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Nevada Test Site Trip: The event for ages 55 or older is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 2, leaving from Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane. The tour of the Nevada Test Site includes coach transportation provided to and from the community center. Participants wishing to attend the trip are required to answer the following questions at the time of registration and agree to bring along a valid ID on the day of the trip: full name including middle initial, address, date of birth, place of birth, and citizenship. Participants must be a U.S. citizen, and green cards are not accepted. The group will see areas where testing took place, learn about the historical value of the area and see the crater. Participants are asked to pack a picnic lunch and bring water. The cost is $3, and registration is underway. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7617.

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas: The event is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 2 a at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $20 to $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Ward 5 Coffee with the Councilman: The event is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Starbucks, 1925 Martin Luther King Blvd. Residents are invited to Join Ward 5 Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow and staff for coffee and conversation on how to improve Ward 5 and the city of Las Vegas. Call 702-229-5443.

Jazzin Jeanne Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers Swanky Supper Club Soiree: The performance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit iacvegas.com or call 702-457-3866.

“Sweet Favor and Fiend”: The exhibition of work by artist Tim Cantor is scheduled to be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 27-29 and 31 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at AFA Gallery in the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit afanyc.com or call 702-785-0061.

“Little Shop of Horrors”:The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

The Zombie Escape: The attraction is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31 at The Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visitors can battle an infestation of the undead. Tickets start at $20. Visit thelinq.com.

Fremont Fright Fest: The event is scheduled nightly through Oct. 31 at Fremont Street Experience, Fremont from Main through Las Vegas Boulevard South. The event is set to include free nightly music and performances on all three Fremont Street stages, including Frank & The Steins. Plans also include 999 Dead, a zombie apocalypse shooting gallery open 11 a.m. to after midnight. Each shooter is set to receive a prize, and the cost for the shooting gallery is $8. Visit vegasexperience.com.

Today for Tomorrow: The Communities in Schools Nevada event is set from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Belmont Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Cocktails and culinary offerings from Cosmopolitan chefs and mixologists are planned, and 1920’s-themed attire is encouraged. Individual tickets are $350, lounge seating for 10 is $3,500 and VIP lounge seating for 10 is $5,000. Reservations must be made by Oct. 28 by calling 702-770-7611 or visiting cisnevada.org.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

“Native American Visions”: The exhibit exploring artwork by Native American artists highlighting their heritage is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Patriminio”: The exhibit by artist Justin Favela is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 15 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Entertain”: The exhibit by artist Cat Chiu Phillips is set to be on display 24/7 through Jan. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Windows on First, 495 S. Main St. The work is viewable through the windows on the First Street side of the building. The artwork is created entirely from discarded VHS tapes, cassette tapes, 35 mm photo negatives and slides, many of which have references to Las Vegas. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Les Folies Bergère: Entertaining Las Vegas, One Rhinestone at a Time”: The exhibition by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Las Vegas News Bureau in partnership with the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas is set to be on display during regular business hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, and the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas at Springs Preserve, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., through Jan. 5. Visit tinyurl.com/lvnbfolies.

WORTH A DRIVE

Folies, Fashion and Your Philharmonic: The Las Vegas Philharmonic is hosting a reception to raise money for the orchestra at the Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Guests will have a first look at the the expanding “Les Folies Bergere” exhibit and enjoy cocktails, a raffle, MAC Cosmetics and music. Tickets start at $100. Visit tinyurl.com/foliesphilharm.

Free Monster Movie Marathon: Free showings of Tim Burton Halloween movies such as “Beetlejuice,” “Frankenweenie,” “Corpse Bride” and “Coraline” are set to play from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

MacBeth: The Shakespeare Institute of Nevada is slated to put on a free production of the play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Special VIP seating is available for $35 per person and includes front-row seating, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres at Essence & Herbs from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Church Halloween party: A free Halloween festival is slated from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4601 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Expect carnival games, a cake walk, refreshments and prizes for costumes. Call 702-648-8437, email secretary@wpcvegas.org or visit wpcvegas.org.

“The Cemetery Club”: The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Offseason Series plans to present the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets are $5 at the door, or call Taylor at 702-579-7529.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Fall Flower Show: The Nevada Garden Clubs, 800 Twin Lakes Drive, is showcasing plants that can be grown in Las Vegas from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. Admission is free. Call 702-233-3321.

Making Strides of Las Vegas: The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

JCC BBQ Cook-off, Festival and Country Showdown: The fifth annual event is slated for Oct. 30 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, and will feature 18 teams competing for the title of Ultimate Grill Master, 16 kids’ teams, celebrity judges and the 35th annual Country Showdown singer/songwriter talent search. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Visit JCCBBQ.com.

Monster Dash: The 5K, hosted by The Ogden Foundation, is planned for 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive. Packet pick-up is from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at REI Boca Park. Registration is $40 until Oct. 28 and $45 at packet pick-up and race day. Visit desertskyadventures.com/las-vegas-monster-dash.

Treat Street: The free Halloween event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Trick-or-treating with Downtown Summerlin retailers and a dog costume contest benefiting The Animal Foundation are planned. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

Haunted cruises: A Pirate Cruise around Lake Las Vegas featuring fun family activities is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the marina in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Admission is $25 per person. A Shipwrecked Adult Haunted Cruise with free appetizers and Captain Morgan Rum drinks is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Admission is $25 for those 21 or older. Visitlakelasvegas.com.

Haunted Harvest: The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28-30 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include trick-or-treat stations, Midway of Madness carnival games, a petting zoo and crafts. A new event, the Big Top Circus Party, includes circus training to battle the “flaming” hoops and a chance to wander through mystery mirrors. Plans also include Spellbinding Spooktacular, music and dance show twice nightly, Mad Science of Las Vegas, food from Divine Cafe, funnel cakes and glow-in-the-dark cotton candy. Admission is $8, and children 2 or younger are admitted free. Springs Preserve members receive 50 percent off. Visit springspreserve.org or call 702-822-7700.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

McKee Ranch Pumpkin Patch: The Patch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, is open for families from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. For a donation of $20, families can take home a pumpkin and enjoy hay rides and other farm fun. Call 702-361-9606.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 20-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Veterans expo: The fifth annual Large Vision Business Network Mixer event 400 Jobs for 400 Vets — A Veterans Day Celebration is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The free expo in the Grand Ballroom will be open only to veterans with ID from 11 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Call 702-639-6964 or visit pjproductionlive.com/LVBNM.html.

Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event. There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. To expedite the interview process, job seekers should visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightPath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m. and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $69 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food also are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Ri Chard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

PLAN AHEAD

Ready to Roar: The temporary exhibition is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave. The exhibition is curated in conjunction with UNLV and illustrates the impact the Prohibition Era had on not only women’s fashions but also women’s rights and freedoms. The exhibition is included with regular admission, which is $19.95 or $13.93 for Nevada residents. Visit themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

LUV Your Mind: The event, part of the L.U.V. series, is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. It is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

America: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Noelia Lorenzo: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Railhead in Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $20 to $40. Visit boulderstation.sclv.com or call 702-432-7777.

America: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Montgomery Gentry: The performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Nov. 4 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $25 to $240. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Fashion for Autism Gala: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, to benefit children and families living with autism in Southern Nevada and recognize people making a difference. Tickets start at $300. Visit tinyurl.com/gagfa2016 or call 702-564-2453.

Izel Ballet Folklorico: The concert is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the show. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

The Classics Concert: The concert, featuring works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $109. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Conversations with Norm with Special Guests Jack Sheehan and Greg Maddux: The event featuring former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

“Celtic Thunder — Legacy”: The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $24 to $79, or they can be purchased as part of a package of four shows, including “Shaolin Warriors” Feb. 20, “Kodo: DADAN” March 25, and “Taj Express” April 24, with the price for all four shows starting at $88. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“The Best Man”: The screening of the 1964 film starring Henry Fonda and Cliff Robertson is part of the “Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen” series and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Josh O’Conner: The performance is set from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mingo, 1017 S. First St. O’Conner is set to perform from 7 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday. Visit eatmixmingo.com or call 702-685-0328.

Lou Gramm: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $107.91. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Jared Blake and Brodie Stewart: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. Nov. 11 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $5. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

NeoThink Meeting: The monthly meeting of the NeoThink Society is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Corner Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is set to include discussion on a new philosophy and people sharing their experiences and takes place on the second Saturday of each month. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Sunset Park’d: The free event featuring more than 30 food trucks, live music and activities for adults and children is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetparkd.com or call 702-455-8200.

Postcard From Morocco: The event, presented by Sin City Opera, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $15. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Kurt Travis: The performance, with opening acts Amarionette and Lemix J. Buckley, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Brett Young: The performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $5 to $50. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

Joe McMahon and Divided Heaven: The performance, with opening act Brendan of Mercy Music, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Open mic: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 28 at the Corner Gallery in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is a gathering of creative and talented people expressing themselves through poetry, music, magic and comedy. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Kefauver Day: The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave., in honor of the Kefauver Committee hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s historic courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950. Nevada residents receive free admission , while non-locals getting buy-one, get-one admission all day . Regular admission is $19.95 or $13.93 for Nevada residents. Visit the themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

“The Great McGinty”: The screening of the 1940 film, which was Preston Sturges’ directorial debut, is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Fishbone: The performance, with opening acts Luck Factor Zero and The Quitters, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $15. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

LUV Your Soul: The event, part of the L.U.V. series, is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. It is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of residents through talks and workshops. Events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

Ras Kronik and the Reggae Warriors: The performance, with opening acts Lico Dos Santos Afro Samba Fusion Band and Ajibade, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Little River Band: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Government Surplus Auction: The event is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at 4320 Stephanie St. The three-day, preview and pre-registration period is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16-18. The auction is set to include vehicles, office equipment, lost and found electronics, and other items used or acquired by government agencies, including McCarran International Airport, the Metropolitan Police Department, area cities and the state of Nevada. Those wishing to bid must register as a bidder on site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds. Visit tntauction.com.

Helen Stewart Centennial Event: The event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the election of Helen J. Stewart to the Clark County School Board is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the University United Methodist Church, 4412 S. Maryland Parkway. The event, taking place prior to a meeting of the League of Women Voter of Las Vegas Valley, is set to include a breakfast and an appearance by Helen J. Stewart interpreter Linda Miller. The ceremony is free, but the cost is $15 for those who wish to stay for breakfast. Visit lwvlasvegasvalley.org.

Pen and Palette: The event is scheduled from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Corner Gallery in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is set to include authors presenting their published works and discussion of the works and selling and signing of their books. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

“The Manchurian Candidate”: The screening of the 1962 featuring Frank Sinatra is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Eric Burdon & The Animals: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”: The screening of the 1939 film starring Jimmy Stewart is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

LUV Your Mind: The event, part of the L.U.V. series, is scheduled 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. It is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of residents through talks and workshops. Events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada locals, residents, seniors 65+, 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid I.D. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Speed Dating for Small Business: The event is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. Fees are $100 for for-profit business vendors, $50for Chamber of Commerce vendors and free for attendees. Visit tinyurl.com/sdfb2016, or contact Akita McCullochcall at 702-799-1010, ext. 5369, or amcculloch@vegaspbs.org.

Viva Ska Vegas Kickoff: The performance with The Skeletones, Chencha Berrinches, Friends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Viva Ska Vegas: The performance with Reel Big Fish, The Toasters, Suburban Legends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $25. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap Band: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $118.81. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Morris Day & The Time: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $118.81. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

New Year’s Eve with Vince Neil: The event is scheduled at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Eastside Events Center inside Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $29.95 to $49.95. Visit eastsidecannery.com or call 702-856-5300‎.

The Scintas: Performances are set at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99.Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Concerts: The concerts are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and May 4 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets for the concerts are $195, and tickets to the cocktail party are $50. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

ONGOING

Look inside The Beatles “Love”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Love,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show. Open houses are scheduled from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Fridays and from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses are set to highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the production. Call 702-792-7735.

Self-guided North Gallery tours: The new tour option is available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $10 as an add-on to the Neon Boneyard tour or $19 as a stand-alone tour. Visitors may tour the North Gallery for as long as they like, take photographs and learn about the signs on display. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Meet-and-greets with “Pawn Stars”: The events are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet-and-greets featuring security guard Antwaun are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays and ones featuring historian Mark Hall-Patton are scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, but Gold & Silver Pawn is accepting donations for a variety of charities throughout the summer on Thursdays. Visit gspawn.com or call 702-385-7912.

Party in the Park: The weekly event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the outdoor dining and shopping area between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. Entertainment includes the Tony Marques Band and violinists Jennifer Lynn and Monica Olivas of electric string quartet group Phat Strad. Several of the venues are set to offer $5 beer, wine and shot specials. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Darby O’Gill and the Little People: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursdays until further notice at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Bereavement Support Group: The event is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tobacco Cessation Program: The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Art Lynch Acting Classes: The classes are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Corner Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Computer Class: The event for older adults is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100d. Call 702-797-2353.

Wii Bowling: The event for older adults is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tropicana pool: This season, admission is free before 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to the pool at the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Fridays through Sundays and holidays, the cost is $10 all day for locals.

Social CirKish: Acrobatic performance and social skill development classes for youths 13 to 19 are planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Email Shannon Pates Xhola at smp4984@gmail.com.

“Failure Is An Option!”: The original comedy show featuring anti-success guru Tom Rubin is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. nightly (dark Tuesday and Wednesday) in the Sin City Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $49.95 for general admission and $59.95 for VIP front rows. Visit failureisanoption.vegas.

Rhythm of Life drum classes: Percussionist and musical facilitator L.A. is scheduled to instruct classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the City of the World gallery, 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. The cost is $35 per class. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-409-7549.

Look inside “Ka”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Ka,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show in free Ka Theatre Spectacular open houses scheduled for 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses will highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the $165 million production. Call 702-891-7940.

Down and Derby: The 21-or-older event is scheduled at 10 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission and skate rental are free. Visit goldspike.com or call 702-476-1082.

African drum class: Master teacher “Papa” Diarra Zumana is scheduled to instruct this class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Baobab Stage at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The cost is $20. Visit baobabstage.com or call 702-202-8010.

“Matt and Mattingly’s Bucket Show”: Performances are scheduled at 11:30 p.m Wednesdays at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St., Suite 145. The two-man improv show with musical accompaniment is free, but audience members are encouraged to pay what they want into a bucket at the end of the performance. Visit mattandmattingly.com.