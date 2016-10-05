East Valley-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 6-12, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

2.Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N Ninth St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records . Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

3. Inaugural 9th Bridge Kidz Street festival and fundraiser:The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at a closed section of Ninth Street between Lewis and Clark avenues and Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets and in the parking lots on and adjacent to the 9th Bridge School, 310 S. Ninth St. The festival is set to include three main areas: The MakerSpace, Interactive Alley and The Food Hub. Plans also include a community block with nonprofits associated with education, children and downtown Las Vegas. Early-bird tickets are available until noon Oct. 7 for $25 for unlimited rides and games; $10 for entry plus $20 worth of tickets; or $5 for entry and $10 worth of tickets. On the day of the event, entry will be $3 for adults and free for children and $1 per ride or game ticket. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit 9th Bridge School. Visit tinyurl.com/9bkidsfest or 9thbridgeschool.org/kidzstreet.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Flipside: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Email events@helpsonv.org.

Las Vegas Stories — Haunted Las Vegas: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, with Paul Papa telling spooky tales of another side of Las Vegas. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. It is set to include live entertainment, a large vendor area including food vendors and medieval re-enactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School, 3100 E. Patrick Lane Oct. 7 and 8 with free shuttle service to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com.

Viva el Mariachi! A Concert in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month: The free event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

The Guess Who: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $162.41. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Robert F. Dula Day of Celebration: The city of Las Vegas plans the celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 441 E. Bonanza Road. It honors the police officer and features carnival games, a bounce house, face painting and hot dogs. Dula served with the Metropolitan Department as an officer and sergeant from 1952 to 1955. At the age of 26, Dula was critically injured while on duty and died shortly after the incident. He was survived by a wife and two small children. In addition to the gym’s family-friendly activities, the adjacent Municipal Pool will offer free admission for swimming from noon to 1 p.m. Fire Station No.1 nearby will also host an open house as part of Fire Prevention Week. Call 702-229- 6307.

The Scintas: The group’s limited-engagement performance schedule was extended through November. This month’s performances are set at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99. Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

James Presley Band: The free performance is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer , including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment . Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500 . Visit circus-couture.com.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s: The event is scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the northwest parking lot of Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. There is no fee to register but participants are expected to fundraise. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help each participant reach their fundraising goal. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the association. Visit lasvegasalzheimerswalk.org.

Wetlands Park cleanup: Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani and the Metropolitan Police Department plan to host the cleanup with community partners at 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 near the Duck Creek Trailhead at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Volunteers are asked to register in advance by emailing wetlands@clarkcountynv.gov. Gloves, trash bags and other cleaning supplies will be provided, in addition to snacks and beverages.

The Freddy Cole 85th Year of Celebration: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $37 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Center Honorarium: The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) plans to host its 22nd annual Honorarium at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A VIP cocktail hour, silent and live auctions and a culinary spread by Cosmopolitan chefs are planned, along with entertainment by comedian and 2016 Qmmunity Honoree Margaret Cho. Individual tickets are $350. Visit thecenterlv.org/honorarium.

Clay Arts Vegas Workshop: Robert LaWarre, III, will be the guest artist for the workshop program intensive planned for Oct. 8 and 9 at Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. LaWarre has been exhibiting sculptural and functional pieces since 2004. Call 702-375-4147, email 4information@clayartsvegas.com or visit clayartsvegas.com.

Symphonic Spectacular: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Music Director Donato Cabrera will host a pre-concert conversation about the music being performed at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and at 1 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets are $30, $50, $70, $105 and $109. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Captain America: Civil War”: The screening of the 2016 film, part of the Saturday Movie Matinee series, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Edible Education Dinner: The second annual event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Panevino Ristorante, 246 Via Antonio Ave., hosted by nonprofit Create A Change. It is set to include a four-course dinner, live entertainment from the Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo and a guest presentation by Dr. Tony Gumina, discussing the childhood obesity epidemic in America. Tickets start at $150. Visit bit.ly/2biIdA5, createachangenow.org or call 702-300-7399.

Frank LaSpina: The performance is scheduled at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Drew Baker Trio: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 11-13 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

“The Lego American Roadshow — Building Across America”: The exhibit is set to be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is set to include 10 large-scale models of American landmarks made out of Lego bricks , including the U.S. Capitol Building, White House, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Statue of Liberty, Independence Hall and the Old North Church . Visit tinyurl.com/legolvroad.

Latin Dance Party With Claudine Castro: The free performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

“Here Comes Mr. Jordan”: The screening of the 1941 Robert Montgomery film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Do Presidential Debates Matter?: The lecture led by Kathryn Olson, professor and chairwoman of the College of Letters & Sciences at the University of Wisconsin, is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Greenspun Hall at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

“Medicare Made Clear”: The seminar is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Southwest Medical Associates Lifestyle Center-East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 855-861-8277.

The Sweets’ Spot with Melody Sweets: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25 to $40. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Drone Discovery challenge: The event is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Diaz Elementary School, 4450 E. Owens Ave. Youth are welcome to participate. The event is free and open to the public.

Annie Moses Band — The Art of the Love Song: The performance is scheduled at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $49 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Thomas Hobbes and Public Order: The lecture led by Brian C. Anderson, editor of the City Journal at the Manhattan Institute, is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Marjorie Barrick Museum/Harry Reid Center at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Fremont FrightFest: The Fremont Street Experience is set to transform itself into the Halloween street party, Fremont FrightFest, through Oct. 31 on Fremont and Main streets through Las Vegas Boulevard South. Festivities are set to include Halloween-themed entertainment and Viva Vision shows, a costume contest, a pub crawl and more. Visit vegasexperience.com.

Arts classes: Registration is available through Oct. 26 for the six-week session of classes set from Oct. 26 through Dec. 10 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Classes offered include African Dance for Children, Recording & Engineering and ballet. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“Sweet Favor and Fiend”: The exhibition of work by artist Tim Cantor is scheduled to be on display from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Oct. 31 at AFA Gallery in the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit afanyc.com or call 702-785-0061.

“Native American Visions”: The exhibit exploring artwork by Native American artists highlighting their heritage is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Patriminio”: The exhibit by artist Justin Favela is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 15 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

Rites of Passage Young Men and Women Mentoring Workshops: The workshops for participants ages 10 to 16 are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon through Dec. 17 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. There are no classes Oct. 15 and Nov. 26. The workshops are separated by gender with SONSHIP: A Ritual Passage to Manhood and S.I.S.T.A. — Sisters in Society Taking Action. The fee is $30 for the 10-week workshops. The Rites of Passage graduation ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 30. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“Entertain”: The exhibit by artist Cat Chiu Phillips is set to be on display 24/7 through Jan. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Windows on First, 495 S. Main St. The work is viewable through the windows on the First Street side of the building. The artwork is created entirely from discarded VHS tapes, cassette tapes, 35 mm photo negatives and slides, many of which have references to Las Vegas. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Les Folies Bergère: Entertaining Las Vegas, One Rhinestone at a Time”: The exhibition by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Las Vegas News Bureau in partnership with the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas is set to be on display during regular business hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, and the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas at Springs Preserve, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., through Jan. 5. Visit tinyurl.com/lvnbfolies.

WORTH A DRIVE

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: The Bishop Gorman Gaels Theatre Guild plans to perform the play at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Jim3 House of Performing Arts at Bishop Gorman High School, 5959 S. Hualapai Way. Tickets are $12. Visit bishopgorman.org or call 702-476-4175.

“Beetlejuice” Group Art Show:The Bubblegum Gallery in Downtown Spaces, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Beetlejuice,” opening at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 during First Friday. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Harvest Boutique Craft Show: The Las Vegas Crafters Guild’s ninth annual event is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Fiber arts, artisan jewelry, handmade cards, holiday decorations, candles, knitted accessories and more will be for sale. Admission is free. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

Summerlin Festival of Arts:The 21st festival is set to return to Downtown Summerlin, 1850 Festival Plaza Drive, Oct. 8 and 9. More than 100 fine artists and craftspeople are set to showcase and sell original creations, and entertainment is planned, including performances by Steve Wynn’s “ShowStoppers” and the Nevada Ballet Theatre. Children’s art activities hosted by the Discovery Children’s Museum also are planned, along with a Putt Putt challenge, balloon art creations, facepainting and a mascot meet-and-greet. Live pumpkin and vegetable carving demonstrations also are planned, and food will be for sale from Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Admission is free. Visit summerlin.com.

The Great Garage & Antique Sale: Over 100 neighborhoods vendors are set to sell their antiques and collectible items from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Silverton parking lot, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5 for shoppers who come before 8 a.m and free for those who come after. People interested in becoming a vendor can visit silvertoncasino.com.

SpeedVegas pop-up: The Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays beginning Oct. 8 at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Car aficionados are invited to check out or showcase exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. Breakfast, a la carte items and coffee are to be available for purchase. Call 702-789-0568 or visit speedvegas.com/en.

Run For Shelter: SAFE House is expected to put on its eighth annual 5K and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the race. Call 702-451-4201, ext. 2107.

Artist Workshop — Create with Me: The public workshop for all ages is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Spring Picnic Area in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Resident artists are set to share their skills in a participatory art experience. Art paper and watercolors or colored pencils will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies. Registration is required. Call 702-515-5367.

Astronomy in the Park: The Las Vegas Astronomical Society is planning the multimedia presentation for all ages from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitor Center, roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Attendees must be in the park before the gates close at 7 p.m. It is limited to the first 500 visitors. No registration is necessary.

Dress for Success sale: Dress for Success Southern Nevada plans to host its semi-annual Shop for Success excess inventory sale Oct. 8 and 9 at Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive. Buy new and nearly new professional attire and accessories at reduced prices. Funds raised benefit Dress for Success Southern Nevada , which empowers women to achieve economic independence. Expect sweaters and blouses for $6, jackets and dresses for $10, and suits and coats for $20, as well as purses, scarves, jewelry and beauty products. On Oct. 9, shoppers can buy a shopping bag for $25 and fill it with as many items as will fit . Cash or credit will be accepted. Visit dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org.

Velasquez Memorial Scholarship Soccer Tournament: The Project 150 Youth Council plans to present its third annual soccer tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway, to raise scholarship funds for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. The event is organized in partnership with the Jimenez/Velasquez Family and presented in honor of Angel and Jackie Velasquez. Angel was killed by a drunken driver in 2013, and his sister Jackie died from cancer in 2014. The event is free to spectators. To donate, visit project150.org.

Music scholarship concert: The concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $15. Call 702-651-5483.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

Family, Fur & Fun Festival: Pet adoptions, hands-on pet-themed activities for kids, raffles and more are planned at the fundraising festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Exploration Peak Park, 9600 S. Buffalo Drive. A Halloween costume contest is set for 1:30 p.m. The cost to compete is $3. For a $5 donation, pups can have pictures in a photo booth. Admission is free. Well-trained pets on leashes are welcome. No retractable leashes are allowed. Visit familyfurandfun.com.

PLAN AHEAD

Oktoberfest luncheon: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The lunch is set to include bratwurst, sauerkraut, red cabbage and German chocolate cake for dessert. The cost is $5. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6454.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14, 19-21, 26-28, and 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23, 29 and 30 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 and $16 for students or seniors. Visit artsquaretheatrelv.com or call 702-818-3422.

Harlem Quartet with Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $49 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Willie Barcena’s “The Truth Hurts” Comedy Tour: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Tickets start at $35. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Foghat: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $20.71 to $107.91. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Sublime with opening act Rome: The concert is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

Jethro Tull: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $95. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Randy Anderson: The free performance is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Junior Interpreter Tour: The event for families with children is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $5. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Las Vegas Pagan Pride Day: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. It is free, but the organizers are accepting donations for the Shade Tree shelter and the Nevada SPCA. Email info@lvpaganpride.org or call Ed Chase at 702-539-5996.

Megan Hilty with Seth Rudetsky: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $49 to $89. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Straight No Chaser — I’ll Have Another … 20th Anniversary World Tour: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $43.50 to $75. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Walk Off Hits: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 18 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Jack Jones: Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Canterville Ghost”: The screening of the 1944 film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The film stars Charles Laughton and is based on an Oscar Wilde story. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

“Family-Friendly Las Vegas in the ‘90s”: The event, part of the Times of the Signs Panel Discussion, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $5. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Night Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, those 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Jazzin Jeanne Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers Swanky Supper Club Soiree: The performance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit iacvegas.com or call 702-457-3866.

Wonderground: The monthly magic and variety event is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Olive Mediterranean, 3850 Sunset Road. There are performances at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. and admission is $10 for the night. Visit vegaswonderground.com or call 702-451-8805.

Eddie Money: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $162.41. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Charli XCX: The performer is scheduled to headline the official Las Vegas PRIDE after-party concert at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $18.34 to $32.11. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Artisan Craft Festival: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. It is free and is set to include over 60 artists and crafters, face painting games, prizes and more. Visit artisancraftfestival.com.

“The Uninvited”: The screening of the 1944 Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey star film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

“Hotel Transylvania 2”: The free screening of the film, part of the Movie in the Park series, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Whitney Park at Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7576.

Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Loverboy: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $140.61. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

The Original Wailers: The performance by the reggae group is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Tickets are $20 to $35. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. The free event is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick or treating, a pet costume contest and more. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

Nevada Test Site Trip: The event for ages 55 or older is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 2, leaving from Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane. The tour of the Nevada Test Site includes coach transportation provided to and from the community center. Participants wishing to attend the trip are required to answer the following questions at the time of registration and agree to bring along a valid ID on the day of the trip: full name including middle initial, address, date of birth, place of birth, and citizenship. Participants must be a U.S. citizen, and green cards are not accepted. The group will see areas where testing took place, learn about the historical value of the area and see the crater. Participants are asked to pack a picnic lunch and bring along water. The cost is $3, and registration is underway. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7617.

Noelia Lorenzo: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at at the Railhead at Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $20 to $40. Visit boulderstation.sclv.com or call 702-432-7777.

America: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

New Year’s Eve with Vince Neil: The event is scheduled at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Eastside Events Center inside Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $29.95 to $49.95. Visit eastsidecannery.com or call 702-856-5300‎.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada locals, residents, seniors 65+, 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid I.D. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Concerts: The events are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and May 4 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets for the concerts are $195, and tickets to the cocktail party are $50. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

ONGOING

Meet-and-greets with “Pawn Stars”: The events are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet-and-greets featuring security guard Antwaun are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays and ones featuring historian Mark Hall-Patton are scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, but Gold & Silver Pawn is accepting donations for a variety of charities throughout the summer on Thursdays. Visit gspawn.com or call 702-385-7912.

Party in the Park: The weekly event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the outdoor dining and shopping area between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. Entertainment includes the Tony Marques Band and violinists Jennifer Lynn and Monica Olivas of electric string quartet group Phat Strad. Several of the venues are set to offer $5 beer, wine and shot specials. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Darby O’Gill and the Little People: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursdays until further notice at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Bereavement Support Group: The event is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tobacco Cessation Program: The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Art Lynch Acting Classes: The classes are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Corner Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Computer Class: The event for older adults is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100d. Call 702-797-2353.

Wii Bowling: The event for older adults is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tropicana pool: This season, admission is free before 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to the pool at the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Fridays through Sundays and holidays, the cost is $10 all day for locals.

Social CirKish: Acrobatic performance and social skill development classes for youths 13 to 19 are planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Email Shannon Pates Xhola at smp4984@gmail.com.

“Failure Is An Option!”: The original comedy show featuring anti-success guru Tom Rubin is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. nightly (dark Tuesday and Wednesday) in the Sin City Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $49.95 for general admission and $59.95 for VIP front rows. Visit failureisanoption.vegas.

Rhythm of Life drum classes: Percussionist and musical facilitator L.A. is scheduled to instruct classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the City of the World gallery, 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. The cost is $35 per class. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-409-7549.

Free open rehearsals of “Mystere”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Mystere” from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Guests are also set to receive an offer of two tickets to the show for $99. Call 702-894-7722.

Look inside “Ka”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Ka,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show in free Ka Theatre Spectacular open houses scheduled for 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses will highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the $165 million production. Call 702-891-7940.

Down and Derby: The 21-or-older event is scheduled at 10 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission and skate rental are free. Visit goldspike.com or call 702-476-1082.

African drum class: Master teacher “Papa” Diarra Zumana is scheduled to instruct this class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Baobab Stage at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The cost is $20. Visit baobabstage.com or call 702-202-8010.

“Matt and Mattingly’s Bucket Show”: Performances are scheduled at 11:30 p.m Wednesdays at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St., Suite 145. The two-man improv show with musical accompaniment is free, but audience members are encouraged to pay what they want into a bucket at the end of the performance. Visit mattandmattingly.com.