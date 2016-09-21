East Valley-area Community Events Calendar, Sept. 22-28, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Healthy Kids Festival: The fifth annual festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave. Local community partners are set to promote nutrition, physical activity, growing fruits and vegetables, healthy food tasting, music and dance instruction, BMI and health assessments. Email all_4_kids@unce.unr.edu or call 702-940-5437. Register at eventbrite.com.

2.“Aesthetics Primary”: The art exhibition is scheduled to be on display through Sept. 29 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. It is open to the public by appointment. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

3.Ride For Kids: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Green at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Registration runs from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Town Square with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The suggested minimum donation to ride is $40 per motorcycle and includes free coffee, morning refreshments, lunch, entertainment, a chance to win a Honda motorcycle and more. The Las Vegas Ride for Kids raises money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Visit rideforkids.org.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Science teacher fair: The fair, hosted as a back-to-school event by the Southern Nevada Science Teachers Association, is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Lane. The event is free and open to local teachers, their families and the general public. Visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/Wetlandspark.

Health and Wellness Fair: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. Participants are to be offered free health screenings and information on healthy living. Flu shots and vendors with information are planned. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6454.

“The Hidden Owners of Las Vegas — The Rest of the Story:” The event, part of the Oscar B. Goodman Dinner Series, is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. The event is set to include a gourmet three-course meal paired with red and white wines and the signature Oscar Goodman Martini while listening to Goodman discuss his experiences as a criminal defense attorney. The cost is $150. Call 702-386-7227 or email RSVP@playlv.com.

Pinot’s Palette Painting-and-Wine Event: The event is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave. Guests are invited to enjoy wine while creating a hand-painted piece of art inspired by the museum to take home. Tickets are $54 for general admission, $49 for members, or two tickets are $100 with the promo code “Mob Museum.” Prices include museum admission, painting supplies, a beverage and instruction. Visit themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Concert No. 1: The event, featuring works by Kodaly, Beethoven and Mozart, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. It is the first of a three-concert package and includes shows on Feb. 16 and May 4. Tickets for the concerts are $195, and tickets to the cocktail party are $50. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Beautiful, The Carole King Musical”: Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-25, 27-30 and Oct. 1 and 2, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 24, 25 and Oct. 1 and 2 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $127. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Lucky Peterson: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Scintas: The group’s limited-engagement performance schedule was extended through November. This month’s performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99. Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

Jukebox Heroes: The free performance is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

College fair: Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly is set to co-host the annual college fair for students interested in attending a historically black college or university from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St. Students who will be graduating in 2017 are encouraged to bring several copies of their school transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if available), two letters of recommendation (if available) and a personal essay (optional), as they will be able to complete college applications and apply for scholarships during the event. Representatives from more than 40 colleges and universities are expected to attend. Register at gotocollegefairs.com/Nevada. Visit ucangotocollege.org.

Annual Run Walk Roll Against Bullying: The event is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. A 5K run through the campus is set to begin at 9 a.m., and a 1.5K Fun Walk is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. The event is also set to include face painting, a balloon artist and appearances by Smokey the Bear, McGruff the Crime Dog, the Las Vegas 51’s Cosmo, and Chuck E. Cheese, among other famous mascots. The entry fee is $20 per person for the walk or run in advance or $25 at the event. Visit nvpep.org.

MDA Muscle Walk: The event is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Green at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit tinyurl.com/mdalv2016 or call 702-822-6920.

Miracle League Home Run Derby: The Miracle League of Las Vegas’ third annual Home Run Derby is planned for 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Engelstad Family Park & Ball Field, 101 S. Rancho Drive. Eight different age/gender divisions are planned. The league allows all ages with mental and physical disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. Local celebrities and former Major League Baseball players are set to attend. Visit miracleleaguelasvegas.com/events/home-run-derby-2016.

Overlook talk: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visitors are invited to hear a short orientation talk at the Nature Center Overlook. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Wetlands U — Birds: The event is scheduled at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Guests can participate in an interactive session about nesting birds of the preserve. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Railroads and the making of Las Vegas: The history talk is scheduled at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. Admission is $1 for ages 13 or older and free for children 12 or younger. Visit friendsofthefort.org or call 702-486-3511.

Cocktails & Canvas: The fundraising event set to benefit Susan G. Komen Nevada is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Triple George Grill and Sidebar, 201 N. Third St., No. 102. Under the guidance of an instructor, guests are set to paint a pink ribbon-themed art piece designed by Wine & Canvas . Tickets are $40 and include supplies and instruction, plus one glass of pink champagne. Drinks and appetizers are available at an additional cost, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the nonprofit. A silent auction is also planned. Additionally, Triple George Grill is set to debut a signature pink cocktail that will be available to patrons during October for $16. The drink comes with an awareness bracelet, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen Nevada. Visit triplegeorgegrill.com or call 702-384-2761.

Shakespeare Seen — Scene Study: The event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Goldfield Room at Lied Library at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The scene study sessions are set to feature video clips of film or theater productions from Shakespeare’s plays with attention to interpretive decisions made by performers, directors or other artists. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

Women’s Conference Series: The free event for participants 16 or older is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Women who are experts in their respective areas will empower participants on how to reinvent their lives through education, business, or turning their passion into profit. Each woman is encouraged to bring another. Registration is required. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“The Hit Squad”: The performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at at the Railhead at Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway. Doors are set to open at 8 p.m. for the 21-or-older event. Visit boulderstation.sclv.com or call 702-432-7777.

Young Explorers — Sensssational Snakes: The event is scheduled at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. The Young Explorer Program introduces young adventurers and their grownups to a variety of plants and animals that call Wetlands Park their home through various activities, live animal demonstrations, crafts, story time and outdoor exploration. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

My Las Vegas! Storytelling Event: The event featuring storytellers Liz Mangual and Bob Kanegis of StoryConnection is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Participants are invited to create a “story bundle” keepsake to fill with special memories, drawings, poems or objects. Space is limited, and registration is required. All ages are welcome. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Conversations with Norm: The event is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke is set to speak with Clint Holmes and his wife, Kelly Clinton. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Walk Off Hits: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Sept. 25, 27-29 and Oct. 16 and 18 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Party in the Park: The weekly event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the outdoor dining and shopping area between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. Entertainment includes the Tony Marques Band and violinists Jennifer Lynn and Monica Olivas of electric string quartet group Phat Strad. Several of the venues are set to offer $5 beer, wine and shot specials. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Latin Dance Party With Claudine Castro: The free performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

“The Lego American Roadshow — Building Across America”: The exhibit is set to be on display from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 9, at the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is set to include 10 large-scale models of American landmarks made out of Lego bricks , including the U.S. Capitol Building, White House, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Statue of Liberty, Independence Hall and the Old North Church . Visit tinyurl.com/legolvroad.

“Thoroughly Modern Millie ”: The screening of the 1967 Julie Andrews film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Audience Choice series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Uncensored Voices — Celebrating Your Freedom to Read: The panel discussion is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Risky Business on the Campaign Trail — Why Candidates Fear Presidential Debates: The lecture by Northeastern University School of Journalism professor Alan Schroeder is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27 at Greenspun Hall at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

8 Ball Tournament: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The event is free for city of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership holders. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6454.

“The Melancholics”: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $20 to $30. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

BikeFest RockFest: The event is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Events are scheduled Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at the Fremont Street Experience. The motorcycle rally is set to include poker runs, bikini contests, stunt shows and more. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit lasvegasbikefest.com.

Sixteenth and Seventeenth Century Printing Technologies: The presentation by Michael Frazier, Special Collections conservator of UNLV University Libraries, is scheduled at 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Goldfield Room at Lied Library at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

Puttin’ On the Glitz: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Liberace Mansion, 4982 Shirley St., to benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. It is set to include art, live music, live and silent art auctions, a raffle, champagne and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Mark Sandoval, UNLV’s head culinary chef. Performances by Broadway in the Hood and pianist Wes Winters are also planned. Guests also will have the opportunity to tour the mansion. Tickets are $75 per person and $125 per couple. Visit nphy.org/glitz.

Eastside Clean-up Block Parties: Three Clark County commissioners are hosting the first Joint Community Clean-up Block Party from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, encouraging residents to join them as they help clean up the east side. Commissioner Giunchigliani is set to be at the Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.; Commissioner Kirkpatrick at the Bob Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane; and Commissioner Weekly at the Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road. Cleaning equipment and supplies will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves.

One Drop Walk for Water: The event is scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 15, starting at Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and ending at the Springs Preserve, where participants are set to be offered complimentary food and refreshments, live entertainment, raffle prizes and more at a Harvest Festival presented by the venue. On-site registration is scheduled at 8 a.m. followed by Mayor Carolyn Goodman welcoming the participants at 9 a.m. The walk is planned from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the Harvest Festival. Registration fees are $20 for individual and team walkers and $15 for students and seniors. Participants who register before Oct. 1 will receive a $5 discount off registration fees. Visit tinyurl.com/1drop2016.

First Folio Shakespeare exhibit: A traveling exhibit featuring an original First Folio of works by William Shakespeare is set to be on display at Special Collections on the third floor of UNLV’s Lied Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 29. The Folger Shakespeare Library, in association with Cincinnati Museum Center and the American Library Association, is touring a First Folio of Shakespeare in 2016 to all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Several community events are to coincide with the exhibition in the Goldfield Room at the library. Visit tinyurl.com/unlvff16. Reservations for a 30-minute, self-guided tour of the exhibit or to attend any of the events can be made at tinyurl.com/unlvff16. Reservations may also be made in person at Special Collections at the library. All events are free, but RSVPs are requested.

Arts classes: Registration is available through Oct. 26 for the six-week session of classes set from Oct. 26 through Dec. 10 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Classes offered include African Dance for Children, Recording & Engineering and ballet. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“Native American Visions”: The exhibit exploring artwork by Native American artists highlighting their heritage is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 29 through Dec. 1, at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Patriminio”: The exhibit by artist Justin Favela is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 15 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Entertain”: The exhibit by artist Cat Chiu Phillips is set to be on display 24/7 through Jan. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Windows on First, 495 S. Main St. The work is viewable through the windows on the First Street side of the building. The artwork is created entirely from discarded VHS tapes, cassette tapes, 35 mm photo negatives and slides, many of which have references to Las Vegas. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Sweet Favor and Fiend”: The exhibition of work by artist Tim Cantor is scheduled to be on display from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Oct. 31 at AFA Gallery in the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The surrealist painter is set to be the guest of honor at an exclusive reception Oct. 1 to celebrate the exhibition of his new works. A portion of proceeds from the evening’s activities will go to the Tyler Robinson Foundation. Visit afanyc.com or call 702-785-0061.

“Les Folies Bergère: Entertaining Las Vegas, One Rhinestone at a Time”: The exhibition by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Las Vegas News Bureau in partnership with the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas is set to be on display during regular business hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, and the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas at Springs Preserve, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., through Jan. 5, 2017. Visit tinyurl.com/lvnbfolies.

Meet-and-greets with “Pawn Stars”: The events are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet-and-greets featuring security guard Antwaun are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays and ones featuring historian Mark Hall-Patton are scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, but Gold & Silver Pawn is accepting donations for a variety of charities throughout the summer on Thursdays. Visit gspawn.com or call 702-385-7912.

WORTH A DRIVE

Super Run Classic Car Show: The event featuring a variety of vintage cars is slated to return to the city of Henderson Sept. 22-25, kicking off at noon Sept. 22 at Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. The show is expected to transfer to the Water Street area Sept. 23-25. In addition to the various car shows, entertainment and food vendors are planned throughout. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Asian Heritage Celebration: Food, music, dance and arts are set to be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include cooking demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as a bonsai tree display and traditional clothing exhibit. Festival admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children 2 or younger. An additional admission fee is required to enter museums. Visit springspreserve.org.

DeCadence:The family-friendly food festival is set to offer cuisine from Henderson restaurants in Cadence community at Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Admission is free. Dishes and bites from participating restaurants as well as wristbands for beer and wine tasting for guests 21 or older will be for sale. Visit CadenceNV.com or call 702-558-9366.

Civil War Experience: Guests can try on Civil War uniforms and learn to march and drill in formation with input from historic reenactors at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. Park admission is $7 per car for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch-state-park.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social Club: The group plans to meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. This month’s speaker plans to discuss her experience traveling through Italy and France. There is a small fee for both members and visitors to cover refreshments at the end of the meeting plus the cost of the meeting room. Call 702-239-3899.

“The Art of Craft”: A 10-year anniversary Las Vegas Crafters Guild exhibit is set to feature paintings, fused glass vases, jewelry, fiber arts, baskets and paper-crafted pieces Sept. 27 through Nov. 15 in the gallery of West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Visit lvccld.org.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood”: The audience gets to vote to determine the ending of the unfinished Charles Dickens mystery in the production set to be presented under the stars as part of Super Summer Theatre at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 22-24 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. Tickets are $12.95 in advance for Sept. 11 and $15.95 for Sept. 23 and 24 and $20 at the gate, if available. Children 5 or younger get in free. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

National Public Lands Day Event:The volunteering event is slated all day Sept. 24 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Families are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day with music and group volunteer work. For more details and to sign up, visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

JazzFest:Free concerts featuring The Jozef Bobula Trio and The Sharps are planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way. Bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 702-229-3514 or artslasvegas.org.

Clint Holmes: Currently starring in “Between the Lines” at the Palazzo, singer Clint Holmes plans to perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Las Ventanas at Summerlin, 10401 W. Charleston Blvd. A special question-and-answer session is planned after the performance. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required. Call 702-789-7487.

Arts academy opening: Ensemble Arts Academy, 5325 S. Fort Apache Road, Suites E and F, plans its grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25. An all-star concert, instrument drive, and a ribbon cutting are planned. The public is encouraged to make tax deductible donations of musical instruments or funds for the music program to the Discovery Charter School Foundation. Visit ensembleartsacademy.com.

Women’s Club fundraiser: The Women’s Club of Summerlin plans to host its Denim & Diamonds Gala fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive, with a buffet dinner, dancing, silent auction and raffles. Proceeds will benefit the club’s Dare to Dream Grant program. Tickets are $75. Visit womensclubofsummerlin.org.

The Las Vegas Hemophilia Walk and 5K: The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation is registering participants for the Sept. 24 Hemophilia Walk and 5K at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. A light pre-walk breakfast, music, fun activities for children and a team T-shirt contest are planned. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Admission to Floyd Lamb Park is free for all walk participants. There is no fee to register, but donations are welcomed. Visit hemophilia.org.

Grapes & Hops: Advance tickets are on sale for the food-, wine- and beer-tasting event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Advance tickets are $45 or $80 for two. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate for $55 each. VIP tickets are $115 and include early entry at 4 p.m., specialty food samples and a private lounge and bar. Springs Preserve members receive a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or parforthecure.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, Nov. 6 and 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55, a local senior theater group, to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming scheduled shows include “Cemetery Club,” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30; “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

“Science Fiction, Science Future”: Visitors can play games with robots, experiencing augmented reality and more, in a visiting exhibit scheduled to be on display through Jan. 8 at Springs Preserve 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

PLAN AHEAD

The Gracias Christmas Cantata: The free concert is scheduled at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit christmascantata.us.

“The Angry Birds Movie”: The free screening of the film, part of the Movie in the Park series, is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Whitney Park at Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7576.

Iris DeMent: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“In the Blood” — A Staged Reading: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. It is centered around a group of black characters forced to live on the street through catastrophic circumstances. The play was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2000. Following the reading, artists are set to continue the conversation with the Buzzz, an interactive discussion between the cast and crew and audience. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Holes and Hearts: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Research Week: The second annual event is planned to kick off from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the UNLV Lied Library Goldfield Room, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The event features lightning talks on research activities at UNLV and throughout the community and will include remarks from President Len Jessup, Executive Vice President & Provost Diane Chase, and Acting Vice President for Research Carolyn Yucha. It is free. RSVP by visiting unlv.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eyr0fIC2VzLvTEh. Additionally, a Research @ UNLV Presentation and Tech Expo is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the UNLV Science and Engineering Building lobby and auditorium. Attendees can get an overview of UNLV’s research activities from Acting Vice President for Research Carolyn Yucha and tour the Science and Engineering Building. RSVP by visiting unlv.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8D1whnwMfp7wReJ.

Fremont FrightFest: The Fremont Street Experience is set to transform itself into the Halloween street party, Fremont FrightFest, Oct. 5-31 on Fremont and Main streets through Las Vegas Boulevard South. Festivities are set to include Halloween-themed entertainment and Viva Vision shows, a costume contest, a pub crawl and more. Visit vegasexperience.com.

Rites of Passage Young Men and Women Mentoring Workshops: The workshops for participants ages 10 to 16 are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 through Dec. 17 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. There are no classes Oct. 15 and Nov. 26. The workshops are separated by gender with SONSHIP: A Ritual Passage to Manhood and S.I.S.T.A. — Sisters in Society Taking Action. The fee is $30 for the 10-week workshops. The Rites of Passage graduation ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 30. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

350 Fest: The free event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North., and is set to include a kids zone, a petting zoo featuring exotic animals, the second annual LVMS Show & Shine car show to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session. A beer garden, food trucks, pet adoptions by The Animal Foundation, a poker run, raffles, vendor booths, giveaways and entertainment are also planned. Visit lvms.com or call 702-644-4444.

Oktoberfest: The all-ages event is planned from 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The event is set to include live German music, dance, traditional food and beer, and children’s activities. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

Las Vegas Brass Band in Concert: The free concert is scheduled at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Flipside: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 2, 4 and 6 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

“Ghost Breakers”: The screening of the 1940 Bob Hope film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Banff Mountain Film Festival’s Radical Reels: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. It is set to feature the best action sports films from the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival. Visit tinyurl.com/banfflv16, lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400

American Indians and U.S. Presidents: Building Nation-to-Nation Relationships: The lecture by UNLV history professor William Bauer Jr. is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Student Union at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $125. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Frankie Moreno: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $42. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@helpsonv.org.

Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N 9th St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records. Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

Las Vegas Stories — Haunted Las Vegas: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The event is set to feature Paul Papa telling spooky tales of another side of Las Vegas. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The annual event is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, and is set to include live entertainment and a large vendor area including food and medieval reenactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School with free shuttle service picking up to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455, Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer, including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment. Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500. Visit circus-couture.com.

Viva el Mariachi! A Concert in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month: The free event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

The Scintas: The group’s limited-engagement performance schedule was extended through November. This month’s performances are set at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99. Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

James Presley Band: The free performance is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s: The event is scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the northwest parking lot of Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. There is no fee to register but participants are expected to fundraise. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help each participant reach their fundraising goal. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the association. Visit lasvegasalzheimerswalk.org.

Inaugural 9th Bridge Kidz Street festival and fundraiser: The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at a closed section of Ninth Street between Lewis and Clark avenues and Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets and in the parking lots on and adjacent to the Ninth Bridge School, 310 S. Ninth St. The festival is set to include three main areas: The MakerSpace, Interactive Alley and The Food Hub. Plans also include a community block with nonprofits associated with education, children and downtown Las Vegas. Early-bird tickets are available until noon Oct. 7 for $25 for unlimited rides and games; $10 for entry plus $20 worth of tickets; or $5 for entry and $10 worth of tickets. On the day of the event, entry will be $3 for adults and free for children and $1 per ride or game ticket. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit 9th Bridge School. Visit tinyurl.com/9bkidsfest or 9thbridgeschool.org/kidzstreet.

The Freddy Cole 85th Year of Celebration: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $37 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Guess Who: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $162.41. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

“Captain America: Civil War”: The screening of the 2016 film, part of the Saturday Movie Matinee series, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Edible Education Dinner: The second annual event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Panevino Ristorante, 246 Via Antonio Ave., hosted by nonprofit Create A Change. It is set to include a four-course dinner, live entertainment from the Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo and a guest presentation by Dr. Tony Gumina, discussing the childhood obesity epidemic in America. Tickets start at $150. Visit bit.ly/2biIdA5, createachangenow.org or call 702-300-7399.

Frank LaSpina: The performance is scheduled at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Drew Baker Trio: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 11-13 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

“Here Comes Mr. Jordan”: The screening of the 1941 Robert Montgomery film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Do Presidential Debates Matter?: The lecture led by Kathryn Olson, professor and chairwoman of the College of Letters & Sciences at the University of Wisconsin, is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Greenspun Hall at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

“Medicare Made Clear”: The seminar is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Southwest Medical Associates Lifestyle Center-East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 855-861-8277.

The Sweets’ Spot with Melody Sweets: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25 to $40. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Annie Moses Band — The Art of the Love Song: The performance is scheduled at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $49 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Thomas Hobbes and Public Order: The lecture led by Brian C. Anderson, editor of the City Journal at the Manhattan Institute, is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Marjorie Barrick Museum/Harry Reid Center at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

Oktoberfest luncheon: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The lunch is set to include bratwurst, sauerkraut, red cabbage and German chocolate cake for dessert. The cost is $5. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6454.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct 13, 14, 19-21,26-28 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 and $16 for students or seniors. Visit artsquaretheatrelv.com or call 702-818-3422.

Harlem Quartet with Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $49 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Willie Barcena’s “The Truth Hurts” Comedy Tour: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Tickets start at $35. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Foghat: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $20.71 to $107.91. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Sublime with opening act Rome: The event is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

Jethro Tull: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $95. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Randy Anderson: The free performance is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event hosted by Donny Osmond is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

Junior Interpreter Tour: The event for families with children is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $5. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Las Vegas Pagan Pride Day: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. It is free, but the organizers are accepting donations for the Shade Tree shelter and the Nevada SPCA. Email info@lvpaganpride.org or call Ed Chase at 702-539-5996.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of. Visit winewalklv.com.

Megan Hilty with Seth Rudetsky: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $49 to $89. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Straight No Chaser — I’ll Have Another … 20th Anniversary World Tour: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $43.50 to $75. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Jack Jones: Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Canterville Ghost”: The screening of the 1944 film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The film stars Charles Laughton and is based on an Oscar Wilde story. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

“Family-Friendly Las Vegas in the ‘90s”: The event, part of the Times of the Signs Panel Discussion, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $5. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Night Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, those 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Jazzin Jeanne Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers Swanky Supper Club Soiree: The performance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit iacvegas.com or call 702-457-3866.

Wonderground: The monthly magic and variety event is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Olive Mediterranean, 3850 Sunset Road. There are performances at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. and admission is $10 for the night. Visit vegaswonderground.com or call 702-451-8805.

Eddie Money: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $162.41. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Charli XCX: The performer is scheduled to headline the official Las Vegas PRIDE after-party concert at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $18.34 to $32.11. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Tickets are $35 to $70 until Sept. 16. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Artisan Craft Festival: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. It is free and is set to include over 60 artists and crafters, face painting games, prizes and more. Visit artisancraftfestival.com.

“The Uninvited”: The screening of the 1944 Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey star film, part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Haunted Hollywood series, is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

“Hotel Transylvania 2”: The free screening of the film, part of the Movie in the Park series, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Whitney Park at Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7576.

Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Loverboy: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $140.61. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

The Original Wailers: The performance by the reggae group is scheduled at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Tickets are $20 to $35. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. The free event is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick or treating, a pet costume contest and more. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

Nevada Test Site Trip: The event for ages 55 or older is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 2, leaving from Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane. The tour of the Nevada Test Site includes coach transportation provided to and from the community center. Participants wishing to attend the trip are required to answer the following questions at the time of registration and agree to bring along a valid ID on the day of the trip: full name including middle initial, address, date of birth, place of birth, and citizenship. Participants must be a U.S. citizen, and green cards are not accepted. The group will see areas where testing took place, learn about the historical value of the area and see the crater. Participants are asked to pack a picnic lunch and bring along water. The cost is $3, and registration is underway. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7617.

Noelia Lorenzo: The performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at at the Railhead at Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $20 to $40. Visit boulderstation.sclv.com or call 702-432-7777.

America: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Gordie Brown Showroom in Golden Nugget Las Vegas, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

New Year’s Eve with Vince Neil: The event is scheduled at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Eastside Events Center inside Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $29.95 to $49.95. Visit eastsidecannery.com or call 702-856-5300‎.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada locals, residents, seniors 65+, 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid I.D. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

ONGOING

Darby O’Gill and the Little People: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursdays until further notice at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Bereavement Support Group: The event is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tobacco Cessation Program: The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Art Lynch Acting Classes: The classes are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Corner Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Computer Class: The event for older adults is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100d. Call 702-797-2353.

Wii Bowling: The event for older adults is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tropicana pool: This season, admission is free before 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to the pool at the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Fridays through Sundays and holidays, the cost is $10 all day for locals.

Social CirKish: Acrobatic performance and social skill development classes for youths 13 to 19 are planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Email Shannon Pates Xhola at smp4984@gmail.com.

“Failure Is An Option!”: The original comedy show featuring anti-success guru Tom Rubin is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. nightly (dark Tuesday and Wednesday) in the Sin City Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $49.95 for general admission and $59.95 for VIP front rows. Visit failureisanoption.vegas.

Rhythm of Life drum classes: Percussionist and musical facilitator L.A. is scheduled to instruct classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the City of the World gallery, 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. The cost is $35 per class. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-409-7549.

Free open rehearsals of “Mystere”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Mystere” from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Guests are also set to receive an offer of two tickets to the show for $99. Call 702-894-7722.

Look inside “Ka”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Ka,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show in free Ka Theatre Spectacular open houses scheduled for 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses will highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the $165 million production. Call 702-891-7940.

Down and Derby: The 21-or-older event is scheduled at 10 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission and skate rental are free. Visit goldspike.com or call 702-476-1082.

African drum class: Master teacher “Papa” Diarra Zumana is scheduled to instruct this class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Baobab Stage at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The cost is $20. Visit baobabstage.com or call 702-202-8010.

“Matt and Mattingly’s Bucket Show”: Performances are scheduled at 11:30 p.m Wednesdays at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St., Suite 145. The two-man improv show with musical accompaniment is free, but audience members are encouraged to pay what they want into a bucket at the end of the performance. Visit mattandmattingly.com.