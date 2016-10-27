View logo

Choose your View

Posted 

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_373_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
HalloweenMart employee Amber Rios adjusts a clown mask at the store, 6230 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 101, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. The costume shop is open year round and offers inventory for every holiday, not just Halloween. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_388_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
Nicolas Pstlewait tries on a "The Cat in the Hat" costume at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_375_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
HalloweenMart employee Amber Rios straightens rows of masks Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_377_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
Masks at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_383_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
Mark Hanks looks at a mask in the mirror at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_382_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
A decorative goblin at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_374_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
Lupe Vanaga tries on a mask at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_381_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
A crazy doctor mask at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_384_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
Mark Hanks tries on a mask at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_386_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
Hundreds of elaborate masks are hung from floor to ceiling at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_387_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
A Donald Trump mask at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_378_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
Decorations line the hallways at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_376_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
Decorations line the hallways at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

Halloween never ends at year-round southwest Las Vegas costume and prop shop — PHOTOS

web1_halloweenmart_092916bh_380_7072700.jpgBuy Photo
A decapitated head at HalloweenMart Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/View

By ROCIO HERNANDEZ
VIEW STAFF WRITER

After Halloween night, the ghost, goblins and ghouls will still have a home at the year-round HalloweenMart.

The walls of the store at 6230 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 101, are covered in a wide selection of masks, wigs, accessories, props, decorations and costumes for adults, kids and pets. At HalloweenMart, anyone can be one step away from becoming Donald Trump, Chewbacca, Frankenstein or The Joker.

“When you put on a costume, you can be anybody that you want to be,” store owner Ann Siegel said. “You step out of your comfort zone as a banker, teacher, and you can be silly, or you can be stupid; you can act however you want to act, and that’s what’s great about Halloween.”

HalloweenMart has been a part of the Las Vegas community for 22 years. Siegel said she started her business as a temporary store for the holiday season in a smaller space on Valley View Boulevard, but after noticing that there was no year-round Halloween store, she decided to make it permanent.

Siegel said what sets her store apart from competitors is its selection and customer service. While the store specializes in Halloween, it has inventory for every holiday and occasion from Thanksgiving to President’s Day that brings people in past Oct. 31.

Because the store also carries rave and club wear, the annual Electric Daisy Carnival draws in crowds almost as large as Halloween shoppers.

Repeat customer Mark Hanks said he enjoys being able to count on the store for his Halloween needs each year.

“It’s always there, and it has all the stuff you need,” Hanks said.

Employee Jason Edrick said the holiday has transformed in the past 20 years that he’s worked with Siegel. Each year, he said the costumes they sell become more elaborate, and their popular costumes change from year to year.

“I love the Halloween business,” Edrick said. “It’s always changing every year because there is always new and exciting costumes that are available. It’s always fun helping customers create new costumes and seeing a lot of the same customers come in year after year.”

Both Edrick and Siegel predict that the best-selling costumes this year will be super hero related.

HalloweenMart is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 702-740-4224 or visit halloweenmart.com.

To reach View intern reporter Rocio Hernandez, email rhernandez@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5233. Find her on Twitter: @rociohzz

 