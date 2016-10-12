Henderson-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 13-19, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Beerfest: A three-week Fall Festival is set to kick off with a beer festival at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, 15 Costa di Lago. More than 30 breweries are set to participate. Advance tickets cost $45 for VIP and $35 for general admission. Same-day tickets cost $60 and $45, respectively. Visit mlvbf.com.

2. Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

3. Family Day: A fundraiser for Family Promise is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes live entertainment, family-friendly games and food. Admission is free. Call 702-368-7979.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Networking tips: The Breakfast Briefing program “How to Grow your Business/Donations Through Networking” is planned from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at Houldsworth, Russo & Co., 8675 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas Nevada Marketing Association Director David Dassow plans to discuss making the most of events and maximizing networking time. Breakfast Briefings are free to HRC clients and $35 for nonclients. Register at trusthrc.com.

“Henderson Speaks”: The Henderson Historical Society plans to host the free event titled “Politics: Nothing New Under the Sun (or the Review-Journal)” at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus, 700 College Drive. The lecture panel will feature Michael Green, associate professor of history at UNLV; Geoff Schumacher, director of content for the Mob Museum; and John L. Smith, author, KNPR commentator and former Review-Journal columnist. The panel’s moderator will be Mark Hall-Patton, an author and museum administrator for Clark County Museums. Visit HendersonHistoricalSociety.org.

Los5, After Romeo and Siahna: The concert is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets are $15 and $20. Call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.

National Night Out: The city of Henderson plans to host the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road. The annual event is designed to raise awareness about safety issues and allow people to connect with their local police and fire departments. Call 702-267-2222.

Grocery store tour: The UNLV Nutrition Center is sltated to give advice on nutrition and the benefits of eating fruits and vegetables throughout October at Albertsons, 201 S. Stephanie St. The tours are scheduled at 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 and 11 a.m. Fridays. Call 702-895-4875.

Foundation Assisting Seniors: The organization is slated to host its second annual Basket Raffle at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Sun City Anthem Ballroom, 2450 Hampton Road. People can bid on anything from gift certificates from $10 to $150 to a Keurig coffee maker and Disneyland tickets. Visit foundationassistingseniors.org.

Record search: The Clark County Nevada Genealogical Society is scheduled to present a free program on The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Visit ccngs.org.

Master Gardeners: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering a series of free classes at 9 a.m. Saturdays at Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego. A class on plams, succulents and cactus is scheduled for Oct. 15 followed by how to winterize the yard Oct. 22. Call 702-257-5555.

Pamper Your Pet: The third annual event in observance of National Pet Wellness and Adopt a Dog Month is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Chapman Chrysler Jeep, 930 Auto Show Drive. The family- and pet-friendly event will feature pet-focused businesses, food vendors, a bake sale with proceeds benefiting a local pet adoption organization, raffle prizes and radio promotions. Call 888-207-1687 or visit ChapmanChryslerJeep.com.

Martin Nievera: The singer is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $32. Visit themresort.com.

The Bird Club: The Las Vegas Avicultural Society is planning to host a Bird Mart and Craft Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is expected to feature bird food, bird toys, veterinary care, bird clothes, arts and crafts, bird-related fashion, jewelry and other items. Admission costs $7. Call 702-776-7540.

Pumpkin patch: The First Henderson United Methodist Church plans to host its annual pumpkin patch until 7 p.m. Oct. 17-31 at the church grounds, 609 E. Horizon Drive. Only cash is accepted. A community celebration is planned for Oct. 29, including a chili cook-off, pumpkin parade for the children, face painting, bake sale and Blondie’s Bacon Creations food truck. Call 702-565-6049.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Charity Zombie Walk: The sixth annual event is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in Old Towne Boulder City. Boulder Dam Brewing Co. is sponsoring the event that is set to have Zombie Squad members participating, live bands, auctions, a zombie costume contest and more. Makeup artists are set to be available at 5 p.m. to assist people for a donation. The all-ages event is $5 per participant. Proceeds benefit Heaven Can Wait Animal Society. Email Todd Cook at BoulderDamBrewing@hotmail.com.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 14-30, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

Brazen Conversations: The community outreach event titled “Isolation & Poverty Facing Las Vegas Seniors” is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Skin City Body Painting, 1800 S. Industrial Road. The open conversation is set to feature problems facing seniors in the valley, including poverty, housing challenges, malnutrition, mental instability and exclusion. The event is free, but space is limited. RSVP by emailing Be-BOLD@brazenarchitecture.com.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14-31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience . Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

Clark County Commodore Computer Club meeting: The event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at A Gamer’s Paradise, 1550 E. Tropicana Ave. The event is set to include product demonstrations and door prizes. The public is welcome to attend. Free newsletter disks in Commodore 64 format and a Windows format DVD are available to attendees. Email Forrest Nettles at flnettles@hotmail.com.

Las Vegas Pagan Pride Day: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. It is free, but the organizers are accepting donations for the Shade Tree shelter and the Nevada SPCA. Email info@lvpaganpride.org or call Ed Chase at 702-539-5996.

Get Outdoors Nevada Day: Outdoor family fun is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Lorenzi Park, 3333. W. Washington Ave. There also will be live BMX riding, music, food trucks and a raffle. Visit getoutdoorsnevadaday.org.

Cork & Soul: Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd., plans to host the food and wine event from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Sample a variety of food and wine throughout the property with a VIP experience in the piazza catered by Echo & Rig. Participating restaurants include Brio Tuscan Grille, Cantina Laredo, Kabuki, Waffle Bar, Canter’s Deli and PKWY Tavern. Entertainment also is planned and is set to feature Kelly Clinton, Clint Holmes, Chris Phillips and The Shoutouts with Christy Molasky . Tickets are $50. Visit jdrf.org/lv/events/cork-and-soul.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

ArtWalk: The Boca Park Fashion Village is scheduled to host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. Expect 40 artisan booths with crafts, sculpture, glass works and more for sale. Admission is free. Visit vegasartwalk.com.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

Bonanza High School Alumni Social Dinner and Silent Auction: The event is planned for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Bonanza High School Athletic Office, 6665 Del Rey Ave. Tickets are $35 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/bonanzaalumni.

K-9 Trials: The Metropolitan Police Department is set to host area K-9 teams in a competition scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleansarena.com.

Young Artists’ Concerto Competition: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans its annual Cox Communications Young Artists’ Concerto Competition from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre Recital Hall at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. One winner and one runner-up will be selected. Cox Communications is set to award the winner $2,000 in prize money and $1,000 to the runner-up. Visit lvphil.org.

Brandeis University meeting: The Las Vegas chapter plans its general meeting for 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kraft-Sussman conference room, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104. Carrie Kaufman, host/producer for KNPR’s “State of Nevada,” will speak on “Is There Such a Thing as Neutral Journalism?” The cost is $10 at the door. Contact Evelyn Brunner at evelyn.brunner@cox.net.

“Our Chest of Dreams”: The preview screening of the documentary that focuses on the stories of students at Life Long Dreams, a visual and performing arts program specializing in working with disabled individuals, is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. Call 702-799-1010, ext. 5450, or visit vegaspbs.org.

American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter meeting: The luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Panevino, 246 Via Antonio Ave. All flight attendants, online and retired, from American Airlines, American Eagle, TWA and US Airlines are welcome. RSVP with Carol Buchanan at 702-269-3042.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Fandom Friday: Every third Friday, fans of various followings are invited to gather at 4 p.m. at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Fans of “The Walking Dead” are expected to gather Oct. 21. The event is open to ages 10 through 17. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Norm Macdonald: The comedian is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $35. Visit southpointcasino.com.

International Gay Rodeo: The association is expected to host an event Oct. 22 and 23 at the South Point, 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Tickets start at $20. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Zombie-themed run: The city of Henderson plans to host the event at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration costs $35. Visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-4050.

Are You Ready for the Zombie Apocalypse: Henderson Libraries is expected to put on the event at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Presented by Stephanie Lange, the ready crew coordinator for the city of Henderson Office of Emergency Management, it will teach how to survive disasters. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Life of the Party: Kidz Bop Kids is slated to make a stop in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes the biggest performances of the biggest radio songs of the year. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 702-267-4849.

Make A Difference Volunteer Day — Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash is slated to host a cleanup starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex Park, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd. Lunch is planned to be provided throughout the morning. Participants can help maintain the trails, remove invasive plant species, prune branches, install signs and remove litter. Visit tinyurl.com/j44cp47.

Habitat enhancement: The city of Henderson is inviting residents to participate in Make A Difference Volunteer Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive. The city’s municipal forester and certified arborists are expected to teach volunteers how to install trees and shrubs to enhance and improve wildlife habitat. Call 702-267-4050.

Haunted Bridge Concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

On the Sonny Side of the Strip: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The evening is slated to have performances from Sonny Turner, Kelly Clinton and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Halloween Carnival: Henderson Libraries is planning an event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event is expected to feature games, crafts and scary stories. Participants are invited to put on their Halloween costumes. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Wellness series: Dignity Health and Inspirada are partnering to bring the community information on a variety of health-related topics at the Toll Brothers Clubhouse, 3190 Mantua Village Ave. The Stanford School of Medicine’s Chronic Disease Self-Management program is planning a six-week series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 26. A lecture on diabetes is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. Visit inspirada.com.

Trunk or Treat: The city of Henderson’s annual event is slated to take place from 6 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road. Admission costs $3 per child, with parents and guardians accompanying children for free. Call 702-267-4070.

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Oct 30 and Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Haunted at the Ranch: The city of Henderson is scheduled to put on its family-friendly event from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Whitney Ranch Aquatic Complex, 1575 C Galleria Drive. The festivities are slated to include carnival games, a craft station, bounce houses and a trick-or-treat trail. Participants are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and to bring a bag to hold their candy and treats. Admission costs $7. A parent or guardian may accompany children for free. Call 702-267-5870.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Asia: The music group, featuring John Payne, is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets costs $30. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Veterans Day concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to put on the concert at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Kellie Pickler: The country singer is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $40. Military members get a $10 discount. Call 702-267-4849.

Saturday Morning Live Toastmasters Open House: The event is planned from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Real Estate School of Nevada, 4300 E. Sunset Road. Attendees can learn about speaking and leadership skills, and entertainment, refreshments and raffles are planned. It is open to the pubic, and admission is free. Contact Jane Dow at dow@mind.net or 702-275-4777.

Winterfest Concert: Just in time for the holiday season, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra is putting on its concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is free. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

ONGOING

Elks meetings: The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Meetings are planned for 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month except for July and August. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce Monthly Happy Hour: The event is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and invites wedding industry professionals to join. Visit lvweddingchamber.com.

Vino With A View: This free wine event is hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Ascaya, 1 Ascaya Blvd. The event allows people to meet real estate professionals from the community. Visit ascaya.com.

Family Game Day: Family fun is planned at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. monthly on the fourth Saturday at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Nashville Unplugged Hall Of Fame Series: Performances for the country music series are scheduled for 8 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $10, and Boarding Pass card members receive a $5 discount. Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit sclv.com/concerts or nashvilleunplugged.net.

Yellow Brick Road: The classic rock tribute band is set to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $5, and guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Desert Newcomers Club: This nondenominational social club for women who are new to the Las Vegas/Henderson area is set to meet the third Wednesday of every month. Coffee meetings are planned at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Green Valley Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road. Visit desertnewcomersclub.org.

Open mic nights: Kelly Clinton is scheduled to host the dinner shows from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Mondays at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The events will feature little-known and established entertainers. Reservations are suggested. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Harp music: Mariano Gonzalez is scheduled to perform on the harp from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in the main dining room at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com or call 702-736-4939.