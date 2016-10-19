Henderson-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 20-26, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

2. Haunted Bridge Concert:The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

3. Zombie-themed run: The city of Henderson plans to host the event at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration costs $35. Visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-4050.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Halloween Costume Swap: The city of Henderson is giving people a chance to bring in clean, gently used costumes through Oct. 21. People can drop off items at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, in exchange for another costume. Call 702-267-5850.

Fandom Friday: Every third Friday, fans of various followings are invited to gather at 4 p.m. at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Fans of “The Walking Dead” are expected to gather Oct. 21. The event is open to ages 10 to 17. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Garage Sale: The city of Henderson is planning to host a garage sale starting at 7 a.m. Oct. 22 at Silver Springs Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway. People are expected to be selling items such as clothing, books and toys. Admission is free. Call 702-267-5720.

Pumpkin Picassos: Wanting to find a safer alternative to carving pumpkins, the city of Henderson is inviting children to paint pumpkin art for Halloween at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive. The event is open to children 4 to 12. The event costs $5. Call 702-267-5720.

Tot’s Trick or Treat Trail: Little children are invited to the event, which is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St. Children will be able to trick-or-treat in the center. Admission is free. Call 702-267-4060.

Gardening in Small Places — Roses: The workshop is set from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road. Master Gardener and rosarian Judith Kafantaris will teach about the attributes to look for in roses that will do well in Las Vegas’ dry climate. Class space is limited to 25, and pre-registration is required. Contact Elaine Fagin at fagine@unce.unr.edu or call 702-257-5573, or visit eventbrite.com.

Otherwise: The Las Vegas-based rock band is is planning to play an acoustic set at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets cost $10. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Norm Macdonald: The comedian is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $35. Visit southpointcasino.com.

International Gay Rodeo: The association is expected to host an event Oct. 22 and 23 at the South Point, 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Tickets start at $20. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Are You Ready for the Zombie Apocalypse: Henderson Libraries is expected to put on the event at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Presented by Stephanie Lange, the ready crew coordinator for the city of Henderson Office of Emergency Management, it will teach how to survive disasters. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Make A Difference Volunteer Day — Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash is slated to host a cleanup starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex Park, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd. Lunch is planned to be provided throughout the morning. Participants can help maintain the trails, remove invasive plant species, prune branches, install signs and remove litter. Visit tinyurl.com/j44cp47.

Life of the Party: Kidz Bop Kids is slated to make a stop in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes performances of the biggest radio songs of the year. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 702-267-4849.

Habitat enhancement: The city of Henderson is inviting residents to participate in Make A Difference Volunteer Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive. The city’s municipal forester and certified arborists are expected to teach volunteers how to install trees and shrubs to enhance and improve wildlife habitat. Call 702-267-4050.

On the Sonny Side of the Strip: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The evening is slated to have performances from Sonny Turner, Kelly Clinton and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Grocery store tour: The UNLV Nutrition Center is sltated to give advice on nutrition and the benefits of eating fruits and vegetables throughout October at Albertsons, 201 S. Stephanie St. The tours are scheduled at 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 and 11 a.m. Fridays. Call 702-895-4875.

Pumpkin patch: The First Henderson United Methodist Church plans to host its annual pumpkin patch starting at 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at the church grounds, 609 E. Horizon Drive. Only cash is accepted. A community celebration is planned for Oct. 29, including a chili cook-off, pumpkin parade for the children, face painting, bake sale and Blondie’s Bacon Creations food truck. Call 702-565-6049.

Halloween Carnival: Henderson Libraries is planning an event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event is expected to feature games, crafts and scary stories. Participants are invited to put on their Halloween costumes. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

“Dèjà Vu Boo”: Dèjà Vu plans to host a special Halloween-themed show from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests will experience an evening of dancing through the decades. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid form of ID and a South Point Slot Club Card. Tickets are $5. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Wellness series: Dignity Health and Inspirada are partnering to bring the community information on a variety of health-related topics at the Toll Brothers Clubhouse, 3190 Mantua Village Ave. The Stanford School of Medicine’s Chronic Disease Self-Management program is planning a six-week series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 26. A lecture on diabetes is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. Visit inspirada.com.

WORTH A DRIVE

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Guests are invited to sample wine and food from area restaurants while enjoying music and a live auction at the Nathan Adelson Hospice fundraiser scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Tickets start at $75. VIP tickets, which include early access to a wine and cheese reception, are $150. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

HallOVino: The adults-only evening sponsored by the Opportunity Village Legacy Society and Sundvick Legacy Center is planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Expect wine samplings and hors d’oeurves along with Magical Forest attractions. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 at the event. Visit hallOVino.org or email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Walter Hoving Home gala: The home plans its 10th anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It supports program ministry and helps bring public awareness to drug addiction. Planned entertainment includes gospel recording artist Annie Meadows, and Dave Courvoisier of Channel 8 News is set to emcee. Expect also a dinner and raffle prizes. Tickets are $100. Visit tinyurl.com/h8nkrln, call 702-386-1965 or email mraftery@walterhovinghome.com.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21 through Dec. 9, inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. An opening reception is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

Balloon Festival: The event, put on by Southern Hills Hospital, 9300 W. Sunset Road, runs Oct. 21-23 and includes balloon glow shows, amusement park rides, carnival games, arts and crafts, face painting, health fairs and more. Admission is free. Balloon rides start at $250 per person and proceeds will support scholarships for Las Vegas students. Visit southernhillshospital.com.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival/Parade: The Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 21 beginning at West Charleston Boulevard and heading north on Fourth Street to Ogden Avenue. The festival is planned from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, with activities and vendors for all ages. Festival tickets are $10 per day or $15 for a two-day pass for adults 18 or older and $5 per day for youths 8 to 17. Visit lasvegaspride.org or call 866-930-3336.

Charli XCX: The performer is scheduled to headline the official Las Vegas Pride after-party concert at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $18.34 to $32.11. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

Square Dancing on the Strip: The Las Vegas Business Academy’s fifth annual fundraiser is scheduled at 5:30 Oct. 21 at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Arena Drive. It is set to start with cocktails and continue with dinner at 6:30 p.m. featuring local cuisine from Las Vegas chefs. Restaurants participating in this year’s fundraiser are set to include Bouchon, Briggs Oyster Co., Capital Grille, Hakkasan, Herringbone, Kona Grill, Milos, Old Homestead, Rao’s, Scarpetta, Stripsteak, Tacos & Tequila, T-Bones, Veranda and more. The academy is set to honor Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of government relations and corporate responsibility for Caesars Entertainment Corp., with the Griffin Award. Attendees are also set to receive a ticket to that evening’s Keith Urban show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $500, and the event is set to raise scholarship funds for UNLV students pursuing a law degree or master’s degree in hospitality, engineering or business. Visit lvbanv.org, email information@lvbanv.org or call 702-998-2138.

L.U.V. Life: The series is scheduled to kick off with LUV Your Voice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. It is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Upcoming topics include LUV Your Mind on Nov. 4, LUV Your Soul on Nov. 18 and LUV Your Mind on Dec. 2. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

“The Cemetery Club”: The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Offseason Series plans to present the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. Tickets are $5 at the door, or call Taylor at 702-579-7529.

“Neighborhood 3 — Requisition of Doom:” The production is planned at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 27 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30 in the BackStage Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The play is a dark comedy about the realities of online horror video games, directed by Mindy Woodhead. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

Dinosaur Ball: The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s 25th annual event is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Hosted by local comedian Paul Scally, the gala is set to include live entertainment by musician and impressionist Doug Starks and an 18-piece orchestra and Dave Courvoisier, reminiscing on the history and local impact of the accredited downtown museum. Tickets start at $250 with table sponsorship opportunities available. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Lobster Fair: The 46th annual fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway. Fresh, live and steamed Maine lobsters can be pre-ordered or purchased the day of while supplies last. Admission is free. Attendees take their lobsters home. Live entertainment, used books and baked food for sale, a fashion show and other food options, including chowder and Mexican food, are to be available. A silent auction and raffle also are planned. Visit lobsterfair.com 702-735-7655.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale is planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the community recreation hall in Blue Diamond, 26 Village Blvd., roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pot roast and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

S.T.O.M.P. (Standing Together Opposing Misuse of Power): The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. It is designed to bring awareness to and help stop domestic violence by allowing participants to share personal experiences, engage the expertise of professionals in the community, and encourage men, women and teens to be advocates for themselves and those they care about via interactive workshops. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Zombie Run: The first annual Zombie Run to benefit Easter Seals Nevada is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Runners and walkers will join the walking dead during a zombie-infested timed 5K that will later lead into the Fun Run. Afterwards, survivors can celebrate at the city of Las Vegas’ Fall Festival, featuring activities, vendors and more. Makeup artists from Ulta will be on site to transform willing participants into zombies. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Registration is $40. Advance online registration is encouraged at events.eastersealsnevada.org.

Teddy Bear Run: UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation plans to host its sixth annual Teddy Bear Run from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. A 5K run and 1-mile walk are planned for registered participants. All proceeds will assist families in need obtain medical grants to fund medical treatments, services or equipment. Visit uhccf.org or active.com.

Lights On Afterschool: The free national event is being celebrated by the city of Las Vegas, the Clark County School District and the Nevada Afterschool Network from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road. It is set to feature a resource fair for families, games and activities, music and performances, and refreshments. Volunteers are needed to help paint a mural as a service project for Make a Difference Day. There will be free hot dogs, chips and water, while supplies last, provided by Three Square. Visit nvafterschool.org.

Exploring Southern Nevada: The lunch and lecture series is planned from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Corn Creek Visitor Center, Desert National Wildlife Refuge, 16001 Corn Creek Road, about a half-hour northwest of Las Vegas. Families are invited to bring a lunch and listen to a presentation about exploring the mountain ranges of Southern Nevada. Visit fws.gov/refuge/desert.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social club meeting: The club, geared toward singles who are interested in local, national and international travel, plans to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. A guest speaker will discuss repositioning cruises. Call 702-239-3899.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Trunk or Treat: The city of Henderson’s annual event is slated from 6 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road. Admission costs $3 per child, with parents and guardians accompanying children for free. Call 702-267-4070.

Joey Diaz: The comedian is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $15. Visit southpointcasino.com.

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Oct 30 and Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Spooktacular: Life Time Athletic’s Las Vegas clubs are planning their annual family event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Time Athletic Green Valley, 121 Carnegie St., and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Life Time Athletic Summerlin on Oct. 29. Visit lifetimefitness.com.

Haunted at the Ranch: The city of Henderson is scheduled to put on its family-friendly event from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Whitney Ranch Aquatic Complex, 1575 C Galleria Drive. The festivities are slated to include carnival games, a craft station, bounce houses and a trick-or-treat trail. Participants are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and to bring a bag to hold their candy and treats. Admission costs $7. A parent or guardian may accompany children for free. Call 702-267-5870.

Casey Donahew: The artist is slated to perform at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. His performance is part of the Professional Bull Riders Finals Week. Visit pbrfinalsweek.com.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Asia: The music group, featuring John Payne, is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets costs $30. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Veterans Day concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to put on the concert at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Kellie Pickler: The country singer is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $40. Military members get a $10 discount. Call 702-267-4849.

Saturday Morning Live Toastmasters Open House: The event is planned from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Real Estate School of Nevada, 4300 E. Sunset Road. Attendees can learn about speaking and leadership skills, and entertainment, refreshments and raffles are planned. It is open to the pubic, and admission is free. Contact Jane Dow at dow@mind.net or 702-275-4777.

Stroll ‘N Roll: The city of Henderson is shutting down the streets for its annual event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 along Paseo Verde Parkway, from Valle Verde Drive to the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. People can bike or walk along the streets throughout that time. The event is expected to feature bicycle-centric attractions such as a bicycle safety demonstration. There is also food and entertainment planned. Call 702-267-4050. Admission is free.

Color Me Kind 5K: The city of Henderson is sponsoring the event, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. The city is partnering with the Josh Stevens Foundation, which puts on the Be Kind campaign. Registration costs $25. Call 702-267-4050.

Winterfest Concert: Just in time for the holiday season, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra is putting on its concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is free. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

ONGOING

Elks meetings: The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Meetings are planned for 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month except for July and August. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce Monthly Happy Hour: The event is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and invites wedding industry professionals to join. Visit lvweddingchamber.com.

Vino With A View: This free wine event is hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Ascaya, 1 Ascaya Blvd. The event allows people to meet real estate professionals from the community. Visit ascaya.com.

Family Game Day: Family fun is planned at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. monthly on the fourth Saturday at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Nashville Unplugged Hall Of Fame Series: Performances for the country music series are scheduled for 8 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $10, and Boarding Pass card members receive a $5 discount. Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit sclv.com/concerts or nashvilleunplugged.net.

Yellow Brick Road: The classic rock tribute band is set to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $5, and guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Desert Newcomers Club: This nondenominational social club for women who are new to the Las Vegas/Henderson area is set to meet the third Wednesday of every month. Coffee meetings are planned at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Green Valley Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road. Visit desertnewcomersclub.org.

Open mic nights: Kelly Clinton is scheduled to host the dinner shows from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Mondays at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The events will feature little-known and established entertainers. Reservations are suggested. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Harp music: Mariano Gonzalez is scheduled to perform on the harp from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in the main dining room at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com or call 702-736-4939.