Henderson-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. MacBeth: The Shakespeare Institute of Nevada is slated to put on a free production of the play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Special VIP seating is available for $35 per person and includes front-row seating, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres at Essence & Herbs from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

2. SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

3. Haunted at the Ranch: The city of Henderson is scheduled to put on its family-friendly event from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Whitney Ranch Aquatic Complex, 1575 W. Galleria Drive. The festivities are slated to include carnival games, a craft station, bounce houses and a trick-or-treat trail. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and to bring a bag for treats. Admission costs $7. A parent or guardian may accompany children for free. Call 702-267-5870.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Trunk or Treat: The city of Henderson’s annual event is slated from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road. Admission costs $3 per child, with parents and guardians accompanying children for free. Call 702-267-4070.

Haunted cruises: A Pirate Cruise around Lake Las Vegas featuring fun family activities is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the marina in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Admission is $25 per person. A Shipwrecked Adult Haunted Cruise with free appetizers and Captain Morgan Rum drinks is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Admission is $25 for those 21 or older. Visitlakelasvegas.com.

Haunt the Wetlands: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visitors are invited to explore the Haunted Maze and Spooky Walk with discovery stations about creatures of the night. Costumes are welcome, but adults are requested to not wear full face masks. Attendees are requested to bring a donation of either a non-perishable food item, clothing for a child aged 3 to 12 years, or an unwrapped gift for a child aged 3 to 12 years. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Joey Diaz: The comedian is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $15. Visit southpointcasino.com.

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Oct 30 and Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Spooktacular: Life Time Athletic plans its annual family event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Life Time Athletic Green Valley, 121 Carnegie St. Visit lifetimefitness.com.

Halloween Extravaganza: Henderson Libraries is scheduled to host the free event at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Trick-or-treating, games and prizes are planned. Call 702-564-9287.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: Henderson Libraries invites children to share spooky tales at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 S. Green Valley Parkway. Call 702-207-4260.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Spazmatics: The 80s-themed band is scheduled to host a special Halloween show at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The band is expected to perform a variety of Halloween songs. Tickets cost $5. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. It is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

Casey Donahew: The country artist is slated to perform at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, as part of the Professional Bull Riders Finals Week. Visit pbrfinalsweek.com.

Ghost Walk: The Halloween event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive. A costume contest and trick-or-treating are planned. Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

Harvest Festival: Encounter Church is planning to host a free community event from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at its location, 237 N. Stephanie St. Bounce houses, a costume contest, food trucks, games and candy are planned. Visit encounterlv.com.

Pumpkin patch: The First Henderson United Methodist Church plans to host its annual pumpkin patch starting at 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at the church grounds, 609 E. Horizon Drive. Only cash is accepted. A community celebration is planned for Oct. 29, including a chili cook-off, pumpkin parade for the children, face painting, bake sale and Blondie’s Bacon Creations food truck. Call 702-565-6049.

Town Scary Halloween: The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants. Several activities are scheduled including a variety of holiday-themed children’s games. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Grocery store tour: The UNLV Nutrition Center is slated to give advice on nutrition and the benefits of eating fruits and vegetables throughout October at Albertsons, 201 S. Stephanie St. The tours are scheduled at 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 and 11 a.m. Fridays. Call 702-895-4875.

WORTH A DRIVE

Folies, Fashion and Your Philharmonic: The Las Vegas Philharmonic is hosting a reception to raise money for the orchestra at the Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Guests will have a first look at the the expanding “Les Folies Bergere” exhibit and enjoy cocktails, a raffle, MAC Cosmetics and music. Tickets start at $100. Visit tinyurl.com/foliesphilharm.

Free Monster Movie Marathon: Free showings of Tim Burton Halloween movies such as “Beetlejuice,” “Frankenweenie,” “Corpse Bride” and “Coraline” are set to play from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

“Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing”: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Church Halloween party: A free Halloween festival is slated from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4601 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Expect carnival games, a cake walk, refreshments and prizes for costumes. Call 702-648-8437, email secretary@wpcvegas.org or visit wpcvegas.org.

Sin City Halloween: The free event is scheduled Oct. 28 and 29 at El Cortez, 600 Fremont St. It is set to feature vampire showgirls, a hearse car show and Halloween-related question-and-answer sessions with the Nevada Paranormal Task Force, William Powell from the Sci Fi Center and cast and crew from classic horror films. A red carpet event is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 with photo opportunities and the family of Lon Chaney Jr., who played the title role in 1941’s “The Wolf Man.” The Final Ride Hearse car show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Abbey Road Crossing on Fremont Street. Sixth and Seventh streets will be shut down to display 12 to 15 show and movie cars, including one from the recent “Ghostbusters” movie. Question-and-answer events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Cortez Fiesta Room. The Sin City Halloween Parade is scheduled at 7 p.m., traveling on Fremont Street from Maryland Parkway to Seventh Street. Visit sincityhalloween.com.

Halloween celebration: The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct 27 and 28 at The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is set to include include Halloween-themed decor, live music with family-friendly DJ Miguel, face painters, zombie stilt-walkers and a zombie LED drumline set to perform at the top of every hour. The TRIQ or Treat experience is set to return this year, providing a safe environment for kids as The Linq Promenade tenants hand out candy. The celebration is scheduled to continue without the kid fare from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 with events, including a costume contest with $10,000 in prizes for participants 21 or older. Visit thelinq.caesars.com.

Container Park Halloweekend: Events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., for all ages until 9 p.m. and for those 21 or older after. They include Pumpkin Decorating on The Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct 28. Pumpkins are set to be available to the first 100 participants with a $5 donation to a selected charity. A Halloween Pajama Party with Scary Bedtime Stories is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and live bands are set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. On Oct. 31, a Candy Walk at stations throughout the park is scheduled at 5 p.m., a costume contest at 6 p.m., a screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. and a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 9 p.m. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Fall Flower Show: The Nevada Garden Clubs, 800 Twin Lakes Drive, is showcasing plants that can be grown in Las Vegas from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. Admission is free. Call 702-233-3321.

Nevadaween: The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. The family-friendly event is set to feature a haunted house, pumpkin painting, a craft fair, children’s games, a costume contest, a soup cook-off, raffle prizes and more. Admission is $1 for ages 13 or older. Visit friendsofthefort.org or call 702-486-3511.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The opening reception for the exhibit is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

McKee Ranch Pumpkin Patch: The Patch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, is open for families from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. For a donation of $20, families can take home a pumpkin and enjoy hay rides and other farm fun. Call 702-361-9606.

Chanh Boupha Pumpkin Carving: The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Guests are set to have a chance to win one of two professionally carved 80-pound pumpkins done in full view by Chanh Boupha. Boupha is set to carve the pumpkins from noon to 2 p.m. Free hot dogs and soda are set to be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free face painting is set from noon to 3 p.m. Visit walkerfurniture.com or call 702-903-2968.

Making Strides of Las Vegas:The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

JCC BBQ Cook-off, Festival and Country Showdown: The fifth annual event is slated for Oct. 30 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, and will feature 18 teams competing for the title of Ultimate Grill Master, 16 kids’ teams, celebrity judges and the 35th annual Country Showdown singer/songwriter talent search. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Visit JCCBBQ.com.

Monster Dash: The 5K, hosted by The Ogden Foundation, is planned for 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive. Packet pick-up is from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at REI Boca Park. Registration is $40 until Oct. 28 and $45 at packet pick-up and race day. Visit desertskyadventures.com/las-vegas-monster-dash.

Treat Street: The free Halloween event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Trick-or-treating with Downtown Summerlin retailers and a dog costume contest benefiting The Animal Foundation are planned. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

Life in Death Festival:Clark County’s 16th annual event is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Celebrating Day of the Dead, the event is to include patron Elizadeath, sugar skull workshops and other crafts, ofrendas (altars) and an ofrenda contest, works of art and performances, and food and drinks. Admission is free. The Day of the Dead art exhibit is set to run through Nov. 10 at the center. Call 702-455-7340 or visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Veterans expo: The fifth annual Large Vision Business Network Mixer event 400 Jobs for 400 Vets — A Veterans Day Celebration is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The free expo in the Grand Ballroom will be open only to veterans with ID from 11 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Call 702-639-6964 or visit pjproductionlive.com/LVBNM.html.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

The Zombie Escape: The attraction is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31 at The Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visitors can battle an infestation of the undead. Tickets start at $20. Visit thelinq.com.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display through Dec. 9 inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Breakfast Briefing: Houldsworth, Russo & Co. plan to host “Top Seven Small Business Legal Mistakes… And How To Avoid Them” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 3 at the HRC office, 8675 S. Eastern Ave. Gina Bongiovi, owner of the Bongiovi Law Firm and Corporate Consigliere, is set to speak from 8 to 9 a.m. about some of the most common problems for small business owners and strategies to solve them. Breakfast Briefings are free to HRC clients and $35 for nonclients. Register attrusthrc.com.

Craft and Yard Sale: The city of Henderson is slated to host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road. The event is expected to feature art, jewelry and other collectibles. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Cosmic Swim: The city of Henderson is expected to host the event from 8 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. Admission costs $7. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Man in Black: A Johnny Cash tribute is slated to take place at 7:30 p.m. nightly Nov. 4-6 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $25. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Garage Sale: The city of Henderson is slated to put on two events from 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Drive, and Nov. 12 at the Silver Springs Reaction Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway. Admission is free. Booth rental is $20. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Asia: The music group, featuring John Payne, is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets costs $30. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Veterans Day concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to put on the concert at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Legends of Soul: The Dramatics are expected to perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $35. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Kellie Pickler: The country singer is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $40. Military members get a $10 discount. Call 702-267-4849.

Basketball Camp: Foothill High School is slated to host the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8-10 at the school, 800 College Drive.. The camp is open to students in third through ninth grade. Registration is required. Call 799-3500, ext. 4009, or visit foothillbasketball.net.

Saturday Morning Live Toastmasters Open House: The event is planned from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Real Estate School of Nevada, 4300 E. Sunset Road. Attendees can learn about speaking and leadership skills, and entertainment and refreshments are planned. It is open to the pubic, and admission is free. Contact Jane Dow at dow@mind.net or 702-275-4777.

Stroll ‘N Roll: The city of Henderson is shutting down the streets for its annual event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 along Paseo Verde Parkway, from Valle Verde Drive to the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. People can bike or walk along the streets throughout that time. The event is expected to feature bicycle-centric attractions such as a bicycle safety demonstration. There is also food and entertainment planned. Call 702-267-4050. Admission is free.

Holiday Cactus Lighting: The 23rd annual event is slated to take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Visit ethelm.com.

Wellness series: Dignity Health and Inspirada are partnering to bring the community information on a variety of health-related topics at the Toll Brothers Clubhouse, 3190 Mantua Village Ave. A lecture on diabetes is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. Visit inspirada.com.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving: The event, put on by the city of Henderson, is scheduled at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive. People can watch the movie and enjoy a dinner of pretzels, popcorn and jellybeans. Admission costs $8. The event is open to children 5 to 10. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Color Me Kind 5K: The city of Henderson is sponsoring the event, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. The city is partnering with the Josh Stevens Foundation, which puts on the Be Kind campaign. Registration costs $25. Call 702-267-4050.

Winterfest Concert: Just in time for the holiday season, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra is putting on its concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is free. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

ONGOING

Elks meetings:The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Meetings are planned for 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month except for July and August. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce Monthly Happy Hour: The event is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and invites wedding industry professionals to join. Visit lvweddingchamber.com.

Vino With A View: This free wine event is hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Ascaya, 1 Ascaya Blvd. The event allows people to meet real estate professionals from the community. Visit ascaya.com.

Family Game Day: Family fun is planned at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. monthly on the fourth Saturday at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Nashville Unplugged Hall Of Fame Series: Performances for the country music series are scheduled for 8 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $10, and Boarding Pass card members receive a $5 discount. Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit sclv.com/concerts or nashvilleunplugged.net.

Yellow Brick Road: The classic rock tribute band is set to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $5, and guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Desert Newcomers Club: This nondenominational social club for women who are new to the Las Vegas/Henderson area is set to meet the third Wednesday of every month. Coffee meetings are planned at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Green Valley Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road. Visit desertnewcomersclub.org.

Open mic nights: Kelly Clinton is scheduled to host the dinner shows from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Mondays at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The events will feature little-known and established entertainers. Reservations are suggested. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Harp music: Mariano Gonzalez is scheduled to perform on the harp from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in the main dining room at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com or call 702-736-4939.