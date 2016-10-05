Henderson-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 6-12, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Herman’s Hermits: The band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $45. Visit southpointcasino.com.

2. McCaw School of Mines re-dedication:A re-dedication celebration marking 20 years of the McCaw School of Mines is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at McCaw Elementary School, 57 Lynn Lane. Mayor Andy Hafen, the McCaw School of Mines Board of Directors and other notables are set to be on hand for games, raffles, prizes and food at the free event. Visit McCawSchoolofMines.org.

3. Run For Shelter: SAFE House is expected to put on its eighth annual 5K and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the race. Call 702-451-4201, ext. 2107.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Grocery store tour: The UNLV Nutrition Center is sltated to give advice on nutrition and the benefits of eating fruits and vegetables throughout October at Albertsons, 201 S. Stephanie St. The tours are scheduled at 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 and 11 a.m. Fridays. Call 702-895-4875.

College Bound: The city of Henderson is hosting its college night event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. The workshop is expected to feature resources for upcoming students, such as resume writing and applying for grants and scholarships. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Deja Blue: Goodwill of Southern Nevada is slated to host a grand opening for its second upscale boutique at 9 a.m. Oct. 7 at Goodwill in Henderson, 10624 S. Eastern Ave. The store provides higher-end items for purchase. Visit facebook.com/GoodwillofSouthernNevada.

SpeedVegas pop-up: The Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays beginning Oct. 8 at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Car aficionados are invited to check out or showcase exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. Breakfast, a la carte items and coffee are to be available for purchase. Call 702-789-0568 or visit speedvegas.com/en.

“Broadway Bound”: Theatre in the Valley, 10 W. Pacific Ave., plans to perform the Neil Simon play at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275 or email tivrsvp@gmail.com.

In the garden: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extention is expected to host a garden series throughout October at the Cooperative Extension, 8050 Paradise Road. The next lesson on teaching children where food comes from is planned for 9 a.m. Oct. 8 and 22. Call 702-257-5555.

Find a grave: The Clark County Nevada Genealogical Society is slated to host a class on how to create a memorial for your ancestors at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The class is free and open to the public. Visit ccngs.org.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

WORTH A DRIVE

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@helpsonv.org.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: The Bishop Gorman Gaels Theatre Guild plans to perform the play at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Jim3 House of Performing Arts at Bishop Gorman High School, 5959 S. Hualapai Way. Tickets are $12. Visit bishopgorman.org or call 702-476-4175.

Las Vegas Stories — Haunted Las Vegas: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, with Paul Papa telling spooky tales of another side of Las Vegas. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N 9th St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records. Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The annual event is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, and is set to include live entertainment and a large vendor area including food and medieval reenactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School with free shuttle service picking up to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com.

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455, Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer, including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment. Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500. Visit circus-couture.com.

“Beetlejuice” Group Art Show:The Bubblegum Gallery in Downtown Spaces, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Beetlejuice,” opening at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 during First Friday. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Harvest Boutique Craft Show: The Las Vegas Crafters Guild’s ninth annual event is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Fiber arts, artisan jewelry, handmade cards, holiday decorations, candles, knitted accessories and more will be for sale. Admission is free. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s: The event is scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the northwest parking lot of Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. There is no fee to register but participants are expected to fundraise. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help each participant reach their fundraising goal. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the association. Visit lasvegasalzheimerswalk.org.

Inaugural 9th Bridge Kidz Street festival and fundraiser: The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at a closed section of Ninth Street between Lewis and Clark avenues and Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets and in the parking lots on and adjacent to the 9th Bridge School, 310 S. Ninth St. The festival is set to include three main areas: The MakerSpace, Interactive Alley and The Food Hub. Plans also include a community block with nonprofits associated with education, children and downtown Las Vegas. Early-bird tickets are available until noon Oct. 7 for $25 for unlimited rides and games; $10 for entry plus $20 worth of tickets; or $5 for entry and $10 worth of tickets. On the day of the event, entry will be $3 for adults and free for children and $1 per ride or game ticket. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit 9th Bridge School. Visit tinyurl.com/9bkidsfest or 9thbridgeschool.org/kidzstreet.

Edible Education Dinner: The second annual event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Panevino Ristorante, 246 Via Antonio Ave., hosted by nonprofit Create A Change. It is set to include a four-course dinner, live entertainment from the Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo and a guest presentation by Dr. Tony Gumina, discussing the childhood obesity epidemic in America. Tickets start at $150. Visit bit.ly/2biIdA5, createachangenow.org or call 702-300-7399.

Summerlin Festival of Arts:The 21st festival is set to return to Downtown Summerlin, 1850 Festival Plaza Drive, Oct. 8 and 9. More than 100 fine artists and craftspeople are set to showcase and sell original creations, and entertainment is planned, including performances by Steve Wynn’s “ShowStoppers” and the Nevada Ballet Theatre. Children’s art activities hosted by the Discovery Children’s Museum also are planned, along with a Putt Putt challenge, balloon art creations, facepainting and a mascot meet-and-greet. Live pumpkin and vegetable carving demonstrations also are planned, and food will be for sale from Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Admission is free. Visit summerlin.com.

The Great Garage & Antique Sale: Over 100 neighborhoods vendors are set to sell their antiques and collectible items from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Silverton parking lot, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5 for shoppers who come before 8 a.m and free for those who come after. People interested in becoming a vendor can visit silvertoncasino.com.

Artist Workshop — Create with Me: The public workshop for all ages is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Spring Picnic Area in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Resident artists are set to share their skills in a participatory art experience. Art paper and watercolors or colored pencils will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies. Registration is required. Call 702-515-5367.

Astronomy in the Park: The Las Vegas Astronomical Society is planning the multimedia presentation for all ages from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitor Center, roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Attendees must be in the park before the gates close at 7 p.m. It is limited to the first 500 visitors. No registration is necessary.

Dress for Success sale: Dress for Success Southern Nevada plans to host its semi-annual Shop for Success excess inventory sale Oct. 8 and 9 at Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive. Buy new and nearly new professional attire and accessories at reduced prices. Funds raised benefit Dress for Success Southern Nevada , which empowers women to achieve economic independence. Expect sweaters and blouses for $6, jackets and dresses for $10, and suits and coats for $20, as well as purses, scarves, jewelry and beauty products. On Oct. 9, shoppers can buy a shopping bag for $25 and fill it with as many items as will fit . Cash or credit will be accepted. Visit dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org.

The Center Honorarium: The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) plans to host its 22nd annual Honorarium at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A VIP cocktail hour, silent and live auctions and a culinary spread by Cosmopolitan chefs are planned, along with entertainment by comedian and 2016 Qmmunity Honoree Margaret Cho. Individual tickets are $350. Visit thecenterlv.org/honorarium.

Velasquez Memorial Scholarship Soccer Tournament: The Project 150 Youth Council plans to present its third annual soccer tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway, to raise scholarship funds for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. The event is organized in partnership with the Jimenez/Velasquez Family and presented in honor of Angel and Jackie Velasquez. Angel was killed by a drunken driver in 2013, and his sister Jackie died from cancer in 2014. The event is free to spectators. To donate, visit project150.org.

Music scholarship concert: The concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $15. Call 702-651-5483.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Networking tips: The Breakfast Briefing program “How to Grow your Business/Donations Through Networking” is planned from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at Houldsworth, Russo & Co., 8675 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas Nevada Marketing Association Director David Dassow plans to discuss making the most of events and maximizing networking time. Breakfast Briefings are free to HRC clients and $35 for nonclients. Register at trusthrc.com.

Los5, After Romeo and Siahna: The concert is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets are $15 and $20. Call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.

Family Day: A fundraiser for Family Promise is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes live entertainment, family-friendly games and food. Admission is free. Call 702-368-7979.

National Night Out: The city of Henderson is seeking businesses, civic groups and nonprofits to have exhibits at the upcoming event, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road. The annual event is designed to raise awareness about safety issues and allow people to connect with their local police and fire departments. Call 702-267-2222.

Foundation Assisting Seniors: The organization is slated to host its second annual Basket Raffle at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Sun City Anthem Ballroom, 2450 Hampton Road. People can bid on anything from gift certificates from $10 to $150 to a Keurig coffee maker and Disneyland tickets. Visit foundationassistingseniors.org.

Record search: The Clark County Nevada Genealogical Society is scheduled to present a program on The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The program is free and open to the public. Visit ccngs.org.

Pamper Your Pet: The third annual event in observance of National Pet Wellness and Adopt a Dog Month is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Chapman Chrysler Jeep, 930 Auto Show Drive. The family- and pet-friendly event will feature pet-focused businesses, food vendors, a bake sale with proceeds benefiting a local pet adoption organization, raffle prizes and radio promotions. Call 888-207-1687 or visit ChapmanChryslerJeep.com.

Martin Nievera: The singer is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $32. Visit themresort.com.

The Bird Club: The Las Vegas Avicultural Society is planning to host a Bird Mart and Craft Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is expected to feature bird food, bird toys, veterinary care, bird clothes, arts and crafts, bird-related fashion, jewelry and other items. Admission costs $7. Call 702-776-7540.

Fandom Friday: Every third Friday, fans of various followings are invited to gather at 4 p.m. at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Fans of “The Walking Dead” are expected to gather Oct. 21. The event is open to ages 10 through 17. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Norm Macdonald: The comedian is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $35. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Zombie-themed run: The city of Henderson plans to host the event at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration costs $35. Visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-4050.

Are You Ready for the Zombie Apocalypse: Henderson Libraries is expected to put on the event at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Presented by Stephanie Lange, the ready crew coordinator for the city of Henderson Office of Emergency Management, it will teach how to survive disasters. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Life of the Party: Kidz Bop Kids is slated to make a stop in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes the biggest performances of the biggest radio songs of the year. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 702-267-4849.

Make A Difference Volunteer Day — Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash is slated to host a cleanup starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex Park, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd. Lunch is planned to be provided throughout the morning. Participants can help maintain the trails, remove invasive plant species, prune branches, install signs and remove litter. Visit tinyurl.com/j44cp47.

Habitat enhancement: The city of Henderson is inviting residents to participate in Make A Difference Volunteer Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive. The city’s municipal forester and certified arborists are expected to teach volunteers how to install trees and shrubs to enhance and improve wildlife habitat. Call 702-267-4050.

Haunted Bridge Concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

On the Sonny Side of the Strip: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The evening is slated to have performances from Sonny Turner, Kelly Clinton and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Halloween Carnival: Henderson Libraries is planning an event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event is expected to feature games, crafts and scary stories. Participants are invited to put on their Halloween costumes. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Trunk or Treat: The city of Henderson’s annual event is slated to take place from 6 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road. Admission costs $3 per child, with parents and guardians accompanying children for free. Call 702-267-4070.

Haunted at the Ranch: The city of Henderson is scheduled to put on its family-friendly event from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Whitney Ranch Aquatic Complex, 1575 C Galleria Drive. The festivities are slated to include carnival games, a craft station, bounce houses and a trick-or-treat trail. Participants are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and to bring a bag to hold their candy and treats. Admission costs $7. A parent or guardian may accompany children for free. Call 702-267-5870.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Asia: The music group, featuring John Payne, is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets costs $30. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Veterans Day concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to put on the concert at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Kellie Pickler: The country singer is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $40. Military members get a $10 discount. Call 702-267-4849.

Wellness series: Dignity Health and Inspirada are partnering to bring the community information on a variety of health-related topics at the Toll Brothers Clubhouse, 3190 Mantua Village Ave. The Stanford School of Medicine’s Chronic Disease Self-Management program is planning a six-week series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 26. A lecture on diabetes is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. Visit inspirada.com.

Winterfest Concert: Just in time for the holiday season, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra is putting on its concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is free. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

ONGOING

Elks meetings:The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Meetings are planned for 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month except for July and August. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce Monthly Happy Hour: The event is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and invites wedding industry professionals to join. Visit lvweddingchamber.com.

Vino With A View: This free wine event is hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Ascaya, 1 Ascaya Blvd. The event allows people to meet real estate professionals from the community. Visit ascaya.com.

Family Game Day: Family fun is planned at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. monthly on the fourth Saturday at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Nashville Unplugged Hall Of Fame Series: Performances for the country music series are scheduled for 8 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $10, and Boarding Pass card members receive a $5 discount. Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit sclv.com/concerts or nashvilleunplugged.net.

Yellow Brick Road: The classic rock tribute band is set to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $5, and guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Desert Newcomers Club: This nondenominational social club for women who are new to the Las Vegas/Henderson area is set to meet the third Wednesday of every month. Coffee meetings are planned at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Green Valley Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road. Visit desertnewcomersclub.org.

Open mic nights: Kelly Clinton is scheduled to host the dinner shows from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Mondays at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The events will feature little-known and established entertainers. Reservations are suggested. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Harp music: Mariano Gonzalez is scheduled to perform on the harp from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in the main dining room at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com or call 702-736-4939.