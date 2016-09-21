Henderson-area Community Events Calendar, Sept. 22-28, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.National Public Lands Day — Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash is slated to host a community work day starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Pittman Wash. The event is expected to start at Silver Springs Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway. Throughout the morning, people can help maintain the trails, remove invasive plant species, prune branches, install signs and remove litter. Visit tinyurl.com/j44cp47.

2. Super Run Classic Car Show:The event featuring a variety of vintage cars is slated to return to the city of Henderson Sept. 22-25, kicking off at noon Sept. 22 at Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. The show is expected to transfer to the Water Street area Sept. 23-25. In addition to the various car shows, entertainment and food vendors are planned throughout. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

3. DeCadence:The family-friendly food festival is set to offer cuisine from Henderson restaurants in Cadence community at Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Admission is free. Dishes and bites from participating restaurants as well as wristbands for beer and wine tasting for guests 21 or older will be for sale. Visit CadenceNV.com or call 702-558-9366.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Marque in Concert: The Colors of a Dream concert is planned at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway. Visit marquemunday.com.

Rose Society meeting: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and the South Valley Rose Society plan to discuss how to prepare your rose garden for fall blooms at a free event at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road. Call 702-257-5555 or email lvmastergardeners@unce.unr.edu. Planting bare root roses is planned for Oct. 27 and container planting for Nov. 17.

The Lettermen: The singing group is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept 23-25 at South Point, 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Tickets start at $25. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Wellness series: Dignity Health and Inspirada are partnering to bring the community information on a variety of health-related topics at the Toll Brothers Clubhouse, 3190 Mantua Village Ave. The Stanford School of Medicine’s Chronic Disease Self-Management program is planning a six-week series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 26. A lecture on diabetes is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. Visit inspirada.com.

Family Fun Yoga Day: The city of Henderson is inviting people to partake in the exercise event scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road. In addition to learning a variety of yoga poses, there will be a variety of yoga games. Admission is $10.50. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

St. Jude Walk/Run: The Southern Nevada St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer, hosted by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is planned at 7 a.m. Sept. 24 at Aventura Park at Inspirada, 2525 Via Firenze. Registration is $10 for adults and children 6 or older. To make a donation, volunteer or register, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

Casting Crowns: The award-winning musical group is scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.

“Broadway Bound”: Theatre in the Valley, 10 W. Pacific Ave., plans to perform the Neil Simon play at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 8, and at 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275 or email tivrsvp@gmail.com for reservations.

In the Garden: A new gardening series by the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is starting a new Master Gardening series starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road. The event will discuss what items to plant and harvest in the fall. Call 702-257-5555.

TEAL Fight Night: The third annual event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Elixir, 2920 N. Green Valley Parkway. The event, designed to raise awareness about ovarian cancer, is slated to include a silent auction, raffled prizes and entertainment. Visit elixirlounge.net.

WORTH A DRIVE

Philharmonic concert: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans to perform a second season of Spotlight Concerts starting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Seating is general admission and is $70, or purchase a three-concert subscription to the series for $195. Call 702-749-2000 or visit lvphil.org.

Asian Heritage Celebration: Food, music, dance and arts are set to be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include cooking demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as a bonsai tree display and traditional clothing exhibit. Festival admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children 2 or younger. An additional admission fee is required to enter museums. Visit springspreserve.org.

Healthy Kids Festival: The fifth annual festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave. Local community partners are set to promote nutrition, physical activity, growing fruits and vegetables, healthy food tasting, music and dance instruction, BMI and health assessments. Email all_4_kids@unce.unr.edu or call 702-940-5437. Register at eventbrite.com.

Civil War Experience: Guests can try on Civil War uniforms and learn to march and drill in formation with input from historic reenactors at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. Park admission is $7 per car for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch-state-park.

JazzFest: Free concerts featuring The Jozef Bobula Trio and The Sharps are planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way. Bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 702-229-3514 or artslasvegas.org.

Clint Holmes: Currently starring in “Between the Lines” at the Palazzo, singer Clint Holmes plans to perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Las Ventanas at Summerlin, 10401 W. Charleston Blvd. A special question-and-answer session is planned after the performance. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required. Call 702-789-7487.

Arts academy opening: Ensemble Arts Academy, 5325 S. Fort Apache Road, Suites E and F, plans its grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25. An all-star concert, instrument drive, and a ribbon cutting are planned. The public is encouraged to make tax deductible donations of musical instruments or funds for the music program to the Discovery Charter School Foundation. Visit ensembleartsacademy.com.

Ride For Kids: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Green at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Registration runs from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Town Square with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The suggested minimum donation to ride is $40 per motorcycle and includes free coffee, morning refreshments, lunch, entertainment, a chance to win a Honda motorcycle and more. The Las Vegas Ride for Kids raises money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Visit rideforkids.org.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social Club: The group plans to meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. This month’s speaker plans to discuss her experience traveling through Italy and France. There is a small fee for both members and visitors to cover refreshments at the end of the meeting plus the cost of the meeting room. Call 702-239-3899.

“The Art of Craft”: A 10-year anniversary Las Vegas Crafters Guild exhibit is set to feature paintings, fused glass vases, jewelry, fiber arts, baskets and paper-crafted pieces Sept. 27 through Nov. 15 in the gallery of West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Visit lvccld.org.

Run Walk Roll Against Bullying: The sixth annual Nevada PEP event is slated for Sept. 24 at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. On-site registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run at 9 a.m. The 1.5-mile Fun Walk is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. The entry fee is $20 in advance and $25 on site. Visit nvpep.org.

Women’s Club fundraiser: The Women’s Club of Summerlin plans to host its Denim & Diamonds Gala fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive, with a buffet dinner, dancing, silent auction and raffles. Proceeds will benefit the club’s Dare to Dream Grant program. Tickets are $75. Visit womensclubofsummerlin.org.

National Public Lands Day Event: The volunteering event is slated all day Sept. 24 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Families are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day with music and group volunteer work. For more details and to sign up, visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

The Las Vegas Hemophilia Walk and 5K: The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation is registering participants for the Sept. 24 Hemophilia Walk and 5K at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. A light pre-walk breakfast, music, fun activities for children and a team T-shirt contest are planned. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Admission to Floyd Lamb Park is free for all walk participants. There is no fee to register, but donations are welcomed. Visit hemophilia.org.

BikeFest RockFest: The event is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Events are scheduled Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at the Fremont Street Experience. The motorcycle rally is set to include poker runs, bikini contests, stunt shows and more. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit lasvegasbikefest.com.

Grapes & Hops: Advance tickets are on sale for the food-, wine- and beer-tasting event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Advance tickets are $45 or $80 for two. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate for $55 each. VIP tickets are $115 and include early entry at 4 p.m., specialty food samples and a private lounge and bar. Springs Preserve members receive a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or parforthecure.com.

“Science Fiction, Science Future”: Visitors can play games with robots, experiencing augmented reality and more, in a visiting exhibit scheduled to be on display through Jan. 8 at Springs Preserve 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55, a local senior theater group, to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming scheduled shows include “Cemetery Club,” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30; “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Heritage Harvest Festival: The city of Henderson is scheduled to host a craft fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road. The event is expected to feature a petting zoo, bounce houses and face painting. Admission is free. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Adam Ferrara and Ryan Hamilton: The comedians are set to co-headline at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets are $23.75 and $26.75. Call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.

David Lubar: The author is scheduled to host a book signing at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Call 702-492-7252.

Voter Registration Party: The Democratic Party is scheduled to host an event as part of Essence Educates: Wellness Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Essence Henderson, 4300 E. Sunset Road. Visit essencevegas.com.

College Bound: The city of Henderson is hosting its college night event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. The workshop is expected to feature resources for upcoming students such as resume writing and applying for grants and scholarships. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Run For Shelter: SAFE House is expected to put on its eighth annual 5K and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration is $25 until Sept. 30, $30 in October and $35 the day of the race. Call 702-451-4201, ext. 2107.

Los5, After Romeo and Siahna: The concert is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets are $15 and $20. Call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.

National Night Out: The city of Henderson is seeking businesses, civic groups and nonprofits to have exhibits at the upcoming event, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road. The annual event is designed to raise awareness about safety issues and allow people to connect with their local police and fire departments. Call 702-267-2222.

Martin Nievera: The singer is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $32. Visit themresort.com.

Fandom Friday: Every third Friday, fans of various followings are invited to gather at 4 p.m. at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. “The Walking Dead” fans are expected to gather Oct. 21. The event is open to ages 10 through 17. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Are You Ready for the Zombie Apocalypse: Henderson Libraries is expected to put on the event at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Presented by Stephanie Lange, the ready crew coordinator for the city of Henderson Office of Emergency Management, people will be able to learn about surviving disasters. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Life of the Party: Kidz Bop Kids is slated to make a stop in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes the biggest performances of the biggest radio songs of the year. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 702-267-4849.

Make A Difference Volunteer Day — Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash is slated to host a cleanup starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex Park, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd. Lunch is planned to be provided throughout the morning. Participants can help maintain the trails, remove invasive plant species, prune branches, install signs and remove litter. Visit tinyurl.com/j44cp47.

Habitat enhancement: The city of Henderson is inviting residents to participate in Make A Difference Volunteer Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive. The city’s municipal forester and certified arborists are expected to teach volunteers how to install trees and shrubs to enhance and improve wildlife habitat. Call 702-267-4050.

Haunted Bridge Concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

On the Sonny Side of the Strip: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The evening is slated to have performances from Sonny Turner, Kelly Clinton and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Halloween Carnival: Henderson Libraries is planning an event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event is expected to feature games, crafts and scary stories. Participants are invited to put on their Halloween costumes. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Haunted at the Ranch: The city of Henderson is scheduled to put on its family-friendly event from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Whitney Ranch Aquatic Complex, 1575 C Galleria Drive. The festivities are slated to include carnival games, a craft station, bounce houses and a trick-or-treat trail. Participants are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and to bring a bag to hold their candy and treats. Admission costs $7. A parent or guardian may accompany children for free. Call 702-267-5870.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Veterans Day concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to put on the concert at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Kellie Pickler: The country singer is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $40. Military members get a $10 discount. Call 702-267-4849.

Winterfest Concert: Just in time for the holiday season, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra is putting on its concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is free. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

ONGOING

Elks meetings:The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Meetings are planned for 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month except for July and August. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce Monthly Happy Hour: The event is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and invites wedding industry professionals to join. Visit lvweddingchamber.com.

Vino With A View: This free wine event is hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Ascaya, 1 Ascaya Blvd. The event allows people to meet real estate professionals from the community. Visit ascaya.com.

Family Game Day: Family fun is planned at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. monthly on the fourth Saturday at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Zumba: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering free classes at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 8050 Paradise Road. Call 702-397-2604.

Nashville Unplugged Hall Of Fame Series: Performances for the country music series are scheduled for 8 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $10, and Boarding Pass card members receive a $5 discount. Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit sclv.com/concerts or nashvilleunplugged.net.

Yellow Brick Road: The classic rock tribute band is set to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $5, and guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Desert Newcomers Club: This nondenominational social club for women who are new to the Las Vegas/Henderson area is set to meet the third Wednesday of every month. Coffee meetings are planned at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Green Valley Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road. Visit desertnewcomersclub.org.

Open mic nights: Kelly Clinton is scheduled to host the dinner shows from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Mondays at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The events will feature little-known and established entertainers. Reservations are suggested. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Harp music: Mariano Gonzalez is scheduled to perform on the harp from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in the main dining room at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com or call 702-736-4939.