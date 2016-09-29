Henderson Seniors’ Auxiliary stocks weekly mini mart with discounted items for seniors

“Now serving 38” is written on the whiteboard inside the Heritage Park Senior Facility.

The small mini mart area there can hold only a few people at a time, so customers’ shopping times are staggered.

Once their number is called, seniors have a chance to buy a variety of boxed items, canned goods, cleaning supplies or hygiene products at discounted prices.

“Most of our items are $1 or $2,” said Laurene Marchant, who runs the mini mart. “We only take cash or check.”

The mini mart inside the facility at 300 S. Racetrack Road is run by the Henderson Seniors’ Auxiliary and is designed to give senior residents 50 or older on a budget the biggest bang for their buck.

Sue Wojcik, vice president of the auxiliary, said the group is about seniors helping seniors.

It started several years ago with just one man in need of assistance, whom members of the community noticed had no place to go. He’d had a falling out with his family.

A group of people, the founders of the auxiliary, pulled together resources and funds to help him have a place to stay for the night. Since then, the group has been trying to find ways to help other seniors.

Currently, it puts on monthly birthday parties, bingo games and ice cream socials for group members. It also hosts various fundraisers throughout the year.

One of its main undertakings is the mini mart, which started out as a small cupboard that was open once a month.

But interest and attendance grew, so the organization worked with the city of Henderson to set up the mini mart inside the senior facility, where it has been for several years.

The mini mart is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, but to get the facility stocked and ready for an estimated 150 people each week is quite an undertaking for volunteers.

“It probably takes about 70 to 100 hours to get it ready,” Wojcik said.

Throughout the week, she said volunteers collect coupons and have formed partnership with various stores to pick up items at discounted rates. After sorting and adding price stickers, they get to the facility early to fill the shelves. The market features about 1,300 items.

Marchant said they also try to have fun items the people might enjoy.

“Seniors love their candy,” she added.

Rush hour is usually first thing in the morning, when shoppers line up to have their turn. While many might be on a tight budget, the weekly ritual also provides a chance to socialize.

Because of how much time the market takes to set up, Wojcik doesn’t think it will ever grow, but the organization is looking at new ways to help seniors.

Marianne Stanger, president of the auxiliary, said the group is looking into issues of homelessness and providing assistance for veterans.

Visit thehsa.org.

