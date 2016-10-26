Highlighting achievements, Oct. 27, 2016 — PHOTOS

Triathlon winner: Dana McCullough of Henderson won the women’s half individual race in the 19th annual Las Vegas Triathlon with a time of 6:03:22.1. McCullough, a mother of three including a newborn , won the race by just under 30 minutes, with Rosario Garcia Patch of Gilbert, Ariz., coming in second.

Veteran of the Month: On Oct. 14, Arthur Ward Cozad III was named Nevada’s Veteran of the Month for October. A former Purple Heart recipient and a member of the Marine Corps. and U.S. Air Force, Cozad earned his Purple Heart after being wounded in Vietnam. He was in service for 33 years, and in 2005, he helped establish the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 730, in Henderson and served as its commander for seven years. He is also an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1076, DAV Chapter 12, American Legion Post 60, and VFW Post 3848.

Electrician honored: Eric Simmons of Las Vegas was named the Electrician of the Year in a national contest conducted by Klein Tools. An electrician for over 20 years, Simmons received $2,500 a year in Klein Tools products for the next 10 years.

New board members: Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s board of directors announced five new members to the board on Oct. 11: Nevada State Bank Senior Vice President of Marketing Communications Sandi Milton; MGM Resorts Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Labor and Employment Nate Lloyd; Starbucks district manager Roy Dixon; certified accountant Laurie Johnson; and CBRE First Vice President Garrett Toft.

Chef’s honor: Pastry chef Brigette Contreras of STK inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was named Las Vegas’ Pastry Chef of the Year by the Nevada Restaurant Association on Oct. 12.

Award recipient: Thanks to its community work with Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, All Nevada Insurance Inc. received a 2016 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Award. All Nevada Insurance Inc.’s award includes a $4,000 donation to Xtreme Couture, courtesy of Safeco, and an extra $1,000 was given to the foundation due to a story featured on Xtreme Couture.

Neon Museum award: The Neon Museum has received a Museums for America Award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The award, a $24,500 grant, will be used to expand the museum’s archives for education purposes.

Honor Roll:

— Marcia D’Renee Hawkins of Las Vegas was named to the dean’s list at Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., for the 2016 spring semester. Those who are named to the dean’s list finish the term with a GPA of 3.5 or better.