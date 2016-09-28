Highlighting achievements, Sept. 29, 2016 — PHOTOS

Youth golf tournament: Kirstin Angosta of Henderson won the 2016 Palm Springs Open in the 11-year-old division from Sept. 10-11. Angosta shot 70 and 74 in her two rounds. She also finished tied for eighth in the U.S. Kids World Championship with a score of nine-over-par at Pinehurst Golf Course in Pinehurst, N.C. Her parents are Terry and Alona Angosta.

Book honor: “Three in a Tub,” a book written by Mary Jane Zakas — a former teacher at Sedway Middle School, 3465 Englestad St. — represented Nevada at the 2016 National Book Festival, held in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24. The books present relevant issues facing young readers. A copy will go to the National Library of Congress, while another will go to the Nevada State Library archives and public records.

Mission trip: Summer Holloway of Henderson, out of Simpson University in Redding, Calif., traveled to Thailand as part of the Simpson WorldSERVE program. It’s a program designed to serve communities around the world. Holloway majors in biology.

Honor Rolls:

— Brendan Babiarz, Keena Tolentino, and Megan Washington, all of Las Vegas, and Erin Podhaisky of Henderson were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the spring 2016 semester. All dean’s list recipients must earn a GPA of 3.4 or better to make the list.

— Nine Southern Nevada residents were named to the spring 2016 dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif.: Marc Abou Assali, Melissa Bucholz, Ciera Cypert, Sadie Kendrick, Joshua Toranzo and Heather Wood of Las Vegas; Kimberly Mendoza, Kristine Mendoza and Andrea Driver of Henderson.

— Kathryn Gibson of Henderson and Kristen Hsu of Las Vegas were each named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the spring 2016 semester for earning a GPA of 3.4 or above.

Graduations:

— Kristen Hsu and Jeremy Chen of Henderson each graduated from Tufts University in Medford, Mass., in the spring 2016 semester. Hsu earned cum laude honors with her bachelor’s degree in chemistry, while Chen earned his bachelor’s degree in international relations.

— Four Southern Nevada residents each received degrees from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y, for the spring 2016 semester: Brendan Babiarz (B.F.A. in industrial design), Chelsea Lessnick (M.F.A. in computer graphics design) and Adityaa Ravi (B.S. in finance), all of Las Vegas.