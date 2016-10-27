International Dress for Success holds clothing sale for low-income Las Vegas women

Five years ago, Dorothy Cooper’s life was full of turbulence. While looking for a safe way out of an abusive relationship, she was suddenly terminated from a company she had worked at for 11 years.

When things seemed bleak, she found a note on her door. It was an invitation to attend a women’s networking group at Dress for Success Southern Nevada, 3400 W. Desert Inn Road, No. 25. She said that note seemed like a sign that things would get better.

Now a supervisor at her current place of employment, Cooper supported Dress for Success as a shopper at its semi-annual fundraiser event, Shop for Success, held Oct. 8 and 9 at Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive.

The school’s auxiliary gym was transformed into a pop-up retail store with blouses, skirts, slacks and other professional clothing on sale for bargain prices. Shoppers filed in the gym and sifted through racks to find the best steals before the afternoon crowd arrived.

For Cooper, the sale was not about the clothes but rather a way to give back to the nonprofit. She said she hoped her contribution will help other women who are in similar situations.

“They were just an amazing group of women that collectively came together and supported me and were really instrumental in helping me get my confidence back,” she said. “They do a phenomenal job. I certainly would not be here without them.”

Dress for Success is an international organization dedicated to helping women 16 or older achieve economic independence. It came to Las Vegas in 2009 at the height of unemployment fallout from the Great Recession.

Partnered with more than 80 community and government organizations, Dress for Success helps women referred to it when they are ready to enter the workforce. The women are then integrated with the nonprofit’s numerous resources, including its career center and networking circle.

Dress for Success Executive Director Paula Lawrence said that by coming to the nonprofit, women gain a community group that supports them.

“When they come to us, they don’t have to convince us in any way, shape or form that they are worthy or that they are deserving because it’s already been established,” she said. “We never have to talk about where they’ve been. We focus completely on where they are going.”

Its namesake Suiting Program ensures that each woman is ready to look her best for a job interview regardless of her income by providing her with business attire. Set up like any boutique, Dress for Success pairs the client with a personal stylist who helps her pick out the perfect outfit — from heels to accessories — all donated by the community.

The suiting process is volunteer Gayle Northington’s favorite part. Having managed beauty salons before she retired, Northington is an expert on outfitting women. She said it’s touching to see reactions from women when they look in the mirror.

“To take a woman that maybe hasn’t had the luck of the draw and put her in clothes that make her feel like she’s amazing — and then she hugs you, and she gets tears in her eyes — that’s it,” Northington said.

After women secure a job, they are invited back to the boutique to pick one week’s worth of clothes to make sure their paycheck goes toward food, housing and their children.

However, not all women receive a job offer after their first interview. A new program, the Breakfast Club, was added this year to keep women motivated during their job search and involved with the organization while they wait for their next interview.

Now in its sixth year, Lawrence said the organization is looking for ways to expand its services, which have traditionally served women in the Las Vegas area, to include women in neighboring cities such as Pahrump and Boulder City. It hopes to eventually open it up to men as well.

Visit dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org or call 702-684-6412.

