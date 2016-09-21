Jana’s RedRoom hosts first Las Vegas International Juried Art Competition

Jana’s RedRoom is hosting the first Las Vegas International Juried Art Competition, scheduled to be on display from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 27 at Jana’s RedRoom inside The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The show drew 207 artists entering more than 350 individual pieces of art. Artists from 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, and 11 countries, including Armenia, Australia, Canada, China, Georgia, Germany, Iran, Italy, Russia, South Africa and Switzerland, entered the competition. Denise Weaver Ross of Albuquerque, N.M., won Best of Show with her mixed media “Jacks of Jupiter.” Visit janasredroom.com or call 702-454-3709.

