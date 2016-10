Children gathered Oct. 12 to fly drones during the ninth annual 4-H National Youth Science Day challenge, called Drone Discovery, at Diaz Elementary School, 4450 E. Owens Ave. Youths built an airplane out of foam, attached a keychain camera to it, collected data, and then downloaded and analyzed the data. Representatives from AviSight and the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems were on hand to discuss and demonstrate drone functions and capabilities.