Northern-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 13-19, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Young Artists’ Concerto Competition: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans its annual Cox Communications Young Artists’ Concerto Competition from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre Recital Hall at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. One winner and one runner-up will be selected. Cox Communications is set to award the winner $2,000 in prize money and $1,000 to the runner-up. Visit lvphil.org.

2. The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

3. Full Moon Hike: The free activity is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. The hike is rated easy with mostly paved paths and gravel over small hills . Participants are invited to bring a flashlight. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit gomtcharleston.com or email programs@gomtcharleston.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Stories for My Family — Feelings: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on feelings. Visit lvccld.org.

Organize and Downsize: The workshop is planned at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn to declutter their home. Advance registration is required. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

Brian Culbertson: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seat tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

King of the Cage: The mixed martial arts event is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission starts at $30. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Fall Color Guided Hike: The free activity is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Registration is not required. Visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

Roman Street: The concert is planned for 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seat tickets start at $25.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

Junior Refuge Ranger Day: The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Corn Creek Visitor Center in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge, 16001 Corn Creek Road, about 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. Youths are invited to earn a junior refuge ranger badge, attend a live snake program and bring a phone to try out a new interactive game. Visit fws.gov/refuge/desert.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Emergency Preparedness Class: The free class is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. It is set to teach participants about the basics of emergency management, how to identify local hazards, how to develop a family communications plan, and what you need to build an emergency preparedness kit. Visit lvccld.org.

Allan Stephan: The comedian is set to perform a free show at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Killerpumpkin.net: The art gallery is planned during regular library hours through Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. Pumpkin carver Bryan Yeager is set to feature a variety of characters and themes. Visit lvccld.org.

“In Pursuit of Sanity”: The exhibition is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 7 at the Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. It is set to feature upcoming artists who are pursuing either a master’s or bachelor’s degree in fine art at UNLV. Call 702-647-7378.

WORTH A DRIVE

Charity Zombie Walk: The sixth annual event is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in Old Towne Boulder City. Boulder Dam Brewing Co. is sponsoring the event that is set to have Zombie Squad members participating, live bands, auctions, a zombie costume contest and more. Makeup artists are set to be available at 5 p.m. to assist people for a donation. The all-ages event is $5 per participant. Proceeds benefit Heaven Can Wait Animal Society. Email Todd Cook at BoulderDamBrewing@hotmail.com.

“Henderson Speaks”: The Henderson Historical Society plans to host the free event titled “Politics: Nothing New Under the Sun (or the Review-Journal)” at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus, 700 College Drive. The lecture panel will feature Michael Green, associate professor of history at UNLV; Geoff Schumacher, director of content for the Mob Museum; and John L. Smith, author, KNPR commentator and former Review-Journal columnist. The panel’s moderator will be Mark Hall-Patton, an author and museum administrator for Clark County Museums. Visit HendersonHistoricalSociety.org.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 14-30, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

Brazen Conversations: The community outreach event titled “Isolation & Poverty Facing Las Vegas Seniors” is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Skin City Body Painting, 1800 S. Industrial Road. The open conversation is set to feature problems facing seniors in the valley, including poverty, housing challenges, malnutrition, mental instability and exclusion. The event is free, but space is limited. RSVP by emailing Be-BOLD@brazenarchitecture.com.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14-31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience . Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

Clark County Commodore Computer Club meeting: The event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at A Gamer’s Paradise, 1550 E. Tropicana Ave. The event is set to include product demonstrations and door prizes. The public is welcome to attend. Free newsletter disks in Commodore 64 format and a Windows format DVD are available to attendees. Email Forrest Nettles at flnettles@hotmail.com.

Las Vegas Pagan Pride Day: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. It is free, but the organizers are accepting donations for the Shade Tree shelter and the Nevada SPCA. Email info@lvpaganpride.org or call Ed Chase at 702-539-5996.

Cork & Soul: Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd., plans to host the food and wine event from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Sample a variety of food and wine throughout the property with a VIP experience in the piazza catered by Echo & Rig. Participating restaurants include Brio Tuscan Grille, Cantina Laredo, Kabuki, Waffle Bar, Canter’s Deli and PKWY Tavern. Entertainment also is planned and is set to feature Kelly Clinton, Clint Holmes, Chris Phillips and The Shoutouts with Christy Molasky . Tickets are $50. Visit jdrf.org/lv/events/cork-and-soul.

Beerfest: A three-week Fall Festival is set to kick off with a beer festival at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, 15 Costa di Lago. More than 30 breweries are set to participate. Advance tickets cost $45 for VIP and $35 for general admission. Same-day tickets cost $60 and $45, respectively. Visit mlvbf.com.

Family Day: A fundraiser for Family Promise is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes live entertainment, family-friendly games and food. Admission is free. Call 702-368-7979.

Bonanza High School Alumni Social Dinner and Silent Auction: The event is planned for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Bonanza High School Athletic Office, 6665 Del Rey Ave. Tickets are $35 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/bonanzaalumni.

Get Outdoors Nevada Day: Outdoor family fun is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Lorenzi Park, 3333. W. Washington Ave. There also will be live BMX riding, music, food trucks and a raffle. Visit getoutdoorsnevadaday.org.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

ArtWalk: The Boca Park Fashion Village is scheduled to host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. Expect 40 artisan booths with crafts, sculpture, glass works and more for sale. Admission is free. Visit vegasartwalk.com.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

K-9 Trials: The Metropolitan Police Department is set to host area K-9 teams in a competition scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleansarena.com.

The Bird Club: The Las Vegas Avicultural Society is planning to host a Bird Mart and Craft Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is expected to feature bird food, bird toys, veterinary care, bird clothes, arts and crafts, bird-related fashion, jewelry and other items. Admission costs $7. Call 702-776-7540.

“Our Chest of Dreams”: The preview screening of the documentary that focuses on the stories of students at Life Long Dreams, a visual and performing arts program specializing in working with disabled individuals, is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. Call 702-799-1010, ext. 5450, or visit vegaspbs.org.

Brandeis University meeting: The Las Vegas chapter plans its general meeting for 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kraft-Sussman conference room, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104. Carrie Kaufman, host/producer for KNPR’s “State of Nevada,” will speak on “Is There Such a Thing as Neutral Journalism?” The cost is $10 at the door. Contact Evelyn Brunner at evelyn.brunner@cox.net.

American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter meeting: The luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Panevino, 246 Via Antonio Ave. All flight attendants, online and retired, from American Airlines, American Eagle, TWA and US Airlines are welcome. RSVP with Carol Buchanan at 702-269-3042.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

All Star Friday Nights: Tyriq and Jamestown plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Fall Arts and Crafts Show: The annual Sun City Aliante event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at the Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7390 Aliante Parkway. Featured vendors include the Clark County Artisan Guild. Call 702-638-5000 or 702-638-5035.

Exploring Southern Nevada: The lunch and lecture series is planned from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Corn Creek Visitor Center in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge, 16001 Corn Creek Road, about 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. Families are invited to bring lunch and listen to a presentation about exploring the mountain ranges of Southern Nevada. Visit fws.gov/refuge/desert.

Dealing with Difficult People: The workshop is planned at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn different strategies and methods to improve dealing with people perceived as being difficult. Advance registration is required. Admission is $5 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

Spooky Tales Craft Buffet: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to dress up and celebrate Halloween through spooky stories, singing, dancing and craft-making. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Meet-and-greet candidates event: The North Las Vegas Alliance of Homeowner Associations and Concerned Citizens plans the meet-and-greet with up to 29 candidates running for local through federal offices who have an impact on the residents of North Las Vegas from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7390 N. Aliante Parkway. Visit nlvalliance.com.

All Star Friday Nights: Tresure plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Coyote Trickster Tales: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to listen to stories and celebrate Native American folktales. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Nevada Day Super Hiring: The hiring event is planned at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event hosted by the Workforce Connections plans to have more than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality. Admission is free. Visit bit.ly/2cXzUvE.

Let’s Draw the Story!: The story time and activity is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 7 are invited to listen to a story and draw whatever comes to mind. Visit lvccld.org.

The Planets — Our Celestial Neighbors: The free lecture is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are invited to join Geary Keilman of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society as he talks about the planets and how they have changed people’s understanding of our Earth. Visit lvccld.org.

Free fiction writing workshop: The workshop with Maxwell Alexander Drake is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 inside the meeting room at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Garden Delights: The exhibit is planned during regular library hours Nov. 8 through Jan. 3 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. It is set to feature whimsical works by Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild members. Visit lvccld.org.

Stories for My Family — Loss and Grief: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on loss and grief. Visit lvccld.org.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

Masters of Puppets — Tribute to Metallica: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Trolls” at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Winter Crafting Class: The free class is slated from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Families are invited to learn how to make icicles for decoration and earrings. Supplies are set to be provided. Call 702-507-6020.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: The blood drive is planned from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “LIBRARY.” Call 702-522-3986 for more information.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Ornament Workshop: The free workshop is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to an ornament-making workshop. Participants are set to create two mini wreath ornaments. Materials are set to be provided. Registration starts Nov. 4. Call 702-507-6107.

Peace Frog — Tribute to The Doors: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar: The Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas is set to host the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Visit 9thiccoflv.org or email 9thiccoflv@gmail.com.

Cubelets: The workshop is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to learn computer programming by building simple robots using Cubelets. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Holiday Sangha Craft Fair: The craft fair is set from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The fair plans to sell crafts, food and bake goods. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Moana” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.