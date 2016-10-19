Northern-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 20-26, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Harvest Fair & Festival: The event featuring a trunk-or-treat is planned from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane. Families are invited to celebrate fall and the Halloween season with activities, a haunted house, carnival, magicians, balloon artists and more. Admission is free. Visit cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

2.“Neighborhood 3 — Requisition of Doom:” The production is planned at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 27 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30 in the BackStage Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The play is a dark comedy about the realities of online horror video games, directed by Mindy Woodhead. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

3.The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

All Star Friday Nights: Tyriq and Jamestown plan to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Free forum: The Latino Network of Southern Nevada Free Forum is set to take place Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Ward 3 Councilman Bob Coffin invites parents and middle school students to attend the forum to encourage students to be engaged with their education. Visit latinonetworksnv.com or call 702-229-5428.

Fall Arts and Crafts Show: The annual Sun City Aliante event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at the Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7390 Aliante Parkway. Featured vendors include the Clark County Artisan Guild. Call 702-638-5000 or 702-638-5035.

Fall Extravaganza: The gift-shopping and family event is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Northwest Career and Technical Academy, 8200 W. Tropical Parkway. Purses, candles, clothing, jewelry, books, glass art and more are set to be for sale, while financial planning, food and games also are planned.

Exploring Southern Nevada: The lunch and lecture series is planned from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Corn Creek Visitor Center, Desert National Wildlife Refuge, 16001 Corn Creek Road, about a half-hour northwest of Las Vegas. Families are invited to bring a lunch and listen to a presentation about exploring the mountain ranges of Southern Nevada. Visit fws.gov/refuge/desert.

Dealing with Difficult People: The workshop is planned at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn different strategies and methods to improve dealing with people perceived as being difficult. Advance registration is required. Admission is $5 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

Spooky Tales Craft Buffet: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to dress up and celebrate Halloween through spooky stories, singing, dancing and craft-making. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Safe Halloween: The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Home Depot, 1275 W. Craig Road. Children are invited to trick-or-treat with the North Las Vegas Police Department. Bags will not be provided. Call 702-633-1810.

Reading Buddies: The activity is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way. Children in grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to pair with a volunteer 16 or older to work on reading skills. Visit cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

“Killerpumpkin.net:” The exhibit of foam pumpkin carvings by Bryan Yeager is planned during regular library hours through Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. Visit lvccld.org.

“Page by Page — Artist Books and Drawings by Karen Baldner”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host an exhibition of artist books and drawings by IUPUI’s Herron School of Art & Design associate faculty of art Karen Baldner through Nov. 19 at the Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

“Christopher Troutman — Drawing and Narrative”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host an exhibition/installation of charcoal drawings by Lamar University assistant professor of art Christopher Troutman through Nov. 19 at the Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

“In Pursuit of Sanity”: The exhibition is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 7 at the Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. The exhibition is set to feature upcoming artists who are pursuing either a master’s or bachelor’s degree in fine art at UNLV. Call 702-647-7378.

WORTH A DRIVE

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Guests are invited to sample wine and food from area restaurants while enjoying music and a live auction at the Nathan Adelson Hospice fundraiser scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Tickets start at $75. VIP tickets, which include early access to a wine and cheese reception, are $150. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

HallOVino: The adults-only evening sponsored by the Opportunity Village Legacy Society and Sundvick Legacy Center is planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Expect wine samplings and hors d’oeurves along with Magical Forest attractions. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 at the event. Visit hallOVino.org or email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Walter Hoving Home gala: The home plans its 10th anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It supports program ministry and helps bring public awareness to drug addiction. Planned entertainment includes gospel recording artist Annie Meadows, and Dave Courvoisier of Channel 8 News is set to emcee. Expect also a dinner and raffle prizes. Tickets are $100. Visit tinyurl.com/h8nkrln, call 702-386-1965 or email mraftery@walterhovinghome.com.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21 through Dec. 9, inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. An opening reception is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

Balloon Festival: The event, put on by Southern Hills Hospital, 9300 W. Sunset Road, runs Oct. 21-23 and includes balloon glow shows, amusement park rides, carnival games, arts and crafts, face painting, health fairs and more. Admission is free. Balloon rides start at $250 per person and proceeds will support scholarships for Las Vegas students. Visit southernhillshospital.com.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival/Parade: The Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 21 beginning at West Charleston Boulevard and heading north on Fourth Street to Ogden Avenue. The festival is planned from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, with activities and vendors for all ages. Festival tickets are $10 per day or $15 for a two-day pass for adults 18 or older and $5 per day for youths 8 to 17. Visit lasvegaspride.org or call 866-930-3336.

Charli XCX: The performer is scheduled to headline the official Las Vegas Pride after-party concert at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $18.34 to $32.11. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

Square Dancing on the Strip: The Las Vegas Business Academy’s fifth annual fundraiser is scheduled at 5:30 Oct. 21 at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Arena Drive. It is set to start with cocktails and continue with dinner at 6:30 p.m. featuring local cuisine from Las Vegas chefs. Restaurants participating in this year’s fundraiser are set to include Bouchon, Briggs Oyster Co., Capital Grille, Hakkasan, Herringbone, Kona Grill, Milos, Old Homestead, Rao’s, Scarpetta, Stripsteak, Tacos & Tequila, T-Bones, Veranda and more. The academy is set to honor Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of government relations and corporate responsibility for Caesars Entertainment Corp., with the Griffin Award. Attendees are also set to receive a ticket to that evening’s Keith Urban show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $500, and the event is set to raise scholarship funds for UNLV students pursuing a law degree or master’s degree in hospitality, engineering or business. Visit lvbanv.org, email information@lvbanv.org or call 702-998-2138.

L.U.V. Life: The series is scheduled to kick off with LUV Your Voice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. It is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Upcoming topics include LUV Your Mind on Nov. 4, LUV Your Soul on Nov. 18 and LUV Your Mind on Dec. 2. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

“The Cemetery Club”:The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Offseason Series plans to present the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. Tickets are $5 at the door, or call Taylor at 702-579-7529.

Dinosaur Ball: The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s 25th annual event is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Hosted by local comedian Paul Scally, the gala is set to include live entertainment by musician and impressionist Doug Starks and an 18-piece orchestra and Dave Courvoisier, reminiscing on the history and local impact of the accredited downtown museum. Tickets start at $250 with table sponsorship opportunities available. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Lobster Fair: The 46th annual fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway. Fresh, live and steamed Maine lobsters can be pre-ordered or purchased the day of while supplies last. Admission is free. Attendees take their lobsters home. Live entertainment, used books and baked food for sale, a fashion show and other food options, including chowder and Mexican food, are to be available. A silent auction and raffle also are planned. Visit lobsterfair.com 702-735-7655.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale is planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the community recreation hall in Blue Diamond, 26 Village Blvd., roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pot roast and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

S.T.O.M.P. (Standing Together Opposing Misuse of Power): The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. It is designed to bring awareness to and help stop domestic violence by allowing participants to share personal experiences, engage the expertise of professionals in the community, and encourage men, women and teens to be advocates for themselves and those they care about via interactive workshops. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Lights On Afterschool: The free national event is being celebrated by the city of Las Vegas, the Clark County School District and the Nevada Afterschool Network from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road. It is set to feature a resource fair for families, games and activities, music and performances, and refreshments. Volunteers are needed to help paint a mural as a service project for Make a Difference Day. There will be free hot dogs, chips and water, while supplies last, provided by Three Square. Visit nvafterschool.org.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Haunted Bridge Concert:The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Zombie Run: The first annual Zombie Run to benefit Easter Seals Nevada is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Runners and walkers will join the walking dead during a zombie-infested timed 5K that will later lead into the Fun Run. Afterwards, survivors can celebrate at the city of Las Vegas’ Fall Festival, featuring activities, vendors and more. Makeup artists from Ulta will be on site to transform willing participants into zombies. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Registration is $40. Advance online registration is encouraged at events.eastersealsnevada.org.

Teddy Bear Run: UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation plans to host its sixth annual Teddy Bear Run from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. A 5K run and 1-mile walk are planned for registered participants. All proceeds will assist families in need obtain medical grants to fund medical treatments, services or equipment. Visit uhccf.org or active.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social club meeting: The club, geared toward singles who are interested in local, national and international travel, plans to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. A guest speaker will discuss repositioning cruises. Call 702-239-3899.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Meet-and-greet candidates event: The North Las Vegas Alliance of Homeowner Associations and Concerned Citizens plans the meet-and-greet with up to 29 candidates — running from local through federal offices that have an impact on the residents of North Las Vegas — from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Sun City Aliante, 7390 N. Aliante Parkway. Visit nlvalliance.com.

All Star Friday Nights: Tresure plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club: The club plans to host its monthly general membership meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. A potluck social is planned at noon. Visit lasvegashcc.org/las-vegas-hawaiian-civic-club.html or email contactus@lasvegashcc.org.

Coyote Trickster Tales: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to listen to stories and celebrate Native American folktales. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Nevada Day Super Hiring: The hiring event is planned at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event hosted by the Workforce Connections is set to have more than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality. Admission is free. Visit bit.ly/2cXzUvE.

Let’s Draw the Story!: The story time and activity is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 7 are invited to listen to a story and draw whatever comes to mind. Visit lvccld.org.

The Planets — Our Celestial Neighbors: The free lecture is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are invited to join Geary Keilman of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society as he talks about the planets and how they have changed people’s understanding of our Earth. Visit lvccld.org.

Luenell: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seats start at $17.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

Free fiction writing workshop: The workshop with Maxwell Alexander Drake is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 inside the meeting room at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Garden Delights: The exhibit is planned during regular library hours Nov. 8 through Jan. 3 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. It is set to feature the whimsical works of Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild members. Visit lvccld.org.

Stories for My Family — Loss and Grief: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on loss and grief. Visit lvccld.org.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

Masters of Puppets — Tribute to Metallica: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Las Vegas Valley Humane Society’s 25th anniversary: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Suggested donation is a can or bag of dog or cat food. Activities for pets and their families are set to include free ice cream for kids, entertainment, raffles, gourmet food trucks, dog adoptions, ask-a-vet, ask-a-dog trainer, spay and neuter assistance and vendors. A drone demonstration, magic show and flyball demonstration also are planned. Pet-friendly activities are to include a parade of rescues, dog bone hunt and costume contest. To preregister, email events@lvvhumane.org. Visit lvvhumane.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Trolls” at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Winter Crafting Class: The class is slated from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Families are invited to learn how to make icicles for decoration and earrings. Supplies are set to be provided. Admission is free. Call 702-507-6020.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: The event is planned from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Walk-ins welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “LIBRARY.” Call 702-522-3986.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Ornament Workshop: The workshop is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to an ornament-making workshop. Participants are set to create two mini-wreath ornaments. The program is free and materials are set to be provided. Registration starts Nov. 4. Call 702-507-6107.

Peace Frog — Tribute to The Doors: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar: The Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas is set to host the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Visit 9thiccoflv.org or email 9thiccoflv@gmail.com.

Cubelets: The workshop is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to learn computer programming by building simple robots using Cubelets. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Holiday Sangha Craft Fair: The craft fair is set from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The fair plans to sell crafts, food and bake goods. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Moana” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Sweets & Treats: The 5K and 1-mile fun walk are set for 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. Dogs are welcome. Check-in is set for 9 a.m. Registration is $25 for adults and children age 9 or older for the 5K and $20 for all ages for the fun walk. Visit sweetsandtreatslv.com.