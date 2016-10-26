Northern-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. “Christopher Troutman — Drawing and Narrative”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host an exhibition/installation of charcoal drawings by Lamar University assistant professor of art Christopher Troutman through Nov. 19 at the Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

2.The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

3.Mountain Crest Halloween event: A bounce house, pumpkin carving, cake walk, costume contest and candy hunt are planned at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mountain Crest Park in Picnic Area B, 4701 N. Durango Drive. The cost is $3 for children and $1 for adults. Snacks will be served. Call 702-455-1905 or visit clarkcountynv.gov.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

“Neighborhood 3 — Requisition of Doom:” The production is planned at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in the BackStage Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The play is a dark comedy about the realities of online horror video games, directed by Mindy Woodhead. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

All Star Friday Nights: Tresure plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club: The club plans to host its monthly general membership meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. A potluck social is planned at noon. Visit lasvegashcc.org/las-vegas-hawaiian-civic-club.html or email contactus@lasvegashcc.org.

Coyote Trickster Tales: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to listen to stories and celebrate Native American folktales. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event. There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. To expedite the interview process, job seekers should visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightPath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m. and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

“Killerpumpkin.net:” The exhibit of foam pumpkin carvings by Bryan Yeager is planned during regular library hours through Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. Visit lvccld.org.

“Page by Page — Artist Books and Drawings by Karen Baldner”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host an exhibition of artist books and drawings by IUPUI’s Herron School of Art & Design associate faculty of art Karen Baldner through Nov. 19 at the Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

“In Pursuit of Sanity”: The exhibition is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 7 at the Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. The exhibition is set to feature upcoming artists who are pursuing either a master’s or bachelor’s degree in fine art at UNLV. Call 702-647-7378.

WORTH A DRIVE

Folies, Fashion and Your Philharmonic: The Las Vegas Philharmonic is hosting a reception to raise money for the orchestra at the Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Guests will have a first look at the the expanding “Les Folies Bergere” exhibit and enjoy cocktails, a raffle, MAC Cosmetics and music. Tickets start at $100. Visit tinyurl.com/foliesphilharm.

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Church Halloween party: A free Halloween festival is slated from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4601 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Expect carnival games, a cake walk, refreshments and prizes for costumes. Call 702-648-8437, email secretary@wpcvegas.org or visit wpcvegas.org.

Free Monster Movie Marathon: Free showings of Tim Burton Halloween movies such as “Beetlejuice,” “Frankenweenie,” “Corpse Bride” and “Coraline” are set to play from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

MacBeth: The Shakespeare Institute of Nevada is slated to put on a free production of the play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Special VIP seating is available for $35 per person and includes front-row seating, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres at Essence & Herbs from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Haunted cruises: A Pirate Cruise around Lake Las Vegas featuring fun family activities is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the marina in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Admission is $25 per person. A Shipwrecked Adult Haunted Cruise with free appetizers and Captain Morgan Rum drinks is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Admission is $25 for those 21 or older. Visitlakelasvegas.com.

“Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing”: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“The Cemetery Club”: The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Offseason Series plans to present the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets are $5 at the door, or call Taylor at 702-579-7529.

Sin City Halloween: The free event is scheduled Oct. 28 and 29 at El Cortez, 600 Fremont St. It is set to feature vampire showgirls, a hearse car show and Halloween-related question-and-answer sessions with the Nevada Paranormal Task Force, William Powell from the Sci Fi Center and cast and crew from classic horror films. A red carpet event is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 with photo opportunities and the family of Lon Chaney Jr., who played the title role in 1941’s “The Wolf Man.” The Final Ride Hearse car show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Abbey Road Crossing on Fremont Street. Sixth and Seventh streets will be shut down to display 12 to 15 show and movie cars, including one from the recent “Ghostbusters” movie. Question-and-answer events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Cortez Fiesta Room. The Sin City Halloween Parade is scheduled at 7 p.m., traveling on Fremont Street from Maryland Parkway to Seventh Street. Visit sincityhalloween.com.

Halloween celebration: The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct 27 and 28 at The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is set to include include Halloween-themed decor, live music with family-friendly DJ Miguel, face painters, zombie stilt-walkers and a zombie LED drumline set to perform at the top of every hour. The TRIQ or Treat experience is set to return this year, providing a safe environment for kids as The Linq Promenade tenants hand out candy. The celebration is scheduled to continue without the kid fare from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 with events, including a costume contest with $10,000 in prizes for participants 21 or older. Visit thelinq.caesars.com.

Haunt the Wetlands: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visitors are invited to explore the Haunted Maze and Spooky Walk with discovery stations about creatures of the night. Costumes are welcome, but adults are requested to not wear full face masks. Attendees are requested to bring a donation of either a non-perishable food item, clothing for a child aged 3 to 12 years, or an unwrapped gift for a child aged 3 to 12 years. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Container Park Halloweekend: Events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., for all ages until 9 p.m. and for those 21 or older after. They include Pumpkin Decorating on The Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct 28. Pumpkins are set to be available to the first 100 participants with a $5 donation to a selected charity. A Halloween Pajama Party with Scary Bedtime Stories is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and live bands are set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. On Oct. 31, a Candy Walk at stations throughout the park is scheduled at 5 p.m., a costume contest at 6 p.m., a screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. and a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 9 p.m. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Nevadaween: The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. The family-friendly event is set to feature a haunted house, pumpkin painting, a craft fair, children’s games, a costume contest, a soup cook-off, raffle prizes and more. Admission is $1 for ages 13 or older. Visit friendsofthefort.org or call 702-486-3511.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Fall Flower Show: The Nevada Garden Clubs, 800 Twin Lakes Drive, is showcasing plants that can be grown in Las Vegas from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. Admission is free. Call 702-233-3321.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. It is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The opening reception for the exhibit is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

Chanh Boupha Pumpkin Carving: The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Guests are set to have a chance to win one of two professionally carved 80-pound pumpkins done in full view by Chanh Boupha. Boupha is set to carve the pumpkins from noon to 2 p.m. Free hot dogs and soda are set to be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free face painting is set from noon to 3 p.m. Visit walkerfurniture.com or call 702-903-2968.

Making Strides of Las Vegas: The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

JCC BBQ Cook-off, Festival and Country Showdown: The fifth annual event is slated for Oct. 30 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, and will feature 18 teams competing for the title of Ultimate Grill Master, 16 kids’ teams, celebrity judges and the 35th annual Country Showdown singer/songwriter talent search. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Visit JCCBBQ.com.

Monster Dash: The 5K, hosted by The Ogden Foundation, is planned for 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive. Packet pick-up is from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at REI Boca Park. Registration is $40 until Oct. 28 and $45 at packet pick-up and race day. Visit desertskyadventures.com/las-vegas-monster-dash.

Treat Street: The free Halloween event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Trick-or-treating with Downtown Summerlin retailers and a dog costume contest benefiting The Animal Foundation are planned. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

Town Scary Halloween: The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants. Several activities are scheduled including a variety of holiday-themed children’s games. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

McKee Ranch Pumpkin Patch: The Patch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, is open for families from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. For a donation of $20, families can take home a pumpkin and enjoy hay rides and other farm fun. Call 702-361-9606.

Haunted Harvest: The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28-30 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include trick-or-treat stations, Midway of Madness carnival games, a petting zoo and crafts. A new event, the Big Top Circus Party, includes circus training to battle the “flaming” hoops and a chance to wander through mystery mirrors. Plans also include Spellbinding Spooktacular, music and dance show twice nightly, Mad Science of Las Vegas, food from Divine Cafe, funnel cakes and glow-in-the-dark cotton candy. Admission is $8, and children 2 or younger are admitted free. Springs Preserve members receive 50 percent off. Visit springspreserve.org or call 702-822-7700.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Life in Death Festival:Clark County’s 16th annual event is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Celebrating Day of the Dead, the event is to include patron Elizadeath, sugar skull workshops and other crafts, ofrendas (altars) and an ofrenda contest, works of art and performances, and food and drinks. Admission is free. The Day of the Dead art exhibit is set to run through Nov. 10 at the center. Call 702-455-7340 or visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Veterans expo: The fifth annual Large Vision Business Network Mixer event 400 Jobs for 400 Vets — A Veterans Day Celebration is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The free expo in the Grand Ballroom will be open only to veterans with ID from 11 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Call 702-639-6964 or visit pjproductionlive.com/LVBNM.html. SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 20-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $69 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food also are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Ri Chard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

All Star Friday Nights: Sons of Soul plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Two Legendary Award Winners, A Gospel Event: The performances are planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2446 Revere St. Food for sale, vendors and live music by Vanessa Bell Armstrong and The Mighty Clouds of Joy are planned. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission, which includes a swag bag, hors d’oeuvres, meet-and-greets with the performers and special seating. Call coach Williams at 702-201-7850.

Let’s Draw the Story!: The story time and activity is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 7 are invited to listen to a story and draw whatever comes to mind. Visit lvccld.org.

Vocal Jazz Solo Concert: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host the concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at the Department of Fine Arts Recital Hall, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-4146.

The Planets — Our Celestial Neighbors: The free lecture is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are invited to join Geary Keilman of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society as he talks about the planets and how they have changed people’s understanding of our Earth. Visit lvccld.org.

Luenell: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seats start at $17.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

Free fiction writing workshop: The workshop with Maxwell Alexander Drake is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 inside the meeting room at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Garden Delights: The exhibit is planned during regular library hours Nov. 8 through Jan. 3 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. It is set to feature the whimsical works of Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild members. Visit lvccld.org.

Stories for My Family — Loss and Grief: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on loss and grief. Visit lvccld.org.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

All Star Friday Nights: StarOne All-Stars plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Masters of Puppets — Tribute to Metallica: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Las Vegas Valley Humane Society’s 25th anniversary: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Suggested donation is a can or bag of dog or cat food. Activities for pets and their families are set to include free ice cream for kids, entertainment, raffles, gourmet food trucks, dog adoptions, ask-a-vet, ask-a-dog trainer, spay and neuter assistance and vendors. A drone demonstration, magic show and flyball demonstration also are planned. Pet-friendly activities are to include a parade of rescues, dog bone hunt and costume contest. To preregister, email events@lvvhumane.org. Visit lvvhumane.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Trolls” at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Winter Crafting Class: The class is slated from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Families are invited to learn how to make icicles for decoration and earrings. Supplies are set to be provided. Admission is free. Call 702-507-6020.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: The event is planned from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Walk-ins welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “LIBRARY.” Call 702-522-3986.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Ornament Workshop: The workshop is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to an ornament-making workshop. Participants are set to create two mini-wreath ornaments. The program is free and materials are set to be provided. Registration starts Nov. 4. Call 702-507-6107.

All Star Friday Nights: Rhythm Nation plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Peace Frog — Tribute to The Doors: The concert is planned at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar: The Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas is set to host the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Visit 9thiccoflv.org or email 9thiccoflv@gmail.com.

All Star Friday Nights: Tresure plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Cubelets: The workshop is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to learn computer programming by building simple robots using Cubelets. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Holiday Sangha Craft Fair: The craft fair is set from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The fair plans to sell crafts, food and bake goods. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Moana” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Peter White Christmas with Rick Braun and Euge Groove: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seats start at $48.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

Sweets & Treats: The 5K and 1-mile fun walk are set for 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. Dogs are welcome. Check-in is set for 9 a.m. Registration is $25 for adults and children age 9 or older for the 5K and $20 for all ages for the fun walk. Visit sweetsandtreatslv.com.