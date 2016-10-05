Northern-area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 6-12, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Velasquez Memorial Scholarship Soccer Tournament: The Project 150 Youth Council plans to present its third annual soccer tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway, to raise scholarship funds for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. The event is organized in partnership with the Jimenez/Velasquez Family and presented in honor of Angel and Jackie Velasquez. Angel was killed by a drunken driver in 2013, and his sister Jackie died from cancer in 2014. The event is free to spectators. To donate, visit project150.org.

2. Music scholarship concert: The concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $15. Call 702-651-5483.

3. Fall Color Guided Hike: The free activity is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9, 15 and 16 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Registration is not required. Visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Family Game Night: The activity is slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Families are invited to meet other families and play board games. Visit lvccld.org.

Let’s Draw the Story!: The story time and activity is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 7 are invited to listen to a story and draw whatever comes to mind. Visit lvccld.org.

Ward 6 Movie in the Park: A free screening of “The Good Dinosaur” is planned at dusk Oct. 7 at Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. A food truck is planned. Call 702-229-6154 or visit lasvegasnevada.gov/ward6.

Shaun South and Tal Pearsal: The free concert is slated from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 8 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Airliners-From Jennies to Jets: The free lecture is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are invited to join Geary Keilman of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society as he talks about airliners, the planes, the people and how they changed the world. Visit lvccld.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Storks” at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Cannerystock Tributes — Brighton’s-Bowie, Sound of Purple, The Papas & Mamas, Kelly Sheehan-Joplin: The concerts are planned at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Flu Shot Clinic by Walgreens: The clinic is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are welcome, and most insurance is accepted for the full cost. Shots are $23 if not covered. No appointment is needed. Call 702-229-1702.

Book Masquerade: The free craft is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Teens are invited to transform a blank mask into a masquerade mask with jewels, sequins, glitter and more. Visit lvccld.org.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Killerpumpkin.net: The art gallery is planned during regular library hours through Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. Pumpkin carver Bryan Yeager is set to feature a variety of characters and themes. Visit lvccld.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@helpsonv.org.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: The Bishop Gorman Gaels Theatre Guild plans to perform the play at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Jim3 House of Performing Arts at Bishop Gorman High School, 5959 S. Hualapai Way. Tickets are $12. Visit bishopgorman.org or call 702-476-4175.

Las Vegas Stories — Haunted Las Vegas: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, with Paul Papa telling spooky tales of another side of Las Vegas. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N 9th St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records. Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The annual event is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, and is set to include live entertainment and a large vendor area including food and medieval reenactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School with free shuttle service picking up to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com.

“Beetlejuice” Group Art Show:The Bubblegum Gallery in Downtown Spaces, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Beetlejuice,” opening at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 during First Friday. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455, Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer, including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment. Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500. Visit circus-couture.com.

Harvest Boutique Craft Show: The Las Vegas Crafters Guild’s ninth annual event is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Fiber arts, artisan jewelry, handmade cards, holiday decorations, candles, knitted accessories and more will be for sale. Admission is free. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s: The event is scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the northwest parking lot of Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. There is no fee to register but participants are expected to fundraise. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help each participant reach their fundraising goal. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the association. Visit lasvegasalzheimerswalk.org.

The Great Garage & Antique Sale: Over 100 neighborhoods vendors are set to sell their antiques and collectible items from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Silverton parking lot, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5 for shoppers who come before 8 a.m and free for those who come after. People interested in becoming a vendor can visit silvertoncasino.com.

Inaugural 9th Bridge Kidz Street festival and fundraiser:The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at a closed section of Ninth Street between Lewis and Clark avenues and Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets and in the parking lots on and adjacent to the 9th Bridge School, 310 S. Ninth St. The festival is set to include three main areas: The MakerSpace, Interactive Alley and The Food Hub. Plans also include a community block with nonprofits associated with education, children and downtown Las Vegas. Early-bird tickets are available until noon Oct. 7 for $25 for unlimited rides and games; $10 for entry plus $20 worth of tickets; or $5 for entry and $10 worth of tickets. On the day of the event, entry will be $3 for adults and free for children and $1 per ride or game ticket. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit 9th Bridge School. Visit tinyurl.com/9bkidsfest or 9thbridgeschool.org/kidzstreet.

Edible Education Dinner: The second annual event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Panevino Ristorante, 246 Via Antonio Ave., hosted by nonprofit Create A Change. It is set to include a four-course dinner, live entertainment from the Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo and a guest presentation by Dr. Tony Gumina, discussing the childhood obesity epidemic in America. Tickets start at $150. Visit bit.ly/2biIdA5, createachangenow.org or call 702-300-7399.

Run For Shelter: SAFE House is expected to put on its eighth annual 5K and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the race. Call 702-451-4201, ext. 2107.

Summerlin Festival of Arts:The 21st festival is set to return to Downtown Summerlin, 1850 Festival Plaza Drive, Oct. 8 and 9. More than 100 fine artists and craftspeople are set to showcase and sell original creations, and entertainment is planned, including performances by Steve Wynn’s “ShowStoppers” and the Nevada Ballet Theatre. Children’s art activities hosted by the Discovery Children’s Museum also are planned, along with a Putt Putt challenge, balloon art creations, facepainting and a mascot meet-and-greet. Live pumpkin and vegetable carving demonstrations also are planned, and food will be for sale from Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Admission is free. Visit summerlin.com.

Artist Workshop — Create with Me: The public workshop for all ages is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Spring Picnic Area in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Resident artists are set to share their skills in a participatory art experience. Art paper and watercolors or colored pencils will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies. Registration is required. Call 702-515-5367.

Astronomy in the Park: The Las Vegas Astronomical Society is planning the multimedia presentation for all ages from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitor Center, roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Attendees must be in the park before the gates close at 7 p.m. It is limited to the first 500 visitors. No registration is necessary.

Dress for Success sale: Dress for Success Southern Nevada plans to host its semi-annual Shop for Success excess inventory sale Oct. 8 and 9 at Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive. Buy new and nearly new professional attire and accessories at reduced prices. Funds raised benefit Dress for Success Southern Nevada , which empowers women to achieve economic independence. Expect sweaters and blouses for $6, jackets and dresses for $10, and suits and coats for $20, as well as purses, scarves, jewelry and beauty products. On Oct. 9, shoppers can buy a shopping bag for $25 and fill it with as many items as will fit . Cash or credit will be accepted. Visit dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org.

SpeedVegas pop-up: The Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays beginning Oct. 8 at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Car aficionados are invited to check out or showcase exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. Breakfast, a la carte items and coffee are to be available for purchase. Call 702-789-0568 or visit speedvegas.com/en.

The Center Honorarium: The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) plans to host its 22nd annual Honorarium at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A VIP cocktail hour, silent and live auctions and a culinary spread by Cosmopolitan chefs are planned, along with entertainment by comedian and 2016 Qmmunity Honoree Margaret Cho. Individual tickets are $350. Visit thecenterlv.org/honorarium.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

Family, Fur & Fun Festival: Pet adoptions, hands-on pet-themed activities for kids, raffles and more are planned at the fundraising festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Exploration Peak Park, 9600 S. Buffalo Drive. A Halloween costume contest is set for 1:30 p.m. The cost to compete is $3. For a $5 donation, pups can have pictures in a photo booth. Admission is free. Well-trained pets on leashes are welcome. No retractable leashes are allowed. Visit familyfurandfun.com.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Stories for My Family — Feelings: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on feelings. Visit lvccld.org.

Organize and Downsize: The workshop is planned at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn to de-clutter their home. Advance registration is required. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

Brian Culbertson: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seat tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

King of the Cage: The mixed martial arts event is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission starts at $30. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Full Moon Hike: The free activity is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. The hike is rated easy with mostly paved paths and gravel over small hills. Participants are invited to bring a flashlight. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit gomtcharleston.com or email programs@gomtcharleston.com.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Roman Street: The concert is planned for 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seat tickets start at $25.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Emergency Preparedness Class: The class is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. The free class is set to teach participants about the basics of emergency management, how to identify local hazards, how to develop a family communications plan and what you need to build an emergency preparedness kit. Visit lvccld.org.

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Sun City Aliante Arts & Crafts Show: The biannual show is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 in the Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7390 Aliante Parkway. The event will showcase handmade artistic items for sale, including artwork, baskets, ceramics, pottery, gourds, fused glass items, quilted and knitted items, sewing crafts, beading, jewelry, needlework and crocheted items, candles and woodworking products. The Sun City Aliante Seniors with Warm Hearts will sponsor a raffle to benefit SAFE House, and a local animal rescue nonprofit plans to discuss “Pet adoption without a commitment.” Admission is free.

Dealing with Difficult People: The workshop is planned at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn different strategies and methods to improve dealing with people perceived as being difficult. Advance registration is required. Admission is $5 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

Spooky Tales Craft Buffet: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to dress up and celebrate Halloween through spooky stories, singing, dancing and craft-making. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Candidate meet-and-greet: The North Las Vegas Alliance of Concerned Citizens​ plans to co-sponsor the event with the Sun City Aliante HOA and the North Valley Leadership team from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7390 Aliante Parkway. They have invited 29 candidates running for local through federal offices that have an impact on the residents of North Las Vegas.

Coyote Trickster Tales: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to listen to stories and celebrate Native American folktales. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Nevada Day Super Hiring: The hiring event is planned at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event hosted by the Workforce Connections plans to have more than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, IT, manufacturing and hospitality. Admission is free. Visit bit.ly/2cXzUvE.

Let’s Draw the Story!: The story time and activity is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 7 are invited to listen to a story and draw whatever comes to mind. Visit lvccld.org.

The Planets — Our Celestial Neighbors: The free lecture is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are invited to join Geary Keilman of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society as he talks about the planets and how they have changed people’s understanding of our Earth. Visit lvccld.org.

Free fiction writing workshop: The workshop with Maxwell Alexander Drake is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 inside the meeting room at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Garden Delights: The exhibit is planned during regular library hours Nov. 8 through Jan. 3 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. The exhibit is set to feature whimsical works of Las Vegas Polymer Clay Guild members. Visit lvccld.org.

Stories for My Family — Loss and Grief: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on loss and grief. Visit lvccld.org.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar: The Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas is set to host the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Visit 9thiccoflv.org or email 9thiccoflv@gmail.com.

Holiday Sangha Craft Fair: The craft fair is set from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The fair plans to sell crafts, food and bake goods. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.