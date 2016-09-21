Northern-area Community Events Calendar, Sept. 22-28, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Bailamos!: The Latin concert is set for 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $20 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

2.The Las Vegas Hemophilia Walk and 5K: The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation plans to host the walk and 5K Sept. 24 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. A light pre-walk breakfast, music, fun activities for children and a team T-shirt contest are planned. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Admission to the park is free for walk participants. There is no fee to register, but donations are welcomed. Visit hemophilia.org.

3. National Public Lands Day Event:The volunteering event is slated all day Sept. 24 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Families are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day with music and group volunteer work. For more details and to sign up, visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

The Junior Master Gardener program: The program is planned from 9 a.m. to noon twice monthly on Saturdays in September at the Research Center and Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive. Children 7 to 12 are invited to experience educational and hands-on gardening activities while learning about plants, water, soil, veggies and more. The eight-session fall class fee is $20. Registration is accepted through September. For more information and to register, contact Karyn Johnson at 702-257-5523 or email johnsonk@unce.unr.edu.

The North Las Vegas Alliance of Homeowner Associations and Concerned Citizens: A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way. North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Isaac Barron is set to speak. Email Bob Mersereau at rcmersereau@cox.net.

Learn to make soap: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make handmade soap. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

All Star Friday Nights: In-A-Fect plans to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Fall Color Guided Hike: The free activity is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Registration is not required. Visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

Let’s Move Las Vegas Family Walk-A-Thon: The free event is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. Walking, stretching, outside games, field activities, a principals’ challenge, a disc jockey, voter registration, crafts, food demonstration and more are planned. Call 702-455-1220.

“Unsettled Terrain”: The College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts is set to host a print work, video and installation art exhibition by independent artist Ellie Honl and assistant professor of art at Kent State University Taryn McMahon through Sept. 24 at the Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Admission is free. Call 702-651-4146.

Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club meeting: The next general membership meeting is planned at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The event starts with a potluck social and focuses on learning and sharing the Hawaiian culture. Visit lasvegashcc.org/las-vegas-hawaiian-civic-club.html or email contactus@lasvegashcc.org.

Free fiction writing workshop: The workshop with Maxwell Alexander Drake is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 inside the meeting room at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Story Salsa: The story time event is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children up to 11 are invited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with storyteller Liz Mangual. Visit lvccld.org.

Bridges Galore: The craft is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to learn about bridges and build a bridge using art paper, toothpicks and marshmallows. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Shaun South and Tal Pearsal: The concert is slated from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 through Oct. 8, at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is free. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Boomer Wednesdays: The free show is planned weekly in Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Jazz Night is set for Sept. 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for guests 21 or older. Visit santafestation.sclv.com

“No Ordinary Life”: The free exhibition is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 1 at the Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. The artwork by Kim Johnson is set to visually explore the diverse, natural order and design around people with subtle nuances of how people operate on sociological, psychological and primal levels. Call 702-647-7378.

Celebrate Life with the Stone Soup Art Center: The art gallery is planned from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. every Monday through Thursday through Oct. 5. The artwork based around the theme “Celebrate Life” is set to showcase local artists. Admission is free. Call 702-633-1012.

Killerpumpkin.net: The art gallery is planned during regular library hours through Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. Pumpkin carver Bryan Yeager is set to feature a variety of characters and themes. Visit lvccld.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Philharmonic concert: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans to perform a second season of Spotlight Concerts starting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Seating is general admission and is $70, or purchase a three-concert subscription to the series for $195. Call 702-749-2000 or visit lvphil.org.

Super Run Classic Car Show:The event featuring a variety of vintage cars is slated to return to the city of Henderson Sept. 22-25, kicking off at noon Sept. 22 at Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. The show is expected to transfer to the Water Street area Sept. 23-25. In addition to the various car shows, entertainment and food vendors are planned throughout. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Asian Heritage Celebration: Food, music, dance and arts are set to be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include cooking demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as a bonsai tree display and traditional clothing exhibit. Festival admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children 2 or younger. An additional admission fee is required to enter museums. Visit springspreserve.org.

Healthy Kids Festival: The fifth annual festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave. Local community partners are set to promote nutrition, physical activity, growing fruits and vegetables, healthy food tasting, music and dance instruction, BMI and health assessments. Email all_4_kids@unce.unr.edu or call 702-940-5437. Register at eventbrite.com.

Civil War Experience: Guests can try on Civil War uniforms and learn to march and drill in formation with input from historic reenactors at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. Park admission is $7 per car for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch-state-park.

JazzFest:Free concerts featuring The Jozef Bobula Trio and The Sharps are planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way. Bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 702-229-3514 or artslasvegas.org.

DeCadence:The family-friendly food festival is set to offer cuisine from Henderson restaurants in Cadence community at Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Admission is free. Dishes and bites from participating restaurants as well as wristbands for beer and wine tasting for guests 21 or older will be for sale. Visit CadenceNV.com or call 702-558-9366.

Run Walk Roll Against Bullying: The sixth annual Nevada PEP event is slated for Sept. 24 at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. On-site registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run at 9 a.m. The 1.5-mile Fun Walk is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. The entry fee is $20 in advance and $25 on site. Visit nvpep.org.

Clint Holmes: Currently starring in “Between the Lines” at the Palazzo, singer Clint Holmes plans to perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Las Ventanas at Summerlin, 10401 W. Charleston Blvd. A special question-and-answer session is planned after the performance. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required. Call 702-789-7487.

Arts academy opening: Ensemble Arts Academy, 5325 S. Fort Apache Road, Suites E and F, plans its grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25. An all-star concert, instrument drive, and a ribbon cutting are planned. The public is encouraged to make tax deductible donations of musical instruments or funds for the music program to the Discovery Charter School Foundation. Visit ensembleartsacademy.com.

Ride For Kids: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Green at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Registration runs from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Town Square with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The suggested minimum donation to ride is $40 per motorcycle and includes free coffee, morning refreshments, lunch, entertainment, a chance to win a Honda motorcycle and more. The Las Vegas Ride for Kids raises money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Visit rideforkids.org.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social Club: The group plans to meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. This month’s speaker plans to discuss her experience traveling through Italy and France. There is a small fee for both members and visitors to cover refreshments at the end of the meeting plus the cost of the meeting room. Call 702-239-3899.

“The Art of Craft”: A 10-year anniversary Las Vegas Crafters Guild exhibit is set to feature paintings, fused glass vases, jewelry, fiber arts, baskets and paper-crafted pieces Sept. 27 through Nov. 15 in the gallery of West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Visit lvccld.org.

BikeFest RockFest: The event is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Events are scheduled Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at the Fremont Street Experience. The motorcycle rally is set to include poker runs, bikini contests, stunt shows and more. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit lasvegasbikefest.com.

Grapes & Hops: Advance tickets are on sale for the food-, wine- and beer-tasting event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Advance tickets are $45 or $80 for two. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate for $55 each. VIP tickets are $115 and include early entry at 4 p.m., specialty food samples and a private lounge and bar. Springs Preserve members receive a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or parforthecure.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

“Science Fiction, Science Future”: Visitors can play games with robots, experiencing augmented reality and more, in a visiting exhibit scheduled to be on display through Jan. 8 at Springs Preserve 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55, a local senior theater group, to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming scheduled shows include “Cemetery Club,” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30; “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Jazz Under the Stars with Alex Bugnon: A concert by the pool is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Tickets start at $23.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com.

AARP CarFit: The educational program is planned at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. CarFit is an educational program that offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their vehicles “fit” them. This hands-on assessment takes approximately 30 minutes per vehicle. Participants must have their vehicle with them at the time of appointment. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Advance registration is required. Call 702-229-1702.

All Star Friday Nights: Sons of Soul is set to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Michael Bolton: The concert is set at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission starts at $42.95. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

It’s Ok 2B Different Youth presents “Reality Check”: The event is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, 1201 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event is based off of the TV show “Scared Straight” and is set to feature former gang members and inmates who plan to share their stories. Visit ok2bdifferent.net or email ok2bdifferent@gmail.com.

Free fiction writing workshop: The workshop with Maxwell Alexander Drake is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 inside the meeting room at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Paper Airplane Workshop: The workshop is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited learn about the science of flight by making a paper airplane. Visit lvccld.org.

Family Game Night: The activity is slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Families are invited to meet other families and play board games. Visit lvccld.org.

Let’s Draw the Story!: The story time and activity is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 7 are invited to listen to a story and draw whatever comes to mind. Visit lvccld.org.

Ward 6 Movie in the Park: A free screening of “The Good Dinosaur” is planned at dusk Oct. 7 at Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. A food truck is set to be available. Call 702-229-6154 or visit lasvegasnevada.gov/ward6.

My Way matinees: Family-friendly movies at a lowered volume and with house lights turned on are set to be shown on select dates at Regal Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. “Storks” is set for Oct. 8, “Trolls” for Nov. 12 and “Moana” for Dec. 10. Movies begin at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Airliners-From Jennies to Jets: The lecture is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are invited to join Geary Keilman of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society as he talks about airliners, the planes, the people and how they changed the world. Visit lvccld.org.

Cannerystock Tributes — Brighton’s-Bowie, Sound of Purple, The Papas & Mamas, Kelly Sheehan-Joplin: The concerts are planned at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Flu Shot Clinic by Walgreens: The clinic is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are welcome, and most insurance is accepted for the full cost. Shots are $23 if not covered. No appointment is needed. Call 702-229-1702.

Book Masquerade: The free craft is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Teens are invited to transform a blank mask into a masquerade mask with jewels, sequins, glitter and more. Visit lvccld.org.

Stories for My Family — Feelings: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on feelings. Visit lvccld.org.

Organize and Downsize: The workshop is planned at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn to declutter their home. Advance registration is required. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

Brian Culbertson: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seat tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

King of the Cage: The mixed martial arts event is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission starts at $30. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Full Moon Hike: The free activity is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. The hike is rated easy with mostly paved paths and gravel over small hills. Participants are invited to bring a flashlight. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit gomtcharleston.com or email programs@gomtcharleston.com.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Roman Street: The concert is planned for 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seat tickets start at $25.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Emergency Preparedness Class: The class is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. The free class is set to teach participants about the basics of emergency management, how to identify local hazards, how to develop a family communications plan and what you need to build an emergency preparedness kit. Visit lvccld.org.

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Dealing with Difficult People: The workshop is planned at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn different strategies and methods to improve dealing with people perceived as being difficult. Advance registration is required. Admission is $5 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

Spooky Tales Craft Buffet: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to dress up and celebrate Halloween through spooky stories, singing, dancing and craft-making. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Holiday Sangha Craft Fair: The craft fair is set from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The fair plans to sell crafts, food and bake goods. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.