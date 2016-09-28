Northern-area Community Events Calendar, Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Fall Color Guided Hike: The free activity is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 9, 15 and 16 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Registration is not required. Visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

2.Jazz Under the Stars with Alex Bugnon: The concert by the pool is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Tickets start at $23.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com.

3.It’s Ok 2B Different Youth presents “Reality Check”: The event is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, 1201 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event is based off of the TV show “Scared Straight” and is set to feature former gang members and inmates who plan to share their stories. Visit ok2bdifferent.net or email ok2bdifferent@gmail.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

“No Ordinary Life”: The free exhibition is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. The artwork by Kim Johnson is set to visually explore the diverse, natural order and design around people with subtle nuances of how people operate on sociological, psychological and primal levels. Call 702-647-7378.

AARP CarFit: The educational program is planned at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. CarFit is an educational program that offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their vehicles “fit” them. This hands-on assessment takes approximately 30 minutes per vehicle. Participants must have their vehicle with them at the time of appointment. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Advance registration is required. Call 702-229-1702.

All Star Friday Nights: Sons of Soul is set to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. The cost is $10. Luxury booths are available for $100 and banquettes for $50. Call 702-692-7777 or visit www.aliantegaming.com.

Michael Bolton: The concert is set at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission starts at $42.95. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Free fiction writing workshop: The workshop with Maxwell Alexander Drake is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 inside the meeting room at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Paper Airplane Workshop: The free workshop is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited learn about the science of flight by making a paper airplane. Visit lvccld.org.

Celebrate Life with the Stone Soup Art Center: The art gallery is planned from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Oct. 5. The artwork based around the theme “Celebrate Life” is set to showcase local artists. Admission is free. Call 702-633-1012.

Shaun South and Tal Pearsal: The free concert is slated from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 8 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Killerpumpkin.net: The art gallery is planned during regular library hours through Nov. 16 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Drive. Pumpkin carver Bryan Yeager is set to feature a variety of characters and themes. Visit lvccld.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Puttin’ On the Glitz: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Liberace Mansion, 4982 Shirley St., to benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. It is set to include art, live music, live and silent art auctions, a raffle, champagne, and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Mark Sandoval, UNLV’s head culinary chef. Performances by Broadway in the Hood and pianist Wes Winters are also planned. Mansion tours will be offered. Tickets are $75 each and $125 per couple. Visit nphy.org/glitz.

Pure Aloha Festival: Attendees can enjoy live Polynesian entertainment, carnival rides, food and vendors at the festival scheduled from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 30, noon to midnight Oct. 1, and noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 55 or older, children 5 to 10 and members of the military. Visit vizzun.com or call 702-664-6468.

BikeFest RockFest: The event is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Fremont Street Experience. The motorcycle rally is set to include poker runs, bikini contests, stunt shows and more. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit lasvegasbikefest.com.

The Gracias Christmas Cantata: The free concert is scheduled at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit christmascantata.us.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is set to open Sept. 30 in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Oktoberfest: The all-ages event is planned from 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The event is set to include live German music, dance, traditional food and beer, and children’s activities. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

Blessing of the Bikes: The free event for motorcycle riders is slated from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Shadow Hills Baptist Church, 7811 Vegas Drive. The first 100 motorcycles receive a gift, and a pastor will bless the bikes and the bikers. A continental breakfast also is planned. Call 702-880-7811 or visit shadowhills.org.

350 Fest: The free event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North., and is set to include a kids’ zone, a petting zoo featuring exotic animals, the second annual LVMS Show & Shine car show to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session. A beer garden, food trucks, pet adoptions by The Animal Foundation, a poker run, raffles, vendor booths, giveaways and entertainment are also planned. Visit lvms.com or call 702-644-4444.

Grapes & Hops: Advance tickets are on sale for the food-, wine- and beer-tasting event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Advance tickets are $45 or $80 for two. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate for $55 each. VIP tickets are $115 and include early entry at 4 p.m., specialty food samples and a private lounge and bar. Springs Preserve members receive a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or parforthecure.com.

Blessing of the Animals: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. George’s Anglican Church, 7676 Gilmore Ave., as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Call 702-395-4576.

Heritage Harvest Festival: The city of Henderson is scheduled to host a craft fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road. The event is expected to also feature a petting zoo, bounce houses and face painting. Admission is free. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Orchid Society: The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society plans its next meeting for 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. The topic is “A Day of Potting Orchids.” The social hour begins at 1 p.m. and the meeting at 2 p.m. An orchid sale, show-and-tell and food and refreshments also are planned. The meeting is free and open to the public. Call 702-845-4872.

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@helpsonv.org.

Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N 9th St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records. Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The annual event is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, and is set to include live entertainment and a large vendor area including food and medieval reenactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School with free shuttle service picking up to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455, Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer, including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment. Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500. Visit circus-couture.com.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Those who register by Oct. 1 get a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Family Game Night: The activity is slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Families are invited to meet other families and play board games. Visit lvccld.org.

Let’s Draw the Story!: The story time and activity is planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 7 are invited to listen to a story and draw whatever comes to mind. Visit lvccld.org.

Ward 6 Movie in the Park: A free screening of “The Good Dinosaur” is planned at dusk Oct. 7 at Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. A food truck is planned. Call 702-229-6154 or visit lasvegasnevada.gov/ward6.

Airliners-From Jennies to Jets: The free lecture is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are invited to join Geary Keilman of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society as he talks about airliners, the planes, the people and how they changed the world. Visit lvccld.org.

My Way matinees: Regal Texas Station 18 is set to show the movie “Storks” at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8 inside the Regal theater at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. The family-friendly movie is set to be shown at a lowered volume with the house lights turned on. Admission is $6.50. Visit regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Cannerystock Tributes — Brighton’s-Bowie, Sound of Purple, The Papas & Mamas, Kelly Sheehan-Joplin: The concerts are planned at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission is $10 at the door. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Velasquez Memorial Scholarship Soccer Tournament: The Project 150 Youth Council plans to present its third annual soccer tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway, to raise scholarship funds for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. The event is organized in partnership with the Jimenez/Velasquez Family and presented in honor of Angel and Jackie Velasquez. Angel was killed by a drunken driver in 2013, and his sister Jackie died from cancer in 2014. The event is free to spectators. To donate, visit project150.org.

Flu Shot Clinic by Walgreens: The clinic is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. All ages are welcome, and most insurance is accepted for the full cost. Shots are $23 if not covered. No appointment is needed. Call 702-229-1702.

Music scholarship concert: The concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults, students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

Book Masquerade: The free craft is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Teens are invited to transform a blank mask into a masquerade mask with jewels, sequins, glitter and more. Visit lvccld.org.

Stories for My Family — Feelings: The story time is planned from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 3 to 5 are invited to listen to stories that focus on feelings. Visit lvccld.org.

Organize and Downsize: The workshop is planned at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn to de-clutter their home. Advance registration is required. Admission is free with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

My Design!: The workshop is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to represent their fandom by painting a T-shirt or bag. The library will provide stencils and paint. Youths must bring T-shirts, bags or pillowcases. Visit lvccld.org.

Brian Culbertson: The concert is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seat tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

King of the Cage: The mixed martial arts event is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. Admission starts at $30. Visit cannerycasino.com/entertainment.

Full Moon Hike: The free activity is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. The hike is rated easy with mostly paved paths and gravel over small hills. Participants are invited to bring a flashlight. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit gomtcharleston.com or email programs@gomtcharleston.com.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The game is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Youths 11 to 17 are invited to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and hang out with friends. Participants must bring their own cards. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Roman Street: The concert is planned for 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway. Reserved seat tickets start at $25.50. Visit www.aliantegaming.com or call 702-600-1625.

DIY Craft Club: The club is planned from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to get creative and make a craft. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Emergency Preparedness Class: The class is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. The free class is set to teach participants about the basics of emergency management, how to identify local hazards, how to develop a family communications plan and what you need to build an emergency preparedness kit. Visit lvccld.org.

Centennial Hills Soap Crafters: The workshop is slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Adults are invited to learn how to make bath and body products, troubleshoot problems, work on group projects, participate in a soap exchange and win giveaways. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Teen Book Chat: The book club plans to meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 11 to 17 are invited to chat about their favorite books. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Dealing with Difficult People: The workshop is planned at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Participants are invited to learn different strategies and methods to improve dealing with people perceived as being difficult. Advance registration is required. Admission is $5 with a $2 annual membership to Las Vegas senior programs. Call 702-229-1702.

Spooky Tales Craft Buffet: The event is slated from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Children 6 to 11 are invited to dress up and celebrate Halloween through spooky stories, singing, dancing and craft-making. Call 702-507-6107 or visit lvccld.org.

Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar: The Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas is set to host the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Visit 9thiccoflv.org or email 9thiccoflv@gmail.com.

Holiday Sangha Craft Fair: The craft fair is set from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha Center, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The fair plans to sell crafts, food and bake goods. Visit lasvegasbuddhist.org.