Poke is more than just an appetizer at Las Vegas’ Soulfish

The desert isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think of great seafood; however, Soulfish Poke puts its soul into providing the best.

Opening its Henderson location last April, the restaurant, 9500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, brings traditional Hawaiian seafood to the Ninth Island. Poke (pronounced po-kay) is a raw seafood salad typically served as an appetizer; throw in some rice and sauce, and Soulfish makes it an entire meal.

The quick-serve eatery offers a handful of pre-crafted specialty bowls. These include Passion (ahi tuna, green onion, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds and seaweed); Zen (salmon, chives, sesame seeds, crispy onion, cucumber, avocado and dill crema); Buddha Bowl (spicy tuna, wasabi peas, cucumber, sesame seeds, avocado, edamame and Sriracha mayo); Sutra (shrimp ceviche, carrot, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, sprouts, peanuts, mango and lemongrass wasabi); Spicy Spirit (salmon, jalapeno, cucumber, pineapple, mango and teriyaki); and Dharma (tofu, kimchi, jalapeno, mango, sprouts, carrots, pickled ginger, seaweed, cilantro and Sriracha mayo).

In addition, customers can build their own bowls by choosing a base (white rice, brown rice, quinoa, rice noodles or mixed greens); a protein (tuna, salmon, octopus, ceviche shrimp or tofu); a sauce (spicy garlic “Soul” sauce, citrus ponzu, sweet chili, lemongrass wasabi, Sriracha mayo, dill crema or teriyaki); and as many toppings as their heart desires (including avocado, carrots, cilantro, cucumber, crispy onions, edamame, jalapenos, mango, peanuts and more).

Most meals are under $15.

Soulfish Poke recently opened a second location at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, and has plans for a third at 6375 S. Rainbow Blvd. Both Eastern and Warm Springs locations are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Visit soulfishpoke.com or call 702-823-0087 or 702-816-4367.