Sabatino’s strives for New York-style menu and atmosphere in Las Vegas

Feel free to wear your favorite football gear to Sabatino’s Authentic NY Pizza but be aware: it’s a New York Giants environment.

The eatery has been around since about 2013, taking over the 63-seat spot in the food court near the corner of Buffalo Drive at 7660 W. Cheyenne Ave. Once home to a Chicago-style pizza business, Sabatino’s serves New York-style pizza.

No surprise that it offers the Sabatino’s Queens (double pepperoni, double sausage and double bacon), the Brooklyn (double pepperoni, double sausage and double cheese) and the Holy Moly (double-stuffed pizza with choice of three toppings). Look for specials online: This day offered 12 chicken wings with the purchase of a large pizza.

Other specialty pizzas include the Wild White with ranch garlic sauce and Buffalo chicken; the three cheese; veggie pizza with mushrooms, green pepper, onions and tomato; Hawaiian with ham, pineapple and bacon; and the chicken Alfredo.

The menu also offers build-your-own pizzas in five sizes: 9-inch personal, 14-inch medium, 16-inch large, 22-inch XX-large, and the Sicilian pie.

Not in the mood for pizza? There are stombolis and calzones in six styles, including broccoli, garlic and mozzarella. Or try the eggplant with roasted peppers and mozzarella. There’s also meat-filled ones (ham, salami, pepperoni with Provolone, or sausage, peppers and onions).

Chicken wings and fingers range from six to a bucket of 20. Dip them in your choice of mild, medium, hot, XX hot, barbecue, teriyaki or sweet red chili sauce. Hot and cold sandwiches run the gamut from corned beef, turkey club and Philly cheesesteak to eggplant parmigiana.

Of course, no Italian eatery is complete without pasta dishes. Sabatino’s offers chicken Marsala, chicken parmigiana, piccata, eggplant parmigiana, and the chef-recommended veal Marsala. Pastas include fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, penne a la vodka, and salmon with pesto sauce.

Seafood dishes come with a choice of bread or garlic knots and include the RSVP Shrimp and Scallops, shrimp scampi, shrimp over pasta, and the Seafood Haven with grilled calamari, clams and scallops over pasta. There are seven styles of salads, including Caesar , Greek and antipasto.

Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 702-459-7437 or visit sabatinospizzalv.com.