Southwest and Spring Valley Community Events Calendar, Oct. 13-19, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 14-30, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

2. Family, Fur & Fun Festival: Pet adoptions, hands-on, pet-themed activities for kids, raffles and more are planned at the fundraising festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Exploration Peak Park, 9600 S. Buffalo Drive. A Halloween costume contest is set for 1:30 p.m. The cost to compete is $3. For a $5 donation, pups can have pictures in a photo booth. Admission is free. Well-trained pets on leashes are welcome. No retractable leashes are allowed. Visit familyfurandfun.com.

3. Future Stars of Wrestling: Top wrestlers from around the country will face off at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, on Oct. 16. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets start $15. Matches are open to all ages, but minors must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Moon Catcher Paint & Chill Night: Bubblegum Gallery is hosting a paint night at its gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. For $30, interested painters will get a lesson and unlimited sangria. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

High school play: Bonanza High School’s Hot House Theatre plans to presents “Bleacher Bums” at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at its facility, 6665 W. Del Rey Ave. Tickets are $7 at the box office. Contact Gary Sessa at 702-799-4000, ext. 4097.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14-31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience . Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Last Man Standing: A Phin City Parrot Head Club pre-party in anticipation of an upcoming Jimmy Buffett concert is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Tommy Rockers, 4272 Dean Martin Drive. The event is set to include performances by Terry Baber, Jerry Gontang, Donny Brewer, Tommy Rocker and more. Tickets are $43 for one or $73 for couples. The ticket includes coupons for a cheeseburger and a beer. Admission is limited to Parrot Heads 21 or older. Visit phincityphc.org.

Coin and stamp shows: The Las Vegas Coin, Currency, Jewelry, Postcard & Stamp Shows are planned from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 14-16 and Dec. 2-4, at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Contact Israel I. Bick at 866-226-0507 or iibick@sbcglobal.net.

Bonanza High School Alumni Social Dinner and Silent Auction: The event is planned for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Bonanza High School Athletic Office, 6665 Del Rey Ave. Tickets are $35 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/bonanzaalumni.

Disability Awareness Day: The 25th annual community event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave. It is free and is set to feature food, live entertainment, games and door prizes. Representatives from more than 60 organizations serving the disabled community will be present to help attendees with employment, independent living, recreational activities, financial planning and more. Elected officials also will attend. Visit sncil.org/disability-awareness or call Shirley McCall at 702-889-4216 or Kurtiss Hinton at 702-649-3822.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Get Outdoors Nevada Day: Outdoor family fun is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Lorenzi Park, 3333. W. Washington Ave. There also will be live BMX riding, music, food trucks and a raffle. Visit getoutdoorsnevadaday.org.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

Under the Streetlamp: The quartet featuring Michael Ingersoll, Christopher Kale Jones, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Neon Museum Series with Maggie Zakri: The Collection and Archive Manager for the Neon Museum is scheduled to give a talk on the history of Las Vegas and its famous neon signs at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org.

Recycling workshop: Join recycling experts for a question-and-answer session with a visual presentation on how Republic Services sorts recyclable materials from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

K-9 Trials: The Metropolitan Police Department is set to host area K-9 teams in a competition scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleansarena.com.

WORTH A DRIVE

Charity Zombie Walk: The sixth annual event is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in Old Towne Boulder City. Boulder Dam Brewing Co. is sponsoring the event that is set to have Zombie Squad members participating, live bands, auctions, a zombie costume contest and more. Makeup artists are set to be available at 5 p.m. to assist people for a donation. The all-ages event is $5 per participant. Proceeds benefit Heaven Can Wait Animal Society. Email Todd Cook at BoulderDamBrewing@hotmail.com.

“Henderson Speaks”: The Henderson Historical Society plans to host the free event titled “Politics: Nothing New Under the Sun (or the Review-Journal)” at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus, 700 College Drive. The lecture panel will feature Michael Green, associate professor of history at UNLV; Geoff Schumacher, director of content for the Mob Museum; and John L. Smith, author, KNPR commentator and former Review-Journal columnist. The panel’s moderator will be Mark Hall-Patton, an author and museum administrator for Clark County Museums. Visit HendersonHistoricalSociety.org.

Brazen Conversations: The community outreach event titled “Isolation & Poverty Facing Las Vegas Seniors” is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Skin City Body Painting, 1800 S. Industrial Road. The open conversation is set to feature problems facing seniors in the valley, including poverty, housing challenges, malnutrition, mental instability and exclusion. The event is free, but space is limited. RSVP by emailing Be-BOLD@brazenarchitecture.com.

Cork & Soul: Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd., plans to host the food and wine event from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Sample a variety of food and wine throughout the property with a VIP experience in the piazza catered by Echo & Rig. Participating restaurants include Brio Tuscan Grille, Cantina Laredo, Kabuki, Waffle Bar, Canter’s Deli and PKWY Tavern. Entertainment also is planned and is set to feature Kelly Clinton, Clint Holmes, Chris Phillips and The Shoutouts with Christy Molasky . Tickets are $50. Visit jdrf.org/lv/events/cork-and-soul.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

ArtWalk: The Boca Park Fashion Village is scheduled to host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. Expect 40 artisan booths with crafts, sculpture, glass works and more for sale. Admission is free. Visit vegasartwalk.com.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

Clark County Commodore Computer Club meeting: The event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at A Gamer’s Paradise, 1550 E. Tropicana Ave. The event is set to include product demonstrations and door prizes. The public is welcome to attend. Free newsletter disks in Commodore 64 format and a Windows format DVD are available to attendees. Email Forrest Nettles at flnettles@hotmail.com.

Las Vegas Pagan Pride Day: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. It is free, but the organizers are accepting donations for the Shade Tree shelter and the Nevada SPCA. Email info@lvpaganpride.org or call Ed Chase at 702-539-5996.

Family Day: A fundraiser for Family Promise is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes live entertainment, family-friendly games and food. Admission is free. Call 702-368-7979.

Beerfest: A three-week Fall Festival is set to kick off with a beer festival at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, 15 Costa di Lago. More than 30 breweries are set to participate. Advance tickets cost $45 for VIP and $35 for general admission. Same-day tickets cost $60 and $45, respectively. Visit mlvbf.com.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

The Bird Club: The Las Vegas Avicultural Society is planning to host a Bird Mart and Craft Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is expected to feature bird food, bird toys, veterinary care, bird clothes, arts and crafts, bird-related fashion, jewelry and other items. Admission costs $7. Call 702-776-7540.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Young Artists’ Concerto Competition: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans its annual Cox Communications Young Artists’ Concerto Competition from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre Recital Hall at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. One winner and one runner-up will be selected. Cox Communications is set to award the winner $2,000 in prize money and $1,000 to the runner-up. Visit lvphil.org.

“Our Chest of Dreams”: The preview screening of the documentary that focuses on the stories of students at Life Long Dreams, a visual and performing arts program specializing in working with disabled individuals, is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. Call 702-799-1010, ext. 5450, or visit vegaspbs.org.

Brandeis University meeting: The Las Vegas chapter plans its general meeting for 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kraft-Sussman conference room, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104. Carrie Kaufman, host/producer for KNPR’s “State of Nevada,” will speak on “Is There Such a Thing as Neutral Journalism?” The cost is $10 at the door. Contact Evelyn Brunner at evelyn.brunner@cox.net.

American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter meeting: The luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Panevino, 246 Via Antonio Ave. All flight attendants, online and retired, from American Airlines, American Eagle, TWA and US Airlines are welcome. RSVP with Carol Buchanan at 702-269-3042.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plan to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at TI, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Guests are invited to sample wine and food from area restaurants while enjoying music and a live auction at the Nathan Adelson Hospice fundraiser scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Tickets start at $75. VIP tickets, which include early access to a wine and cheese reception, are $150. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

Reckless in Vegas: The pop rock band is set to perform at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

Balloon Festival: The event, put on by Southern Hills Hospital, runs Oct 21-23 and includes balloon glow shows, amusement park rides, carnival games, arts and craft activities, face painting, health fairs and more. Admission is free. Balloon rides start at $250 per person; proceeds will go toward scholarships for Las Vegas students. Visit southernhillshospital.com.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55, a local senior theater group, to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming shows scheduled include “Cemetery Club,” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30; “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Old School Party Jam: Old School 105.7-FM is hosting an R&B concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Featured artists are set to include the S.O.S. Band, Lisa Lisa, Zapp and One Way. Tickets start at $35. Visit orleansarena.com.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. They cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively.Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale is planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the community recreation hall in the town of Blue Diamond, roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pot roast and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

Dennis Miller Comedy Show: The Emmy-Award-winning comedian and actor, known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live,” is set perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at to return to The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets are $54.95. Visit orleansarena.com.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Flea Market at the Farm: Shoppers will be able to find antiques, furniture, home decor and more at a vintage flea market planned at the McKee Ranch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Vendor spaces will be sold for $20. To reserve a space, call 702-278-4517.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle: The Children’s Service Guild is hosting their annual event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. at The Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. There will be handcrafted seasonal decorations and ornaments, gifts for babies and pets, homebaked goods and a raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Child Haven. Call 702-258-3557.

Inspiring Connections Outdoors: The local nonprofit that helps expose kids to the outdoors plans its annual fundraiser with a dinner, raffle, silent auction, live music and wine bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Las Vegas Bridge World Club, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101. Admission is free. Email lasvegasico702@gmail.com.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74 and are on sale now. Visit palms.com.

Yes: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman plan to reunite for a show scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

“Wizard of Oz Group” Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Wizard of Oz” opening at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular: Acrobats and aerialists are set to perform along with a live orchestra playing holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. VIP packages with a party and meet-and-greet experiences are available. Visit orleansarena.com.

Continental Cup of Curling: Men’s and women’s teams from Canada and the United States are set to form Team North America to take on Team World, which includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia and Japan in a competition scheduled Jan. 11-15 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Ticket packages, which grant access to all 11 draws, start at $238. Visit orleansarena.com.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $45. Visit palms.com.

ONGOING

Stroke support: A stroke survivor support group is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. Lunch is provided. Register at 702-853-3162.

Guitar for amateurs: Local instructor Don Musser is set to give a free entry-level group lesson for teens, adults and seniors from 4 to 5 p.m. most Sundays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.com.

Improving improv: Drop-in improv classes with a new instructor every month are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Admission is $10. Visit the thescificenter.com.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at the Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film screenings and live performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler activities: Staff members from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906.

Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythm, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live local bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Lounge offerings: The Gold Coast Showroom Lounge, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, is set to host free shows by DJ Manny at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.