Southwest and Spring Valley Community Events Calendar, Oct. 20-26, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Guests are invited to sample wine and food from area restaurants while enjoying music and a live auction at the Nathan Adelson Hospice fundraiser scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Tickets start at $75. VIP tickets, which include early access to a wine and cheese reception, are $150. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

2. Balloon Festival: The event, put on by Southern Hills Hospital, 9300 W. Sunset Road, runs Oct. 21-23 and includes balloon glow shows, amusement park rides, carnival games, arts and crafts, face painting, health fairs and more. Admission is free. Balloon rides start at $250 per person and proceeds will support scholarships for Las Vegas students. Visit southernhillshospital.com.

3.“The Cemetery Club”: The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Offseason Series plans to present the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. Tickets are $5 at the door, or call Taylor at 702-579-7529.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Civil War Days: The Civil War re-enactment is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, 11 miles from the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. The large-scale reenactment features camps of both Union and Confederate troops, two simulated battles per day, costumed interpreters who will interact with the public and a 19th century market. Entry into the park is $9 per vehicle with a $2 discount for Nevada residents. Contact David Low at 702-875-4141 or smr-interp@parks.nv.gov.

Reckless in Vegas: The pop rock band is set to perform free at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Visit palms.com.

Haunted Harvest: The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 28-30 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., and is set to include trick-or-treat stations, Midway of Madness carnival games, a petting zoo and crafts. A new event, the Big Top Circus Party, includes circus training to battle the “flaming” hoops and a chance to wander through mystery mirrors. Plans also include Spellbinding Spooktacular, music and dance show twice nightly, Mad Science of Las Vegas, food from Divine Cafe, funnel cakes and glow-in-the-dark cotton candy. Admission is $8, and children 2 or younger are admitted free. Springs Preserve members receive 50 percent off. Visit springspres erve.org or call 702-822-7700.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

HallOVino: The adults-only evening sponsored by the Opportunity Village Legacy Society and Sundvick Legacy Center is planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Expect wine samplings and hors d’oeurves along with Magical Forest attractions. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 at the event. Visit hallOVino.org or email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

“The Nance”: Douglas Carter Beane’s play is set for performances Oct. 21 through Nov. 6 at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive, at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 or $21 for seniors or students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

Queens on the Run: Producer Michelle Marshall presents a tribute concert inspired by Tina Turner, Beyonce and Mary J. Blige for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Tickets are $12. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Lights On Afterschool: The free national event is being celebrated by the city of Las Vegas, the Clark County School District and the Nevada Afterschool Network from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road. It is set to feature a resource fair for families, games and activities, music and performances, and refreshments. Volunteers are needed to help paint a mural as a service project for Make a Difference Day. There will be free hot dogs, chips and water, while supplies last, provided by Three Square. Visit nvafterschool.org.

Youth Empowerment Festival 2016: The free event focused on ending bullying is set to be hosted by Nevada Child Seekers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. It is set to feature a carnival-style atmosphere and performers. Visit nevadachildseekers.org.

Old School Party Jam: Old School 105.7-FM is hosting an R&B concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Featured artists are set to include the S.O.S. Band, Lisa Lisa, Zapp and One Way. Tickets start at $35. Visit orleansarena.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social club meeting: The club, geared toward singles who are interested in local, national and international travel, plans to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. A guest speaker will discuss repositioning cruises. Call 702-239-3899.

WORTH A DRIVE

Walter Hoving Home gala: The home plans its 10th anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It supports program ministry and helps bring public awareness to drug addiction. Planned entertainment includes gospel recording artist Annie Meadows, and Dave Courvoisier of Channel 8 News is set to emcee. Expect also a dinner and raffle prizes. Tickets are $100. Visit tinyurl.com/h8nkrln, call 702-386-1965 or email mraftery@walterhovinghome.com.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21 through Dec. 9, inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. An opening reception is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival/Parade: The Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 21 beginning at West Charleston Boulevard and heading north on Fourth Street to Ogden Avenue. The festival is planned from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, with activities and vendors for all ages. Festival tickets are $10 per day or $15 for a two-day pass for adults 18 or older and $5 per day for youths 8 to 17. Visit lasvegaspride.org or call 866-930-3336.

Square Dancing on the Strip: The Las Vegas Business Academy’s fifth annual fundraiser is scheduled at 5:30 Oct. 21 at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Arena Drive. It is set to start with cocktails and continue with dinner at 6:30 p.m. featuring local cuisine from Las Vegas chefs. Restaurants participating in this year’s fundraiser are set to include Bouchon, Briggs Oyster Co., Capital Grille, Hakkasan, Herringbone, Kona Grill, Milos, Old Homestead, Rao’s, Scarpetta, Stripsteak, Tacos & Tequila, T-Bones, Veranda and more. The academy is set to honor Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of government relations and corporate responsibility for Caesars Entertainment Corp., with the Griffin Award. Attendees are also set to receive a ticket to that evening’s Keith Urban show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $500, and the event is set to raise scholarship funds for UNLV students pursuing a law degree or master’s degree in hospitality, engineering or business. Visit lvbanv.org, email information@lvbanv.org or call 702-998-2138.

Charli XCX: The performer is scheduled to headline the official Las Vegas Pride after-party concert at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $18.34 to $32.11. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

L.U.V. Life: The series is scheduled to kick off with LUV Your Voice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. It is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Upcoming topics include LUV Your Mind on Nov. 4, LUV Your Soul on Nov. 18 and LUV Your Mind on Dec. 2. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

“Neighborhood 3 — Requisition of Doom:” The production is planned at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 27 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30 in the BackStage Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The play is a dark comedy about the realities of online horror video games, directed by Mindy Woodhead. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale is planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the community recreation hall in Blue Diamond, 26 Village Blvd., roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pot roast and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

Dinosaur Ball: The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s 25th annual event is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Hosted by local comedian Paul Scally, the gala is set to include live entertainment by musician and impressionist Doug Starks and an 18-piece orchestra and Dave Courvoisier, reminiscing on the history and local impact of the accredited downtown museum. Tickets start at $250 with table sponsorship opportunities available. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Lobster Fair: The 46th annual fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway. Fresh, live and steamed Maine lobsters can be pre-ordered or purchased the day of while supplies last. Admission is free. Attendees take their lobsters home. Live entertainment, used books and baked food for sale, a fashion show and other food options, including chowder and Mexican food, are to be available. A silent auction and raffle also are planned. Visit lobsterfair.com 702-735-7655.

S.T.O.M.P. (Standing Together Opposing Misuse of Power): The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. It is designed to bring awareness to and help stop domestic violence by allowing participants to share personal experiences, engage the expertise of professionals in the community, and encourage men, women and teens to be advocates for themselves and those they care about via interactive workshops. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Zombie Run: The first annual Zombie Run to benefit Easter Seals Nevada is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Runners and walkers will join the walking dead during a zombie-infested timed 5K that will later lead into the Fun Run. Afterwards, survivors can celebrate at the city of Las Vegas’ Fall Festival, featuring activities, vendors and more. Makeup artists from Ulta will be on site to transform willing participants into zombies. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Registration is $40. Advance online registration is encouraged at events.eastersealsnevada.org.

Teddy Bear Run: UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation plans to host its sixth annual Teddy Bear Run from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. A 5K run and 1-mile walk are planned for registered participants. All proceeds will assist families in need obtain medical grants to fund medical treatments, services or equipment. Visit uhccf.org or active.com.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Haunted Bridge Concert:The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Exploring Southern Nevada: The lunch and lecture series is planned from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Corn Creek Visitor Center, Desert National Wildlife Refuge, 16001 Corn Creek Road, about a half-hour northwest of Las Vegas. Families are invited to bring a lunch and listen to a presentation about exploring the mountain ranges of Southern Nevada. Visit fws.gov/refuge/desert.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plan to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at TI, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Trunk-or-Treat: Jupiter Express Railroad and the Metropolitan Police Department Enterprise Area Command, 6975 W. Windmill Lane, invite families to come in costumes to meet police officers, get candy and enjoy a ride on the train from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27.

Wine Tasting Night: Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, plans a wine and cheese sampling event from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets are $15. Call 702-614-1111.

Folies, Fashion and Your Philharmonic: The Las Vegas Philharmonic is set to host a reception to raise money for the orchestra at the Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Guests will have a first look at the expanding “Les Folies Bergere” exhibit and can enjoy cocktails, a raffle, MAC cosmetics and music. Tickets start at $100. Visit eventbrite.com/e/folies-fashion-your-philharmonic-tickets-27941430571.

Free Monster Movie Marathon: Enjoy free showings of Tim Burton Halloween movies such as “Beetlejuice,” “Frankenweenie,” “Corpse Bride” and “Coraline” at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Dennis Miller Comedy Show: The Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor, known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live,” is set perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets are $54.95. Visit orleansarena.com.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened free from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Fall Flower Show: The Nevada Garden Clubs, 800 Twin Lakes Drive, is set to showcase plants that can be grown in Las Vegas from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. The building is located at the northwest corner of Lorenzi Park. Admission is free. Call 702-233-3321.

Camelot Gala: Opportunity Village plans to host its annual black tie affair Nov. 3 at its Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Email Marnie Gambit at gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

Flea Market at the Farm: Shoppers will be able to find antiques, furniture, home decor and more at a vintage flea market planned at the McKee Ranch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Vendor spaces will be sold for $20. Call 702-278-4517.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle: The Children’s Service Guild plans to host its annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at The Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. There will be handcrafted seasonal decorations and ornaments, gifts for babies and pets, homebaked goods and a raffle. All proceeds benefit Child Haven. Call 702-258-3557.

Inspiring Connections Outdoors: The local nonprofit that helps expose kids to the outdoors plans its annual fundraiser with a dinner, raffle, silent auction, live music and wine bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Las Vegas Bridge World Club, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101. Admission is free. Email lasvegasico702@gmail.com.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74 and are on sale now. Visit palms.com.

Yes: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman plan to reunite for a show scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

“Wizard of Oz Group” Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Wizard of Oz” opening at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular: Acrobats and aerialists are set to perform along with a live orchestra playing holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. VIP packages with a party and meet-and-greet experiences are available. Visit orleansarena.com.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55 to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming shows scheduled include “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Continental Cup of Curling: Men’s and women’s teams from Canada and the United States are set to form Team North America to take on Team World, which includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia and Japan in a competition scheduled Jan. 11-15 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Ticket packages, which grant access to all 11 draws, start at $238. Visit orleansarena.com.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $45. Visit palms.com.

ONGOING

Stroke support: A stroke survivor support group is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. Lunch is provided. Register at 702-853-3162.

Guitar for amateurs: Local instructor Don Musser is set to give a free entry-level group lesson for teens, adults and seniors from 4 to 5 p.m. most Sundays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.com.

Improving improv: Drop-in improv classes with a new instructor every month are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Admission is $10. Visit the thescificenter.com.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at the Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film screenings and live performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler activities: Staff members from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906.

Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythm, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live local bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Lounge offerings: The Gold Coast Showroom Lounge, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, is set to host free shows by DJ Manny at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.