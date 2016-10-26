Southwest and Spring Valley Community Events Calendar, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Free Monster Movie Marathon: Free showings of Tim Burton Halloween movies such as “Beetlejuice,” “Frankenweenie,” “Corpse Bride” and “Coraline” are set to play from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

2. Dennis Miller Comedy Show: The Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live” is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets are $54.95. Visit orleansarena.com.

3. Trunk-or-Treat: Jupiter Express Railroad and Metropolitan Police Department Enterprise Area Command, 6975 W. Windmill Lane, invite families to come in costumes, meet police officers, get candy and enjoy a ride on the train from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27. CenturyLink invites families to enjoy bounce houses, carnival games and more candy from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at 3436 Aldebaran Ave.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Haunted Harvest: The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28-30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include trick-or-treat stations, Midway of Madness carnival games, a petting zoo and crafts. A new event, the Big Top Circus Party, includes circus training to battle the “flaming” hoops and a chance to wander through mystery mirrors. Plans also include Spellbinding Spooktacular, music and dance show twice nightly, Mad Science of Las Vegas, food from Divine Cafe, funnel cakes and glow-in-the-dark cotton candy. Admission is $8, and children 2 or younger are admitted free. Springs Preserve members receive 50 percent off. Visit springspres erve.org or call 702-822-7700.

“The Cemetery Club”: The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Off-Season Series presents the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves. Performances at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210, are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets are $5 at the door. RSVP by calling Taylor at 702-579-7529.

Alfred Hitchcock Movie Marathon: Three movies will be screened starting with “North by Northwest” at 11 a.m., “Rear Window” at 1:30 p.m. and “The Birds” at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Admission is free. Call 702-507-6036 or visit lvccld.org.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience . Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard . Visit HallOVeen.com.

McKee Ranch Pumpkin Patch: The Patch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, is open for families from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. For a donation of $20, families can take home a pumpkin and enjoy hay rides and other farm fun. Call 702-361-9606.

Wine Tasting Night: Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, is planning a wine and cheese sampling event from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets are $15 per person. Call 702-614-1111.

Folies, Fashion and Your Philharmonic: The Las Vegas Philharmonic is hosting a reception to raise money for the orchestra at the Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Guests will have a first look at the the expanding “Les Folies Bergere” exhibit and enjoy cocktails, a raffle, MAC Cosmetics and music. Tickets start at $100. Visit tinyurl.com/foliesphilharm.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Fall Flower Show: The Nevada Garden Clubs, 800 Twin Lakes Drive, is showcasing plants that can be grown in Las Vegas from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. Admission is free. Call 702-233-3321.

KidsFest: Southern Hills Baptist Church, 6425 W. Pebble Road, plans to host a family-themed festival complete with candy, face painting, bounce houses and balloon animals from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Admission and activities are free. Costumes are welcome. Visit www.southernhills.church/kidsfest.

Spooktacular Boo Bash: The third annual event is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 for families with children with special needs at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Themed and educational activities, specialized arts and crafts, games and and prizes are planned, along with animated and live entertainment, trick-or-treat bags, Halloween bracelet designing, a “witch” telling spooky tales, treat decorating, a live puppet show, digital and FX holograms and a costume contest at 1:30 p.m. Email Phyllis@DreamVision2.com or call Raymond Talie at 702-572-3017.

Las Vegas Young Artist Orchestra: The group is planning a concert at Windmill Library, 7076 W. Windmill Lane, from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets are $10 to $20. Call Yunior Lopes at 786-458-6984.

Night hike: The ranger-led hike through the 300-year-old ash tree grove to Sandstone Canyon is planned to start at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, 11 miles from the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. The hike is 2 miles and will cover rocky, uneven terrain. Bring water, a flashlight and dress appropriately for the weather, including wearing closed-toed shoes. This hike is appropriate for children 7 or older. Entry to the park is $9 per vehicle, with a $2 discount for Nevada residents. Contact David Low at 702-875-4141 or smr-interp@parks.nv.gov.

Town Scary Halloween: The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants. Several activities are scheduled including a variety of holiday-themed children’s games. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Rooting for Plants: A three-week youth garden series by Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., will teach students botanical illustration techniques, how to use plants as dyes and how to create companion planting. Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 2, 9 and 16 for ages 6 to 8 and 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 9 to 12. Prices are $24 for members and $3o for non-members. Call 702-822-7745 or visit springsperserve.org.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

WORTH A DRIVE

MacBeth: The Shakespeare Institute of Nevada is slated to put on a free production of the play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Special VIP seating is available for $35 per person and includes front-row seating, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres at Essence & Herbs from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Church Halloween party: A free Halloween festival is slated from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4601 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Expect carnival games, a cake walk, refreshments and prizes for costumes. Call 702-648-8437, email secretary@wpcvegas.org or visit wpcvegas.org.

Haunted cruises: A Pirate Cruise around Lake Las Vegas featuring fun family activities is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the marina in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Admission is $25 per person. A Shipwrecked Adult Haunted Cruise with free appetizers and Captain Morgan Rum drinks is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Admission is $25 for those 21 or older. Visitlakelasvegas.com.

“Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing”: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Sin City Halloween: The free event is scheduled Oct. 28 and 29 at El Cortez, 600 Fremont St. It is set to feature vampire showgirls, a hearse car show and Halloween-related question-and-answer sessions with the Nevada Paranormal Task Force, William Powell from the Sci Fi Center and cast and crew from classic horror films. A red carpet event is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 with photo opportunities and the family of Lon Chaney Jr., who played the title role in 1941’s “The Wolf Man.” The Final Ride Hearse car show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Abbey Road Crossing on Fremont Street. Sixth and Seventh streets will be shut down to display 12 to 15 show and movie cars, including one from the recent “Ghostbusters” movie. Question-and-answer events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Cortez Fiesta Room. The Sin City Halloween Parade is scheduled at 7 p.m., traveling on Fremont Street from Maryland Parkway to Seventh Street. Visit sincityhalloween.com.

Halloween celebration: The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct 27 and 28 at The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is set to include include Halloween-themed decor, live music with family-friendly DJ Miguel, face painters, zombie stilt-walkers and a zombie LED drumline set to perform at the top of every hour. The TRIQ or Treat experience is set to return this year, providing a safe environment for kids as The Linq Promenade tenants hand out candy. The celebration is scheduled to continue without the kid fare from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 with events, including a costume contest with $10,000 in prizes for participants 21 or older. Visit thelinq.caesars.com.

Haunt the Wetlands: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visitors are invited to explore the Haunted Maze and Spooky Walk with discovery stations about creatures of the night. Costumes are welcome, but adults are requested to not wear full face masks. Attendees are requested to bring a donation of either a non-perishable food item, clothing for a child aged 3 to 12 years, or an unwrapped gift for a child aged 3 to 12 years. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Container Park Halloweekend: Events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., for all ages until 9 p.m. and for those 21 or older after. They include Pumpkin Decorating on The Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct 28. Pumpkins are set to be available to the first 100 participants with a $5 donation to a selected charity. A Halloween Pajama Party with Scary Bedtime Stories is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and live bands are set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. On Oct. 31, a Candy Walk at stations throughout the park is scheduled at 5 p.m., a costume contest at 6 p.m., a screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. and a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 9 p.m. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Nevadaween: The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. The family-friendly event is set to feature a haunted house, pumpkin painting, a craft fair, children’s games, a costume contest, a soup cook-off, raffle prizes and more. Admission is $1 for ages 13 or older. Visit friendsofthefort.org or call 702-486-3511.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. It is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The opening reception for the exhibit is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

Making Strides of Las Vegas:The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

JCC BBQ Cook-off, Festival and Country Showdown: The fifth annual event is slated for Oct. 30 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, and will feature 18 teams competing for the title of Ultimate Grill Master, 16 kids’ teams, celebrity judges and the 35th annual Country Showdown singer/songwriter talent search. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Visit JCCBBQ.com.

Monster Dash: The 5K, hosted by The Ogden Foundation, is planned for 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive. Packet pick-up is from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at REI Boca Park. Registration is $40 until Oct. 28 and $45 at packet pick-up and race day. Visit desertskyadventures.com/las-vegas-monster-dash.

Treat Street: The free Halloween event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Trick-or-treating with Downtown Summerlin retailers and a dog costume contest benefiting The Animal Foundation are planned. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

Chanh Boupha Pumpkin Carving: The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Guests are set to have a chance to win one of two professionally carved 80-pound pumpkins done in full view by Chanh Boupha. Boupha is set to carve the pumpkins from noon to 2 p.m. Free hot dogs and soda are set to be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free face painting is set from noon to 3 p.m. Visit walkerfurniture.com or call 702-903-2968.

Life in Death Festival:Clark County’s 16th annual event is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Celebrating Day of the Dead, the event is to include patron Elizadeath, sugar skull workshops and other crafts, ofrendas (altars) and an ofrenda contest, works of art and performances, and food and drinks. Admission is free. The Day of the Dead art exhibit is set to run through Nov. 10 at the center. Call 702-455-7340 or visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Veterans expo: The fifth annual Large Vision Business Network Mixer event 400 Jobs for 400 Vets — A Veterans Day Celebration is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The free expo in the Grand Ballroom will be open only to veterans with ID from 11 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Call 702-639-6964 or visit pjproductionlive.com/LVBNM.html.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display through Dec. 9 inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

“Neighborhood 3 — Requisition of Doom:” The production is planned at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in the BackStage Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The play is a dark comedy about the realities of online horror video games, directed by Mindy Woodhead. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event. There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. To expedite the interview process, job seekers should visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightPath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m. and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Camelot: Opportunity Village is hosting its annual black tie gala on Nov. 3 at its Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. For times, email Marnie Gambit at gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

Senior Fishing Derby: The Ward 5 event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Lorenzi Park Lake, 3333 W. Washington Ave. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-5443.

Flea Market at the Farm: Shoppers will be able to find antiques, furniture, home decor and more at a vintage flea market planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the McKee Ranch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive. Vendor spaces will be sold for $20. Call 702-278-4517.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Women’s Fall Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada is collecting new and gently-used professional attire from suits to accessories for women in need from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the NV Energy parking lot, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. Visit uwsn.org/wlc or call 702-892-2319.

Beta Sigma Phi City Council meeting: The group’s monthly meeting is planned at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Call Nancy Galyean at 702-335-6087.

Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle: The Children’s Service Guild plans its annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. There will be handcrafted seasonal decorations and ornaments, gifts for babies and pets, homebaked goods and a raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Child Haven. Call 702-258-3557.

Inspiring Connections Outdoors: The local nonprofit that helps expose kids to the outdoors plans its annual fundraiser with a dinner, raffle, silent auction, live music and wine bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Las Vegas Bridge World Club, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101. Admission is free. Email lasvegasico702@gmail.com.

Spirit of Art: The reception for local artists is set from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. A raffle for one of the pieces is planned. Call Karen Wheeler at 702-642-5227 or email at karen@karenwheeler.com.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74. Visit palms.com.

Yes: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman plan to reunite for a show scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

“Wizard of Oz Group” Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Wizard of Oz” opening at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular: Acrobats and aerialists are set to perform along with a live orchestra playing holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. VIP packages with a party and meet-and-greet experiences are available. Visit orleansarena.com.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55 to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming shows scheduled include “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Continental Cup of Curling: Men’s and women’s teams from Canada and the United States are set to form Team North America to take on Team World, which includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia and Japan in a competition scheduled Jan. 11-15 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Ticket packages, which grant access to all 11 draws, start at $238. Visit orleansarena.com.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $45. Visit palms.com.

ONGOING

Stroke support: A stroke survivor support group is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. Lunch is provided. Register at 702-853-3162.

Guitar for amateurs: Local instructor Don Musser is set to give a free entry-level group lesson for teens, adults and seniors from 4 to 5 p.m. most Sundays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.com.

Improving improv: Drop-in improv classes with a new instructor every month are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Admission is $10. Visit the thescificenter.com.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at the Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film screenings and live performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler activities: Staff members from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906.

Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythm, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live local bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Lounge offerings: The Gold Coast Showroom Lounge, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, is set to host free shows by DJ Manny at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.