Southwest and Spring Valley Community Events Calendar, Oct. 6-12, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. “Beetlejuice” Group Art Show:The Bubblegum Gallery in Downtown Spaces, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Beetlejuice,” opening at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 during First Friday. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

2.Frank Caliendo: The comedian is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $34.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

3. Shop for Success:Dress for Success Southern Nevada’s semi-annual excess inventory sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 in the auxiliary gym at Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive. Shoppers can expect sweaters and blouses for $6, jackets and dresses for $10, and suits and coats for $20. The sale is also set to feature sections for teens, special occasion dresses and designer brands including luxury handbags provided by Max Pawn. On Sunday, shoppers can load a bag for $25. Visit dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Boys Nite Out: The 45th annual event is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club, 2850 Lindell Road. Presented by Capital One and Credit One Bank, the event will match up several hundred boys from Boys & Girls Clubs with men from the Las Vegas community, and together, the teams will play a variety of games, enjoy a meal and win prizes. To register, visit bgcsnv.org or call 702-253-2803.

Franky Perez: The performer is slated to sing at 10 p.m. Oct. 7 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

STEAM Zoo: Families can explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with hands-on activities with guest Elias Benjelloun demonstrating WordPress, a coding tool for websites, at a free event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Hands-on cooking class: Learn to cook with wine, beer and spirits during a class scheduled to feature dishes such as tequila caramel corn, limoncello shrimp bruschetta, pinot lentils, carrot osso bucco and more from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The fee is $89 or $80.10 for Springs Preserve members. Register at eventbrite.com/o/divine-cafe-at-springs-preserve-1023431219. Visit springspreserve.org.

Family Night at the Museum: Halloween games, dinner and a screening of the film “Hocus Pocus” are scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $15 or $10 for Springs Preserve members and free to children younger than 2. Visit springspreserve.org.

The Great Garage & Antique Sale: Over 100 neighborhoods vendors are set to sell their antiques and collectible items from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Silverton parking lot, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5 for shoppers who come before 8 a.m and free for those who come after. People interested in becoming a vendor can visit silvertoncasino.com.

Fire station open house: Clark County Fire Station No. 26, 4030 El Capitan Way, plans an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Free flu shots are set to be offered while supplies last. Visit clarkcountynv.gov.

Pop Strings Orchestra: The 15-piece band is set to play at 11 p.m. Oct. 8 and 22 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

Communication seminar: Jill Spiegel, local author of five books, including “How to Talk to Anyone About Anything,” plans to bring the messages she has shared on the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” the “Today” show and more to Las Vegas in a communication seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd. The course fee is $50. Visit csn.edu/workforce or call 702-651-4747.

Painting with a Ranger: The ranger-guided program planned from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 will take participants for a walk to find a quiet place to paint at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Basic painting instruction and all watercolor supplies will be provided. Space is limited. Call 702-875-4141 to sign up.

Craft and Gift Show: LV Craft Shows are planned at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Vendors will be selling purses, body soaps, baked goods and more. Admission and parking are free. The show is also collecting new stuffed animals, 10 inches or larger, to donate to underprivileged children across Las Vegas. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Walk With a Doc: Take a free educational stroll with University Medical Center physicians at 8 a.m. the third Thursday of most months at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Upcoming topics include: Breast Cancer Awareness on Oct. 20; Respiratory & Lung Health on Nov. 17; and Managing Stress & Dealing with Depression on Dec. 15. A special kid’s version is set from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9. Visit springspreserve.org.

Auditions: All roles are open for a production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “A Little Night Music,” to be performed Jan. 13-29 at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Auditions are scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11. Visit lvlt.org.

Painting demonstration: Artist and teacher Lian Zhen is set to demonstrate the style and technique of Chinese painting after a meeting of the Nevada Watercolor Society at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Spanish Oaks Country Club. The meeting and demonstration are free. Visit nvws.org.

Open Mic Night For Teens: Teens can sing, share jokes and poetry from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Family, Fur & Fun Festival: Pet adoptions, hands-on pet-themed activities for kids, raffles and more are planned at the fundraising festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Exploration Peak Park, 9600 S. Buffalo Drive. A Halloween costume contest is set for 1:30 p.m. The cost to compete is $3. For a $5 donation, pups can have pictures in a photo booth. Admission is free. Well-trained pets on leashes are welcome. No retractable leashes are allowed. Visit familyfurandfun.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@helpsonv.org.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: The Bishop Gorman Gaels Theatre Guild plans to perform the play at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Jim3 House of Performing Arts at Bishop Gorman High School, 5959 S. Hualapai Way. Tickets are $12. Visit bishopgorman.org or call 702-476-4175.

Las Vegas Stories — Haunted Las Vegas: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, with Paul Papa telling spooky tales of another side of Las Vegas. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N 9th St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records. Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The annual event is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, and is set to include live entertainment and a large vendor area including food and medieval reenactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School with free shuttle service picking up to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com.

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455, Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer, including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment. Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500. Visit circus-couture.com.

Harvest Boutique Craft Show: The Las Vegas Crafters Guild’s ninth annual event is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Fiber arts, artisan jewelry, handmade cards, holiday decorations, candles, knitted accessories and more will be for sale. Admission is free. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s: The event is scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the northwest parking lot of Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. There is no fee to register but participants are expected to fundraise. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help each participant reach their fundraising goal. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the association. Visit lasvegasalzheimerswalk.org.

Inaugural 9th Bridge Kidz Street festival and fundraiser: The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at a closed section of Ninth Street between Lewis and Clark avenues and Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets and in the parking lots on and adjacent to the 9th Bridge School, 310 S. Ninth St. The festival is set to include three main areas: The MakerSpace, Interactive Alley and The Food Hub. Plans also include a community block with nonprofits associated with education, children and downtown Las Vegas. Early-bird tickets are available until noon Oct. 7 for $25 for unlimited rides and games; $10 for entry plus $20 worth of tickets; or $5 for entry and $10 worth of tickets. On the day of the event, entry will be $3 for adults and free for children and $1 per ride or game ticket. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit 9th Bridge School. Visit tinyurl.com/9bkidsfest or 9thbridgeschool.org/kidzstreet.

Summerlin Festival of Arts:The 21st festival is set to return to Downtown Summerlin, 1850 Festival Plaza Drive, Oct. 8 and 9. More than 100 fine artists and craftspeople are set to showcase and sell original creations, and entertainment is planned, including performances by Steve Wynn’s “ShowStoppers” and the Nevada Ballet Theatre. Children’s art activities hosted by the Discovery Children’s Museum also are planned, along with a Putt Putt challenge, balloon art creations, facepainting and a mascot meet-and-greet. Live pumpkin and vegetable carving demonstrations also are planned, and food will be for sale from Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Admission is free. Visit summerlin.com.

Edible Education Dinner: The second annual event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Panevino Ristorante, 246 Via Antonio Ave., hosted by nonprofit Create A Change. It is set to include a four-course dinner, live entertainment from the Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo and a guest presentation by Dr. Tony Gumina, discussing the childhood obesity epidemic in America. Tickets start at $150. Visit bit.ly/2biIdA5, createachangenow.org or call 702-300-7399.

Run For Shelter: SAFE House is expected to put on its eighth annual 5K and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the race. Call 702-451-4201, ext. 2107.

Artist Workshop — Create with Me: The public workshop for all ages is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Spring Picnic Area in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area , roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection . Resident artists are set to share their skills in a participatory art experience. Art paper and watercolors or colored pencils will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies. Registration is required. Call 702-515-5367.

Astronomy in the Park: The Las Vegas Astronomical Society is planning the multimedia presentation for all ages from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitor Center , roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection . Attendees must be in the park before the gates close at 7 p.m. It is limited to the first 500 visitors. No registration is necessary.

SpeedVegas pop-up: The Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays beginning Oct. 8 at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Car aficionados are invited to check out or showcase exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. Breakfast, a la carte items and coffee are to be available for purchase. Call 702-789-0568 or visit speedvegas.com/en.

The Center Honorarium: The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) plans to host its 22nd annual Honorarium at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A VIP cocktail hour, silent and live auctions and a culinary spread by Cosmopolitan chefs are planned, along with entertainment by comedian and 2016 Qmmunity Honoree Margaret Cho. Individual tickets are $350. Visit thecenterlv.org/honorarium.

Velasquez Memorial Scholarship Soccer Tournament: The Project 150 Youth Council plans to present its third annual soccer tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway, to raise scholarship funds for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. The event is organized in partnership with the Jimenez/Velasquez Family and presented in honor of Angel and Jackie Velasquez. Angel was killed by a drunken driver in 2013, and his sister Jackie died from cancer in 2014. The event is free to spectators. To donate, visit project150.org.

Music scholarship concert: The concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $15. Call 702-651-5483.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 14-30, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

Last Man Standing: A Phin City Parrot Head Club pre-party in anticipation of an upcoming Jimmy Buffett concert is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Tommy Rockers, 4272 Dean Martin Drive. The event is set to include performances by Terry Baber, Jerry Gontang, Donny Brewer, Tommy Rocker and more. Tickets are $43 for one or $73 for couples. The ticket includes coupons for a cheeseburger and a beer. Admission is limited to Parrot Heads 21 or older. Visit phincityphc.org.

Coin and stamp shows: The Las Vegas Coin, Currency, Jewelry, Postcard & Stamp Shows are planned from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 14-16 and Dec. 2-4, at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Contact Israel I. Bick at 866-226-0507 or iibick@sbcglobal.net.

Under the Streetlamp: The quartet featuring Michael Ingersoll, Christopher Kale Jones, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

K-9 Trials: The Metropolitan Police Department hosts area K-9 teams in a competition scheduled at 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleansarena.com.

Recycling workshop: Join recycling experts for a question-and-answer session with a visual presentation on how Republic Services sorts recyclable materials from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Guests are invited to sample wine and food from area restaurants while enjoying music and a live auction at the Nathan Adelson Hospice fundraiser scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Tickets start at $75. VIP tickets, which include early access to a wine and cheese reception, are $150. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

Reckless in Vegas: The pop rock band is set to perform at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

Balloon Festival: The event, put on by Southern Hills Hospital, runs Oct 21-23 and includes balloon glow shows, amusement park rides, carnival games, arts and craft activities, face painting, health fairs and more. Admission is free. Balloon rides start at $250 per person; proceeds will go toward scholarships for Las Vegas students. Visit southernhillshospital.com.

Old School Party Jam: Old School 105.7-FM is hosting an R&B concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Featured artists are set to include the S.O.S. Band, Lisa Lisa, Zapp and One Way. Tickets start at $35. Visit orleansarena.com.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale is planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the community recreation hall in the town of Blue Diamond, roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pit roast pork and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55, a local senior theater group, to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming shows scheduled include “Cemetery Club,” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30; “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Flea Market at the Farm: Shoppers will be able to find antiques, furniture, home decor and more at a vintage flea market planned at the McKee Ranch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Vendor spaces will be sold for $20. To reserve a space, call 702-278-4517.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Inspiring Connections Outdoors: The local nonprofit that helps expose kids to the outdoors plans its annual fundraiser with a dinner, raffle, silent auction, live music and wine bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Las Vegas Bridge World Club, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101. Admission is free. Email lasvegasico702@gmail.com.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74 and are on sale now. Visit palms.com.

Yes: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman plan to reunite for a show scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

“Wizard of Oz Group” Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Wizard of Oz” opening at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular: Acrobats and aerialists are set to perform along with a live orchestra playing holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. VIP packages with a party and meet-and-greet experiences are available. Visit orleansarena.com.

Continental Cup of Curling: Men’s and women’s teams from Canada and the United States are set to form Team North America to take on Team World, which includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia and Japan in a competition scheduled Jan. 11-15 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Ticket packages, whcih grant access to all 11 draws, start at $238. Visit orleansarena.com.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $45. Visit palms.com.

ONGOING

Stroke support: A stroke survivor support group is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. Lunch is provided. Register at 702-853-3162.

Guitar for amateurs: Local instructor Don Musser is set to give a free entry-level group lesson for teens, adults and seniors from 4 to 5 p.m. most Sundays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.com.

Improving improv: Drop-in improv classes with a new instructor every month are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Admission is $10. Visit the thescificenter.com.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at the Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film screenings and live performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler activities: Staff members from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906.

Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythm, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live local bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Lounge offerings: The Gold Coast Showroom Lounge, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, is set to host free shows by DJ Manny at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.