Southwest and Spring Valley Community Events Calendar, Sept. 22-28, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Asian Heritage Celebration: Food, music, dance and arts are set to be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include cooking demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as a bonsai tree display and traditional clothing exhibit. Festival admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children 2 or younger. An additional admission fee is required to enter museums. Visit springspreserve.org.

2.Dana Carvey: The comedian and TV and film star is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $54.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

3. Kids rock: The band Play Date is set to put on a free concert for families at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Fundraiser for teacher: Teacher Martin Vece is in need of a heart transplant. Rockin’ Jump Las Vegas is planning a fundraiser to support Vece from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at 7200 Montessouri St., Suite 160. Fifty percent of all proceeds raised that day will be donated to the family. Visit lasvegas.rockinjump.com.

Nevada Senior Games: The 36-year-old organization is inviting the public to a free dance show and public karaoke from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood”: The audience gets to vote to determine the ending of the unfinished Charles Dickens mystery in the production set to be presented under the stars as part of Super Summer Theatre at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 22-24 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. Tickets are $12.95 in advance for Sept. 22 and $15.95 for Sept. 23 and 24 and $20 at the gate, if available. Children 5 or younger get in free. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

“Come Back to the Five and Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean”: Performances of the play by Ed Graczyk are scheduled at 8 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for students and seniors. Visit lvlt.org.

Teen art: Teens are invited to learn about 3D pen art and make a masterpiece to take home during an event scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

“Down the Colorado”: An exhibit of photographs Geri Kodey took while rafting along the Colorado River is set to be on display Sept. 22 through Dec. 4 in the gallery of Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org.

Billy Ocean: The singer and songwriter is set to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Tickets start at $29. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Fendika concert: A troupe of azmari musicians and dancers is set to perform music inspired by Ethiopia’s bardic tradition from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Admission is free. Visit lvccld.org.

Pop Strings Orchestra: The 15-piece band is slated to perform free at 11 p.m. Sept. 24 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Visit palms.com.

Civil War Experience: Guests can try on Civil War uniforms and learn to march and drill in formation with input from historic reenactors at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. Park admission is $7 per car for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch-state-park.

Rummage sale: Clothing, household goods and books are set to be sold at the fall sale scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Our Lady of Wisdom Byzantine Catholic Church, 2120 Lindell Road. Call 702-873-5101.

Tropicante concert: The Latin ensemble Tropicante is set to preform Mexican and Colombian cumbias, Dominican merengue, Caribbean salsa tunes, contemporary pop tunes and more in a concert scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Composting in small areas: Learn to create a compost bin for small spaces during a free workshop scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Bring a plastic bin container with a lid and newspapers. Worms will be supplied. RSVP to 702-507-3964.Visit lvccld.org.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social Club: The group plans to meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. This month’s speaker plans to discuss her experience traveling through Italy and France. There is a small fee for both members and visitors to cover refreshments at the end of the meeting plus the cost of the meeting room. Call 702-239-3899.

“The Art of Craft”: A 10-year anniversary Las Vegas Crafters Guild exhibit is set to feature paintings, fused glass vases, jewelry, fiber arts, baskets and paper-crafted pieces Sept. 27 through Nov. 15 in the gallery of West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Visit lvccld.org.

Improvisation workshop: The Las Vegas Improvisation Players plan a free workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org.

Grapes & Hops: Advance tickets are on sale for the food-, wine- and beer-tasting event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Advance tickets are $45 or $80 for two. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate for $55 each. VIP tickets are $115 and include early entry at 4 p.m., specialty food samples and a private lounge and bar. Springs Preserve members receive a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or parforthecure.com.

“Science Fiction, Science Future”: Visitors can play games with robots, experiencing augmented reality and more, in a visiting exhibit scheduled to be on display through Jan. 8 at Springs Preserve 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

Butterfly habitat: The butterflies are slated to fly in their habitat open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Nov. 20, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission to the habitat is $2 for Springs Preserve members and $3 for others. Visit springspreserve.org.

Yoga on the Meadow: Yoga sessions are planned weekends in the meadow at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. A family yoga class is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Entry into the park is $7 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $9 per vehicle for others. Email smr-interp@parks.nv.gov.

Art show: Emil Fu’s “Impressions of the Spring Mountains,” an exhibit of landscape paintings inspired by Southern Nevada, is set to be on display through Sept. 25 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

“Heritage Habitats”: Ginger Owen and Vicki Vanameyden’s art exhibit focused on nostalgia and memory is set to be on display through Oct. 1 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Visit artslasvegas.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Super Run Classic Car Show:The event featuring a variety of vintage cars is slated to return to the city of Henderson Sept. 22-25, kicking off at noon Sept. 22 at Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. The show is expected to transfer to the Water Street area Sept. 23-25. In addition to the various car shows, entertainment and food vendors are planned throughout. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Healthy Kids Festival: The fifth annual festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave. Local community partners are set to promote nutrition, physical activity, growing fruits and vegetables, healthy food tasting, music and dance instruction, BMI and health assessments. Email all_4_kids@unce.unr.edu or call 702-940-5437. Register at eventbrite.com.

DeCadence:The family-friendly food festival is set to offer cuisine from Henderson restaurants in Cadence community at Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Admission is free. Dishes and bites from participating restaurants as well as wristbands for beer and wine tasting for guests 21 or older will be for sale. Visit CadenceNV.com or call 702-558-9366.

Women’s Club fundraiser: The Women’s Club of Summerlin plans to host its Denim & Diamonds Gala fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive, with a buffet dinner, dancing, silent auction and raffles. Proceeds will benefit the club’s Dare to Dream Grant program. Tickets are $75. Visit womensclubofsummerlin.org.

The Las Vegas Hemophilia Walk and 5K: The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation is registering participants for the Sept. 24 Hemophilia Walk and 5K at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. A light pre-walk breakfast, music, fun activities for children and a team T-shirt contest are planned. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Admission to Floyd Lamb Park is free for all walk participants. There is no fee to register, but donations are welcomed. Visit hemophilia.org.

Clint Holmes: Currently starring in “Between the Lines” at the Palazzo, singer Clint Holmes plans to perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Las Ventanas at Summerlin, 10401 W. Charleston Blvd. A special question-and-answer session is planned after the performance. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required. Call 702-789-7487.

JazzFest:Free concerts featuring The Jozef Bobula Trio and The Sharps are planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way. Bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 702-229-3514 or artslasvegas.org.

National Public Lands Day Event:The volunteering event is slated all day Sept. 24 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Families are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day with music and group volunteer work. For more details and to sign up, visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

Run Walk Roll Against Bullying: The sixth annual Nevada PEP event is slated for Sept. 24 at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. On-site registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run at 9 a.m. The 1.5-mile Fun Walk is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. The entry fee is $20 in advance and $25 on site. Visit nvpep.org.

Arts academy opening: Ensemble Arts Academy, 5325 S. Fort Apache Road, Suites E and F, plans its grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25. An all-star concert, instrument drive, and a ribbon cutting are planned. The public is encouraged to make tax deductible donations of musical instruments or funds for the music program to the Discovery Charter School Foundation. Visit ensembleartsacademy.com.

Ride For Kids: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Green at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Registration runs from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Town Square with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The suggested minimum donation to ride is $40 per motorcycle and includes free coffee, morning refreshments, lunch, entertainment, a chance to win a Honda motorcycle and more. The Las Vegas Ride for Kids raises money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Visit rideforkids.org.

BikeFest RockFest: The event is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Events are scheduled Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at the Fremont Street Experience. The motorcycle rally is set to include poker runs, bikini contests, stunt shows and more. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit lasvegasbikefest.com.

PLAN AHEAD

Super Smash Bros. Tournament: Teens are invited to play Super Smash Bros. on the Wii U from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Railway art: The American Society of Railway Artists annual juried show is scheduled to be on display Sept. 30 through Jan. 8 in the Big Springs Gallery in the Origen Museum at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Ranger-led hike: A moonlit hike to Sandstone Canyon is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. The hike is 2 miles over rocky, uneven terrain and is appropriate for children 7 or older. Park admission is $7 per car for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch-state-park.

Fall Garage Sale: Mountains Edge Community Association plans to host a community garage sale with booths set up from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at Exploration Peak Park, 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, and sales at surrounding homes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A printed guide to participating homes is set to be provided at the event. An online map is set to be posted the morning of the event at mymountainsedge.com. Call 702-994-8411.

Pure Aloha Festival: Enjoy live Polynesian entertainment, carnival rides, food and vendors at the festival scheduled from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 30, noon to midnight Oct. 1 and noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 55 or older, children 5 to 10 and members of the military. Visit vizzun.com or call 702-664-6468.

Pepe Aguilar: The Grammy-Award winning singer, songwriter and actor is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $80. Visit orleansarena.com.

Auditions: Actors ages 8 to 18 are invited to audition for a Rainbow Company Youth Theatre production of “Seussical: The Musical” from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. There is no cost to audition, but if cast there is a $5 fee for youth and $10 for adults. Visit artslasvegas.org.

Beta Sigma Phi City Council: The nonprofit group is set to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Las Vegas Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-645-6666.

Pet party: Foreclosed Upon Pets Inc., a local pet rescue organization, is set to celebrate its eighth birthday with a party at the home of Tom and Conita Jones at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Guests are asked to make a $25 donation per person. To RSVP, contact Sandy Marsh at 702-279-2544 or smarsh2009@yahoo.com.

Festival of Praise: The tour is set to feature Grammy Award-winning artists Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Regina Belle and Karen Clark Sheard, as well as industry favorites such as Hezekiah Walker, at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $35. Visit orleansarena.com.

Boys Night Out: Boys and men from the community are set to be matched for games and a meal during the annual fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club, 2850 Lindell Road. Men wishing to participate pay $50. To register, visit bgcsnv.org or call Gabe Suarez at 702-253-2803.

Frank Caliendo: The comedian is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $34.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

“Beetlejuice” Group Art Show: The Bubblegum Gallery in Downtown Spaces, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Beetlejuice,” opening at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 during First Friday. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Communication seminar: Jill Spiegel, local author of five books, including “How to Talk to Anyone About Anything,” plans to bring the messages she has shared on the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” the “Today” show and more to Las Vegas in a communication seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd. The course fee is $50. Visit csn.edu/workforce or call 702-651-4747.

Painting with a Ranger: This ranger-guided program planned from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 will take participants for a walk to find a quiet place and paint at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Basic painting instruction and all watercolor supplies will be provided. Space is limited. Call 702-875-4141 to sign up.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, Nov. 6 and 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Last Man Standing: A Phin City Parrot Head Club pre-party in anticipation of an upcoming Jimmy Buffett Concert is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Tommy Rockers, 4272 Dean Martin Drive. The event is set to include performances by Terry Baber, Jerry Gontang, Donny Brewer, Tommy Rocker and more. Tickets are $43 for one or $73 for couples. The ticket includes coupons for a cheeseburger and a beer. Admission is limited to Parrot Heads 21 or older. Visit phincityphc.org.

Coin and stamp shows: The Las Vegas Coin, Currency, Jewelry, Postcard & Stamp Shows are planned from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 14-16 and Dec. 2-4, at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Contact Israel I. Bick at 866-226-0507 or iibick@sbcglobal.net.

Under the Streetlamp: The quartet featuring Michael Ingersoll, Christopher Kale Jones, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

K-9 Trials: The Metropolitan Police Department hosts area K-9 teams in a competition scheduled at 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleansarena.com.

Walk With a Doc: Take a free educational stroll with University Medical Center physicians at 8 a.m. the third Thursday of most months at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Upcoming topics include: Breast Cancer Awareness on Oct. 20; Respiratory & Lung Health on Nov. 17; and Managing Stress & Dealing with Depression on Dec. 15. Visit springspreserve.org.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Guests are invited to sample wine and food from area restaurants while enjoying music and a live auction at the Nathan Adelson Hospice fundraiser scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Tickets start at $75. VIP tickets, which include early access to a wine and cheese reception, are $150. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 are planned at the community recreation hall in the town of Blue Diamond, roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pit roast pork and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55, a local senior theater group, to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd, Suite 210. Upcoming shows scheduled include “Cemetery Club,” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30; “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Inspiring Connections Outdoors: The local nonprofit that helps expose kids to the outdoors plans its annual fundraiser with a dinner, raffle, silent auction, live music and wine bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Las Vegas Bridge World Club, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101. Admission is free. Email lasvegasico702@gmail.com.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74 and are on sale now. Visit palms.com.

Yes: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman plan to reunite for a show scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

“Wizard of Oz Group” Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Wizard of Oz” opening at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular: Acrobats and aerialists are set to perform along with a live orchestra playing holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. VIP packages with a party and meet-and-greet experiences are available. Visit orleansarena.com.

ONGOING

Stroke support: A stroke survivor support group is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. Lunch is provided. Register at 702-853-3162.

Guitar for amateurs: Local instructor Don Musser is set to give a free entry-level group lesson for teens, adults and seniors from 4 to 5 p.m. most Sundays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Cardiac support group: The group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in conference room B at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP at 702-388-4888.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.com.

Improving improv: Drop-in improv classes with a new instructor every month are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Admission is $10. Visit the thescificenter.com.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at the Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film screenings and live performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler fun: Staff members from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906.

Ethnic Express International Folk Dancing: The Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., has scheduled dancing for participants 8 or older from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $4 per person. Learn international dance styles, including Arabic, Armenian, Bulgarian, Chinese, Greek, Israeli, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian and Turkish folk dances. Call 702-732-4871 or visit ethnicexpresslasvegas.org.

Scottish Country Dancing: The Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., is set to host dancing for participants 13 or older from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Fridays. The cost is $5 per person. Call 702-229-6383 or visit artslasvegas.org.

Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythms, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live local bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Lounge offerings: The Gold Coast Showroom Lounge, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, is set to host free shows by DJ Manny at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.