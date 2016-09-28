Southwest and Spring Valley Community Events Calendar, Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Grapes & Hops:Expect live entertainment and food, wine and beer tasting at the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Advance tickets are $45 or $80 for two. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate for $55 each. VIP tickets are $115 and include early entry at 4 p.m., specialty food samples and a private lounge and bar. Springs Preserve members receive a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or parforthecure.com.

2.Pure Aloha Festival: Attendees can enjoy live Polynesian entertainment, carnival rides, food and vendors at the festival scheduled from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 30, noon to midnight Oct. 1, and noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 55 or older, children 5 to 10 and members of the military. Visit vizzun.com or call 702-664-6468.

3.Fall Garage Sale: Mountain’s Edge Community Association plans to host a community garage sale with booths set up from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at Exploration Peak Park, 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, and sales at surrounding homes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A printed guide to participating homes is set to be provided at the event. An online map is set to be posted the morning of the event at mymountainsedge.com. Call 702-994-8411.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Day of Hope: The second annual event hosted by Stacks & Yolks, 7150 S. Durango Drive, Suite 14, and 3200 N. Jones Blvd., is planned from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30. Local law enforcement and firefighters are set to serve breakfast and lunch to customers. Proceeds benefit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Call 702-260-0535.

Super Smash Bros. Tournament: Teens are invited to play Super Smash Bros. on the Wii U from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Saints of LV: The rock group is slated to perform at 10 p.m. Sept. 29 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

Railway art: The American Society of Railway Artists annual juried show is scheduled to be on display Sept. 30 through Jan. 8 in the Big Springs Gallery in the Origen Museum at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Emergency Prepardness Class: Participants can learn basics of emergency management, how to identify local hazards and how to build an emergency preparedness kit during a free workshop scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Ranger-led hike: A moonlit hike to Sandstone Canyon is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. The hike is 2 miles over rocky, uneven terrain and is appropriate for children 7 or older. Park admission is $7 per car for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch-state-park.

Halloween event: OktOVerfest is slated from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Traditional German music, food and over 50 beers to try are planned. Adults 21 or older can purchase tickets in advance for $40 at any Lee’s Discount Liquor store. Email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Copycats and Other Critters: A live animal show focused on how biomimicry and other animal adaptations have led to scientific innovations is set to feature pocket gophers, geckos, snakes and more at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekends, Oct. 1-Jan. 29, in the Big Springs Theater at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Pepe Aguilar: The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actor is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $80. Visit orleansarena.com.

Auditions: Actors ages 8 to 18 are invited to audition for a Rainbow Company Youth Theatre production of “Seussical: The Musical” from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. There is no cost to audition, but if cast there is a $5 fee for youths and $10 for adults. Visit artslasvegas.org.

Fashion show: The Spook-tacular Kids Fashion Show presented by Nordstrom is planned from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest Events Center, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. The event will feature various themed activities, fashion and kids’ couture. Following the fashion show, guests will be treated to a buffet lunch, Magical Forest rides and a DJ dance party at the Magical Forest castle. Email gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

Beta Sigma Phi City Council: The nonprofit group is set to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Las Vegas Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-645-6666.

Pet party: Foreclosed Upon Pets Inc., a local pet rescue organization, is set to celebrate its eighth birthday with a party at the home of Tom and Conita Jones at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in southwest Las Vegas. Guests are asked to make a $25 donation per person. To RSVP, contact Sandy Marsh at 702-279-2544 or smarsh2009@yahoo.com.

Immigration 101: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is set to discuss the process of immigrating to the United States and becoming a citizen during a workshop scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Festival of Praise: The tour is set to feature Grammy Award-winning artists Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Regina Belle and Karen Clark Sheard, as well as industry favorites such as Hezekiah Walker, at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $35. Visit orleansarena.com.

“Natural World — The Bat Man of Mexico”: The feature film follows Rodrigo, a man whose childhood love of bats leads him to brave hurricanes, snakes and cockroaches to save the bats. Screenings are scheduled at 3 pm. Saturdays and Sundays inside the Big Springs Theater at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The film is free with paid admission. Visit springspreserve.org.

Boys Night Out: Boys and men from the community are set to be matched for games and a meal during the annual fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club, 2850 Lindell Road. Men wishing to participate pay $50. To register, visit bgcsnv.org or call Gabe Suarez at 702-253-2803.

Bad art activity: Teens are invited to create the most dreadful art project possible in hopes of winning prizes from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Financial workshop: Learn about scams, rip-offs and unwise financial decisions during a free workshop scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

“Down the Colorado”: An exhibit of photographs Geri Kodey took while rafting along the Colorado River is set to be on display through Dec. 4 in the gallery of Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org.

“The Art of Craft”: A 10-year anniversary Las Vegas Crafters Guild exhibit is set to feature paintings, fused glass vases, jewelry, fiber arts, baskets and paper-crafted pieces by Bruce Zahedi, Jeff Murchin, Gerry Hackney, Merriam Olds, K & S Collage, Fran Ginty, Mary Beth Zahedi, Diane Davis Garcia, Linda Clark, Michael Hackney, Beth Pollock and Ken Hebert through Nov. 15 in the gallery of West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

“Science Fiction, Science Future”: Visitors can play games with robots, experiencing augmented reality and more, in a visiting exhibit scheduled to be on display through Jan. 8 at Springs Preserve 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Those who register by Oct. 1 get a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Butterfly habitat: The butterflies are slated to fly in their habitat open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Nov. 20, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission to the habitat is $2 for Springs Preserve members and $3 for others. Visit springspreserve.org.

Yoga on the Meadow: Yoga sessions are planned weekends in the meadow at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. A family yoga class is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Entry into the park is $7 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $9 per vehicle for others. Email smr-interp@parks.nv.gov.

Art show: Emil Fu’s “Impressions of the Spring Mountains,” an exhibit of landscape paintings inspired by Southern Nevada, is set to be on display through Sept. 25 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

“Heritage Habitats”: Ginger Owen and Vicki Vanameyden’s art exhibit focused on nostalgia and memory is set to be on display through Oct. 1 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Visit artslasvegas.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is set to open Sept. 30 in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Puttin’ On the Glitz: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Liberace Mansion, 4982 Shirley St., to benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. It is set to include art, live music, live and silent art auctions, a raffle, champagne, and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Mark Sandoval, UNLV’s head culinary chef. Performances by Broadway in the Hood and pianist Wes Winters are also planned. Mansion tours will be offered. Tickets are $75 each and $125 per couple. Visit nphy.org/glitz.

BikeFest RockFest: The event is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Fremont Street Experience. The motorcycle rally is set to include poker runs, bikini contests, stunt shows and more. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit lasvegasbikefest.com.

The Gracias Christmas Cantata: The free concert is scheduled at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit christmascantata.us.

Oktoberfest: The all-ages event is planned from 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The event is set to include live German music, dance, traditional food and beer, and children’s activities. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

Blessing of the Bikes: The free event for motorcycle riders is slated from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Shadow Hills Baptist Church, 7811 Vegas Drive. The first 100 motorcycles receive a gift, and a pastor will bless the bikes and the bikers. A continental breakfast also is planned. Call 702-880-7811 or visit shadowhills.org.

350 Fest: The free event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North., and is set to include a kids’ zone, a petting zoo featuring exotic animals, the second annual LVMS Show & Shine car show to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session. A beer garden, food trucks, pet adoptions by The Animal Foundation, a poker run, raffles, vendor booths, giveaways and entertainment are also planned. Visit lvms.com or call 702-644-4444.

Blessing of the Animals: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. George’s Anglican Church, 7676 Gilmore Ave., as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Call 702-395-4576.

It’s Ok 2B Different Youth presents “Reality Check”: The event is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, 1201 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event is based off of the TV show “Scared Straight” and is set to feature former gang members and inmates who plan to share their stories. Visit ok2bdifferent.net or email ok2bdifferent@gmail.com.

Heritage Harvest Festival:The city of Henderson is scheduled to host a craft fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road. The event is expected to also feature a petting zoo, bounce houses and face painting. Admission is free. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Orchid Society: The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society plans its next meeting for 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. The topic is “A Day of Potting Orchids.” The social hour begins at 1 p.m. and the meeting at 2 p.m. An orchid sale, show-and-tell and food and refreshments also are planned. The meeting is free and open to the public. Call 702-845-4872.

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@helpsonv.org.

Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N 9th St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records. Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The annual event is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, and is set to include live entertainment and a large vendor area including food and medieval reenactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School with free shuttle service picking up to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455, Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer, including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment. Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500. Visit circus-couture.com.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

PLAN AHEAD

Frank Caliendo: The comedian is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $34.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Franky Perez: The performer is slated to sing at 10 p.m. Oct. 7 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

“Beetlejuice” Group Art Show: The Bubblegum Gallery in Downtown Spaces, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Beetlejuice,” opening at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 during First Friday. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Shop for Success: Dress for Success Southern Nevada’s semi-annual excess inventory sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 in the auxiliary gym at Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive. Shoppers can expect sweaters and blouses for $6, jackets and dresses for $10, and suits and coats for $20. The sale is also set to feature sections for teens, special occasion dresses and designer brands including luxury handbags provided by Max Pawn. On Sunday, shoppers can load a bag for $25. Visit dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org.

Hands-on cooking class: Learn to cook with wine, beer and spirits during a class scheduled to feature dishes such as tequila caramel corn, limoncello shrimp bruschetta, pinot lentils, carrot osso bucco and more from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The fee is $89 or $80.10 for Springs Preserve members. Register at eventbrite.com/o/divine-cafe-at-springs-preserve-1023431219. Visit springspreserve.org.

STEAM Zoo: Families can explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with hands-on activities with guest Elias Benjelloun demonstrating WordPress, a coding tool for websites, at a free event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Family Night at the Museum: Halloween games, dinner and a screening of the film “Hocus Pocus” are scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $15 or $10 for Springs Preserve members and free to children younger than 2. Visit springspreserve.org.

Fire station open house: Clark County Fire Station 26, 4030 El Capitan Way, plans an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Free flu shots are set to be offered while supplies last. Visit clarkcountynv.gov.

Pop Strings Orchestra: The 15-piece band is set to play at 11 p.m. Oct. 8 and 22 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

Communication seminar: Jill Spiegel, local author of five books, including “How to Talk to Anyone About Anything,” plans to bring the messages she has shared on the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” the “Today” show and more to Las Vegas in a communication seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd. The course fee is $50. Visit csn.edu/workforce or call 702-651-4747.

Painting with a Ranger: This ranger-guided program planned from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 will take participants for a walk to find a quiet place and paint at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Basic painting instruction and all watercolor supplies will be provided. Space is limited. Call 702-875-4141 to sign up.

Craft & Gift Shows: The events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, Nov. 6 and 27 and Dec. 11 at the Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Vendors include artists, bag makers, bath/body soap makers, woodworkers, knitters/crocheters, bakers and more. Parking and admission are free. Adults can receive free tickets to a drawing. Attendees can receive a gift after donation of a new 10-inch or larger stuffed animal, to be given to children in hospitals and shelters. Email info@lvcraftshows.com or visit lvcraftshows.com.

Auditions: All roles are open for a production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “A Little Night Music,” to be performed Jan. 13-29 at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Auditions are scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11. Visit lvlt.org.

Painting demonstration: Artist and teacher Lian Zhen is set to demonstrate the style and technique of Chinese painting after a meeting of the Nevada Watercolor Society at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Spanish Oaks Country Club. The meeting and demonstration are free. Visit nvws.org.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 14-30, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

Last Man Standing: A Phin City Parrot Head Club pre-party in anticipation of an upcoming Jimmy Buffett concert is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Tommy Rockers, 4272 Dean Martin Drive. The event is set to include performances by Terry Baber, Jerry Gontang, Donny Brewer, Tommy Rocker and more. Tickets are $43 for one or $73 for couples. The ticket includes coupons for a cheeseburger and a beer. Admission is limited to Parrot Heads 21 or older. Visit phincityphc.org.

Coin and stamp shows: The Las Vegas Coin, Currency, Jewelry, Postcard & Stamp Shows are planned from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 14-16 and Dec. 2-4, at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Contact Israel I. Bick at 866-226-0507 or iibick@sbcglobal.net.

Under the Streetlamp: The quartet featuring Michael Ingersoll, Christopher Kale Jones, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 in the showroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29.95. Visit orleanscasino.com.

Family, Fur & Fun Festival: Pet adoptions, hands-on pet-themed activities for kids, raffles and more are planned at the fundraising festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Exploration Peak Park, 9600 S. Buffalo Drive. A Halloween costume contest is set for 1:30 p.m. The cost to compete is $3. For a $5 donation, pups can have pictures in a photo booth. Admission is free. Well-trained pets on leashes are welcome. No retractable leashes are allowed. Visit familyfurandfun.com.

K-9 Trials: The Metropolitan Police Department hosts area K-9 teams in a competition scheduled at 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleansarena.com.

Recycling workshop: Join recycling experts for a question-and-answer session with a visual presentation on how Republic Services sorts recyclable materials from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Walk With a Doc: Take a free educational stroll with University Medical Center physicians at 8 a.m. the third Thursday of most months at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Upcoming topics include: Breast Cancer Awareness on Oct. 20; Respiratory & Lung Health on Nov. 17; and Managing Stress & Dealing with Depression on Dec. 15. A special kid’s version is set from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9. Visit springspreserve.org.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Guests are invited to sample wine and food from area restaurants while enjoying music and a live auction at the Nathan Adelson Hospice fundraiser scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Tickets start at $75. VIP tickets, which include early access to a wine and cheese reception, are $150. Call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

Reckless in Vegas: The pop rock band is set to perform at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in The Lounge at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free. Visit palms.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. are planned Oct. 22 at the community recreation hall in the town of Blue Diamond, roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pit roast pork and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55, a local senior theater group, to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd, Suite 210. Upcoming shows scheduled include “Cemetery Club,” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30; “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Inspiring Connections Outdoors: The local nonprofit that helps expose kids to the outdoors plans its annual fundraiser with a dinner, raffle, silent auction, live music and wine bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Las Vegas Bridge World Club, 5580 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101. Admission is free. Email lasvegasico702@gmail.com.

Il Divo: The classical crossover group is set to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $74 and are on sale now. Visit palms.com.

Yes: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman plan to reunite for a show scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Pearl at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $50. Visit palms.com.

“Wizard of Oz Group” Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Wizard of Oz” opening at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular: Acrobats and aerialists are set to perform along with a live orchestra playing holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Tickets start at $29. VIP packages with a party and meet-and-greet experiences are available. Visit orleansarena.com.

Continental Cup of Curling: Men’s and women’s teams from Canada and the United States are set to form Team North America to take on Team World, which includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia and Japan in a competition scheduled Jan. 11-15 at the Orleans Arena, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Ticket packages, whcih grant access to all 11 draws, start at $238. Visit orleansarena.com.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Pearl inside the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets start at $45. Visit palms.com.

ONGOING

Stroke support: A stroke survivor support group is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. Lunch is provided. Register at 702-853-3162.

Guitar for amateurs: Local instructor Don Musser is set to give a free entry-level group lesson for teens, adults and seniors from 4 to 5 p.m. most Sundays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Friday Night Live: Live bands are slated to play from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5. An after party with DJ R.O.B. is scheduled from 10 p.m. to midnight. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Karaoke Night: The restaurant at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, offers karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and live music Saturday nights. Visit bonniesprings.com.

Improving improv: Drop-in improv classes with a new instructor every month are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St. Admission is $10. Visit the thescificenter.com.

Bluegrass jam sessions: The events are planned at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on the patio at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110. Call 702-247-7000.

Birds of the Air Food Pantry: The pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

A Home 4 Spot: Pet adoption events are scheduled from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of most months at Woof Gang Pet Bakery, 7080 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of most months at the Wagging Tail Pet Store, 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 157. Visit ahome4spot.com.

Buddhism 101: The free event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the SGI-Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W. Charleston Blvd. Participants can learn about Nichiren Buddhism, karma, the Lotus Sutra and how to chant to transform their lives and become happy. Visit sgi-usa-lasvegas.org or call 702-258-6489.

Pau Hana Social: The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club conducts a monthly social gathering at the Aloha Kitchen & Bar, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 110. Potential new members are invited to attend. Visit lasvegashcc.org.

Film screenings and live performances: The Sci Fi Center, 5077 Arville St., offers events most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Typical Saturday Night, an evening of burlesque and comedy, is scheduled at 10 p.m. every third Saturday. Live shadowcast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled at 10 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. For a full schedule of upcoming showings, visit thescificenter.com.

Toddler activities: Staff members from Family to Family Connection plan to demonstrate activities for toddlers and parents at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3820.

Fish feeding: Watch staff members feed the fish in the faux stream at 4 p.m. Fridays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Visit basspro.com.

Las Vegas Crafters Guild: The group meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday at Michaels, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com or call 702-260-0932.

Live music: Music is offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays featuring Marty Mancuso and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring Mark and Dom at Elements Fine Casual Dining & Cocktails, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Call 702-750-2991 or visit elementscasualdining.com.

Square Dancing Classes: The Stardusters Square & Round Dancers are set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays for $5 at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2900 S. Valley View Blvd. Call 702-348-4906. Free Zumba Classes: Licensed instructor Jean Smith teaches dance fitness to Latin rhythm, appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Call 702-507-6030 or visit lvccld.org. This class is also offered at 6 p.m. Fridays at Body Focus Fitness, 7380 S. Eastern Ave. Call 702-228-4967.

Open mic: Events are planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursdays at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Call 702-365-7111 or visit orleanscasino.com.

Live local bands: Bands play at 9 p.m. Saturdays at Money Plays, 4755 W. Flamingo Road, and an open mic night is scheduled at 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Visit moneyplayslv.com.

Lounge offerings: The Gold Coast Showroom Lounge, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, is set to host free shows by DJ Manny at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Karaoke: Music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.

John Windsor: The singer is scheduled to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays at McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. He also is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. Mondays at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit john-windsor.com.

Jerry Tiffe: The musician is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

The Peter Love Trio: The group is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays at Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit palacestation.sclv.com.