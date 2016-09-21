Standard & Pour elevates tapas experience in Henderson

Standard & Pour is perched high above Eastern Avenue near the entrance to Anthem, and for those making the two-flight stair climb (or taking the elevator), they will be rewarded with innovative tapas in an atmosphere surrounded by views of the Las Vegas Valley.

Opened in August in the location formerly occupied by Firefly, Standard & Pour is a joint venture of the Simon Hospitality Group — co-created by late celebrity chef Kerry Simon — and Titan Brands. The 130-seat eatery bills itself as a “gastro lounge-style” restaurant, with a dining room that encourages socializing. General manager Ed Tracy said the space underwent some renovation from its Firefly past (that ill-fated concept vacated the location in 2014), including an expansion of the bar area. The rest of the interior is open and bright, with plenty of window seating from which to take in those sweeping valley views.

There’s also a more casual lounge area to the front of the restaurant, including an inviting outdoor seating area anchored by a fire pit.

The menu puts a refined spin on traditional tapas offerings: the Mac & Cheese here is finished with a port wine reduction; instead of bacon-wrapped dates, there’s Date & Bleu Cheese Jam served with bacon bread; and tartare is served with tuna or venison, with the later version featuring cherry mostarda, white chocolate and quail egg.

For those fearing the menu might be too fancy for a casual evening out, fear not: Salt & Pepper fries (served with basil mayo, horseradish mustard and smoked ketchup for dipping) are a crowd-pleaser, along with the Spicy Shrimp served in red curry, sambal and coconut milk. There’s also a platter of mini burgers featuring Fontina cheese, criss-cut potato and tomato relish.

The menu is divided into the “V,” or veggie, side; the “F,” or fish, side; and the “M,” or meat, side. Choices on the V menu range from $8 to $14; the F menu is $14 to $24, and the M menu is $12 to $26. Portions are designed to be shared, so your best bet is to pick three to four starter options for the table and go from there.

The dessert menu also deviates from traditional fare, turning the cheesecake blondie into a wine-inspired affair, with merlot ice cream and alcohol-infused whipped cream. My favorite was the Fruit Loop Panna Cotta, served topped with orange sorbet, house-made raspberry gummy and hazelnuts.

The cocktail menu at Standard & Pour focuses on the handcrafted, including single-serving cocktails such as the tasty Man Candy ($12; Belvedere peach vodka, sweet heat syrup and moscato) and the large format ($69; serves six or more) Netflix & Chill (Belvedere citrus vodka, cranberry cocktail and blueberry puree).

Hours are from 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Parking and valet are available.

Call 702-629-5523 or visit standardandpourlv.com.