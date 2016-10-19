Summerlin Area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 20-26, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Nathan Adelson Hospice’s 17th annual fundraiser is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Proceeds benefit the hospice’s pediatric and Families in Need programs. Sample wines and cuisine from some of the area’s finest restaurants. A silent auction also is planned. Guests must be 21 or older. VIP tickets are $150 and general admission is $75. Call 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

2.Zombie Run: The first annual Zombie Run to benefit Easter Seals Nevada is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Runners and walkers will join the walking dead during a zombie-infested timed 5K that will later lead into the Fun Run. Afterwards, survivors can celebrate at the city of Las Vegas’ Fall Festival, featuring activities, vendors and more. Makeup artists from Ulta will be on site to transform willing participants into zombies. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Registration is $40. Advance online registration is encouraged at events.eastersealsnevada.org.

3.Teddy Bear Run: UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation plans to host its sixth annual Teddy Bear Run from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. A 5K run and 1-mile walk are planned for registered participants. All proceeds will assist families in need obtain medical grants to fund medical treatments, services or equipment. Visit uhccf.org or active.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

“Ben Franklin Live”: The free performance is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Benjamin Franklin will be brought to life by teacher and actor Chris Lowell. Call 702-507-3630.

Trunk or Treat at Village Square: The event is planned as part of Third Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave. Classic cars will be on display to hand out candy provided by Village Square. A kids’ corner also is planned with LV Bounce Party and face painting by Art Party 4 U. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Call 702-625-4108.

HallOVino: The adults-only evening sponsored by the Opportunity Village Legacy Society and Sundvick Legacy Center is planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Expect wine samplings and hors d’oeurves along with Magical Forest attractions. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 at the event. Visit hallOVino.org or email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Walter Hoving Home gala: The home plans its 10th anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It supports program ministry and helps bring public awareness to drug addiction. Planned entertainment includes gospel recording artist Annie Meadows, and Dave Courvoisier of Channel 8 News is set to emcee. Expect also a dinner and raffle prizes. Tickets are $100. Visit tinyurl.com/h8nkrln, call 702-386-1965 or email mraftery@walterhovinghome.com.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21 through Dec. 9, inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. An opening reception is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

A Tribute to Journey: The performance is scheduled at 6 and 8 p.m. Oct. 21 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $15 for the all-ages show. Call 702-797-7777 or visit sclv.com.

Las Vegas Tenors: The group plans to perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $22. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Boo Bash & Food Festival: The festival is planned from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Live music, a raffle with prizes ranging from $750 to $3,500, dancing with the Patty Janura Band from 5 to 9 p.m., carnival games and rides, jump houses, a rock climbing wall, Bingo, trick-or-treating, a haunted house and international food are planned. Event tickets are $1 per food item, games or rides. Call 702-804-8326.

Ward 4 Fall Festival: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Enjoy performances by local choirs, food trucks, face painting, a bounce house and a pumpkin roll. Call 702-229-2524.

Art at the Market: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at Bruce Trent Park, 1600 N. Rampart Blvd., as part of the farmers market. Visit facebook.com/FarmersMarketLasVegas.

Author event: Stillpoint’s Reader’s Community plans a three-part, three-month series called “Afternoons with the Author” at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave. The next one is set from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 with “Becoming A Person of Mercy: Personal Reflections and Practices on the Works of Mercy” by Max Oliva. “My Wish (to fill the people with joy) — The Life Story (thus far) of Bhante Sujatha” by Mary Gustafson is set for Nov. 10. There is no cost, but a freewill donation to Stillpoint is requested. Call 702-243-4040.

Dinosaur Ball: The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s 25th annual event is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Hosted by local comedian Paul Scally, the gala is set to include live entertainment by musician and impressionist Doug Starks and an 18-piece orchestra and Dave Courvoisier, reminiscing on the history and local impact of the accredited downtown museum. Tickets start at $250 with table sponsorship opportunities available. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

“Vegas Country with Shania & Tim”: The tribute show is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Art Festival at Las Vegas Farmers Market: Art at the Market is slated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at Bruce Trent Park, 1600 N. Rampart Blvd. Call 702-245-6077 or email markvranesh@mail.com.

Trunk or Treat: The free trick-or-treating event is planned from cars in the parking lot at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd., at noon Oct. 23. Call 702-341-7800 or visit mviewpc.org.

Haunted House: Angel’s Power Ltd., which seeks to end sexual crimes against children, plans a Haunted House from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24-31 at 600 Palmhurst Drive. The event is free for children under 5 and $3 for all others. Visit angelspowerltd.org or call 702-233-8221.

Faith Lutheran open house: Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School plans to host a fall admissions open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at its campus, 2015 S. Hualapai Way. Parents and prospective students will have the opportunity to meet teachers, coaches and administrative staff and take campus tours. RSVP to Joel Arnold at 702-804-4413 or admissions@flhsemail.org.

Learn About Vaccines: Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center — West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105, plans an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25. Special performance by WinWin Entertainment, followed by a “Vaccines, Myths & Facts” presentation. Call 702-750-3425.

Coffee With The Mayor: Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Ward 4 City Councilman Stavros Anthony plan to host the event at 8 a.m. Oct. 25 at Kneader’s, 7100 W. Craig Road.

Halloween Horror Classics: Free movie screenings of horror classics are slated for 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

Variety show: “Variety at the Suncoast” is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The show is free for B Connected members. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Beers with Beers & Tarkanian: The event for those 21 or older is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Steiner’s Pub, 1750 N. Buffalo Drive. Join Ward 1 Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian and Ward 2 Councilman Bob Beers for conversation about the city. Call 702-229-2420.

Pilates to support breast cancer awareness: The free classes are planned all day Oct. 29 at Galaxy Pilates, 1970 Village Center Circle, Suite 5. Different classes will be offered all day, and donations will be accepted to go toward breast cancer research. Space is limited. RSVP by calling Aga Kozearska at 702-576-4798.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Log rolling class: The activity for ages 7 to 17 is offered Saturdays in October at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, to help children develop balance skills while trying to stay atop a floating log. Registration is underway and costs $45. Call 702-229-1488.

Watercolor exhibit: The 2016 Nevada Watercolor Society Fall Show is set to run through Nov. 29 during regular library hours at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

WORTH A DRIVE

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Balloon Festival: The event, put on by Southern Hills Hospital, 9300 W. Sunset Road, runs Oct. 21-23 and includes balloon glow shows, amusement park rides, carnival games, arts and crafts, face painting, health fairs and more. Admission is free. Balloon rides start at $250 per person and proceeds will support scholarships for Las Vegas students. Visit southernhillshospital.com.

“The Cemetery Club”: The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Offseason Series plans to present the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. Tickets are $5 at the door, or call Taylor at 702-579-7529.

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival/Parade: The Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade is planned for 8 p.m. Oct. 21 beginning at West Charleston Boulevard and heading north on Fourth Street to Ogden Avenue. The festival is planned from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, with activities and vendors for all ages. Festival tickets are $10 per day or $15 for a two-day pass for adults 18 or older and $5 per day for youths 8 to 17. Visit lasvegaspride.org or call 866-930-3336.

Square Dancing on the Strip: The Las Vegas Business Academy’s fifth annual fundraiser is scheduled at 5:30 Oct. 21 at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Arena Drive. It is set to start with cocktails and continue with dinner at 6:30 p.m. featuring local cuisine from Las Vegas chefs. Restaurants participating in this year’s fundraiser are set to include Bouchon, Briggs Oyster Co., Capital Grille, Hakkasan, Herringbone, Kona Grill, Milos, Old Homestead, Rao’s, Scarpetta, Stripsteak, Tacos & Tequila, T-Bones, Veranda and more. The academy is set to honor Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of government relations and corporate responsibility for Caesars Entertainment Corp., with the Griffin Award. Attendees are also set to receive a ticket to that evening’s Keith Urban show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $500, and the event is set to raise scholarship funds for UNLV students pursuing a law degree or master’s degree in hospitality, engineering or business. Visit lvbanv.org, email information@lvbanv.org or call 702-998-2138.

Charli XCX: The performer is scheduled to headline the official Las Vegas PRIDE after-party concert at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $18.34 to $32.11. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

L.U.V. Life: The series is scheduled to kick off with LUV Your Voice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. It is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Upcoming topics include LUV Your Mind on Nov. 4, LUV Your Soul on Nov. 18 and LUV Your Mind on Dec. 2. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Lobster Fair: The 46th annual fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway. Fresh, live and steamed Maine lobsters can be pre-ordered or purchased the day of while supplies last. Admission is free. Attendees take their lobsters home. Live entertainment, used books and baked food for sale, a fashion show and other food options, including chowder and Mexican food, are to be available. A silent auction and raffle also are planned. Visit lobsterfair.com 702-735-7655.

Yard sale and fall festival: A community yard sale is planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a fall festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the community recreation hall in Blue Diamond, 26 Village Blvd., roughly 13 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $7 for children. A pot roast and turkey dinner, silent auction and live music are planned. Call Mary Ellen at 702-875-4006.

S.T.O.M.P. (Standing Together Opposing Misuse of Power): The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. It is designed to bring awareness to and help stop domestic violence by allowing participants to share personal experiences, engage the expertise of professionals in the community, and encourage men, women and teens to be advocates for themselves and those they care about via interactive workshops. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Neighborhood 3 — Requisition of Doom:” The production is planned at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 27 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30 in the BackStage Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The play is a dark comedy about the realities of online horror video games, directed by Mindy Woodhead. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Haunted Bridge Concert:The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Exploring Southern Nevada: The lunch and lecture series is planned from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Corn Creek Visitor Center, Desert National Wildlife Refuge, 16001 Corn Creek Road, about a half-hour northwest of Las Vegas. Families are invited to bring a lunch and listen to a presentation about exploring the mountain ranges of Southern Nevada. Visit fws.gov/refuge/desert.

Lights On Afterschool: The free national event is being celebrated by the city of Las Vegas, the Clark County School District and the Nevada Afterschool Network from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road. It is set to feature a resource fair for families, games and activities, music and performances, and refreshments. Volunteers are needed to help paint a mural as a service project for Make a Difference Day. There will be free hot dogs, chips and water, while supplies last, provided by Three Square. Visit nvafterschool.org.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social club meeting: The club, geared toward singles who are interested in local, national and international travel, plans to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. A guest speaker will discuss repositioning cruises. Call 702-239-3899.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Spooktacular: Life Time Athletic’s Las Vegas clubs are planning their annual family event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Time Athletic Green Valley, 121 Carnegie St., and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Life Time Athletic Summerlin on Oct. 29. Visit lifetimefitness.com.

Hallo-WINE Walk: Tasting stations for cocktail and wine enthusiasts are planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Participating restaurants include the Grand Cafe, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Libre Mexican Cantina, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Lucky Bar, 8 Noodle Bar, Salute Trattoria Italiana and T-Bones Chophouse & Lounge. General admission is $39 and VIP is $49. Purchase tickets at any Stations Casinos Reward Center or visit sclv.com.

Michael Lington: The saxophonist is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $35. Visit sclv.com.

Halloween Costume Party and Dance: Celebrate Halloween with Claudieus Leon Gilliam, formerly of the Buck Ram Platters, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the ballroom at Sun City Summerlin’s Desert Vista Community Center, 10360 Sun City Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are limited. Visit scscai.com.

Making Strides of Las Vegas: The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

JCC BBQ Cook-off, Festival and Country Showdown: The fifth annual event is slated for Oct. 30 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, and will feature 18 teams competing for the title of Ultimate Grill Master, 16 kids’ teams, celebrity judges and the 35th annual Country Showdown singer/songwriter talent search. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Visit JCCBBQ.com.

“50 Pounds from Stardom”: The show is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Treat Street: The free Halloween event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Trick-or-treating with Downtown Summerlin retailers and a dog costume contest benefiting The Animal Foundation are planned. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

Luncheon for Women: Las Vegas’ only PGA TOUR event, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, invites the women of Las Vegas to ditch their heels in favor of flats during the tournament’s sixth annual Women’s Day Kick Off Your Heels Luncheon, slated for 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Sponsors supporting this year’s luncheon include Andiron Steak & Sea, Desert Radiologists, Dillard’s and Downtown Summerlin. Visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

“A Multicultural Feast of American Heritage”: The free event is planned for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Join storyteller Jim Cogan as he shares animated tales in celebration of American heritage and native lore. Call 702-507-3630.

Meditation guidance: Blessing and Meditation on How to Handle Disturbing Thoughts and Emotions is set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D. The presenter is set to be Bhante Sujatha, a Buddhist monk for more than 30 years. The cost is $35. A discussion, “What Bhante’s Message Means To Me,” is planned from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Call 702-243-4040 or visit stillpointcsd.org.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

Beatles tribute band: The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute is planned for 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 at the Suncoast Showroom, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $33; Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

“Trunk Songs”: The show is slated for 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Candlebox: The band is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $39.95. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

“Sunday Suppers”: The fundraisers are scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Chef Mayra of Pura Vida Bakery and Bystro and Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market have teamed up to host a vegan farm-to-table dinner series to raise money for different charities. Expect live music, wine and raffles. The November event is Happy Thanks Living: A Gathering of Family & Friends, to benefit Create a Change Now. The December one is Holiday Farmhouse Brunch: Giving From the Heart, to benefit Project 150. Tickets for each start at $50 per person. Visit fresh52.com.

Rob Garrett: The performer’s tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Soap making: The class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“The Anasazi and the Lost City”: The program for children ages 6 to 11 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Learn about archaeological tools and artifacts from the Anasazi people in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Call 702-507-3860.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society invites singers to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The chorus is set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information is at SNMAS.com.

Photography exhibit: The exhibit “HAVANA: In the Times of Fidel by Armand Thomas” is slated to run Nov. 29 through Feb. 14 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Thomas’s photographs of Havana, Cuba, depict the embargo before the thaw of relations with the U.S. Call 702-507-3860.

Resolution Run: The running event is planned for Dec. 31 at Kellogg-Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave., with 5K and 10K runs. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Black & White Ball: The Nevada Ballet Theatre plans to honor Vanessa Williams as its Woman of the Year at its 33rd annual event set for Jan. 28 at Aria. Visit nevadaballet.org.

Groups, societies and clubs:

The Moms Club of Las Vegas Summerlin is welcoming new members. In addition to weekly playdates, Moms Club also hosts two to three events per week for all ages and typically include park playtime, factory tours and farmers markets. The club offers moms a chance to relax in a kid-free setting with refreshments and adult conversation. Moms Club Las Vegas Summerlin is open to all moms, including expectant mothers. Kids’ ages range from newborn to elementary school. Email momsclublasvegas.com or call 541-350-1599.

The Las Vegas Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Email secesh@lvscv.com or call 702-858-9963.

An improv and comedy troupe is scheduled to meet and rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Five Star Tavern, 9201 Del Webb Blvd., at the Palm Valley Golf Course clubhouse. Spectators are welcome. Call 818-261-4566 or 702-363-5330.

The Centennial Las Vegas Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month inside the community room of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave. The group is dedicated to genealogy and ancestry research. Visit clvgs7.wix.com/clvgs.

Ward 2 Walkers meet at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hualapai Trailhead Park, just north of Alta Drive on Hualapai Way. Join Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers for exercise and conversation. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-2144.

Current Events West, a discussion group, plans to meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Las Vegas Kiwi Club for retired flight attendants meets for lunch the third Wednesday of each month. Members are from American Airlines, TWA, Trans Caribbean, Reno Air, Ozark and USAir. Times and locations vary. Visit thekiwiclub.org or call 702-269-3042.

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas-Summerlin invites the Summerlin business community to breakfast and fellowship Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Email summerlinrotary@rotarysummerlin.org.

Monthly bladder cancer support group meetings are planned for the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive, in meeting room 1a. Patients and survivors of bladder cancer and their spouses, partners and caregivers are invited for informational and support meetings. RSVP to Don or Teri at donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is planned for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A cardiac support group is slated to meet at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month in classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7470.

A cardiac support group is set to meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP to 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education, including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease, and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

A stroke survivors support group is set to meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7061.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at Sahara West library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

A gynecological cancer support group is set to meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. The group is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. Call 702-233-7751.

A tobacco cessation program is planned for Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A stroke support group is set to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., especially for adults 55 or younger but everyone is welcome. Call 702-853-3162.

The Jewish Singles Social Club for men and women plans its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-233-8618 or 702-243-1761.

A bereavement support group is set to meet from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The free West Side Photo Club plans to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It is looking for active, experienced photographers willing to share their knowledge and passion for digital photography. The varied meeting agenda promotes the technical, artistic and social aspects of photography. Email westsidephotoclub@yahoo.com.

The German Friendship Club is set to meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Trails Community Center, 1910 Spring Gate Lane. Call 702-254-2590.

Named for the 10-13 call for an officer who needs assistance, the Las Vegas 13 Club meets the last Thursday of most months (except November, when it meets the third Thursday) at 7 p.m. at O’Aces Sports Bar, 4955 S. Decatur Blvd. The club is made up primarily of retired New York Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers. No meeting is planned for December. Visit lvten13.com. Call 702-349-5313 or email trimbolipeterd@yahoo.com.

The nonprofit Las Vegas Crafters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Michael’s, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a short business portion, followed by an educational program. Call 702-260-0932 or visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Westside Newcomers Club plans its monthly coffee event for prospective members at 9:15 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road. The coffee event is for those new to the area. Email westsidenewcomersclub.org or email wncmbrship@yahoo.com.

The Las Vegas chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans invites past and present Merchant Mariners to its meetings, set for 11 a.m. the third Friday of every month except Aug. at the Red Rock Moose Club, 4970 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-732-0888.

For those 50 or older, Seton Singles Meetings are planned at 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Gatherings include food, dine-outs, movie nights, card games or game nights, theatrical productions and other local activities. Email setonsingleslv@gmail.com.

Sports Talk, a discussion group, is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Fridays at the St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The group is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Summerlin Writer’s Club plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month at 8885 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140. Call 702-204-4250.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

Classes/services:

Advanced jewelry making is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Older adults can learn more techniques at this program. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play Mah Jong from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can learn more about knitting and crocheting at a program set from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults have the opportunity to play pinochle, dominoes and other games from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play canasta and dominos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

ForeverFit is planned from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. These exercise classes specifically designed for older adults and focus on core strengthening, balance, stretching, breathing techniques and more. Class size is limited. RSVP by calling 866-707-6056.

Let’s Get Together is offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Join others for conversation and laughter during an informal weekly get together. No RSVP required. Call 702-750-3425.

Older adults can learn more about computers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is offered for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Free blood pressure screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required; 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Email atriaseville.com or 702-804-6800.

Free Fly Fishing Workshops led by Bill Teresco are set to be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for advanced students Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Email basspro.com or call 702-730-5200.

The free MS Stretch & Flex class for those with multiple sclerosis and H2U members ($5 fee for all others) is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Mindfulness and Insight Meditation is planned for 4:15 p.m. Sundays at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Matt Hennager plans to offer free guitar lessons for beginners from noon to 1 p.m. the first three Sundays of each month at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Arrive 15 minutes early to tune your guitar. Call 702-507-3630 or 702-533-3611.

Churches:

Grace Presbyterian Church’s Hualapai campus, 4590 S. Hualapai Way, plans to host a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m., and popcorn and snacks will be provided. Call 702-384-4554.

The Birds of the Air Food Pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

Central Christian Church’s Summerlin congregation is scheduled to meet at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays. Visit centralonline.tv/summerlin.

At Tivoli Village:

Free parent and child tennis clinics by the United States Tennis Association Nevada are planned for the first Sunday of every month for children 8 or younger in the Children’s Play Area at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd. The clinic for 3- to 5-year-olds is planned from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and for 6- to 8-year-olds from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

The Fresh52 farmers market is open for the season at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., with new vendors. The market is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. On select dates, guests can also enjoy special events, live entertainment, chef demonstrations and free arts and crafts for kids. Ride a bicycle to the market and receive a 10 percent discount. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue plans to host pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. the second, third and fourth Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave. Adoptions are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday at Shaggy Chic Pet Salon at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Visit ahome4spot.com.

At Village Square:

The monthly Third Thursdays event is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave., to provide the community with fun activities and promotions at the shops and restaurants in the center. A car show and arts and crafts vendors are planned, along with raffle prizes and music. Visit govillagesquare.com or call 702-625-4108.

At Downtown Summerlin:

Fit4Mom plans to host Stroller Barre classes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Downtown Summerlin is offering a farmers market curated by Kerry Clasby, also known as The Intuitive Forager, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Pavilion on Festival Plaza Drive between Rosemary and Oval Park drives. The market features 90 percent organic produce and plans to host cooking demonstrations, live music, classes dedicated to ecological stewardship and tasting events. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

The U.S. Tennis Association plans to host free tennis clinics for children ages 3 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Macy’s Court at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The clinics are designed to introduce the sport to children and teach basic skill set. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Rampart Casino entertainment:

Addison’s Lounge in the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live entertainment. Call 702-507-5900.

J.C.’s Irish Sports Pub inside the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live music 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Call 702-869-7725.

The Rampart Casino’s Round Bar, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to present live music throughout the week. Call 702-507-5900.

Bonkerz Comedy Club inside Addison’s Lounge at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., has acts slated for 7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 702-507-5980.

Red Rock Resort entertainment:

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature Mahi Crabbe from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in T-Bones Chophouse. Cali Tucker is set to perform from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Steven Raper is set to perform from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Line dancing is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., for guests 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays in Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Onyx Bar at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Rick Duarte is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Tony Venniro from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Lucille’s at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to host live entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

The Bingo Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature live music for guests 21 or older from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Local entertainment:

Friday Night Band Night is set to present live rock, blues or country bands at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at The Summit, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Admission is $10 with a one-drink minimum. Call 702-240-1311.

Las Vegas Accordion Club members Walter Piortrowski, Etta Baykara, Betty Guthrie, Mary Kaplan and Bob Schoffstall are scheduled to perform from 1 to 4 p.m. every third Saturday at the Food Factory, 4140 S. Durango Drive. Visit facebook.com/LVAccordions.

Free museum admission:

Bank of America invites cardholders to explore Southern Nevada museums free as part of the Museums on Us program the first weekend of every month. Anyone with a U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch or Bank of America debit or credit card can visit the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place; the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North; or the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., free. Present a debit or credit card to receive free museum admission. Visit museums.bankofamerica.com.