Summerlin Area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Treat Street: The free Halloween event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Trick-or-treating with Downtown Summerlin retailers and a dog costume contest benefiting The Animal Foundation are planned. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

2. Making Strides of Las Vegas: The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

3.Hallo-WINE Walk: Tasting stations for cocktail and wine enthusiasts are planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Participating restaurants include the Grand Cafe, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Libre Mexican Cantina, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Lucky Bar, 8 Noodle Bar, Salute Trattoria Italiana, and T-Bones Chophouse & Lounge. General admission is $39 and VIP is $49. Purchase tickets at any Stations Casinos Reward Center or visit sclv.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Treat Street: The complimentary event for families is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Families can come in costume for trick-or-treating throughout the common area while retailers and restaurants hand out candy. It is free and open to the public. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

Ghoul Pool Event: The Desert Breeze Pool and Recreation Center is slated to host Pools and Ghouls from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. Early registration is $5 or $10 at the door. Parents and children 2 or younger are free. Visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Grand opening: The new RH Las Vegas gallery is set to have a grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Tivoli Village, 340 S. Rampart Blvd. The gallery-like retail space offers four levels and 60,000 square feet. It is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Visit rh.com.

Church Halloween party: A free Halloween festival is slated from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4601 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Expect carnival games, a cake walk, refreshments and prizes for costumes. Call 702-648-8437, email secretary@wpcvegas.org or visit wpcvegas.org.

Spooktacular: Life Time Athletic’s Las Vegas clubs are planning their annual family event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Life Time Athletic Green Valley, 121 Carnegie St., and 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Life Time Athletic Summerlin, 10721 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lifetimefitness.com.

Michael Lington: The saxophonist is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $35. Visit sclv.com.

Free concert: Sirocco Flutes of Las Vegas plans to a classical music concert for 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 8901 Del Webb Blvd. A goodwill offering will be taken. Visit siroccoflutes.org or call 702-233-3029.

Halloween Costume Party and Dance: Celebrate Halloween with Claudieus Leon Gilliam, formerly of the Buck Ram Platters, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the ballroom at Sun City Summerlin’s Desert Vista Community Center, 10360 Sun City Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are limited. Visit scscai.com.

Pilates to support breast cancer awareness: The free classes are planned all day Oct. 29 at Galaxy Pilates, 1970 Village Center Circle, Suite 5. Different classes will be offered all day, and donations will be accepted to go toward breast cancer research. Space is limited. RSVP by calling Aga Kozearska at 702-576-4798.

JCC BBQ Cook-off, Festival and Country Showdown: The fifth annual event is slated for Oct. 30 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, and will feature 18 teams competing for the title of Ultimate Grill Master, 16 kids’ teams, celebrity judges and the 35th annual Country Showdown singer/songwriter talent search. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Visit JCCBBQ.com.

Monster Dash: The 5K, hosted by The Ogden Foundation, is planned for 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive. Packet pick-up is from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at REI Boca Park. Registration is $40 until Oct. 28 and $45 at packet pick-up and race day. Visit desertskyadventures.com/las-vegas-monster-dash.

“50 Pounds from Stardom”: The show is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Fall Concert Series: The Jazzmin Vocal Band is set to perform with the College of Southern Nevada Jazz Singers at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 as part of the free Fall Concert Series at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd. A goodwill offering will be taken. Call 702-341-7800 or visit mviewpc.org.

Luncheon for Women: Las Vegas’ only PGA TOUR event, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, invites the women of Las Vegas to ditch their heels in favor of flats during the tournament’s sixth annual Women’s Day Kick Off Your Heels Luncheon, slated for 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Sponsors supporting this year’s luncheon include Andiron Steak & Sea, Desert Radiologists, Dillard’s and Downtown Summerlin. Visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

Veterans expo: The fifth annual Large Vision Business Network Mixer event 400 Jobs for 400 Vets — A Veterans Day Celebration is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The free expo in the Grand Ballroom will be open only to veterans with ID from 11 a.m. to noon and to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Call 702-639-6964 or visit pjproductionlive.com/LVBNM.html.

“A Multicultural Feast of American Heritage”: The free event is planned for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Join storyteller Jim Cogan as he shares animated tales in celebration of American heritage and native lore. Call 702-507-3630.

Meditation guidance: Blessing and Meditation on How to Handle Disturbing Thoughts and Emotions is set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D. The presenter is set to be Bhante Sujatha, a Buddhist monk for more than 30 years. The cost is $35. A discussion, “What Bhante’s Message Means To Me,” is planned from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Call 702-243-4040 or visit stillpointcsd.org.

Haunted House: Angel’s Power Ltd., which seeks to end sexual crimes against children, plans a Haunted House from 6 to 9 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 600 Palmhurst Drive. The event is free for children under 5 and $3 for all others. Visit angelspowerltd.org or call 702-233-8221.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

Log rolling class: The activity for ages 7 to 17 is offered Saturdays in October at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, to help children develop balance skills while trying to stay atop a floating log. Registration is underway and costs $45. Call 702-229-1488.

Watercolor exhibit: The 2016 Nevada Watercolor Society Fall Show is set to run through Nov. 29 during regular library hours at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display through Dec. 9 inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Folies, Fashion and Your Philharmonic: The Las Vegas Philharmonic is hosting a reception to raise money for the orchestra at the Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Guests will have a first look at the the expanding “Les Folies Bergere” exhibit and enjoy cocktails, a raffle, MAC Cosmetics and music. Tickets start at $100. Visit tinyurl.com/foliesphilharm.

Haunted cruises: A Pirate Cruise around Lake Las Vegas featuring fun family activities is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the marina in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Admission is $25 per person. A Shipwrecked Adult Haunted Cruise with free appetizers and Captain Morgan Rum drinks is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Admission is $25 for those 21 or older. Visitlakelasvegas.com.

Free Monster Movie Marathon: Free showings of Tim Burton Halloween movies such as “Beetlejuice,” “Frankenweenie,” “Corpse Bride” and “Coraline” are set to play from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

MacBeth: The Shakespeare Institute of Nevada is slated to put on a free production of the play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Special VIP seating is available for $35 per person and includes front-row seating, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres at Essence & Herbs from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

“Deepak Chopra, The Future of Wellbeing”: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $35 to $175. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Haunt the Wetlands: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visitors are invited to explore the Haunted Maze and Spooky Walk with discovery stations about creatures of the night. Costumes are welcome, but adults are requested to not wear full face masks. Attendees are requested to bring a donation of either a non-perishable food item, clothing for a child aged 3 to 12 years, or an unwrapped gift for a child aged 3 to 12 years. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Creature features: The cult classic films “The Brain from Outer Space” and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” are slated to be screened from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3514.

Nevadaween: The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. The family-friendly event is set to feature a haunted house, pumpkin painting, a craft fair, children’s games, a costume contest, a soup cook-off, raffle prizes and more. Admission is $1 for ages 13 or older. Visit friendsofthefort.org or call 702-486-3511.

Monster Mash Pumpkin Dash: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. It is set to include a 1K fun run, pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-8200.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The opening reception for the exhibit is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

Fall Flower Show: The Nevada Garden Clubs, 800 Twin Lakes Drive, is showcasing plants that can be grown in Las Vegas from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. Admission is free. Call 702-233-3321.

McKee Ranch Pumpkin Patch: The Patch, 8982 Dean Martin Drive, is open for families from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. For a donation of $20, families can take home a pumpkin and enjoy hay rides and other farm fun. Call 702-361-9606.

Chanh Boupha Pumpkin Carving: The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Guests are set to have a chance to win one of two professionally carved 80-pound pumpkins done in full view by Chanh Boupha. Boupha is set to carve the pumpkins from noon to 2 p.m. Free hot dogs and soda are set to be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free face painting is set from noon to 3 p.m. Visit walkerfurniture.com or call 702-903-2968.

Town Scary Halloween: The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants. Several activities are scheduled including a variety of holiday-themed children’s games. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Sin City Halloween: The free event is scheduled Oct. 28 and 29 at El Cortez, 600 Fremont St. It is set to feature vampire showgirls, a hearse car show and Halloween-related question-and-answer sessions with the Nevada Paranormal Task Force, William Powell from the Sci Fi Center and cast and crew from classic horror films. A red carpet event is scheduled at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 with photo opportunities and the family of Lon Chaney Jr., who played the title role in 1941’s “The Wolf Man.” The Final Ride Hearse car show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Abbey Road Crossing on Fremont Street. Sixth and Seventh streets will be shut down to display 12 to 15 show and movie cars, including one from the recent “Ghostbusters” movie. Question-and-answer events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Cortez Fiesta Room. The Sin City Halloween Parade is scheduled at 7 p.m., traveling on Fremont Street from Maryland Parkway to Seventh Street. Visit sincityhalloween.com.

Halloween celebration: The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct 27 and 28 at The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is set to include include Halloween-themed decor, live music with family-friendly DJ Miguel, face painters, zombie stilt-walkers and a zombie LED drumline set to perform at the top of every hour. The TRIQ or Treat experience is set to return this year, providing a safe environment for kids as The Linq Promenade tenants hand out candy. The celebration is scheduled to continue without the kid fare from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 with events, including a costume contest with $10,000 in prizes for participants 21 or older. Visit thelinq.caesars.com.

Container Park Halloweekend: Events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., for all ages until 9 p.m. and for those 21 or older after. They include Pumpkin Decorating on The Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct 28. Pumpkins are set to be available to the first 100 participants with a $5 donation to a selected charity. A Halloween Pajama Party with Scary Bedtime Stories is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, and live bands are set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. On Oct. 31, a Candy Walk at stations throughout the park is scheduled at 5 p.m., a costume contest at 6 p.m., a screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. and a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 9 p.m. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience. Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas: The lakeside community is slated to have a variety of events throughout October. People are invited to participate in pumpkin carving contests from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. The Halloweenie Doggie Costume Contest is scheduled at 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Children can build their own Halloween masks from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Safe trick-or-treating is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There is also a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze and a corn pile open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 27. Visit lakelasvegas.com.

Life in Death Festival:Clark County’s 16th annual event is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Celebrating Day of the Dead, the event is to include patron Elizadeath, sugar skull workshops and other crafts, ofrendas (altars) and an ofrenda contest, works of art and performances, and food and drinks. Admission is free. The Day of the Dead art exhibit is set to run through Nov. 10 at the center. Call 702-455-7340 or visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

“The Cemetery Club”: The Super Summer Theatre & Speeding Theatre Over 55 Offseason Series plans to present the comedy drama about three widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves at the Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets are $5 at the door, or call Taylor at 702-579-7529.

“Neighborhood 3 — Requisition of Doom:” The production is planned at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in the BackStage Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada Department of Fine Arts, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The play is a dark comedy about the realities of online horror video games, directed by Mindy Woodhead. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Call 702-651-5483.

Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event. There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. To expedite the interview process, job seekers should visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightPath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m. and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Beatles tribute band: The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute is planned for 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 at the Suncoast Showroom, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $33; Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society: The group plans to meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Speaker Steve Frowine is set to present “Growing Under Lights and in the Home.” A social hour is planned at 1 p.m., along with an orchid sale, show-and-tell, and food and refreshments. Call 702-845-4872.

“Trunk Songs”: The show is slated for 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Author event: Stillpoint’s Reader’s Community plans a three-part, three-month series called “Afternoons with the Author” at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave. The next one is set from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 with “My Wish (to fill the people with joy) — The Life Story (thus far) of Bhante Sujatha” by Mary Gustafson. There is no cost, but a freewill donation to Stillpoint is requested. Call 702-243-4040.

Candlebox: The band is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $39.95. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

“Sunday Suppers”: The fundraisers are scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Chef Mayra of Pura Vida Bakery and Bystro and Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market have teamed up to host a vegan farm-to-table dinner series to raise money for different charities. Expect live music, wine and raffles. The November event is Happy Thanks Living: A Gathering of Family & Friends, to benefit Create a Change Now. The December one is Holiday Farmhouse Brunch: Giving From the Heart, to benefit Project 150. Tickets for each start at $50 per person. Visit fresh52.com.

Rob Garrett: The performer’s tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Diabetes talk: Learn about the different types of diabetes and management at an informative discussion slated from 5:50 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Roseman University of Health Sciences Summerlin Campus, One Breakthrough Way. Visit roseman.edu/calendar-of-events.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party”: Kris Andersson is set to bring his alter ego, Dixie Longate, to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $30. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

Soap making: The class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“The Anasazi and the Lost City”: The program for children ages 6 to 11 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Learn about archaeological tools and artifacts from the Anasazi people in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Call 702-507-3860.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society invites singers to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The chorus is set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information is at SNMAS.com.

Photography exhibit: The exhibit “HAVANA: In the Times of Fidel by Armand Thomas” is slated to run Nov. 29 through Feb. 14 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Thomas’s photographs of Havana, Cuba, depict the embargo before the thaw of relations with the U.S. Call 702-507-3860.

Cardiovascular Health – Diet, Exercise, Disease, Diagnosis: The talk is planned from 5:50 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Roseman University of Health Sciences Summerlin Campus, One Breakthrough Way. Learn the latest findings about heart health and what you can do. Visit roseman.edu/calendar-of-events.

Resolution Run: The running event is planned for Dec. 31 at Kellogg-Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave., with 5K and 10K runs. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Black & White Ball: The Nevada Ballet Theatre plans to honor Vanessa Williams as its Woman of the Year at its 33rd annual event set for Jan. 28 at Aria. Visit nevadaballet.org.

Groups, societies and clubs:

The Moms Club of Las Vegas Summerlin is welcoming new members. In addition to weekly playdates, Moms Club also hosts two to three events per week for all ages and typically include park playtime, factory tours and farmers markets. The club offers moms a chance to relax in a kid-free setting with refreshments and adult conversation. Moms Club Las Vegas Summerlin is open to all moms, including expectant mothers. Kids’ ages range from newborn to elementary school. Email momsclublasvegas.com or call 541-350-1599.

The Las Vegas Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Email secesh@lvscv.com or call 702-858-9963.

An improv and comedy troupe is scheduled to meet and rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Five Star Tavern, 9201 Del Webb Blvd., at the Palm Valley Golf Course clubhouse. Spectators are welcome. Call 818-261-4566 or 702-363-5330.

The Centennial Las Vegas Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month inside the community room of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave. The group is dedicated to genealogy and ancestry research. Visit clvgs7.wix.com/clvgs.

Ward 2 Walkers meet at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hualapai Trailhead Park, just north of Alta Drive on Hualapai Way. Join Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers for exercise and conversation. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-2144.

Current Events West, a discussion group, plans to meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Las Vegas Kiwi Club for retired flight attendants meets for lunch the third Wednesday of each month. Members are from American Airlines, TWA, Trans Caribbean, Reno Air, Ozark and USAir. Times and locations vary. Visit thekiwiclub.org or call 702-269-3042.

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas-Summerlin invites the Summerlin business community to breakfast and fellowship Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Email summerlinrotary@rotarysummerlin.org.

Monthly bladder cancer support group meetings are planned for the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive, in meeting room 1a. Patients and survivors of bladder cancer and their spouses, partners and caregivers are invited for informational and support meetings. RSVP to Don or Teri at donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is planned for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A cardiac support group is slated to meet at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month in classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7470.

A cardiac support group is set to meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP to 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education, including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease, and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

A stroke survivors support group is set to meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7061.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at Sahara West library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

A gynecological cancer support group is set to meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. The group is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. Call 702-233-7751.

A tobacco cessation program is planned for Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A stroke support group is set to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., especially for adults 55 or younger but everyone is welcome. Call 702-853-3162.

The Jewish Singles Social Club for men and women plans its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-233-8618 or 702-243-1761.

A bereavement support group is set to meet from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The free West Side Photo Club plans to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It is looking for active, experienced photographers willing to share their knowledge and passion for digital photography. The varied meeting agenda promotes the technical, artistic and social aspects of photography. Email westsidephotoclub@yahoo.com.

The German Friendship Club is set to meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Trails Community Center, 1910 Spring Gate Lane. Call 702-254-2590.

Named for the 10-13 call for an officer who needs assistance, the Las Vegas 13 Club meets the last Thursday of most months (except November, when it meets the third Thursday) at 7 p.m. at O’Aces Sports Bar, 4955 S. Decatur Blvd. The club is made up primarily of retired New York Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers. No meeting is planned for December. Visit lvten13.com. Call 702-349-5313 or email trimbolipeterd@yahoo.com.

The nonprofit Las Vegas Crafters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Michael’s, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a short business portion, followed by an educational program. Call 702-260-0932 or visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Westside Newcomers Club plans its monthly coffee event for prospective members at 9:15 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road. The coffee event is for those new to the area. Email westsidenewcomersclub.org or email wncmbrship@yahoo.com.

The Las Vegas chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans invites past and present Merchant Mariners to its meetings, set for 11 a.m. the third Friday of every month except Aug. at the Red Rock Moose Club, 4970 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-732-0888.

For those 50 or older, Seton Singles Meetings are planned at 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Gatherings include food, dine-outs, movie nights, card games or game nights, theatrical productions and other local activities. Email setonsingleslv@gmail.com.

Sports Talk, a discussion group, is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Fridays at the St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The group is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Summerlin Writer’s Club plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month at 8885 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140. Call 702-204-4250.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

Classes/services:

Advanced jewelry making is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Older adults can learn more techniques at this program. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play Mah Jong from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can learn more about knitting and crocheting at a program set from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults have the opportunity to play pinochle, dominoes and other games from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play canasta and dominos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

ForeverFit is planned from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. These exercise classes specifically designed for older adults and focus on core strengthening, balance, stretching, breathing techniques and more. Class size is limited. RSVP by calling 866-707-6056.

Let’s Get Together is offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Join others for conversation and laughter during an informal weekly get together. No RSVP required. Call 702-750-3425.

Older adults can learn more about computers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is offered for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Free blood pressure screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required; 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Email atriaseville.com or 702-804-6800.

Free Fly Fishing Workshops led by Bill Teresco are set to be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for advanced students Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Email basspro.com or call 702-730-5200.

The free MS Stretch & Flex class for those with multiple sclerosis and H2U members ($5 fee for all others) is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Mindfulness and Insight Meditation is planned for 4:15 p.m. Sundays at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Matt Hennager plans to offer free guitar lessons for beginners from noon to 1 p.m. the first three Sundays of each month at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Arrive 15 minutes early to tune your guitar. Call 702-507-3630 or 702-533-3611.

Churches:

Grace Presbyterian Church’s Hualapai campus, 4590 S. Hualapai Way, plans to host a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m., and popcorn and snacks will be provided. Call 702-384-4554.

The Birds of the Air Food Pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

Central Christian Church’s Summerlin congregation is scheduled to meet at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays. Visit centralonline.tv/summerlin.

At Tivoli Village:

Free parent and child tennis clinics by the United States Tennis Association Nevada are planned for the first Sunday of every month for children 8 or younger in the Children’s Play Area at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd. The clinic for 3- to 5-year-olds is planned from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and for 6- to 8-year-olds from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

The Fresh52 farmers market is open for the season at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., with new vendors. The market is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. On select dates, guests can also enjoy special events, live entertainment, chef demonstrations and free arts and crafts for kids. Ride a bicycle to the market and receive a 10 percent discount. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue plans to host pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. the second, third and fourth Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave. Adoptions are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday at Shaggy Chic Pet Salon at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Visit ahome4spot.com.

At Village Square:

The monthly Third Thursdays event is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave., to provide the community with fun activities and promotions at the shops and restaurants in the center. A car show and arts and crafts vendors are planned, along with raffle prizes and music. Visit govillagesquare.com or call 702-625-4108.

At Downtown Summerlin:

Fit4Mom plans to host Stroller Barre classes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Downtown Summerlin is offering a farmers market curated by Kerry Clasby, also known as The Intuitive Forager, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Pavilion on Festival Plaza Drive between Rosemary and Oval Park drives. The market features 90 percent organic produce and plans to host cooking demonstrations, live music, classes dedicated to ecological stewardship and tasting events. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

The U.S. Tennis Association plans to host free tennis clinics for children ages 3 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Macy’s Court at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The clinics are designed to introduce the sport to children and teach basic skill set. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Rampart Casino entertainment:

Addison’s Lounge in the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live entertainment. Call 702-507-5900.

J.C.’s Irish Sports Pub inside the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live music 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Call 702-869-7725.

The Rampart Casino’s Round Bar, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to present live music throughout the week. Call 702-507-5900.

Bonkerz Comedy Club inside Addison’s Lounge at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., has acts slated for 7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 702-507-5980.

Red Rock Resort entertainment:

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature Mahi Crabbe from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in T-Bones Chophouse. Cali Tucker is set to perform from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Steven Raper is set to perform from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Line dancing is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., for guests 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays in Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Onyx Bar at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Rick Duarte is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Tony Venniro from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Lucille’s at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to host live entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

The Bingo Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature live music for guests 21 or older from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Local entertainment:

Friday Night Band Night is set to present live rock, blues or country bands at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at The Summit, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Admission is $10 with a one-drink minimum. Call 702-240-1311.

Las Vegas Accordion Club members Walter Piortrowski, Etta Baykara, Betty Guthrie, Mary Kaplan and Bob Schoffstall are scheduled to perform from 1 to 4 p.m. every third Saturday at the Food Factory, 4140 S. Durango Drive. Visit facebook.com/LVAccordions.

Free museum admission:

Bank of America invites cardholders to explore Southern Nevada museums free as part of the Museums on Us program the first weekend of every month. Anyone with a U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch or Bank of America debit or credit card can visit the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place; the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North; or the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., free. Present a debit or credit card to receive free museum admission. Visit museums.bankofamerica.com.