Summerlin Area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 6-12, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.“The Diary of Anne Frank”: The Bishop Gorman Gaels Theatre Guild plans to perform the play at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Jim3 House of Performing Arts at Bishop Gorman High School, 5959 S. Hualapai Way. Tickets are $12. Visit bishopgorman.org or call 702-476-4175.

2. Summerlin Festival of Arts:The 21st festival is set to return to Downtown Summerlin, 1850 Festival Plaza Drive, Oct. 8 and 9. More than 100 fine artists and craftspeople are set to showcase and sell original creations, and entertainment is planned, including performances by Steve Wynn’s “ShowStoppers” and the Nevada Ballet Theatre. Children’s art activities hosted by the Discovery Children’s Museum also are planned, along with a Putt Putt challenge, balloon art creations, facepainting and a mascot meet-and-greet. Live pumpkin and vegetable carving demonstrations also are planned, and food will be for sale from Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Admission is free. Visit summerlin.com.

3.Harvest Boutique Craft Show: The Las Vegas Crafters Guild’s ninth annual event is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Fiber arts, artisan jewelry, handmade cards, holiday decorations, candles, knitted accessories and more will be for sale. Admission is free. Visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Artist Workshop — embroidery: The public workshop for those 7 or older is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 11 at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitors Center, roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection. Resident artists are set to share their skills in a participatory art experience. Materials will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their personal sewing supplies. Registration is required. Call 702-515-5367.

Watercolor exhibit: The 2016 Nevada Watercolor Society Fall Show is set to run Oct. 6 through Nov. 29 during regular library hours at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Call 702-507-3630.

Emergency preparedness class: The class is planned at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

Artist Workshop — Create with Me: The public workshop for all ages is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Spring Picnic Area in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area , roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection . Resident artists are set to share their skills in a participatory art experience. Art paper and watercolors or colored pencils will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies. Registration is required. Call 702-515-5367.

Astronomy in the Park: The Las Vegas Astronomical Society is planning the multimedia presentation for all ages from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitor Center , roughly 8 miles west of the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard intersection . Attendees must be in the park before the gates close at 7 p.m. It is limited to the first 500 visitors. No registration is necessary.

Dress for Success sale: Dress for Success Southern Nevada plans to host its semi-annual Shop for Success excess inventory sale Oct. 8 and 9 at Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive. Buy new and nearly new professional attire and accessories at reduced prices. Funds raised benefit Dress for Success Southern Nevada , which empowers women to achieve economic independence. Expect sweaters and blouses for $6, jackets and dresses for $10, and suits and coats for $20, as well as purses, scarves, jewelry and beauty products. On Oct. 9, shoppers can buy a shopping bag for $25 and fill it with as many items as will fit . Cash or credit will be accepted. Visit dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org.

Reading with Rascal: The free Reading with Rascal Costume Party is slated from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 in the multipurpose room of Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Attendees can come in costume, as several therapy dogs will be in costume, too. Call 702-561-4143 or visit facebook.com/ReadingwRascal.

Acting Boot Camp: Sonnet Workshop — A Classical Boot Camp for Actors is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 8 and 15 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“Patrick and Tracy Show”: The show is slated for 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $15. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Triple Dare Running race: The event is planned for Oct. 8 at Bruce Trent Park, 1600 N. Rampart Blvd., and includes a 5K competitive, 5K non-competitive and 1-mile fun run. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Tribute artist: Jay White plans to perform a tribute to Neil Diamond at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $22. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Teen activity: Teens are invited to create Galaxy T-shirts at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Medicare session: A Medicare Information Session is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-3710.

Understanding Medicare: A Medicare Made Clear seminar is planned from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Refreshments will be served. Space is limited. Call 855-861-8277 (option 1).

Halloween Horror Classics: Free movie screenings of horror classics are slated for 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

Variety show: “Variety at the Suncoast” is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The show is free for B Connected members. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Log rolling class: The activity for ages 7 to 17 is offered Saturdays in October at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, to help children develop balance skills while trying to stay atop a floating log. Registration is underway and costs $45. Call 702-229-1488.

WORTH A DRIVE

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@helpsonv.org.

Las Vegas Stories — Haunted Las Vegas: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, with Paul Papa telling spooky tales of another side of Las Vegas. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N 9th St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records. Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The annual event is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, and is set to include live entertainment and a large vendor area including food and medieval reenactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School with free shuttle service picking up to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com.

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455, Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer, including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment. Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500. Visit circus-couture.com.

“Beetlejuice” Group Art Show:The Bubblegum Gallery in Downtown Spaces, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207 D, is set to host a group show of art inspired by the film “Beetlejuice,” opening at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 during First Friday. Visit facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s: The event is scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the northwest parking lot of Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. There is no fee to register but participants are expected to fundraise. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help each participant reach their fundraising goal. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the association. Visit lasvegasalzheimerswalk.org.

Inaugural 9th Bridge Kidz Street festival and fundraiser: The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at a closed section of Ninth Street between Lewis and Clark avenues and Lewis Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets and in the parking lots on and adjacent to the 9th Bridge School, 310 S. Ninth St. The festival is set to include three main areas: The MakerSpace, Interactive Alley and The Food Hub. Plans also include a community block with nonprofits associated with education, children and downtown Las Vegas. Early-bird tickets are available until noon Oct. 7 for $25 for unlimited rides and games; $10 for entry plus $20 worth of tickets; or $5 for entry and $10 worth of tickets. On the day of the event, entry will be $3 for adults and free for children and $1 per ride or game ticket. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit 9th Bridge School. Visit tinyurl.com/9bkidsfest or 9thbridgeschool.org/kidzstreet.

Edible Education Dinner: The second annual event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Panevino Ristorante, 246 Via Antonio Ave., hosted by nonprofit Create A Change. It is set to include a four-course dinner, live entertainment from the Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo and a guest presentation by Dr. Tony Gumina, discussing the childhood obesity epidemic in America. Tickets start at $150. Visit bit.ly/2biIdA5, createachangenow.org or call 702-300-7399.

Run For Shelter: SAFE House is expected to put on its eighth annual 5K and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the race. Call 702-451-4201, ext. 2107.

The Great Garage & Antique Sale: Over 100 neighborhoods vendors are set to sell their antiques and collectible items from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Silverton parking lot, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $5 for shoppers who come before 8 a.m and free for those who come after. People interested in becoming a vendor can visit silvertoncasino.com.

SpeedVegas pop-up: The Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays beginning Oct. 8 at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Car aficionados are invited to check out or showcase exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. Breakfast, a la carte items and coffee are to be available for purchase. Call 702-789-0568 or visit speedvegas.com/en.

The Center Honorarium: The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) plans to host its 22nd annual Honorarium at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A VIP cocktail hour, silent and live auctions and a culinary spread by Cosmopolitan chefs are planned, along with entertainment by comedian and 2016 Qmmunity Honoree Margaret Cho. Individual tickets are $350. Visit thecenterlv.org/honorarium.

Velasquez Memorial Scholarship Soccer Tournament: The Project 150 Youth Council plans to present its third annual soccer tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway, to raise scholarship funds for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. The event is organized in partnership with the Jimenez/Velasquez Family and presented in honor of Angel and Jackie Velasquez. Angel was killed by a drunken driver in 2013, and his sister Jackie died from cancer in 2014. The event is free to spectators. To donate, visit project150.org.

Music scholarship concert: The concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $15. Call 702-651-5483.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14-31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience . Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Jon Secada: The Cuban-American singer/songwriter is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $35. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Trunk or Treat: The free car show and Halloween festival for all ages is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Call 702-229-1100.

“Bella Donna — Voice is a Modern Time”: The show is set to be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Call 702-240-1301. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Brandeis University meeting: The Las Vegas chapter plans its general meeting fro 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kraft-Sussman conference room, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104. Carrie Kaufman, host/producer for KNPR’s “State of Nevada,” will speak on “Is There Such a Thing as Neutral Journalism?” The cost is $10 at the door. Contact Evelyn Brunner at evelyn.brunner@cox.net.

“Ben Franklin Live”: The free performance is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Benjamin Franklin will be brought to life by teacher and actor Chris Lowell. Call 702-507-3630.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Nathan Adelson Hospice’s 17th annual fundraiser is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Proceeds benefit the hospice’s pediatric and Families in Need programs. Sample wines and cuisine from some of the area’s finest restaurants. A silent auction also is planned. Guests must be 21 or older. VIP tickets are $150 and general admission is $75. Call 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

Trunk or Treat at Village Square: The event is planned as part of Third Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave. Classic cars will be on display to hand out candy provided by Village Square. A kids’ corner also is planned with LV Bounce Party and face painting by Art Party 4 U. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Call 702-625-4108.

HallOVino: The an adults-only evening sponsored by the Opportunity Village Legacy Society and Sundvick Legacy Center is planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Expect wine samplings and hors d’oeurves along with Magical Forest attractions. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 at the event. Visit hallOVino.org or email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Walter Hoving Home gala: The home plans its 10th anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It supports program ministry and helps bring public awareness to drug addiction. Planned entertainment includes gospel recording artist Annie Meadows, and Dave Courvoisier of Channel 8 News is set to emcee. Expect also a dinner and raffle prizes. Tickets are $100. Visit tinyurl.com/h8nkrln, call 702-386-1965 or email mraftery@walterhovinghome.com.

Las Vegas Tenors: The group plans to perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $22. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Teddy Bear Run: UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation plans to host its sixth annual Teddy Bear Run from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. A 5K run and 1-mile walk are planned for registered participants. All proceeds will assist families in need obtain medical grants to fund medical treatments, services or equipment. Visit uhccf.org or active.com.

Zombie Run: The first annual Zombie Run to benefit Easter Seals Nevada is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Runners and walkers will join the walking dead during a zombie-infested timed 5K that will later lead into the Fun Run. Afterwards, survivors can celebrate at the city of Las Vegas’ Fall Festival, featuring activities, vendors and more. Makeup artists from Ulta will be on site to transform willing participants into zombies. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Registration is $40. Advance online registration is encouraged at events.eastersealsnevada.org.

Ward 4 Fall Festival: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Enjoy performances by local choirs, food trucks, face painting, a bounce house and a pumpkin roll. Call 702-229-2524.

Art at the Market: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at Bruce Trent Park, 1600 N. Rampart Blvd., as part of the farmers market. Visit facebook.com/FarmersMarketLasVegas.

Author event: Stillpoint’s Reader’s Community plans a three-part, three-month series called “Afternoons with the Author” at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave. The next one is set from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 with “Becoming A Person of Mercy: Personal Reflections and Practices on the Works of Mercy” by Max Oliva. “My Wish (to fill the people with joy) — The Life Story (thus far) of Bhante Sujatha” by Mary Gustafson is set for Nov. 10. There is no cost, but a freewill donation to Stillpoint is requested. Call 702-243-4040.

Dinosaur Ball: The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s 25th annual event is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Hosted by local comedian Paul Scally, the gala is set to include live entertainment by musician and impressionist Doug Starks and an 18-piece orchestra and Dave Courvoisier, reminiscing on the history and local impact of the accredited downtown museum. Tickets start at $250 with table sponsorship opportunities available. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

“Vegas Country with Shania & Tim”: The tribute show is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Beers with Beers & Tarkanian: The event for those 21 or older is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Steiner’s Pub, 1750 N. Buffalo Drive. Join Ward 1 Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian and Ward 2 Councilman Bob Beers for conversation about the city. Call 702-229-2420.

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Hallo-WINE Walk: Tasting stations for cocktail and wine enthusiasts are planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Participating restaurants include the Grand Cafe, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Libre Mexican Cantina, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Lucky Bar, 8 Noodle Bar, Salute Trattoria Italiana and T-Bones Chophouse & Lounge. General admission is $39 and VIP is $49. Purchase tickets at any Stations Casinos Reward Center or visit SCLV.com.

Michael Lington: The saxophonist is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $35. Visit SCLV.com.

Making Strides of Las Vegas: The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

“50 Pounds from Stardom”: The show is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

“A Multicultural Feast of American Heritage”: The free event is planned for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Join storyteller Jim Cogan as he shares animated tales in celebration of American heritage and native lore. Call 702-507-3630.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

Soap making: The class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“The Anasazi and the Lost City”: The program for children ages 6 to 11 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Learn about archaeological tools and artifacts from the Anasazi people in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Call 702-507-3860.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society invites singers to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The chorus is set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information is at SNMAS.com.

Photography exhibit: The exhibit “HAVANA: In the Times of Fidel by Armand Thomas” is slated to run Nov. 29 through Feb. 14 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Thomas’s photographs of Havana, Cuba, depict the embargo before the thaw of relations with the U.S. Call 702-507-3860.

Resolution Run: The running event is planned for Dec. 31 at Kellogg-Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave., with 5K and 10K runs. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Black & White Ball: The Nevada Ballet Theatre plans to honor Vanessa Williams as its Woman of the Year at its 33rd annual event set for Jan. 28 at Aria. Visit nevadaballet.org.

Groups, societies and clubs:

Older adults can learn more about knitting and crocheting at a program set from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults have the opportunity to play pinochle, dominoes and other games from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can learn more about computers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The Moms Club of Las Vegas Summerlin is welcoming new members. In addition to weekly playdates, Moms Club also hosts two to three events per week for all ages and typically include park playtime, factory tours and farmers markets. The club offers moms a chance to relax in a kid-free setting with refreshments and adult conversation. Moms Club Las Vegas Summerlin is open to all moms, including expectant mothers. Kids’ ages range from newborn to elementary school. Email momsclublasvegas.com or call 541-350-1599.

The Las Vegas Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Email secesh@lvscv.com or call 702-858-9963.

An improv and comedy troupe is scheduled to meet and rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Five Star Tavern, 9201 Del Webb Blvd., at the Palm Valley Golf Course clubhouse. Spectators are welcome. Call 818-261-4566 or 702-363-5330.

Older adults can play canasta and dominos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The Centennial Las Vegas Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month inside the community room of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave. The group is dedicated to genealogy and ancestry research. Visit clvgs7.wix.com/clvgs.

Ward 2 Walkers meet at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hualapai Trailhead Park, just north of Alta Drive on Hualapai Way. Join Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers for exercise and conversation. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-2144.

Current Events West, a discussion group, plans to meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Las Vegas Kiwi Club for retired flight attendants meets for lunch the third Wednesday of each month. Members are from American Airlines, TWA, Trans Caribbean, Reno Air, Ozark and USAir. Times and locations vary. Visit thekiwiclub.org or call 702-269-3042.

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas-Summerlin invites the Summerlin business community to breakfast and fellowship Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Email summerlinrotary@rotarysummerlin.org.

Monthly bladder cancer support group meetings are planned for the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive, in meeting room 1a. Patients and survivors of bladder cancer and their spouses, partners and caregivers are invited for informational and support meetings. RSVP to Don or Teri at donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is planned for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A cardiac support group is slated to meet at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month in classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7470.

A cardiac support group is set to meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP to 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education, including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease, and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

A stroke survivors support group is set to meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7061.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at Sahara West library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

A gynecological cancer support group is set to meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. The group is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. Call 702-233-7751.

A tobacco cessation program is planned for Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A stroke support group is set to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., especially for adults 55 or younger but everyone is welcome. Call 702-853-3162.

The Jewish Singles Social Club for men and women plans its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-233-8618 or 702-243-1761.

The free West Side Photo Club plans to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It is looking for active, experienced photographers willing to share their knowledge and passion for digital photography. The varied meeting agenda promotes the technical, artistic and social aspects of photography. Email westsidephotoclub@yahoo.com.

The German Friendship Club is set to meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Trails Community Center, 1910 Spring Gate Lane. Call 702-254-2590.

Named for the 10-13 call for an officer who needs assistance, the Las Vegas 13 Club meets the last Thursday of most months (except November, when it meets the third Thursday) at 7 p.m. at O’Aces Sports Bar, 4955 S. Decatur Blvd. The club is made up primarily of retired New York Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers. No meeting is planned for December. Visit lvten13.com. Call 702-349-5313 or email trimbolipeterd@yahoo.com.

The nonprofit Las Vegas Crafters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Michael’s, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a short business portion, followed by an educational program. Call 702-260-0932 or visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Westside Newcomers Club plans its monthly coffee event for prospective members at 9:15 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road. The coffee event is for those new to the area. Email westsidenewcomersclub.org or email wncmbrship@yahoo.com.

The Las Vegas chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans invites past and present Merchant Mariners to its meetings, set for 11 a.m. the third Friday of every month except Aug. at the Red Rock Moose Club, 4970 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-732-0888.

For those 50 or older, Seton Singles Meetings are planned at 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Gatherings include food, dine-outs, movie nights, card games or game nights, theatrical productions and other local activities. Email setonsingleslv@gmail.com.

Sports Talk, a discussion group, is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Fridays at the St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The group is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Summerlin Writer’s Club plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month at 8885 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140. Call 702-204-4250.

Classes/services:

Free blood pressure screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required; 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Email atriaseville.com or 702-804-6800.

Free Fly Fishing Workshops led by Bill Teresco are set to be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for advanced students Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Email basspro.com or call 702-730-5200.

The free MS Stretch & Flex class for those with multiple sclerosis and H2U members ($5 fee for all others) is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Mindfulness and Insight Meditation is planned for 4:15 p.m. Sundays at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Matt Hennager plans to offer free guitar lessons for beginners from noon to 1 p.m. the first three Sundays of each month at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Arrive 15 minutes early to tune your guitar. Call 702-507-3630 or 702-533-3611.

Churches:

Grace Presbyterian Church’s Hualapai campus, 4590 S. Hualapai Way, plans to host a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m., and popcorn and snacks will be provided. Call 702-384-4554.

The Birds of the Air Food Pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

Central Christian Church’s Summerlin congregation is scheduled to meet at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays. Visit centralonline.tv/summerlin.

At Tivoli Village:

Free parent and child tennis clinics by the United States Tennis Association Nevada are planned for the first Sunday of every month for children 8 or younger in the Children’s Play Area at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd. The clinic for 3- to 5-year-olds is planned from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and for 6- to 8-year-olds from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

The Fresh52 farmers market is open for the season at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., with new vendors. The market is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. On select dates, guests can also enjoy special events, live entertainment, chef demonstrations and free arts and crafts for kids. Ride a bicycle to the market and receive a 10 percent discount. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue plans to host pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. the second, third and fourth Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave. Adoptions are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday at Shaggy Chic Pet Salon at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Visit ahome4spot.com.

At Village Square:

The monthly Third Thursdays event is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave., to provide the community with fun activities and promotions at the shops and restaurants in the center. A car show and arts and crafts vendors are planned, along with raffle prizes and music. Visit govillagesquare.com or call 702-625-4108.

At Downtown Summerlin:

Fit4Mom plans to host Stroller Barre classes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Downtown Summerlin is offering a farmers market curated by Kerry Clasby, also known as The Intuitive Forager, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Pavilion on Festival Plaza Drive between Rosemary and Oval Park drives. The market features 90 percent organic produce and plans to host cooking demonstrations, live music, classes dedicated to ecological stewardship and tasting events. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

The U.S. Tennis Association plans to host free tennis clinics for children ages 3 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Macy’s Court at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The clinics are designed to introduce the sport to children and teach basic skill set. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Rampart Casino entertainment:

Addison’s Lounge in the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live entertainment. Call 702-507-5900.

J.C.’s Irish Sports Pub inside the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live music 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Call 702-869-7725.

The Rampart Casino’s Round Bar, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to present live music throughout the week. Call 702-507-5900.

Bonkerz Comedy Club inside Addison’s Lounge at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., has acts slated for 7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 702-507-5980.

Red Rock Resort entertainment:

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature Mahi Crabbe from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in T-Bones Chophouse. Cali Tucker is set to perform from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Steven Raper is set to perform from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Line dancing is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., for guests 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays in Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Onyx Bar at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Rick Duarte is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Tony Venniro from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Lucille’s at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to host live entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

The Bingo Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature live music for guests 21 or older from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Local entertainment:

Friday Night Band Night is set to present live rock, blues or country bands at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at The Summit, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Admission is $10 with a one-drink minimum. Call 702-240-1311.

Las Vegas Accordion Club members Walter Piortrowski, Etta Baykara, Betty Guthrie, Mary Kaplan and Bob Schoffstall are scheduled to perform from 1 to 4 p.m. every third Saturday at the Food Factory, 4140 S. Durango Drive. Visit facebook.com/LVAccordions.

Free museum admission:

Bank of America invites cardholders to explore Southern Nevada museums free as part of the Museums on Us program the first weekend of every month. Anyone with a U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch or Bank of America debit or credit card can visit the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place; the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North; or the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., free. Present a debit or credit card to receive free museum admission. Visit museums.bankofamerica.com.