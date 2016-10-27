Sun City Summerlin man, 98, receives honor as last surviving member of original Military Police unit

When Gene Stephens was drafted for World War II at 21 and chosen to be one of the first Military Police Officers for the Army, he had no idea he’d be the last surviving member of that inaugural group.

Now 98, he was honored with the Military Police Regimental Association’s (MPRA) Order of the Marechaussee award at the 75th anniversary of the Military Police in September at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

“I was a Military Police (Officer) before Congress even (made it official that) there was such such a thing,” said the Sun City Summerlin resident.

The Order of the Marechaussee was established in 2000 with gold, silver and bronze levels of recognition. Stephens received the bronze.

“Somebody said they thought I was getting the silver star,” Stephens said. “This is just as good but not as dangerous.”

Warren Sessler of Henderson brought Stephens to the attention of the MPRA. An Army veteran, Sessler spent part of his Korean War service as a Military Police Officer.

“We get together about once a week and swap stories, talk about Harleys,” he said of Stephens. “He’s got this fantastic photo taken of himself at the Roman Colosseum theater with the entire motorcycle unit all lined up.”

Early in Stephens’ career, Norwegian ski instructors came to his base, Fort Brady in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and taught them to ski and survive freezing weather. The Military Police Officers camped in two-man pup tents and trained in the snow, should the Russians come through the mountain passes.

Intelligence would soon cross that possibility off the list of concerns.

“They took our skis away from us,” Stephens said. “Being from Texas, I was delighted.”

He was reassigned to an airfield in Rushden, Northamptonshire, England, then to London. He and his unit of 26 escorted troop convoys, supply lines, visiting military officials and, many times, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower himself.

Stephens rode a powerful Harley 74 motorcycle.

“They’d go up to about 115 mph,” he said, a twinkle in his eye. “We tested them just a few times to see what they could do.”

At one point, military vehicles caused so many accidents, the Military Police Officers were ordered to cite speeders. He pulled over a brown limousine for going too fast. A Navy commander got out and asked if Stephens knew who was in the car. Turned out it was Eisenhower, in a hurry to meet with Winston Churchill.

Stephens took a lot of good-natured razzing over the mistake.

Stephens was transferred to Algiers, Algeria, where he escorted shipments from the docks to the military headquarters about 200 miles away. He rode a Harley 45, smaller and less powerful than his previous motorcycle but more maneuverable. Sometimes he pulled checkpoint duty where he drew his Colt .45 on many who did not respond to his command to stop.

“I’d fire at the ground (near them),” he said. “That got their attention.”

He also had the honor of escorting President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Oran, Algeria. The ship docked at midnight with the identity of the passenger held in strict confidence — Roosevelt was due at a meeting with Churchill and Joseph Stalin.

The Military Police Officers knew that assassins could be lurking. The president arrived and was carried off the USS Iowa to his waiting limousine.

“That’s the first time any of us knew that Roosevelt was handicapped,” Stephens said. “We were told not to tell anyone.”

After Algiers, he was stationed in Rome for 15 months, occupying a university. Stephens said he found the food to be good, and there was lots to see and do. He gave fruit or chocolate bars to locals, prized in a time of rationing. He was also an Army photographer. One of his more iconic photos shows generals Eisenhower, Bernard Montgomery, George S. Patton, James Harold Doolittle and Omar Bradley together.

Stephens returned home as a sergeant in 1945, after nearly 44 months of service. He worked in real estate, and in 1971, started his own business building and owning nursing homes and retirement centers.

These days, he plays golf a few times a week, travels and enjoys his retirement.

He added that today’s Military Police are a “heck of a lot more intelligent and tolerant with people. They train better now.”

