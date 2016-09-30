View logo

Choose your View

Posted 

The Pull of Pumpkins

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_gilcrease--1-_7098173.jpgBuy Photo
Visitors decide where to head first on the first day of the pumpkin patch at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way, Sept. 24. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_gilcrease_7098173.jpgBuy Photo
Pumpkins are ready to pick Sept. 24 at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_copy_gilcrease_7098173.jpg
Pumpkins are ready to pick Sept. 24 at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_gilcrease--4-_7098173.jpgBuy Photo
Eggplant is ready to pick at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_gilcrease--5-_7098173.jpgBuy Photo
Pick-your-own vegetables are available at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_gilcrease-6_7098173.jpgBuy Photo
Patrons wait in line to pay for pumpkins and produce Sept. 24 at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_gilcrease-3_7098173.jpgBuy Photo
Squash is ready to picked at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_gilcrease-7_7098173.jpgBuy Photo
A tour wagon is loaded up Sept. 24 at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_copy_gilcrease-6_7098173.jpg
Patrons wait in line to pay for pumpkins and produce Sept. 24 at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

The Pull of Pumpkins

web1_copy_gilcrease_7098173.jpg
Pumpkins are ready to pick Sept. 24 at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. Lisa Valentine/View

By LISA VALENTINE
VIEW EDITOR

Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenyaya Way, opened its 2016 pumpkin patch for the season to a crowd of eager pumpkin pickers on Sept. 24. The northwest orchard also has green beens, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, apples and more available for picking, as well as kettle corn, fresh-made doughnuts, caramel apples, and apple and pear ciders available for purchase. The orchard is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Call 702-409-0655 or visit thegilcreaseorchard.org.

 