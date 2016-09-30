The Pull of Pumpkins

Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenyaya Way, opened its 2016 pumpkin patch for the season to a crowd of eager pumpkin pickers on Sept. 24. The northwest orchard also has green beens, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, apples and more available for picking, as well as kettle corn, fresh-made doughnuts, caramel apples, and apple and pear ciders available for purchase. The orchard is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Call 702-409-0655 or visit thegilcreaseorchard.org.