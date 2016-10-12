TIABI expands its waffle-inspired creations to North Las Vegas

The TIABI part of TIABI Coffee & Waffle stands for “to inspire and be inspired,” which describes this local waffle chain’s menu: wafflewiches, savory and sweet waffle creations, and even a churro waffle-inspired coffee beverage are among the draws.

TIABI recently opened a second location in North Las Vegas — the original is at 3961 S. Maryland Parkway — at 6320 Simmons St., Suite 135.

The new location is pretty tight quarters inside with only a handful of tables and chairs — a recent Saturday morning soon after its grand opening saw customers milling around, waiting for cleared tables — with a few tables and chairs also available outside. If you live nearby, you might want to call your order in and pick it up.

The menu, with food items priced under $10, features a variety of breakfast and lunch items: The #Breakfast Sandwich has egg, melted cheese and bacon (turkey sausage is available for an extra 60 cents); the Viva Las Elvis waffle has bananas, peanut butter, chopped bacon and honey (a vegan version is available); and the Maple Bacon Waffle is exactly what it sounds like — bacon cooked inside a waffle, covered with powdered sugar and butter.

For the savory side, choices include the West Coast Wafflewich, with chicken, Tiabi sauce, bacon, avocado, tomato and cheese; and the Guru Burger, a vegan burger with sweet and savory guru sauce, tomato and spring mix (add Daiya mozzarella for $1.99). There’s also dessert waffles, including The Honey I’m Home with a churro waffle, vanilla ice cream and honey drizzle (vegan version available).

There’s also a good selection of coffee and espresso beverages and smoothies: The Twilight Lavender Latte is a lavender white chocolate-infused latte, while Tiff’s Waffle Macchiato is a cinnamon vanilla macchiato with whipped cream and a churro waffle on the side. Coffee drinks average $3 to $4.

From the smoothie side, there’s the Kale Champ Smoothie with kale, banana, orange juice, almond milk and agave, as well as the Banana Peanut Butter with banana, peanut butter, tofu, cinnamon, soy milk and vanilla. Smoothies are $5.50 each.

TIABI Coffee & Waffle in North Las Vegas is open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Call 702-202-6400 or visit iwanttiabi.com.