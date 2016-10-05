View’s caption contest results, Oct. 6, 2016

Look for the next caption contest Oct. 13, 2016.

First place:

“I told you not to play with the mercury.”

— Bob Bransdon

Second place:

Text message to Dad: “Cancel our hunting trip. I’ve got Thanksgiving covered!”

— Gabriel Wilson, 9 years old

Third place:

“Who knew a recipe book could make him cry?”

— R. Joseph Geppi

Fourth place:

“I’m not sure either. It looks like a super lengthy Facebook post.”

— Tony Illia

Honorable mentions:

“You may want to transfer before November!”

— Larry Fosgate

“Students think reading is for the birds.”

— Angela La Sala, teacher

“You’ve got a fowl mouth!”

— Ruth Schleicher

“He’s studying so he can get the president’s Thanksgiving turkey pardon.”

— Stuart Alpert

“Can’t believe the bird brain isn’t using his iPad.”

— Milan Fabsik