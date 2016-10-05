View’s caption contest results, Oct. 6, 2016

Look for the next caption contest Oct. 13, 2016.
First place:
“I told you not to play with the mercury.”
— Bob Bransdon
Second place:
Text message to Dad: “Cancel our hunting trip. I’ve got Thanksgiving covered!”
— Gabriel Wilson, 9 years old
Third place:
“Who knew a recipe book could make him cry?”
— R. Joseph Geppi
Fourth place:
“I’m not sure either. It looks like a super lengthy Facebook post.”
— Tony Illia
Honorable mentions:
“You may want to transfer before November!”
— Larry Fosgate
“Students think reading is for the birds.”
— Angela La Sala, teacher
“You’ve got a fowl mouth!”
— Ruth Schleicher
“He’s studying so he can get the president’s Thanksgiving turkey pardon.”
— Stuart Alpert
“Can’t believe the bird brain isn’t using his iPad.”
— Milan Fabsik