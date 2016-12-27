2 storms expected for New Year’s weekend in Las Vegas

The week will be quiet before a pair of storms moves over the valley during the New Year’s weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 38 degrees, according to meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Wednesday and Thursday warm up slightly with highs of 57 and 59 degrees, respectively, according to the weather service.

“There is a pair of systems coming in that are going to bring some chances of rain and mountain snow,” Steele said.

Friday’s forecast high is 57 degrees and there is a 30 percent chance for rain in the evening as the first storm approaches the valley, according to the weather service. The storm is expected to last through Saturday.

The second storm will hit the valley New Year’s Eve and last through New Year’s Day, according to the weather service.

