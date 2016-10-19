Above-normal temps expected in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunny skies for the remainder of the week, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. Temperatures are expected to steadily increase until the weekend.

Highs should reach around 81 degrees for Wednesday, 83 for Thursday, 86 for Friday and 88 for Saturday, he said.

“We’re definitely above normal for temperatures,” Gorelow said. By Monday, temperatures should cool off slightly.

The National Weather Service expects that Wednesday winds will be less severe than in preceding days. Winds from the north are expected to move into the Valley and reach no higher than 20 mph.

