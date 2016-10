The 100-degree days are a not-so-distant memory.

Football season is upon us and in full swing.

The election is just around the corner.

And the aspens at Mount Charleston are putting on a display of vibrant fall colors.

This is the ideal time to view the fall colors and there are plenty of trails to hike amid the cool outdoor escape.

Find more information online at GoMtCharleston on Facebook, including guided hikes to see autumn colors on the Mary Jane Falls trail.