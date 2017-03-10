Beautiful spring weather for the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into an unseasonably warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and Saturday should reach 82 degrees. Sunday and Monday have forecasts of highs of 84 degrees. Temperatures are usually about 10 degrees cooler at this time of year, the weather service said.

The valley should see some light breezes over the next few days, especially near Lake Mead or in the Spring Mountains.

