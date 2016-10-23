Clouds and rain forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas skies should be cloudy Sunday with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. Temperatures are expected to reach about 84 degrees.

The chance of rain increases Monday, rising to 60 percent, he said. The temperature should reach 80.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to dry out and remain in the low 80s. A 20 percent chance of rain returns Thursday. The high should reach 85.

