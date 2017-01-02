Cloudy and windy but no rain for Las Vegas Valley on Monday

The Las Vegas Valley can expect cloudy skies, but no chance of rain, to kick-start the new year.

Monday should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching 54 degrees, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Harrison said. A wind advisory that began Sunday evening will run until 10 p.m.

The weather service expects winds to range between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

“At least portions of the valley will see that,” Harrison said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday winds should settle down, reaching only 10 mph.

Skies should remain partly cloudy through Thursday, Harrison said.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see highs of 55 degrees. Thursday should reach 57 degrees.

